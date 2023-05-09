Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kanabo Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNB   GB00BYQCS703

KANABO GROUP PLC

(KNB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-05-05 am EDT
3.250 GBX   -7.14%
02:31aKanabo Group Appoints Ian Mattioli as Chair of the Board and Secures a £2.5M Minimum Investment Round
BU
05/08Kanabo to appoint Ian Mattioli as chair and raise GBP3 million
AN
05/08Kanabo Group to Name New Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanabo Group Appoints Ian Mattioli as Chair of the Board and Secures a £2.5M Minimum Investment Round

05/09/2023 | 02:31am EDT
Industry leader Ian Mattioli joins Kanabo's investment round and Board, accelerating digital healthcare expansion and treatment portfolio

Kanabo Group (LSE: KNB), a health-tech company focused on patient care with its innovative digital healthcare platform and medical cannabis treatment portfolio, announces Ian Mattioli's appointment as Chair of the Board. Mattioli's financial services and capital markets expertise will advance Kanabo's strategic objectives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005630/en/

Kanabo Group appoints Ian Mattioli, MBE as Non-Executive Chair of the Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Kanabo Group appoints Ian Mattioli, MBE as Non-Executive Chair of the Board (Photo: Business Wire)

The £2.5M minimum investment round includes an institutional investor, company management, and Ian Mattioli's £500K investment. This funding will support Kanabo's UK market expansion, further developing its telehealth offering, and accelerating the integration of additional treatments into its digital health platform and medical cannabis product line.

Ian Mattioli's Background:

- Co-founder and CEO of Mattioli Woods PLC, a leading UK pensions and wealth management consultancy

- London Stock Exchange AIM Entrepreneur of the Year and CEO of the Year in the City of London Wealth Management Awards in 2018

David Tsur, Kanabo's outgoing Chair, welcomed Mattioli to the leadership team, stating:

"We are pleased to have Ian Mattioli join us at this pivotal time for Kanabo. His appointment will substantially boost our expansion plans in the digital healthcare sector. Ian's experience and understanding of London's capital markets will be invaluable as we work to advance our strategic goals. Since our admission to the London Stock Exchange, we have achieved several significant milestones, including experiencing considerable revenue growth, launching two medical cannabis products, building a comprehensive supply chain, acquiring The GP Service, and launching Treat-It, our innovative digital health platform for pain management."

Ian Mattioli Kanabo Group’s appointed Chair:

"I am honoured to join Kanabo at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. As they aim to become a leader in the digital healthcare sector, Kanabo is well-positioned to address the growing need for accessible and specialised medications. The unique end-to-end healthcare solution enables patients to take control of their personalised care and improve their overall health. I see great potential in Kanabo's innovative approach, the significant market opportunity in the digital health arena, and the rising demand for medicinal cannabis products, setting the foundation for solid growth and success in the coming years."

More on Kanabo Group:

Kanabo Group Plc (LSE:KNB) is a health-tech company committed to revolutionising patient care through its innovative technology platform and disruptive product offerings. Since its inception in 2017, Kanabo has focused on researching, developing, and commercialising regulated medicinal cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices.

Kanabo's NHS-approved online telehealth platform, The GP Service, provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services. The Company is a leader in its field, focusing on improving patient outcomes and providing more accessible healthcare experiences.

In March 2023, Kanabo successfully launched its pain clinic, Treat It, under the expert guidance of its technological and product expertise. Treat It initially focuses on chronic pain management using plant-based medicine and treatments that are currently unavailable through traditional channels.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net income 2022 -6,87 M -8,67 M -8,67 M
Net cash 2022 3,01 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 648x
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart KANABO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kanabo Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANABO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avihu Israel Tamir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Assaf Vardimon Chief Financial Officer
David Tsur Chairman
Ophir Shimshi Director-Business Operations
Sharon Malka Non-Executive Director
