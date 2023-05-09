Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kanabo Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNB   GB00BYQCS703

KANABO GROUP PLC

(KNB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:05:08 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.903 GBX   -10.69%
10:22aKanabo raises GBP2.5 million in fundraise, hires Ian Mattioli as chair
AN
07:10aUK Home Builders Drop as House Prices Fall in April
DJ
05:44aBOE Could Begin to Cautiously Cut Rates in 4Q
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanabo raises GBP2.5 million in fundraise, hires Ian Mattioli as chair

05/09/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Kanabo Group PLC on Tuesday announced the completion of a fundraise of over GBP2.5 million, alongside appointing Ian Mattioli as non-executive chair.

The London-based patient focused healthcare technology and cannabis company announced a plan to raise GBP2.5 million through the issuing of over 88 million ordinary shares.

Kanabo said it will also issue investors warrants to purchase over 44 million ordinary shares, allowing the company to expand digital health services, invest in technology, develop products on pain management, and provide funding for general working capital.

Chief Executive Officer Avihu Tamir said: "We are delighted to be announcing this fresh capital injection, which further endorses the strength and quality of our business and highlights the confidence we have in our growth strategy. This raise will not only accelerate the roll-out of our online platform but will also enable our team to pursue a number of exciting commercial opportunities.

"As we continue to further develop our commercial footprint, I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress over the course of the year."

Kanabo also announced the appointment of Ian Mattioli as non-executive chair.

Mattioli was the co-founder of wealth management group, Mattioli Woods PLC, and will invest in GBP500,000 in ordinary shares in Kanabo.

Mattioli said: 'I am delighted to join Kanabo as a chair and am impressed with the company's commitment to personalised, accessible, and affordable healthcare.'

Kanabo was trading at 4.6% lower at 3.10 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KANABO GROUP PLC -10.69% 2.9025 Delayed Quote.71.05%
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC 1.58% 641 Delayed Quote.0.96%
All news about KANABO GROUP PLC
10:22aKanabo raises GBP2.5 million in fundraise, hires Ian Mattioli as chair
AN
07:10aUK Home Builders Drop as House Prices Fall in April
DJ
05:44aBOE Could Begin to Cautiously Cut Rates in 4Q
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 Falls After Weaker UK House Price Data
DJ
02:31aKanabo Group Appoints Ian Mattioli as Chair of the Board and Secures a £2.5M Minimum In..
BU
05/09Kanabo Group Plc announced that it has received £2.5 million in funding
CI
05/08Kanabo to appoint Ian Mattioli as chair and raise GBP3 million
AN
05/08Kanabo Group to Name New Chairman
MT
05/04Kanabo Group plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/02FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 1.24% as New Wave of Concerns Spook Markets
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net income 2022 -6,87 M -8,67 M -8,67 M
Net cash 2022 3,01 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 648x
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart KANABO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kanabo Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANABO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avihu Israel Tamir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Assaf Vardimon Chief Financial Officer
David Tsur Chairman
Ophir Shimshi Director-Business Operations
Sharon Malka Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANABO GROUP PLC71.05%15
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%454 057
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.28%410 769
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.17%380 978
MERCK & CO., INC.6.70%300 382
ABBVIE INC.-8.76%260 145
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer