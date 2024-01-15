(Alliance News) - Kanabo Group PLC on Monday said that it has signed a partnership with City Dock Pharmacy to launch a walk-in pain clinic in the pharmacy.

Kanabo Group is a London-based healthcare technology and cannabis company. Shares in the firm were up 13% at 2.78 pence each in London on Monday morning.

City Dock Pharmacy is in Wapping, east London, and the pain clinic will offer specialised medicines, including medicinal cannabis.

The clinic will leverage Kanabo's online platform, Treat It, to create personalised treatment plans for chronic pain sufferers. The partnership should result in an increase of patients who receive treatment through the platform, Kanabo said.

"This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to innovating in pain management. The combination of City Dock Pharmacy's trusted presence and our expertise in medicinal cannabis paves the way for a new, holistic approach to treating pain and the opportunity to extend this to additional indications," said Chief Executive Officer Avihu Tamir.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.