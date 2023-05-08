Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kanabo Group Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    KNB   GB00BYQCS703

KANABO GROUP PLC

(KNB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-05-05 am EDT
3.250 GBX   -7.14%
10:16aKanabo to appoint Ian Mattioli as chair and raise GBP3 million
AN
02:19aKanabo Group to Name New Chairman
MT
05/04Kanabo Group plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
Summary 
Summary

Kanabo to appoint Ian Mattioli as chair and raise GBP3 million

05/08/2023 | 10:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Kanabo Group PLC is set to announce Mattioli Woods PLC founder and Chief Executive Ian Mattioli as non-executive chair on Tuesday, alongside unveiling a GBP3 million equity raise, according to a report from Sky News on Sunday.

Kanabo is a London-based developer and distributor of cannabis-derived products and inhalation technologies for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Sky News reported Mattioli would also invest GBP500,000 in Kanabo as part of a wider GBP3 million cash call. Existing management and other shareholders will also participate in the share sale, according to insiders.

Mattioli is set to replace David Tsur, who has chaired Kanabo since its initial public offering in February 2021. Tsur will now become deputy chair, Sky News said.

https://news.sky.com/story/london-listed-cannabis-group-kanabo-to-raise-cash-and-install-new-chair-12875522

Sky News said a Kanabo spokesperson declined to comment on Mattioli's appointment or its impending fundraising.

The appointment of Mattioli is likely to be well-received by investors, according to Sky News. Shares in Kanabo are up 71% in the year so far, but closed down 7.1% on Friday to 3.25 pence each in London.

Kanabo shares did not trade on Monday, due to a UK bank holiday for King Charles III's coronation, which was held on Saturday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
KANABO GROUP PLC -7.14% 3.25 Delayed Quote.71.05%
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC 0.00% 631 Delayed Quote.0.96%
