Kanamic Network : Announcement Regarding Participation in “Urban Innovation TOYOHASHI”

Announcement Regarding Participation in "Urban Innovation TOYOHASHI"
Kanamic Network Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto, hereinafter "the Company") herby announces its participation in "Urban Innovation TOYOHASHI", an initiative being undertaken by Toyohashi City (a city in Aichi Prefecture) aimed at solving community challenges. As part of this initiative, the Company will construct a system to solve challenges faced by Toyohashi City related to assessing the severity of child abuse cases. The challenges to be solved by the system include the following: failure to evaluate all "judgement factors", loss of knowledge due to staff changes, and inability to properly utilize past data.
The new system will be constructed based on the "AI Evaluation System for the Identification of Children at Risk of Requiring Aid and Protection", a system which utilizes the Company's unique AI technology and was previously developed by the Company as part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' "2019 Initiative for the Promotion of Regional IoT Implementation".
Going forward, the Company will apply know-how it cultivated through its experience with the "Kanamic Cloud Service" as well as experience garnered through participation in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' "Initiative for the Promotion of Regional IoT Implementation" to promoting more widespread adoption of AI, IoT, and big data within the childcare field as well as to a PHR model for municipal governments aimed at supporting communities in raising children safely and with peace of mind.
Toyohashi City Press Release:
https://www.city.toyohashi.lg.jp/secure/83865/0901urban.pdf
■About the "AI Evaluation System for the Identification of Children at Risk of Requiring Aid and Protection" (Powered by Kanamic's Unique AI Technology)
Early detection and response by local authorities is a critical component of preventing child abuse. In many cases, however, municipal government employees must visually examine consultation and aid records extrapolated from a vast amount of guidance counseling related paperwork to make experienced-based judgments on cases in order to comprehensively evaluate child abuse risks. Performing this work with only human input (without AI support) leaves open the chance of overlooking small risks and potential warning signs.
To address this, the forgoing system can be utilized to automatically assess the presence (and degree) of each of the risk factors outlined by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in its "Child Abuse Risk Assessment Common Criteria for Child Guidance Centers and Municipalities"
Furthermore, data on judgements conducted by Artificial Intelligence (using information on file at pertaining municipalities) as well as data on judgements conducted by actual human staff at these municipalities is fed back into the system, allowing the system to develop teacher data specifically tailored to the particularities of each municipality.
■About "Urban Innovation TOYOHASHI"
Through this problem-solving initiative, startups and city staff join forces. Startups contribute flexible ideas and excellent technology and city staff capitalize on their deep familiarity with the region itself in a collaborative effort to develop and implement solutions to problems faced by the region and the government with the goal of improving community services and creating new businesses.
■Other
"Subsidy for Information and Communication Technology Utilization Project" (Initiative for the Promotion of Regional IoT Implementation)
In order to spread successes in the utilization of IoT, etc., to every corner of Japan, the "Task Force for the Promotion of Regional IoT Implementation" was held on September 2016. The "Roadmap for the Promotion of Regional IoT Implementation", was drafted, and this roadmap provided a concrete path for tackling regional problems through the implementation of IoT with a focus on fields related to everyday life. This initiative grants subsidies for implementing regional projects to further expand the use "category-based models" developed through model experiments, etc.
About the Kanamic Cloud Service
The Kanamic Cloud Service is a "regional communication" cloud service that contributes to the realization of the "community comprehensive care system" that our super-elderly society requires by making multidisciplinary communication among local governments, medical associations, and elderly care service providers possible. The Company's lineup includes an information sharing system for the purpose of facilitating communication among interdisciplinary professionals as well as a system for elderly care service provider operations.
