Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021〔 Japanese GAAP〕

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto
Contact:
Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi
（TEL）03-5798-3955
Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 6, 2021
-
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available
Quarterly financial results briefing: No
（Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen）
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2021 (From October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results （Cumulative）
（Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the
previous corresponding period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Third Quarter ended
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2021
1,555
13.9
637
36.9
642
32.3
445
37.3
June 30, 2020
1,365
－
465
－
485
－
324
－
(Reference) Comprehensive
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021:
income:
448 million yen (38.1%)
Basic profit per share
Basic diluted profit per
share
Third Quarter ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
9.27
－
June 30, 2020
6.75
－
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 324 million yen (－%)
（Note）The Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and therefore year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the previous corresponding period are not presented.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
％
Third quarter ended
2,620
2,257
86.2
June 30, 2021
Fiscal year ended
2,303
1,905
82.8
September 30, 2020
(Reference) Shareholder's equity:
.
2. Dividends
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021: 2,257 million yen
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020: 1,905 million yen
Annual cash dividends per share
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fiscal Year End
Total
End
End
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
0.00
－
2.00
2.00
September 30, 2020
Fiscal Year ending
－
0.00
－
September 30, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
September 30, 2021
2.50
2.50
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None
－
3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 (from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)
（% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
Profit Per Share
owners of parent
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full Year
2,100
11.6
800
22.2
800
18.2
550
16.4
11.43
(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None
* Notes
（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
①
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards：
None
②
Changes in accounting policies other than ①：
None
③
Changes in accounting estimates：
None
④
Restatements：
None
（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)
①
Total number of issued shares at
Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended
the end of the period (including
ended June 30,
48,132,000 Shares
September 30,
48,132,000 Shares
treasury shares):
2021
2020
Third quarter
Fiscal Year
②
Total number of treasury shares
ended June 30,
1,206 Shares
ended
1,206 Shares
at the end of the period:
2021
September 30,
2020
③
Average number of shares during
Third quarter
Third quarter
the 9 month period (quarter-to-
ended June 30,
48,130,794 Shares
ended June 30,
48,130,794 Shares
date)
2021
2020
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
1．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2020
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,706,530
2,001,596
Accounts receivable - trade
74,151
72,867
Work in process
6,526
344
Other
77,716
72,471
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-13,493
-13,983
Total current assets
1,851,431
2,133,295
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
51,304
43,349
Intangible assets
Software
306,201
351,086
Other
76
76
Total intangible assets
306,277
351,162
Investments and other assets
Other
94,246
93,643
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-256
-480
Total investments and other assets
93,989
93,162
Total non-current assets
451,571
487,674
Total assets
2,303,003
2,620,970
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
22,725
8,438
Income taxes payable
129,194
94,031
Provision for bonuses
31,227
41,344
Asset retirement obligations
16,000
16,000
Other
185,999
191,068
Total current liabilities
385,146
350,883
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
11,209
11,288
Other
800
800
Total non-current liabilities
12,009
12,088
Total liabilities
397,155
362,971
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
192,060
192,060
Capital surplus
132,060
132,060
Retained earnings
1,582,485
1,932,209
Treasury shares
-478
-478
Total shareholders' equity
1,906,127
2,255,851
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-278
2,147
Total accumulated other comprehensive
-278
2,147
income
Total net assets
1,905,848
2,257,998
Total liabilities and net assets
2,303,003
2,620,970
（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income）
（Nine months ended
June 30, 2021）
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
1,365,599
1,555,348
Cost of sales
171,214
229,195
Gross profit
1,194,385
1,326,153
Selling, general and administrative expenses
728,557
688,477
Operating profit
465,828
637,676
Non-operating income
Interest income
15
50
Foreign exchange gains
475
2,430
Subsidy income
19,347
1,599
Miscellaneous income
128
583
Total non-operating income
19,966
4,662
Non-operating expenses
Miscellaneous loss
436
185
Total non-operating expenses
436
185
Ordinary profit
485,357
642,153
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
－
596
Total extraordinary income
－
596
Profit before income taxes
485,357
642,749
Income taxes - current
165,991
195,724
Income taxes - deferred
-5,496
1,039
Total income taxes
160,495
196,763
Profit
324,862
445,985
Profit attributable to owners of parent
324,862
445,985
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income）
