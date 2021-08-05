Log in
    3939   JP3215100003

KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD

(3939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021〔 Japanese GAAP〕

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2021Japanese GAAP

August 5, 2021

Company Name:

Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock Code:

3939

URL: http://www.kanamic.net/

Representative:

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto

Contact:

Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi

TEL03-5798-3955

Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

August 6, 2021

-

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available

Quarterly financial results briefing: No

Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2021 (From October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results Cumulative

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the

previous corresponding period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Third Quarter ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2021

1,555

13.9

637

36.9

642

32.3

445

37.3

June 30, 2020

1,365

465

485

324

(Reference) Comprehensive

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021:

income:

448 million yen (38.1%)

Basic profit per share

Basic diluted profit per

share

Third Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

9.27

June 30, 2020

6.75

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2020: 324 million yen (%)

NoteThe Company changed to consolidated quarterly financial results from the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and therefore year-on-year changes between the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the previous corresponding period are not presented.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Third quarter ended

2,620

2,257

86.2

June 30, 2021

Fiscal year ended

2,303

1,905

82.8

September 30, 2020

(Reference) Shareholder's equity:

.

2. Dividends

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021: 2,257 million yen

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020: 1,905 million yen

Annual cash dividends per share

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fiscal Year End

Total

End

End

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

0.00

2.00

2.00

September 30, 2020

Fiscal Year ending

0.00

September 30, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

September 30, 2021

2.50

2.50

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None

1

3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 (from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)

% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Profit Per Share

owners of parent

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full Year

2,100

11.6

800

22.2

800

18.2

550

16.4

11.43

(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None

* Notes

（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards

None

Changes in accounting policies other than

None

Changes in accounting estimates

None

Restatements

None

（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at

Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended

the end of the period (including

ended June 30,

48,132,000 Shares

September 30,

48,132,000 Shares

treasury shares):

2021

2020

Third quarter

Fiscal Year

Total number of treasury shares

ended June 30,

1,206 Shares

ended

1,206 Shares

at the end of the period:

2021

September 30,

2020

Average number of shares during

Third quarter

Third quarter

the 9 month period (quarter-to-

ended June 30,

48,130,794 Shares

ended June 30,

48,130,794 Shares

date)

2021

2020

  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
    The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

2

1Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2020

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,706,530

2,001,596

Accounts receivable - trade

74,151

72,867

Work in process

6,526

344

Other

77,716

72,471

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-13,493

-13,983

Total current assets

1,851,431

2,133,295

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

51,304

43,349

Intangible assets

Software

306,201

351,086

Other

76

76

Total intangible assets

306,277

351,162

Investments and other assets

Other

94,246

93,643

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-256

-480

Total investments and other assets

93,989

93,162

Total non-current assets

451,571

487,674

Total assets

2,303,003

2,620,970

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

22,725

8,438

Income taxes payable

129,194

94,031

Provision for bonuses

31,227

41,344

Asset retirement obligations

16,000

16,000

Other

185,999

191,068

Total current liabilities

385,146

350,883

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

11,209

11,288

Other

800

800

Total non-current liabilities

12,009

12,088

Total liabilities

397,155

362,971

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

192,060

192,060

Capital surplus

132,060

132,060

Retained earnings

1,582,485

1,932,209

Treasury shares

-478

-478

Total shareholders' equity

1,906,127

2,255,851

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-278

2,147

Total accumulated other comprehensive

-278

2,147

income

Total net assets

1,905,848

2,257,998

Total liabilities and net assets

2,303,003

2,620,970

3

（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Net sales

1,365,599

1,555,348

Cost of sales

171,214

229,195

Gross profit

1,194,385

1,326,153

Selling, general and administrative expenses

728,557

688,477

Operating profit

465,828

637,676

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

50

Foreign exchange gains

475

2,430

Subsidy income

19,347

1,599

Miscellaneous income

128

583

Total non-operating income

19,966

4,662

Non-operating expenses

Miscellaneous loss

436

185

Total non-operating expenses

436

185

Ordinary profit

485,357

642,153

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

596

Total extraordinary income

596

Profit before income taxes

485,357

642,749

Income taxes - current

165,991

195,724

Income taxes - deferred

-5,496

1,039

Total income taxes

160,495

196,763

Profit

324,862

445,985

Profit attributable to owners of parent

324,862

445,985

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Profit

324,862

445,985

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-169

2,426

Total other comprehensive income

-169

2,426

Comprehensive income

324,693

448,411

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

324,693

448,411

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

non-

controlling interests

5

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 350 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2021 595 M 5,42 M 5,42 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 310 M 258 M 258 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 47,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 597,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuma Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Minoru Yamamoto Chairman
Kenya Wakabayashi Director & Manager-Administration
Tadao Kakizoe Independent Outside Director
Shinji Fukukawa Independent Outside Director
