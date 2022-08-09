Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kanamic Network Co.,LTD
  News
  Summary
    3939   JP3215100003

KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD

(3939)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
621.00 JPY   +3.50%
05:36aKANAMIC NETWORK : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022〔Japanese GAAP〕
PU
08/01KANAMIC NETWORK : Monthly Update on Status of Exercise for the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants)
PU
08/01KANAMIC NETWORK : Announcement Regarding the Suspension of Exercise of the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022〔Japanese GAAP〕

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2022Japanese GAAP

August 9, 2022

Company Name:

Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock Code:

3939

URL: http://www.kanamic.net/

Representative:

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto

TEL03-5798-3955

Contact:

Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi

Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

August 10, 2022

-

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available

Quarterly financial results briefing: No

Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results Cumulative

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the

previous corresponding period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Third Quarter ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

1,627

4.7

624

-2.0

624

-2.7

420

-5.8

June 30, 2021

1,555

13.9

637

36.9

642

32.3

445

37.3

(Reference) Comprehensive

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022:

income:

424 million yen (-5.4%)

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021: 448 million yen (38.1%)

Basic profit per share

Basic diluted profit per

share

Third Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

8.86

8.42

June 30, 2021

9.27

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Third quarter ended

5,257

2,281

43.3

June 30, 2022

Fiscal year ended

4,395

1,959

44.5

September 30, 2021

(Reference) Shareholder's equity:

Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021:

2,277 million yen

1,954 million yen

.

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fiscal Year End

Total

End

End

End

Fiscal Year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

0.00

2.50

2.50

September 30, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

0.00

September 30, 2022

Fiscal Year ending

September 30, 2022

3.00

3.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None

1

3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Profit Per Share

owners of parent

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full Year

2,350

12.9

930

10.5

930

12.1

640

10.4

13.50

(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None

* Notes

（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes

One New Company (Name: Urban Fit Co., Ltd.)

（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards

Yes

Changes in accounting policies other than

Yes

Changes in accounting estimates

Yes

Restatements

None

(Note) In Q1 of the current fiscal year the Company changed its depreciation method, and this change qualifies as a "change in accounting policy which is difficult to distinguish from a change in accounting estimates". For details see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (3) Notes Regarding the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements".

（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at

Third quarter

Fiscal Year ended

the end of the period (including

ended June 30,

48,132,000 Shares

September 30,

48,132,000 Shares

treasury shares):

2022

2021

Third quarter

Fiscal Year

Total number of treasury shares

ended June 30,

675,806 Shares

ended

710,906 Shares

at the end of the period:

2022

September 30,

2021

Average number of shares during

Third quarter

Third quarter

the 9 month period (quarter-to-

ended June 30,

47,441,794 Shares

ended June 30,

48,130,794 Shares

date)

2022

2021

  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
    The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

2

1Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,710,780

3,499,959

Accounts receivable - trade

85,820

119,292

Merchandise

17,287

Work in process

164

14,064

Other

78,518

108,961

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-16,363

-17,135

Total current assets

3,858,920

3,742,429

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

79,078

631,969

Intangible assets

Software

363,702

457,092

Goodwill

180,594

Other

76

76

Total intangible assets

363,779

637,763

Investments and other assets

Other

93,759

245,346

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-480

-256

Total investments and other assets

93,278

245,089

Total non-current assets

536,136

1,514,823

Total assets

4,395,056

5,257,253

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

8,830

17,414

Current portion of bonds payable

80,000

Short-term borrowings

10,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

18,109

Income taxes payable

152,361

89,502

Provision for bonuses

30,136

48,034

Asset retirement obligations

16,000

16,000

Other

212,504

341,174

Total current liabilities

419,833

620,234

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

200,000

Bonds with share acquisition rights

2,003,866

2,003,266

Long-term borrowings

71,471

Asset retirement obligations

11,314

61,344

Other

800

19,298

Total non-current liabilities

2,015,981

2,355,380

Total liabilities

2,435,814

2,975,615

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

192,060

192,060

Capital surplus

132,060

132,060

Retained earnings

2,065,807

2,362,524

Treasury shares

-436,943

-415,370

Total shareholders' equity

1,952,983

2,271,274

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,795

5,899

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,795

5,899

Share acquisition rights

4,464

4,464

Total net assets

1,959,242

2,281,637

Total liabilities and net assets

4,395,056

5,257,253

3

（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2022

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

1,555,348

1,627,903

Cost of sales

229,195

205,633

Gross profit

1,326,153

1,422,269

Selling, general and administrative expenses

688,477

797,292

Operating profit

637,676

624,977

Non-operating income

Interest income

50

109

Interest on securities

599

Foreign exchange gains

2,430

Subsidy income

1,599

Miscellaneous income

583

670

Total non-operating income

4,662

1,379

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

1,475

Miscellaneous losses

185

71

Total non-operating expenses

185

1,547

Ordinary profit

642,153

624,809

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

596

Total extraordinary income

596

Profit before income taxes

642,749

624,809

Income taxes - current

195,724

207,537

Income taxes - deferred

1,039

-2,969

Total income taxes

196,763

204,567

Profit

445,985

420,241

Profit attributable to owners of parent

445,985

420,241

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended

June 30, 2022

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Profit

445,985

420,241

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,426

4,104

Total other comprehensive income

2,426

4,104

Comprehensive income

448,411

424,345

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

448,411

424,345

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 080 M - -
Net income 2021 579 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 28 453 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 50,7%
