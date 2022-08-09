Kanamic Network : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022〔Japanese GAAP〕

Representative Director and President: Takuma Yamamoto
（TEL）03-5798-3955
Contact:
Director, General Manager: Kenya Wakabayashi
Scheduled date to submit quarterly securities report:
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
August 10, 2022
-
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available
Quarterly financial results briefing: No
（Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen）
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results （Cumulative）
（Percentages indicate year-on-year changes from the
previous corresponding period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Third Quarter ended
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2022
1,627
4.7
624
-2.0
624
-2.7
420
-5.8
June 30, 2021
1,555
13.9
637
36.9
642
32.3
445
37.3
(Reference) Comprehensive
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022:
income:
424 million yen (-5.4%)
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021: 448 million yen (38.1%)
Basic profit per share
Basic diluted profit per
share
Third Quarter ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
8.86
8.42
June 30, 2021
9.27
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
％
Third quarter ended
5,257
2,281
43.3
June 30, 2022
Fiscal year ended
4,395
1,959
44.5
September 30, 2021
(Reference) Shareholder's equity:
Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022:
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021:
2,277 million yen
1,954 million yen
.
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fiscal Year End
Total
End
End
End
Fiscal Year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
－
0.00
－
2.50
2.50
September 30, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
－
0.00
－
September 30, 2022
Fiscal Year ending
September 30, 2022
3.00
3.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast subsequent to most recent announcement: None
－ 1 －
3. Forecast for the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
（% indicates YoY change from the previous corresponding fiscal year or period）
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
Profit Per Share
owners of parent
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Millions
％
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full Year
2,350
12.9
930
10.5
930
12.1
640
10.4
13.50
(Note) Changes in consolidated financial results forecasts subsequent to most recent announcement: None
* Notes
（１）Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
One New Company (Name: Urban Fit Co., Ltd.)
（２）Special accounting methods adopted for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
（３）Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
①
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards：
Yes
②
Changes in accounting policies other than ①：
Yes
③
Changes in accounting estimates：
Yes
④
Restatements：
None
(Note) In Q1 of the current fiscal year the Company changed its depreciation method, and this change qualifies as a "change in accounting policy which is difficult to distinguish from a change in accounting estimates". For details see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (3) Notes Regarding the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements".
（４）Total number of issued shares (common shares)
①
Total number of issued shares at
Third quarter
Fiscal Year ended
the end of the period (including
ended June 30,
48,132,000 Shares
September 30,
48,132,000 Shares
treasury shares):
2022
2021
Third quarter
Fiscal Year
②
Total number of treasury shares
ended June 30,
675,806 Shares
ended
710,906 Shares
at the end of the period:
2022
September 30,
2021
③
Average number of shares during
Third quarter
Third quarter
the 9 month period (quarter-to-
ended June 30,
47,441,794 Shares
ended June 30,
48,130,794 Shares
date)
2022
2021
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes.
The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, and we make no promise that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
－ 2 －
1．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
（１）Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,710,780
3,499,959
Accounts receivable - trade
85,820
119,292
Merchandise
－
17,287
Work in process
164
14,064
Other
78,518
108,961
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-16,363
-17,135
Total current assets
3,858,920
3,742,429
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
79,078
631,969
Intangible assets
Software
363,702
457,092
Goodwill
－
180,594
Other
76
76
Total intangible assets
363,779
637,763
Investments and other assets
Other
93,759
245,346
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-480
-256
Total investments and other assets
93,278
245,089
Total non-current assets
536,136
1,514,823
Total assets
4,395,056
5,257,253
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
8,830
17,414
Current portion of bonds payable
－
80,000
Short-term borrowings
－
10,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
－
18,109
Income taxes payable
152,361
89,502
Provision for bonuses
30,136
48,034
Asset retirement obligations
16,000
16,000
Other
212,504
341,174
Total current liabilities
419,833
620,234
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
－
200,000
Bonds with share acquisition rights
2,003,866
2,003,266
Long-term borrowings
－
71,471
Asset retirement obligations
11,314
61,344
Other
800
19,298
Total non-current liabilities
2,015,981
2,355,380
Total liabilities
2,435,814
2,975,615
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
192,060
192,060
Capital surplus
132,060
132,060
Retained earnings
2,065,807
2,362,524
Treasury shares
-436,943
-415,370
Total shareholders' equity
1,952,983
2,271,274
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,795
5,899
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,795
5,899
Share acquisition rights
4,464
4,464
Total net assets
1,959,242
2,281,637
Total liabilities and net assets
4,395,056
5,257,253
－ 3
－
（２）Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income）
（Nine months ended
June 30, 2022）
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
1,555,348
1,627,903
Cost of sales
229,195
205,633
Gross profit
1,326,153
1,422,269
Selling, general and administrative expenses
688,477
797,292
Operating profit
637,676
624,977
Non-operating income
Interest income
50
109
Interest on securities
－
599
Foreign exchange gains
2,430
－
Subsidy income
1,599
－
Miscellaneous income
583
670
Total non-operating income
4,662
1,379
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
－
1,475
Miscellaneous losses
185
71
Total non-operating expenses
185
1,547
Ordinary profit
642,153
624,809
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
596
－
Total extraordinary income
596
－
Profit before income taxes
642,749
624,809
Income taxes - current
195,724
207,537
Income taxes - deferred
1,039
-2,969
Total income taxes
196,763
204,567
Profit
445,985
420,241
Profit attributable to owners of parent
445,985
420,241
－ 4 －
（Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income）
（Nine months ended
June 30, 2022）
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Profit
445,985
420,241
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,426
4,104
Total other comprehensive income
2,426
4,104
Comprehensive income
448,411
424,345
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
448,411
424,345
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
－
－
interests
－ 5 －
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.