Kanamic Network : Monthly Update on Status of Exercise for the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants)

With regards to the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) (hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by the Company (through third party allotment) on August 4, 2021, the Company reports the status of exercise for August 2021 as follows:

Aug 17 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 18 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 19 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 20 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 23 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 24 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 25 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 26 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 27 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 30 -- -- 615.00 -- Aug 31 -- -- 615.00 --

Shares outstanding as of the end of the month preceding the applicable month: 48,132,000 shares

(of which, Treasury stock: 710,906 shares)

３．Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to Article 434 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing Regulations" and the Japan Securities Dealers Association's "Regulations concerning Handling of Allocation of New Shares to a Third Party"

① Cumulative number of ② Shares outstanding as of the ③ Exercise ratio (① /②) shares delivered (shares) date of issuance of the Rights (%) (subject to stipulated (shares) exercise limit) 0 48,132,000 0.00

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The Company's securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This document has been translated from the Japanese version for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility whatsoever for this translation, the accuracy of this translation, or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

