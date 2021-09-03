Log in
Kanamic Network : Monthly Update on Status of Exercise for the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants)

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 2, 2021

To Whom it May Concern:

Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd. Representative: President & Representative Director, Takuma Yamamoto (Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)

Contact Point: General Manager, Administration Department, Kenya Wakabayashi TEL03-5798-3955

Monthly Update on Status of Exercise for the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike

Warrants)

With regards to the 3rd series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) (hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by the Company (through third party allotment) on August 4, 2021, the Company reports the status of exercise for August 2021 as follows:

１． Monthly update on status of exercise

（１） Name of the Warrants

Kanamic Network Co., LTD 3rd series

Stock Acquisition Rights

（２） Shares delivered during applicable month

0 Shares

Number of Rights exercised during applicable

（３） month and ratio of exercised Rights to total

0 Rights (0.00% of total Rights issued)

Rights issued

（４） Number of unexercised Rights as of 8/4/2021

48,000 Rights (4,800,000 Shares)

（５）

Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of

48,000 Rights (4,800,000 Shares)

the applicable month

２．Exercise during the applicable month

Shares delivered

Total number of

Exercise Price

Transferred

Exercise date

New issues

Rights exercised

treasury stock

(yen)

(shares)

(Rights)

(shares)

Aug 5

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 6

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 10

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 11

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 12

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 13

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 16

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 17

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 18

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 19

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 20

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 23

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 24

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 25

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 26

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 27

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 30

--

--

615.00

--

Aug 31

--

--

615.00

--

  • Shares outstanding as of the end of the month preceding the applicable month: 48,132,000 shares
    (of which, Treasury stock: 710,906 shares)

３．Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to Article 434 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing Regulations" and the Japan Securities Dealers Association's "Regulations concerning Handling of Allocation of New Shares to a Third Party"

Cumulative number of

Shares outstanding as of the

Exercise ratio ( /)

shares delivered (shares)

date of issuance of the Rights

(%) (subject to stipulated

(shares)

exercise limit)

0

48,132,000

0.00

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States. The Company's securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This document has been translated from the Japanese version for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility whatsoever for this translation, the accuracy of this translation, or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
