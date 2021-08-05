Kanamic Network : Notice regarding application to be listed on the “Prime Market” upon reorganization of the TSE's market into the planned new market segments

August 5, 2021

To Whom it May Concern:

Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Representative: President & Representative Director, Takuma Yamamoto (Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)

Contact Point: General Manager, Administration Department, Kenya Wakabayashi （TEL．03-5798-3955）

Notice regarding application to be listed on the "Prime Market" upon

reorganization of the TSE's market into the planned new market segments

On July 9, 2021, the Company received, from the TSE, results pertaining to the initial assessment of the Company's compliance with the listing standards for the TSE's new market segments (the new market segments are planned to be introduced on April 4, 2022). These results indicated that the Company is in compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

In light of the above results, the Company, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, selected the "Prime Market" as the market segment to which it will belong after the TSE restructures its market into the new market segments; and the Company resolved to make the relevant application to the TSE.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with application procedures in accordance with the schedule laid out by the TSE.

Disclaimer: This document has been translated from the Japanese version for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility whatsoever for this translation, the accuracy of this translation, or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.