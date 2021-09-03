Log in
    3939   JP3215100003

KANAMIC NETWORK CO.,LTD

(3939)
  Report
Kanamic Network : Notice regarding submission of application to be listed on the “Prime Market”

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 3, 2021

To Whom it May Concern:

Company Name: Kanamic Network Co., Ltd.

Representative: President & Representative

Director, Takuma Yamamoto

(Securities Code: 3939, TSE First Section)

Contact Point: General Manager, Administration

Department, Kenya Wakabayashi

TEL03-5798-3955

Notice regarding submission of application to be listed on the "Prime Market"

As detailed in the press release published on August 5, 2021, titled "Notice regarding application to be listed on the "Prime Market" upon reorganization of the TSE's market into the planned new market segments", the Company, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on that day, selected the "Prime Market" as the market segment to which it will belong after the TSE restructures its market into the new market segments; and the Company resolved to make the relevant application to the TSE.

The Company hereby announces that, based upon this resolution, it submitted the relevant application form to the TSE today.

*Note: the new market segments are planned to be introduced on April 4, 2022.

Disclaimer

Kanamic Network Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
