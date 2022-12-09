Kanamoto : Fiscal Year ended Oct, 2022 (Full Year)

Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2022 Financial Statements Bulletin (Japan GAAP) Listed Company Name Kanamoto Co., Ltd. December 9, 2022 Company Code Number 9678 Listing Exchanges Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange URL https://www.kanamoto.co.jp Representative Tetsuo Kanamoto President and CEO Inquiries Shun Hirose Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager, Accounting Division TEL 81-11-209-1600 Scheduled date for Regular General Meeting of the Shareholders January 26, 2023 Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments January 27, 2023 Scheduled date for submission of Annual Securities Report January 26, 2023 Preparation of Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes Earnings Briefings (For institutional investors and analysts): Yes (Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages show the change from the prior year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 188,028 - 13,229 -9.5 13,780 -10.5 8,345 -6.3 October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 189,416 5.8 14,624 2.6 15,391 7.9 8,907 5.2 October 31, 2021 (Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 10,676 (-4.5%) Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 11,174 (25.1%) Earnings per Earnings per Ordinary Profit to Operating Share on a Fully ROE Share Total Assets Margin Diluted Basis Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended 224.64 - 6.4 4.5 7.0 October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 235.55 - 7.2 5.1 7.7 October 31, 2021 (Reference) Investment profit or loss accounted for by the equity method (millions of yen) Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 − Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 − (Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the previous year is not shown. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of October 31, 305,320 140,611 43.2 3,571.98 2022 As of October 31, 303,754 134,917 41.8 3,357.10 2021 (Reference) Equity (millions of yen) As of October 31, 2022 131,958 As of October 31, 2021 126,956 (Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. − 1 −

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net Cash Provided by Net Cash Provided by Net Cash Provided by Cash and Cash (Used in) Operating (Used in) Investing (Used in) Financing Equivalents at End of Activities Activities Activities Period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Fiscal year ended 33,158 -11,331 -30,893 47,047 October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 39,351 -3,373 -28,794 55,557 October 31, 2021 2. Dividends Annual Dividends per Share Dividends in Dividend Dividends on End of End of End of Total Payout Ratio Net Assets first second third Year-end Full-year (Full Year) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 25.00 - 45.00 70.00 2,647 29.7 2.2 October 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended - 35.00 - 40.00 75.00 2,770 33.4 2.2 October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 - 35.00 - 40.00 75.00 32.3 (projected) 3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023) (Percentages show the change from the prior year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Earnings per Owners of Parent Share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Interim period 96,700 3.2 6,200 -12.7 6,200 -16.9 3,600 -20.7 98.78 Full year 198,000 5.3 14,000 5.8 14,100 2.3 8,400 0.7 231.87 (Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares. − 2 −

Notes Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes other than the above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatements: No Number of shares issued (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of October 31, 2022: 38,742,241 shares As of October 31, 2021: 38,742,241 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of October 31, 2022: 1,799,490 shares As of October 31, 2021: 924,846 shares (c) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022: 37,148,669 shares Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021: 37,813,895 shares − 3 −

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results 1. Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022) (1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages show the change from the prior year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 115,714 - 6,462 -13.9 7,454 -12.0 4,959 -8.0 October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 117,687 -0.8 7,503 -8.2 8,471 -2.7 5,392 -7.9 October 31, 2021 Earnings per Share Earnings per Share on a Fully Diluted Basis Yen Yen Fiscal year ended 133.50 - October 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended 142.61 - October 31, 2021 (Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the previous year is not shown. (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of October 31, 226,854 107,392 47.3 2,906.99 2022 As of October 31, 229,544 107,480 46.8 2,842.10 2021 (Reference) Equity (millions of yen) As of October 31, 2022 107,392 As of October 31, 2021 107,480 (Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. 2. Projected Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023) (Percentages show the change from prior year) Net Sales Ordinary Profit Profit Earnings per Share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Interim period 56,600 -1.3 2,700 -28.6 1,800 -29.4 49.39 Full year 118,900 2.8 7,900 6.0 5,300 6.9 146.30 (Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares. Note: Financial results reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note (Note concerning forward-looking statements) The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. − 4 −