Kanamoto : Fiscal Year ended Oct, 2022 (Full Year)

Scheduled date for Regular General Meeting of the Shareholders
January 26, 2023
Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments
January 27, 2023
Scheduled date for submission of Annual Securities Report
January 26, 2023
Preparation of Supplementary Explanatory Materials:
Yes
Earnings Briefings (For institutional investors and analysts):
Yes
(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2022
(November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
188,028
-
13,229
-9.5
13,780
-10.5
8,345
-6.3
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
189,416
5.8
14,624
2.6
15,391
7.9
8,907
5.2
October 31, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive
income (millions
of yen)
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022
10,676
(-4.5%)
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021
11,174
(25.1%)
Earnings per
Earnings per
Ordinary Profit to
Operating
Share on a Fully
ROE
Share
Total Assets
Margin
Diluted Basis
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
224.64
-
6.4
4.5
7.0
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
235.55
-
7.2
5.1
7.7
October 31, 2021
(Reference) Investment
profit or loss accounted for by the equity method (millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022
−
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021
−
(Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the previous year is not shown.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of October 31,
305,320
140,611
43.2
3,571.98
2022
As of October 31,
303,754
134,917
41.8
3,357.10
2021
(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2022
131,958
As of October 31, 2021
126,956
(Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard.
− 1 −
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net Cash Provided by
Net Cash Provided by
Net Cash Provided by
Cash and Cash
(Used in) Operating
(Used in) Investing
(Used in) Financing
Equivalents at End of
Activities
Activities
Activities
Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended
33,158
-11,331
-30,893
47,047
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
39,351
-3,373
-28,794
55,557
October 31, 2021
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
Dividends in
Dividend
Dividends on
End of
End of
End of
Total
Payout Ratio
Net Assets
first
second
third
Year-end
Full-year
(Full Year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
25.00
-
45.00
70.00
2,647
29.7
2.2
October 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
35.00
-
40.00
75.00
2,770
33.4
2.2
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
October 31, 2023
-
35.00
-
40.00
75.00
32.3
(projected)
3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023)
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Earnings per
Owners of Parent
Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim period
96,700
3.2
6,200
-12.7
6,200
-16.9
3,600
-20.7
98.78
Full year
198,000
5.3
14,000
5.8
14,100
2.3
8,400
0.7
231.87
(Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares.
− 2 −
Notes
Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of October 31, 2022:
38,742,241 shares
As of October 31, 2021:
38,742,241 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of October 31, 2022:
1,799,490 shares
As of October 31, 2021:
924,846 shares
(c) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022:
37,148,669 shares
Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021:
37,813,895 shares
− 3 −
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results
1. Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2022
(November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages show the change from the prior year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
115,714
-
6,462
-13.9
7,454
-12.0
4,959
-8.0
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
117,687
-0.8
7,503
-8.2
8,471
-2.7
5,392
-7.9
October 31, 2021
Earnings per Share
Earnings per Share
on a Fully Diluted Basis
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
133.50
-
October 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
142.61
-
October 31, 2021
(Note)
The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc.
from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022
are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from
the previous year is not shown.
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of October 31,
226,854
107,392
47.3
2,906.99
2022
As of October 31,
229,544
107,480
46.8
2,842.10
2021
(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)
As of October 31, 2022
107,392
As of October 31, 2021
107,480
(Note)
The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc.
from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after
the application of the said accounting standard.
2. Projected Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023)
(Percentages show the change from prior year)
Net Sales
Ordinary Profit
Profit
Earnings per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim period
56,600
-1.3
2,700
-28.6
1,800
-29.4
49.39
Full year
118,900
2.8
7,900
6.0
5,300
6.9
146.30
(Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares.
Note: Financial results reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note (Note concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
− 4 −
(Methods of obtaining the supplementary materials and the content of the earnings briefings)
The Company plans to hold an online meeting for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, December 12, 2022. Following the meeting, the Company will upload the meeting highlights and discussion (voice recording) on the Company's website as quickly as possible, together with the Earnings Briefings materials used that day.
− 5 −
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:52:05 UTC.