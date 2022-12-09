Advanced search
    9678   JP3215200001

KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.

(9678)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
2284.00 JPY   +0.97%
01:53aKanamoto : Fiscal Year ended Oct, 2022 (Full Year)
PU
10/28KANAMOTO CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/09Kanamoto : Nine months ended Jul, 2022
PU
Kanamoto : Fiscal Year ended Oct, 2022 (Full Year)

12/09/2022 | 01:53am EST
Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2022

Financial Statements Bulletin (Japan GAAP)

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

December 9, 2022

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Shun Hirose

Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager,

Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Scheduled date for Regular General Meeting of the Shareholders

January 26, 2023

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

January 27, 2023

Scheduled date for submission of Annual Securities Report

January 26, 2023

Preparation of Supplementary Explanatory Materials:

Yes

Earnings Briefings (For institutional investors and analysts):

Yes

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2022

(November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

188,028

-

13,229

-9.5

13,780

-10.5

8,345

-6.3

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

189,416

5.8

14,624

2.6

15,391

7.9

8,907

5.2

October 31, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive

income (millions

of yen)

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022

10,676

(-4.5%)

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021

11,174

(25.1%)

Earnings per

Earnings per

Ordinary Profit to

Operating

Share on a Fully

ROE

Share

Total Assets

Margin

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

224.64

-

6.4

4.5

7.0

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

235.55

-

7.2

5.1

7.7

October 31, 2021

(Reference) Investment

profit or loss accounted for by the equity method (millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021

(Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the previous year is not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of October 31,

305,320

140,611

43.2

3,571.98

2022

As of October 31,

303,754

134,917

41.8

3,357.10

2021

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2022

131,958

As of October 31, 2021

126,956

(Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard.

1

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net Cash Provided by

Net Cash Provided by

Net Cash Provided by

Cash and Cash

(Used in) Operating

(Used in) Investing

(Used in) Financing

Equivalents at End of

Activities

Activities

Activities

Period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

33,158

-11,331

-30,893

47,047

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

39,351

-3,373

-28,794

55,557

October 31, 2021

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

Dividends in

Dividend

Dividends on

End of

End of

End of

Total

Payout Ratio

Net Assets

first

second

third

Year-end

Full-year

(Full Year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

25.00

-

45.00

70.00

2,647

29.7

2.2

October 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

40.00

75.00

2,770

33.4

2.2

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

October 31, 2023

-

35.00

-

40.00

75.00

32.3

(projected)

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Earnings per

Owners of Parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim period

96,700

3.2

6,200

-12.7

6,200

-16.9

3,600

-20.7

98.78

Full year

198,000

5.3

14,000

5.8

14,100

2.3

8,400

0.7

231.87

(Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares.

2

Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of October 31, 2022:

38,742,241 shares

As of October 31, 2021:

38,742,241 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of October 31, 2022:

1,799,490 shares

As of October 31, 2021:

924,846 shares

(c) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022:

37,148,669 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021:

37,813,895 shares

3

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results

1. Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2022

(November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

115,714

-

6,462

-13.9

7,454

-12.0

4,959

-8.0

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

117,687

-0.8

7,503

-8.2

8,471

-2.7

5,392

-7.9

October 31, 2021

Earnings per Share

Earnings per Share

on a Fully Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

133.50

-

October 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

142.61

-

October 31, 2021

(Note)

The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc.

from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022

are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from

the previous year is not shown.

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of October 31,

226,854

107,392

47.3

2,906.99

2022

As of October 31,

229,544

107,480

46.8

2,842.10

2021

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2022

107,392

As of October 31, 2021

107,480

(Note)

The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc.

from the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the figures as of October 31, 2022 are figures after

the application of the said accounting standard.

2. Projected Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - October 31, 2023)

(Percentages show the change from prior year)

Net Sales

Ordinary Profit

Profit

Earnings per Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim period

56,600

-1.3

2,700

-28.6

1,800

-29.4

49.39

Full year

118,900

2.8

7,900

6.0

5,300

6.9

146.30

(Note) At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 9, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire its own shares, and the "Earnings per Share" in the projected consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 takes into account the impact of this acquisition of own shares.

Note: Financial results reports are not required to be audited by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note (Note concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

4

(Methods of obtaining the supplementary materials and the content of the earnings briefings)

The Company plans to hold an online meeting for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, December 12, 2022. Following the meeting, the Company will upload the meeting highlights and discussion (voice recording) on the Company's website as quickly as possible, together with the Earnings Briefings materials used that day.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
