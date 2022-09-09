Log in
    9678   JP3215200001

KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.

(9678)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
2094.00 JPY   +0.24%
03:20aKANAMOTO : Nine months ended Jul, 2022
PU
09/07UBS Adjusts Kanamoto's Price Target to 2,100 Yen From 2,000 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
09/02KANAMOTO : Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Full-Year Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanamoto : Nine months ended Jul, 2022

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nine-Month Consolidated Financial Report

for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (Japan GAAP)

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

September 2, 2022

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Shun Hirose

Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager,

Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report

September 13, 2022

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials

No

Quarterly Earnings Briefings

No

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Nine-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

(November 1, 2021 - July 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ending

October 31, 2022:

138,828

-

9,162

-15.2

9,679

-15.6

5,927

-13.2

Third quarter

Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2021:

141,455

6.4

10,810

1.4

11,462

9.6

6,829

11.2

Third quarter

(Note) Comprehensive

income (millions

of yen)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, Third quarter

8,108

(-7.0%)

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, Third quarter

8,716

(43.0%)

Earnings per

Earnings per

Share on a Fully

Share

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ending

October 31, 2022:

159.27

-

Third quarter

Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2021:

180.61

-

Third quarter

(Notes) 1. The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, and the figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the same period of the previous year is not shown.

  1. 2. In the previous fiscal year, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations, and the figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 reflect the finalized content of the provisional accounting treatment.

  2. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of July 31, 2022

309,542

138,043

41.9

As of October 31,

303,754

134,917

41.8

2021

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

As of July 31, 2022

129,614

As of October 31, 2021

126,956

1

(Note) The Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, and the figures as of July 31, 2022 are figures after the application of the said accounting standard.

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Full-year

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31,

-

25.00

-

45.00

70.00

2021

Fiscal year ending October 31,

-

35.00

-

2022

Fiscal year ending October 31,

40.00

75.00

2022 (projected)

(Note) Has the Company revised its

most recently released dividend projection?: No

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Earnings per

Owners of Parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

186,900

-

13,500

-7.7

14,000

-9.0

8,600

-3.4

231.07

(Notes) 1. Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter?: Yes For the revisions to projected consolidated operating results, please refer to the "Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Full-Year Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022" announced today (September 2, 2022).

2. As the Company applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, the above projected consolidated operating results are after the application of the said accounting standard. As a result, the percentage of change for net sales from the previous fiscal year is not shown.

2

Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 11 of the Attachments.

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    (a) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of July 31, 2022:

38,742,241 shares

As of October 31, 2021:

38,742,241 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of July 31, 2022:

1,799,490 shares

As of October 31, 2021:

924,846 shares

(c) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal

year)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2022: Third quarter:

37,218,062 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021: Third quarter:

37,812,715 shares

Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note (Note concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results (3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.

3

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ..................................

5

(1)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ...........................................

5

(2)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position ............................................

6

(3)

Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results .......

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto .....................................

7

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets...................................................................................

7

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income ........................................................................................................

9

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ...................................................................

9

(Consolidated Nine-Month Period Ended July 31)...............................................................

9

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ...........................................

10

(Consolidated Nine-Month Period Ended July 31).............................................................

10

(3)

Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................

11

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................

11

(Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity).........................................................

11

(Changes in Accounting Policies).......................................................................................

11

(Supplemental Information) .............................................................................................

12

(Segment Information)....................................................................................................

12

4

1.Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the nine-month period under review, Japan's economy showed signs of picking up as economic activities normalized due to the gradual easing of restrictions on movement associated with COVID-19. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to concerns about the impact of the recent re-emergence of infection, the prolonged situation in Ukraine, and the acceleration of global inflation.

In the construction industry in which the Group is involved, although public sector investment remained steady and private sector construction investment has shown signs of gradual recovery, the situation still requires monitoring as the supply shortage of semiconductors and soaring material and energy prices are causing construction costs to rise, and as the shortage of skilled construction workers are becoming increasingly more severe.

In such circumstances, based on the three key measures in the Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60" (FY2020-2024), the Group is promoting the Alliance Group's foundations, and working to further develop business through synergistic effects and the establishment of a meticulous service system. In addition, the Group is committed to sustainable development and the enhancement of corporate value through the promotion of flexible investment strategy that responds to actual demand, and through efforts such as focusing on securing and training the human resources who will lead the company in the future.

For the nine-month period under review, the Group reported net sales of ¥138,828 million. On the earnings front, partly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses caused by investment in human resources in addition to a trend of rental demand, operating profit decreased 15.2% from the same period of the prior fiscal year to ¥9,162 million, ordinary profit declined 15.6% to ¥9,679 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 13.2% to ¥5,927 million.

Please note that the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

  1. Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)." Operating results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business, which is Kanamoto's core business, although performance of public sector investment remained steady, primarily in disaster prevention and reduction and activities being carried out for Japan's National Resilience Plan as well as maintenance and renewal of aging social capital, a full-scale recovery in rental demand for construction equipment did not eventuate as some regional disparities in construction demand became more apparent.

In addition to strengthening its ability to respond to the fields of maintenance and repair of social infrastructure and renewable energy, where further priority investment is expected, the Group is also promoting technological development and business alliances for environmental equipment as well as measures for saving labor and protecting the environment at construction sites, which are desirable to accelerate digital reform and realize a decarbonized society.

Used construction equipment sales decreased 16.0% year on year, as Kanamoto has carried out the extension of the rental equipment operation period as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Reflecting these factors, the Group posted net sales in the construction-related businesses of ¥125,879 million, and operating profit of ¥7,929 million, a decrease of 17.7% year on year.

5

Disclaimer

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
