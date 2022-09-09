Kanamoto : Nine months ended Jul, 2022

1.Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the nine-month period under review, Japan's economy showed signs of picking up as economic activities normalized due to the gradual easing of restrictions on movement associated with COVID-19. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to concerns about the impact of the recent re-emergence of infection, the prolonged situation in Ukraine, and the acceleration of global inflation.

In the construction industry in which the Group is involved, although public sector investment remained steady and private sector construction investment has shown signs of gradual recovery, the situation still requires monitoring as the supply shortage of semiconductors and soaring material and energy prices are causing construction costs to rise, and as the shortage of skilled construction workers are becoming increasingly more severe.

In such circumstances, based on the three key measures in the Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60" (FY2020-2024), the Group is promoting the Alliance Group's foundations, and working to further develop business through synergistic effects and the establishment of a meticulous service system. In addition, the Group is committed to sustainable development and the enhancement of corporate value through the promotion of flexible investment strategy that responds to actual demand, and through efforts such as focusing on securing and training the human resources who will lead the company in the future.

For the nine-month period under review, the Group reported net sales of ¥138,828 million. On the earnings front, partly due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses caused by investment in human resources in addition to a trend of rental demand, operating profit decreased 15.2% from the same period of the prior fiscal year to ¥9,162 million, ordinary profit declined 15.6% to ¥9,679 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 13.2% to ¥5,927 million.

Please note that the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)." Operating results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business, which is Kanamoto's core business, although performance of public sector investment remained steady, primarily in disaster prevention and reduction and activities being carried out for Japan's National Resilience Plan as well as maintenance and renewal of aging social capital, a full-scale recovery in rental demand for construction equipment did not eventuate as some regional disparities in construction demand became more apparent.

In addition to strengthening its ability to respond to the fields of maintenance and repair of social infrastructure and renewable energy, where further priority investment is expected, the Group is also promoting technological development and business alliances for environmental equipment as well as measures for saving labor and protecting the environment at construction sites, which are desirable to accelerate digital reform and realize a decarbonized society.

Used construction equipment sales decreased 16.0% year on year, as Kanamoto has carried out the extension of the rental equipment operation period as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Reflecting these factors, the Group posted net sales in the construction-related businesses of ¥125,879 million, and operating profit of ¥7,929 million, a decrease of 17.7% year on year.