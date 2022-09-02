Kanamoto : Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Full-Year Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Full-Year Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 2022/09/02 on Japan | Page. 1/1

Friday, September 2, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Stock Code 9678

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Sapporo Stock Exchange

President and CEO Tetsuo Kanamoto Director and Corporate Officer, Division Shun Hirose Manager, Accounting Division and General Manager, Public Relations Office Telephone: +81-11-209-1631

Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Full-Year Operating

Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Kanamoto Co., Ltd. has made the following revisions to its projected operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022) released on December 10, 2021, based on recent market trends and currently available information.

1. Revised projected figures for full-year consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022

(November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)

(Unit: Millions of yen except earnings per share, which is in yen)

Operating Ordinary Profit Earnings Net Sales Attributable Profit Profit to Owners of per Share Parent Prior projection ( A ) 1 9 1 , 1 0 0 1 5 , 6 0 0 1 5 , 8 0 0 9 , 7 0 0 2 5 9 . 6 5 Revised projection ( B ) 1 8 6 , 9 0 0 1 3 , 5 0 0 1 4 , 0 0 0 8 , 6 0 0 2 3 1 . 0 7 Increase/decrease ( B - A ) - 4 , 2 0 0 - 2 , 1 0 0 - 1 , 8 0 0 - 1 , 1 0 0 ― Percent change ( % ) - 2 . 2 % - 1 3 . 5 % - 11 . 4 % - 11 . 3 % ― Prior fiscal year 1 8 9 , 4 1 6 1 4 , 6 2 4 1 5 , 3 9 1 8 , 9 0 7 2 3 5 . 5 5 (Reference) (Fiscal year ended October 31, 2021)

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, the results for the prior fiscal year are presented using the results prior to the application of the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.