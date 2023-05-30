Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9678   JP3215200001

KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.

(9678)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
2237.00 JPY   -1.28%
02:11aKanamoto : Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023
PU
04/27KANAMOTO CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24Tranche Update on Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 9, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanamoto : Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 2023/05/30 on Japan | Page. 1/2

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Stock Code 9678

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Sapporo Stock Exchange

President and CEO

Tetsuo

Kanamoto

Director and Corporate Officer, Division

Shun Hirose

Manager, Accounting Division and

General Manager, Public Relations Office

Telephone: +81-11-209-1631

Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023

Kanamoto Co., Ltd. has made the following revisions to its projected operating results for the six-month period of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023) released on December 9, 2022, based on recent market trends and currently available information.

1. Revised projected figures for consolidated operating results for the six-monthperiod of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023)

(Unit: Millions of yen except earnings per share, which is in yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Profit

Prior projection

( A )

9 6 , 7 0 0

6 , 2 0 0

6 , 2 0 0

Revised projection

( B )

9 7 , 2 6 0

5 , 3 2 0

5 , 4 8 0

Increase/decrease

( B - A )

5 6 0

- 8 8 0

- 7 2 0

Percent change

( % )

0 . 6 %

- 1 4 . 2 %

- 11 . 6 %

Actual results for the

six-month period in the

9 3 , 7 1 5

7 , 0 9 8

7 , 4 5 7

(Reference) previous fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2022)

Profit

Attributable

to Owners of

Parent

3 , 6 0 0

2 , 9 2 0 - 6 8 0

  • 1 8 . 9 %
    4 , 5 4 0

Earnings

per Share

9 8 . 7 8

8 0 . 11

1 2 1 . 5 4

Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the

Six-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023

Page. 2/2

2. Revised projected figures for non-consolidated operating results for the six-month period of the fiscal year ending

October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023)

(Unit: Millions of yen except earnings per share, which is in yen)

Net Sales

Ordinary

Profit

Profit

Prior projection

( A )

5 6 , 6 0 0

2 , 7 0 0

1 , 8 0 0

Revised projection

( B )

5 7 , 4 6 0

2 , 0 3 0

1 , 2 2 0

Increase/decrease

( B - A )

8 6 0

- 6 7 0

- 5 8 0

Percent change

( % )

1 . 5 %

- 2 4 . 8 %

- 3 2 . 2 %

Actual results for the

six-month period in the

5 7 , 3 4 8

3 , 7 8 1

2 , 5 5 0

(Reference) previous fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2022)

Earnings

per Share

4 9 . 3 9

3 3 . 4 7

6 8 . 2 7

3. Reasons for the revision

In the construction industry in which the Group is involved, although public sector investment remained firm, and gradual recovery in private sector construction investment continued, the situation remained unpredictable as there were concerns about rising construction costs and delays in equipment supply due to semiconductor supply shortages.

In such circumstances, the Group worked to create a system to strengthen its ability to respond to various types of construction projects, etc., such as by making upfront investments into rental equipment, where demand is expected, and newly establishing sales bases.

However, as earnings are expected to fall below the initial plan due to investment in human resources in preparation for the future in addition to an increase in depreciation and selling, general and administrative expenses due to absorption-type merger within the Group, the Company decided to revise make the revisions stated above.

With regard to the full-year projected operating results, demand is expected to recover due to the continuation of redevelopment construction in urban areas, extension projects for bullet trains and renewable energy-related construction. The Group is working together to achieve the initial plan by proceeding with various large-scale projects, such as the construction of semiconductor plants and security-related construction, primarily in Hokkaido and Kyushu, in addition to building an organizational structure for the optimization of rental unit price and other efforts.

The Company will promptly disclose any necessary revisions to its projected operating results in the future.

4. Scheduled date for announcing dividends and financial results

In accordance with the initial plan, an interim dividend of ¥35 per share will be proposed to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Six-Month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) is scheduled to be announced on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

(Note) The projected operating results are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release.

Actual results may differ from the projected figures due to various factors arising in the future.

End

Disclaimer

Kanamoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
02:11aKanamoto : Notification Concerning Revision of Projected Operating Results for the Six-Mon..
PU
04/27KANAMOTO CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24Tranche Update on Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 9, 2022..
CI
03/23Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 9, 2022, has closed with 900,3..
CI
03/10Kanamoto : Three months ended Jan, 2023
PU
03/09Kanamoto Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Interim Period and Fu..
CI
03/09Kanamoto Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year of Fi..
CI
02/01Tranche Update on Kanamoto Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 9, 2022..
CI
2022Kanamoto : Report of Business Operations for the 58th Business Period
PU
2022Kanamoto : Notification and Invitation to the 58th Regular General Meeting of the Sharehol..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 198 B 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net income 2023 9 323 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net Debt 2023 9 907 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,60x
Yield 2023 3,59%
Capitalization 81 672 M 582 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 832
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kanamoto Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 266,00 JPY
Average target price 3 340,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tetsuo Kanamoto Manager-Kanto Business
Kanchu Kanamoto Representative Director & Vice President
Yuichi Asano Director & Manager-Information Management
Hiroshi Kumagai Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Hitoshi Narita Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANAMOTO CO.,LTD.0.13%582
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC4.26%26 538
UNITED RENTALS-1.25%24 123
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-1.51%13 362
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-0.42%9 100
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.43%4 862
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer