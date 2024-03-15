1.Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the three-month period under review, Japan's economy showed a gradual recovery due to the impact of an improved employment and income environment and various government policies, etc. However, the outlook remained uncertain due to risks that could put downward pressure on the domestic economy, such as uncertainties in overseas economies and the effects of global monetary tightening.

In the construction industry in which the Group is involved, construction investment was relatively steady with public sector investment remaining firm and private sector construction investment showing signs of recovery. However, impacts such as persistently high prices for construction materials and energy, and rising labor costs, continue to necessitate even closer attention.

In such circumstances, as the Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60" (FY2020-2024) enters its final year, the Group focused on establishing a structure to form the foundation for the next Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan by promoting three key measures: "Expansion of domestic bases for operations," "Overseas expansion," and "Optimization of internal operations." On the other hand, the Group aims to enhance corporate value and achieve sustainable growth by further strengthening its business resilience through business operations conscious of sustainability and proactive responses to various social environmental changes.

For the three-month period under review, the Group reported net sales of ¥50,118 million, an increase of 1.2% year on year due to steady growth in sales. On the earnings front, due to a slow start in overseas businesses, operating profit was ¥2,985 million, a decrease of 3.6% year on year, ordinary profit was ¥3,200 million, a decrease of 2.1% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,778 million, an increase of 2.3% year on year.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business, which is Kanamoto's core business, progress of various large-scale projects contributed to demand, and although there were differences by region, specifically in the areas of infrastructure development and disaster prevention work, overall, strength in rental demand for construction equipment returned.

In addition, the Group is striving to continue measures for enhancing utilization rates, such as focusing on the selection and concentration of sales offices and strengthening the management system for its assets while promoting its systems to optimize the rental unit price.

Used construction equipment sales decreased 11.8% year on year, as Kanamoto proceeded with sales to maintain an appropriate asset mix while carrying out the extension of the rental equipment operation period as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Reflecting these factors, the Group posted net sales in the construction-related businesses of ¥45,315 million, an increase of 0.5% year on year, and operating profit of ¥2,633 million, a decrease of 1.1% year on year.

< Other businesses >

In the Group's other businesses, net sales was ¥4,803 million, an increase of 9.2% year on year, and operating profit was ¥218 million, a decrease of 28.1% year on year, as the business related to the Steel Sales Division as well as the business related to the Information Products Division and welfare-related business remained firm.