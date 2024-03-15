Three-Month Consolidated Financial Report

for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2024 (Japan GAAP)

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

March 8, 2024

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Shun Hirose

Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager,

Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report

March 15, 2024

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials

No

Quarterly Earnings Briefings

No

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2024

(November 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ending

October 31, 2024:

50,118

1.2

2,985

-3.6

3,200

-2.1

1,778

2.3

First quarter

Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2023:

49,508

5.9

3,096

-6.5

3,267

-6.9

1,738

-16.1

First quarter

(Note) Comprehensive

income (millions

of yen)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, First quarter

2,271

(56.5%)

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, First quarter

1,451

(-45.0%)

Earnings per

Earnings per

Share on a Fully

Share

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ending

October 31, 2024:

49.47

-

First quarter

Fiscal year ended

October 31, 2023:

47.31

-

First quarter

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of January 31,

321,953

143,802

41.8

2024

As of October 31,

316,440

143,677

42.5

2023

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

As of January 31, 2024

134,437

As of October 31, 2023

134,495

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Full-year

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31,

-

35.00

-

40.00

75.00

2023

Fiscal year ending October 31,

-

2024

Fiscal year ending October 31,

35.00

-

40.00

75.00

2024 (projected)

(Note) Has the Company revised its

most recently released dividend projection?: No

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2024 (November 1, 2023 - October 31, 2024)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Earnings per

Owners of Parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim period

101,000

3.8

5,900

10.7

6,000

9.3

3,400

16.3

95.31

Full year

205,300

4.0

14,100

17.9

14,300

14.5

8,300

23.5

234.09

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter?: No

Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes other than the above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  5. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of January 31, 2024:

38,742,241 shares

As of October 31, 2023:

38,742,241 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of January 31, 2024:

2,922,810 shares

As of October 31, 2023:

2,681,810 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2024: First quarter:

35,942,834 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2023: First quarter:

36,749,709 shares

Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note (Note concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results (3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

5

(1)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

5

(2)

Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position

6

(3)

Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

7

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

9

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

9

(Consolidated Three-Month Period Ended January 31)

9

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

10

(Consolidated Three-Month Period Ended January 31)

10

(3)

Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

11

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption)

11

(Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)

11

(Segment Information)

11

1.Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the three-month period under review, Japan's economy showed a gradual recovery due to the impact of an improved employment and income environment and various government policies, etc. However, the outlook remained uncertain due to risks that could put downward pressure on the domestic economy, such as uncertainties in overseas economies and the effects of global monetary tightening.

In the construction industry in which the Group is involved, construction investment was relatively steady with public sector investment remaining firm and private sector construction investment showing signs of recovery. However, impacts such as persistently high prices for construction materials and energy, and rising labor costs, continue to necessitate even closer attention.

In such circumstances, as the Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60" (FY2020-2024) enters its final year, the Group focused on establishing a structure to form the foundation for the next Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan by promoting three key measures: "Expansion of domestic bases for operations," "Overseas expansion," and "Optimization of internal operations." On the other hand, the Group aims to enhance corporate value and achieve sustainable growth by further strengthening its business resilience through business operations conscious of sustainability and proactive responses to various social environmental changes.

For the three-month period under review, the Group reported net sales of ¥50,118 million, an increase of 1.2% year on year due to steady growth in sales. On the earnings front, due to a slow start in overseas businesses, operating profit was ¥2,985 million, a decrease of 3.6% year on year, ordinary profit was ¥3,200 million, a decrease of 2.1% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,778 million, an increase of 2.3% year on year.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business, which is Kanamoto's core business, progress of various large-scale projects contributed to demand, and although there were differences by region, specifically in the areas of infrastructure development and disaster prevention work, overall, strength in rental demand for construction equipment returned.

In addition, the Group is striving to continue measures for enhancing utilization rates, such as focusing on the selection and concentration of sales offices and strengthening the management system for its assets while promoting its systems to optimize the rental unit price.

Used construction equipment sales decreased 11.8% year on year, as Kanamoto proceeded with sales to maintain an appropriate asset mix while carrying out the extension of the rental equipment operation period as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Reflecting these factors, the Group posted net sales in the construction-related businesses of ¥45,315 million, an increase of 0.5% year on year, and operating profit of ¥2,633 million, a decrease of 1.1% year on year.

< Other businesses >

In the Group's other businesses, net sales was ¥4,803 million, an increase of 9.2% year on year, and operating profit was ¥218 million, a decrease of 28.1% year on year, as the business related to the Steel Sales Division as well as the business related to the Information Products Division and welfare-related business remained firm.

(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position (Assets)

Total assets at the end of the first quarter under review stood at ¥321,953 million, an increase of ¥5,513 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥7,957 million in cash and deposits and ¥1,552 million in rental equipment, while notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets decreased by ¥2,284 million.

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities stood at ¥178,151 million, an increase of ¥5,387 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year. This was primarily due to increases of ¥6,500 million in short-term borrowings and ¥1,502 million in long-term borrowings, while income taxes payable decreased by ¥1,812 million.

(Net assets)

Total net assets stood at ¥143,802 million, an increase of ¥125 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year. This mainly reflects the posting of profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,778 million. Meanwhile, there was a decrease of ¥1,442 million due to dividends of surplus.

As a result, equity ratio was 41.8% compared with 42.5% at the end of the prior fiscal year.

  1. Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results

There is no change to the projected consolidated operating results announced in the Financial Statements Bulletin for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) on December 8, 2023.

2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2023

As of January 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

45,611

53,568

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

41,048

38,764

and contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

11,474

11,036

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

1,442

2,066

Raw materials and supplies

1,574

1,669

Construction machine parts

15,962

15,320

Other

3,453

2,589

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-269

-164

Total current assets

120,298

124,850

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Rental equipment

308,318

315,306

Accumulated depreciation

-197,632

-203,068

Rental equipment, net

110,685

112,238

Buildings and structures

47,935

48,201

Accumulated depreciation

-27,522

-27,926

Buildings and structures, net

20,413

20,275

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

10,550

10,733

Accumulated depreciation

-8,798

-8,888

Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

1,752

1,844

net

Land

39,511

39,516

Other

4,091

4,128

Accumulated depreciation

-2,476

-2,541

Other, net

1,614

1,586

Total property, plant and equipment

173,977

175,461

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,163

3,017

Customer relationship

1,244

1,232

Other

1,369

1,286

Total intangible assets

5,778

5,535

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,637

11,063

Deferred tax assets

2,013

1,341

Long-term loans receivable

1,702

1,701

Other

2,508

2,457

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-476

-456

Total investments and other assets

16,386

16,106

Total non-current assets

196,141

197,103

Total assets

316,440

321,953

(Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2023

As of January 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

36,077

35,929

Short-term borrowings

900

7,400

Current portion of long-term borrowings

14,600

15,457

Lease liabilities

1,645

1,673

Income taxes payable

2,657

844

Provision for bonuses

1,676

734

Accounts payable - other

26,075

25,179

Other

3,992

4,435

Total current liabilities

87,624

91,654

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

35,796

37,299

Lease liabilities

3,626

3,792

Long-term accounts payable - other

42,324

41,984

Retirement benefit liability

354

347

Asset retirement obligations

686

687

Deferred tax liabilities

2,288

2,242

Other

60

142

Total non-current liabilities

85,139

86,496

Total liabilities

172,763

178,151

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,829

17,829

Capital surplus

19,432

19,400

Retained earnings

97,842

98,178

Treasury shares

-5,906

-6,588

Total shareholders' equity

129,198

128,821

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

2,983

3,300

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,343

2,345

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-30

-29

Total accumulated other comprehensive

5,296

5,616

income

Non-controlling interests

9,181

9,365

Total net assets

143,677

143,802

Total liabilities and net assets

316,440

321,953

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Consolidated Three-Month Period Ended January 31)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2024

Net sales

49,508

50,118

Cost of sales

35,414

35,899

Gross profit

14,094

14,219

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,997

11,233

Operating profit

3,096

2,985

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

21

Dividend income

86

94

Rental income

20

18

Foreign exchange gains

4

10

Other

140

182

Total non-operating income

268

327

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

28

36

Loss on cancellation of leases

9

18

Other

58

57

Total non-operating expenses

96

112

Ordinary profit

3,267

3,200

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

3

10

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and

0

1

associates

Total extraordinary income

4

12

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current

77

56

assets

Total extraordinary losses

77

56

Profit before income taxes

3,194

3,156

Income taxes - current

709

735

Income taxes - deferred

537

474

Total income taxes

1,247

1,209

Profit

1,946

1,947

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

208

169

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,738

1,778

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Consolidated Three-Month Period Ended January 31)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2024

Profit

1,946

1,947

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

128

319

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-625

2

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,

1

1

net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

-495

324

Comprehensive income

1,451

2,271

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

1,237

2,097

owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

213

173

controlling interests

