KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(KNDI)
Kandi Technologies : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

12/01/2020 | 05:46pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) investors to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KNDI
Contact An Attorney Now: KNDI@hbsslaw.com 
                                              844-916-0895

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Kandi manipulated its financial statements, including overstating revenues.

In past quarters, Kandi has touted its sales and revenue growth, battery swap program, and has assured investors that its financial statements fairly presented in all material respects Kandi's financial condition, operational results, and cash flows.

But investors began to learn the truth on Nov. 30, 2020, when Hindenburg Research published a scathing lengthy forensic report based on on-the-ground inspections at Kandi's factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees, and review of numerous litigation documents and internal public records.

According to Hindenburg, Kandi engaged in a "brazen scheme" to "falsify revenue using fake sales to undisclosed affiliates."  Hindenburg reported (1) it unmasked Kandi's top customers and found that almost 64% of Kandi's last twelve months sales have been to undisclosed related parties, and (2) the company's largest customer, representing about 55% of Kandi's last twelve months sales, shares a phone number with a Kandi subsidiary and a Kandi executive.  Hindenburg further concludes Kandi's financials corroborate its concerns, noting that "[t]he company has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue."

This news drove the price of Kandi shares crashing lower.

"We're focused on, among other things, investor losses and whether Kandi engaged in revenue recognition fraud," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Kandi investor, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Kandi should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KNDI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-kandi-technologies-group-kndi-investors-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-301183143.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
