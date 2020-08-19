Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(KNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kandi Technologies : Success of Kandi America Virtual Launch Validates the U.S. Market Need for Affordable Electric Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

Kandi rolls out America’s most affordable EVs – models K23 and K27 – with special promotion

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced the initial success of its live virtual launch event of the K27 and K23 held yesterday, which validates the need in the U.S. for Kandi’s affordable electric vehicles (EVs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005589/en/

Kandi America announces the initial success of its live virtual launch event of the K27 and K23 held yesterday, which validates the need in the U.S. for Kandi’s affordable electric vehicles (EVs). (Photo: Business Wire)

Kandi America announces the initial success of its live virtual launch event of the K27 and K23 held yesterday, which validates the need in the U.S. for Kandi’s affordable electric vehicles (EVs). (Photo: Business Wire)

Nearly 11,000 potential buyers registered for the event, which was widely attended by tens of thousands of people across each of the 50 states and around the world. As of 11 a.m. CT this morning, merely 24 hours after the live virtual launch, Kandi America has received 436 pre-order reservations for the newly launched models, and the number is expected to increase further based on the level of interest received from consumers wanting to own a Kandi EV.

The complete event recording is available for viewing on YouTube.

“This virtual event was a market test for bringing Kandi EVs to the U.S. The success of the event strengthens our confidence in the North American market,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “Based on these growing sales, we will launch a series of events to enhance brand awareness of our EVs in the U.S. We thank all the event attendees, and will embrace their suggestions and constructive feedback to further drive our U.S. expansion plans.”

At the event, viewers were also introduced to Kandi’s partners, including Wrench, which provides a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair service to Kandi EV drivers that is typically reserved for luxury vehicle owners. In addition, Northpoint Commercial Finance will support Kandi dealer partners with inventory financing.

The winner of the “Kandi Auto EVolution for All Giveaway” was announced at the event’s conclusion from a pool of nearly 11,000 that registered. The Mississippi resident will be among America’s first to drive a Kandi K23.

Kandi is offering a special promotion for the first 1,000 pre-orders for each model. Originally priced at $19,999 MSRP, the K27 is now listed as $17,499. The K23 is discounted from $29,999 MSRP to $27,499. With the $7,500 federal tax credit, this brings the prices down to just $9,999 and $19,999 respectively for eligible buyers.

Nationwide pre-orders can be made at Drive.KandiAmerica.com by submitting a fully-refundable $100 deposit to secure the order. The vehicles will be available for delivery starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. Prospective dealers looking to gain additional information on how to become a Kandi America partner can visit KandiAmerica.com/dealer-inquiry.

For additional information about Kandi America, its vehicles and how to become a dealer partner, visit KandiAmerica.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), DBA “Kandi America”. Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit www.KandiAmerica.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
12:37pKANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Success of Kandi America Virtual Launch Validates the U.S. ..
BU
08/17KANDI AMERICA : Announces Details for August 18 Virtual Launch Event
BU
08/13KANDI AMERICA : Partners with Wrench to Offer Luxury Mobile Repair Service for E..
BU
08/11KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/11KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Off-road veh..
AQ
08/10KANDI AMERICA : Announces Early Pre-Order Sales with Special Promotion
BU
08/10DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
08/10KANDI TECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/10KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 136 M - -
Net income 2019 -7,19 M - -
Net Debt 2019 59,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -33,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jehn Ming Lim Chief Financial Officer
Jerry B. Lewin Independent Director
Henry Yu Independent Director
Li Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.86.47%482
TESLA, INC.351.10%351 681
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.73%190 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.41%86 740
DAIMLER AG-14.49%53 696
BMW AG-21.30%44 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group