Kandi to Discuss U.S. Strategy in Water Tower Research “Fireside Chat”

Chicago, IL, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (“WTR”) announced today that its veteran ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing analyst Shawn Severson will feature Kandi America as part of its ongoing “Fireside Chat” research series. The Fireside Chat series enables investors to dive deeper on specific subjects impacting companies.. The Fireside Chat series, as well as other WTR research and events, are open to the public; registration information is below.

On September 29 at 12:00 pm EDT, Severson will interview Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai about its strategy to enter the U.S. market. Kandi America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), one of the leaders in electric vehicles in China. Entitled A Conversation with Chinese EV Leader Kandi on Their Entry into the US Market, Tai will elaborate on Kandi’s newly introduced EVs, and how it intends to build its marketing and distribution network in the U.S. In August, Kandi hosted a virtual launch event that kicked off its U.S. market initiative with the theme of “Auto EVolution for All”.

Interested investors should register at: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1375492&tp_key=2aafae1d4a .

About Water Tower Research

The mission of Water Tower Research is to bridge the information gap between companies and investors, while reaching a much broader and diverse group of investors in comparison to the traditional and challenged equity research model. WTR provides “Research for the Other 99%®” on a platform powered by Wall Street veterans who are knowledgeable and experienced. WTR analysts help investors to understand key strategies, industries, technologies, and drivers impacting companies under coverage, as well as their peers. Water Tower Research uses a broad portfolio of tools to communicate with investors, including a traditional research platform, as well as innovative and proactive products and digital strategies, thus providing valuable and consistent information flow.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently holds 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

