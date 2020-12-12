Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(KNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/12/2020 | 03:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kandi artificially inflated its revenues using a scheme involving undisclosed related party transactions. These undisclosed related party transactions, along with transactions with parties in which an arms-length relationship was in doubt, accounted for the majority of the Company’s sales in the past year. When the related party scheme came to light, it cast doubt on the Company’s reported revenue and harmed its reputation. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kandi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
03:58pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12/11KNDI INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class A..
PR
12/11KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action a..
PR
12/09Kandi Technologies' US Subsidiary Gets Second Electric Vehicle Emissions Cert..
MT
12/09KANDI AMERICA : Secures Additional Certification in California
BU
12/09Kandi Technologies to Present at The LD Micro Main Virtual Event
GL
12/07Kandi Technologies Group CEO Says Short-Seller Report `Laced With Innuendo an..
MT
12/07Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman's Letter to Shareholders
GL
12/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
12/02INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,6 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 613 M 613 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jehn Ming Lim Chief Financial Officer
Jerry B. Lewin Independent Director
Henry Yu Independent Director
Li Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.79.07%613
TESLA, INC.629.08%578 210
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.37%210 425
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%90 035
DAIMLER AG12.44%71 932
BYD COMPANY LIMITED348.13%66 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ