Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(KNDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/07/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 9, 2021.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kandi artificially inflated its revenues using a scheme involving undisclosed related party transactions. These undisclosed related party transactions, along with transactions with parties in which an arms-length relationship was in doubt, accounted for the majority of the Company's sales in the past year. When the related party scheme came to light, it cast doubt on the Company's reported revenue and harmed its reputation. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kandi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-kandi-technologies-group-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301203057.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
03:09pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Ac..
PR
09:01aKNDI STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Agains..
PR
01/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
2020KANDI TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Kandi Technolog..
PR
2020KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
2020Kandi Technologies Shares Rise 5% After Cooperation Deal in China
DJ
2020Kandi Technologies Receives $76.5 Million Line of Credit Through Partnership ..
MT
2020Kandi Technologies in Cooperation Deal With Agriculture Bank of China
DJ
2020Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of C..
GL
2020KNDI INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ