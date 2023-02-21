Kane Biotech : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D activities, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of the Company to take advantage of business opportunities in its specific industry, and uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions.
Investors should consult the Company's ongoing filings which are available on SEDAR for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements nor does the Company undertake to update or revise any these forward-looking statements contained herein.
2
Kane Biotech
is THE Biofilm Company
Leading the advancement of technologies and products that break up biofilms and destroy bacteria.
3
The Impact
of Biofilms
Biofilms are a glue-like substance excreted by bacteria and/or fungi to attach to surfaces
Biofilms protect and allow bacteria to survive and thrive in hostile environments.
Biofilms make bacteria up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics and antimicrobials.
Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance. The NIH estimates that 80% of all known human infections are associated with biofilms.
Biofilm impaired healing is the largest unresolved problem in Wound Care
Studies have reported a prevalence of biofilms in over 78% of chronic wounds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified resistant bacteria, which biofilms are a major contributor, as being a serious and urgent clinical and financial burden to health care systems and patients. Antibiotic resistance (AR) is predicted to be the next global pandemic.
Biofilms and link to Dermatology
Recent research has indicated that the persistence of microbial biofilms may be linked to aggravating symptoms associated with common skin conditions including dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne (which affects 40 to 50 million Americans).
The Global Pet Oral Care Market
Plaque and tartar are biofilms that cause inflammation, irritation, tooth decay, and loss of teeth, and they can lead to serious complications in a pet's kidney, heart and brain affecting:
68% of CATS
76% of DOGS
4
Key Investment Highlights
coactiv+™
DispersinB®
Focused on three
Two unique, patented,
multibillion-dollar
transformational
markets: Wound
technology platforms
Care, Dermatology
with
and Animal Health
a vast number of
applications
Profitable partnership
model with global
industry leaders which
provides market expertise, broad market access, and capital
Diverse capital
generation model which maximizes shareholder value
Kane Biotech Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 17:10:01 UTC.