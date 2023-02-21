Kane Biotech : Corporate Presentation

Cautionary Note

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D activities, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of the Company to take advantage of business opportunities in its specific industry, and uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions.

Investors should consult the Company's ongoing filings which are available on SEDAR for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements nor does the Company undertake to update or revise any these forward-looking statements contained herein.

