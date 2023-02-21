Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kane Biotech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNE   CA4838092084

KANE BIOTECH INC.

(KNE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:45:44 2023-02-21 am EST
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
Kane Biotech's Coactiv+ Technology Could Address A Pricey And Painful Problem : Lack of Healing in Chronic Wounds Due to Microbial Biofilm Formation
Kane Biotech Announces Extension of Term of Credit Facility
Kane Biotech : Corporate Presentation

02/21/2023 | 12:11pm EST
Investor Presentation

T S X - V: K N E

OTC Q B : K N B I F

Q1 - 2023

Cautionary Note

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D activities, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of the Company to take advantage of business opportunities in its specific industry, and uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions.

Investors should consult the Company's ongoing filings which are available on SEDAR for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements nor does the Company undertake to update or revise any these forward-looking statements contained herein.

2

Kane Biotech

is THE Biofilm Company

Leading the advancement of technologies and products that break up biofilms and destroy bacteria.

3

The Impact

of Biofilms

Biofilms are a glue-like substance excreted by bacteria and/or fungi to attach to surfaces

  • Biofilms protect and allow bacteria to survive and thrive in hostile environments.
  • Biofilms make bacteria up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics and antimicrobials.
  • Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance. The NIH estimates that 80% of all known human infections are associated with biofilms.

Biofilm impaired healing is the largest unresolved problem in Wound Care

Studies have reported a prevalence of biofilms in over 78% of chronic wounds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified resistant bacteria, which biofilms are a major contributor, as being a serious and urgent clinical and financial burden to health care systems and patients. Antibiotic resistance (AR) is predicted to be the next global pandemic.

Biofilms and link to Dermatology

Recent research has indicated that the persistence of microbial biofilms may be linked to aggravating symptoms associated with common skin conditions including dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne (which affects 40 to 50 million Americans).

The Global Pet Oral Care Market

Plaque and tartar are biofilms that cause inflammation, irritation, tooth decay, and loss of teeth, and they can lead to serious complications in a pet's kidney, heart and brain affecting:

68% of CATS

76% of DOGS

4

Key Investment Highlights

coactiv+™

DispersinB®

Focused on three

Two unique, patented,

multibillion-dollar

transformational

markets: Wound

technology platforms

Care, Dermatology

with

and Animal Health

a vast number of

applications

Profitable partnership

model with global

industry leaders which

provides market expertise, broad market access, and capital

Diverse capital

generation model which maximizes shareholder value

CONFIDENTIAL 5 5

Disclaimer

Kane Biotech Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1,61 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2021 -4,60 M -3,42 M -3,42 M
Net Debt 2021 3,57 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart KANE BIOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Kane Biotech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Dupuis Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Nawacki Chairman
Nanda Yakandawala Vice President-Research & Development
Gregory S. Schultz Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANE BIOTECH INC.55.56%13
MODERNA, INC.-7.25%64 004
LONZA GROUP AG24.43%45 306
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.24%40 809
SEAGEN INC.26.47%30 359
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.25%27 409