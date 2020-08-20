Log in
Kane Biotech to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 27 – Conference Call to Follow

08/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Kane Biotech management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date:Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:1-877-268-9044 (Canada and the United States)
 1-706-679-2995 (International)
  
Replay:1-404-537-3406
Conference ID:5877158

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, silkstem™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com,  or contact:

Marc Edwards
Chief Executive Officer
Kane Biotech Inc.
+1 (514) 910-6991
medwards@kanebiotech.com

Ray Dupuis
Chief Financial Officer
Kane Biotech Inc.
+1 (204) 298-2200
rdupuis@kanebiotech.com 

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations 
+1 (646) 274-3580
skilmer@kanebiotech.com
 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since December 31, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include decreased customer demand, interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions.  The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
