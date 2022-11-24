Advanced search
    KNE   CA4838092084

KANE BIOTECH INC.

(KNE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:15 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.0850 CAD   -5.56%
04:23pKane Biotech Third-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales and Lower Expenses
MT
04:10pKane Biotech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
11/17Kane Biotech to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 24, 2022 – Conference Call to Follow
AQ
Transcript : Kane Biotech Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022

11/24/2022 | 04:30pm EST
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kane Biotech Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,61 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net income 2021 -4,60 M -3,45 M -3,45 M
Net Debt 2021 3,57 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Dupuis Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Nawacki Chairman
Nanda Yakandawala Vice President-Research & Development
Gregory S. Schultz Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANE BIOTECH INC.-41.94%8
MODERNA, INC.-30.38%67 927
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.83%40 439
LONZA GROUP AG-34.80%39 078
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.94%25 650
SEAGEN INC.-19.82%23 015