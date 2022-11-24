Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Canada
Bourse de Toronto
Kane Biotech Inc.
Summary
KNE
CA4838092084
KANE BIOTECH INC.
(KNE)
Add to my list
Delayed Bourse de Toronto -
04:15 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.0850
CAD
-5.56%
04:23p
Kane Biotech Third-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales and Lower Expenses
MT
04:10p
Kane Biotech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
11/17
Kane Biotech to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 24, 2022 – Conference Call to Follow
AQ
Transcript : Kane Biotech Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
11/24/2022 | 04:30pm EST
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kane Biotech Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being...
All news about KANE BIOTECH INC.
04:23p
Kane Biotech Third-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales and Lower Expenses
MT
04:10p
Kane Biotech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
11/17
Kane Biotech to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 24, 2022 &nda..
AQ
11/04
Kane Biotech Announces 510 Submission for its coactiv+ Antimicrobial Hydrogel
AQ
11/03
Kane Biotech Announces 510(k) Submission for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Hydrogel
AQ
11/03
Kane Biotech Inc. Announces 510(K) Submission for Its Coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Hydr..
CI
10/13
Kane Biotech to Present at Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Forum
AQ
10/04
Kane Biotech Receives an Additional $425K USD of Funding for its DispersinB® Hydrogel f..
AQ
08/31
Kane Biotech : Three and six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/31
Kane Biotech : Three and six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2021
1,61 M
1,21 M
1,21 M
Net income 2021
-4,60 M
-3,45 M
-3,45 M
Net Debt 2021
3,57 M
2,68 M
2,68 M
P/E ratio 2021
-3,79x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
11,2 M
8,42 M
8,42 M
EV / Sales 2020
12,3x
EV / Sales 2021
13,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,2%
Chart KANE BIOTECH INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Edwards
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Dupuis
Chief Financial Officer
Mark H. Nawacki
Chairman
Nanda Yakandawala
Vice President-Research & Development
Gregory S. Schultz
Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KANE BIOTECH INC.
-41.94%
8
MODERNA, INC.
-30.38%
67 927
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-22.83%
40 439
LONZA GROUP AG
-34.80%
39 078
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
22.94%
25 650
SEAGEN INC.
-19.82%
23 015
