Data Sheet 2023
Environment
…………………………
1
Safety / Quality
…………………………
24
Intellectual Property
…………………………
32
Human Resources
………………………… 33
【Third-Party Assurance】
For data of indicators related to climate change and environment protection from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and occupational safety from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, we have received the third-party assurance by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. to ensure the reliability and transparency of Data Sheet 2023. The indicators subject to assurance are marked with the "★" symbols.
【Data of Indicators Related to Environment】
For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators Related to Environment″ starting on P39.
Environment
Basic Policy
In keeping with our corporate philosophy, we at the Kaneka Group will contribute to realizing sustainable development and the enrichment of society by conserving resources and reducing environmental impacts at each stage of the entire product lifecycle.
Environmental Management Systems
■ ISO 14001 Certification
Manufacturing Sites and Group Companies
Registration No.
Takasago Manufacturing Site
JCQA-E-0105
Osaka Manufacturing Site
JCQA-E-0053
Shiga Manufacturing Site
JCQA-E-0015
Kashima Manufacturing Site
JCQA-E-0054
Vienex Corporation
JSAE1511
Osaka Synthetic Chemical Laboratories, Inc.
JCQA-E-0343
Kaneka Solartech Corporation
JQA-EM6704
Kanto Styrene Co., Ltd.
JEN-2024.0
Sanvic Inc.
JMAQA-E841
Showa Kaseikogyo Co., Ltd. Hanyu Headquarters Factory
E0062
Cemedine Co., Ltd. Ibaraki Plant, Mie Plant
JCQA-E-0366
Cemedine Co., Ltd. Kinuura Plant
497791UM15
Tatsuta Chemical Co., Ltd. Koga Plant
E2271
Tochigi Kaneka Co., Ltd.
E2163
Kaneka Belgium N.V.
97 EMS 002g
Kaneka (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka Innovative Fibers Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka Eperan Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka Paste Polymers Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka Apical Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka MS Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
EMS00400
Kaneka (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
EMS727351
1
■ Eco-Action 21 Certification
Group Company
Certification and
Registration No.
OLED Aomori Co., Ltd.
0010329
Kaneka Kanto Styrol Co., Ltd.
0004259
Kaneka Sun Spice Corporation
0003556
Kaneka Chubu Styrol Co., Ltd.
0006600
Headquarters, Saga Plant,
Kaneka Nishinippon Styrol Co., Ltd.
Kagoshima Plant, Nagasaki Plant, and
0003949
Hiroshima Plant
Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation
0003491
Kaneka Foam Plastics Co., Ltd. Moka Plant
0003247
Kaneka Hokkaido Styrol Co., Ltd.
0001805
Kaneka Medix Corporation
0001893
Kyushu Kanelite Co., Ltd.
0001637
Kochi Styrol Co., Ltd.
0011039
Taiyo Yushi Corporation
0003575
Tokyo Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation
0003473
Nagashima Shokuhin Co., Ltd.
0003093
Hokkaido Kanelite Co., Ltd.
0001905
2
Environmental Performance
Material Balance
- Fiscal 2022 results
*1 Kaneka, 40 Kaneka consolidated subsidiaries in Japan, and seven non-consolidated subsidiaries. Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan do not include subsidiaries of Cemedine Co., Ltd.
Note: For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators related to Environment″ starting on P39.
3
Environmental Accounting
■ Environmental Costs (Investments, Expenditures)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Cost Classifications
Main Efforts
Invest-
Expen-
Invest-
Expen-
Invest-
Expen-
ments
ditures
ments
ditures
ments
ditures
Business Area
1,049
5,637
3,987
6,048
893
6,350
1. Pollution
Air and water pollution
947
3,338
3,737
3,881
835
4,124
Prevention
prevention
2. Environmental
Addressing climate change
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conservation
and energy saving
3. Resource
Waste processing,
102
2,299
250
2,167
59
2,227
Recycling
recycling, and reduction
Upstream and
Product recycling,
0
25
0
25
0
24
Downstream
collection, and processing
Environmental education
for employees and
Management Activities
environmental impact
0
397
1
419
0
423
monitoring and
measurement
Research and
Research and development
of products contributing to
-
9,169
-
9,219
-
11,876
Development
environmental conservation
Greening, beautification,
Social Activities
and disclosure of
1
114
0
107
0
84
environmental information
Environmental Damage
Payment of sulfur oxide
0
8
0
2
0
9
emission charges
Total
1,050
15,350
3,988
15,820
893
18,766
We calculate these costs and effects based on the 2005 edition of the Environmental Accounting Guidelines by Japan's Ministry of the Environment with Kaneka's own unique way of thinking, targeting all parent manufacturing sites and 30 Group companies in Japan (manufacturing companies).
Note: Figures do not include global environment conservation investments and expenditures and research and development investments. Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding.
4
- Quantitative Impact of Environmental Conservation Efforts
Category
Initiatives
Items
Units
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
SOx emissions
Tons
61.7
85.5
81.6
Atmospheric and
NOx emissions
Tons
877.1
876.3
786.7
Pollution
water discharges of
Chemical oxygen
Prevention
hazardous
Tons
220.9
236.2
228.7
demand
substances
PRTR Law‒designated
Tons
188.3
166.0
168.6
chemical emissions
Greenhouse gas
GHG emissions
Thousand
1,177.1
1,219.6
1,095.3
Environment
emissions
tons-CO2e
Energy consumption
GWh Conversions
GWh
4,092
4,247
3,802
Resource
Final landfill
Landfill
Tons
479.5
350.2
279.9
Recycling
External recycling
Amounts recycled
Tons
55,750.8
48,906.8
47,390.1
■ Economic Impacts of Environmental Measures
(Millions of yen)
Measures
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Revenue from recycling
189
184
198
Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit
1,335
-19
-134
of input) (*2)
Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling (*2)
110
448
306
Cost reductions by energy conservation
24
422
84
Total
1,657
1,035
453
Note: Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding.
*2 When calculating fiscal 2022 results for certain business sites in Japan, it was found that positive and negative treatment was reversed for "Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit of input)" and "Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling." The actual values for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have therefore been revised.
5
Environmental Investments (Kaneka)
- Environmental Investments in Fiscal 2022
- Cumulative Environmental Investments
6
Environment Efficiency (Kaneka)
- Environment Efficiency
- Details of Total Environmental Impact
Fiscal Year
Net Sales (million yen)
Environmental Impact
Environmental Efficiency
(100 million EIPs)
(yen/EIP)
2020
279,774
43.3
64.5
2021
334,675
47.7
70.2
2022
369,172
41.0
90.0
7
Climate Change Initiatives
- Targets and Performance of Energy Conservation Efforts at All Kaneka Manufacturing Sites
Target
Fiscal 2022 performance
Evaluation
Energy intensity
90.5 (all parent manufacturing sites) (0.1%
×
Average annual reduction of 1% or more
year-on-year increase)
index
×
Five-year average decrease of 0.3%
Average annual reduction of 1% or more
CO2 emission
(fixed emissions factor)
85.0 (all parent manufacturing sites)
◎
intensity index
Estimated fiscal 2022 performance 91.4
(fiscal 2030 target 84.3)
Energy Conservation Efforts
- Energy Consumption and Energy Intensity Index
- Kaneka Group Energy Consumption （Fiscal 2022）
Kaneka and Group companies
Overseas Group companies
Total
in Japan
Energy Consumption
3,802
★
(GWh Conversions)
1,042
4,844
3,328）
(GWh/year)
（Of which Kaneka
Energy Consumption
531
★
(Crude Oil Equivalents)
138
669
(Thousand kiloliters/year)
（Of which Kaneka 461）
8
■ Kaneka Energy Consumption
(Fiscal Year)
2019
2020
2021
2022
Energy Consumption (GWh Conversions)
3,584
3,579
3,731
3,328
(GWh/year)
Energy Consumption (Crude Oil Equivalents)
432
446
484
461
(thousand kiloliters/year)
Initiatives to Reduce CO₂ Emission Intensity
- GHG Emissions and Energy Origin CO2 Emission Intensity Index
- Scope 1 and 2 Emissions (Kaneka)
Note: For energy supplier-ownedco-generation systems installed on the Group's premises, emissions have been calculated based on fuel consumption at the facilities. However, from the fiscal 2022 results, we have changed the calculation method to one based on the consumption of heat and power generated at the facilities and purchased by the Group. This has lowered the ratio of Scope 1 to the total amount of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and increased the ratio of Scope 2 emissions.
9
