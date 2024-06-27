Data Sheet 2023

Environment

Safety / Quality

Intellectual Property

Human Resources

Human Resources

Third-Party Assurance

For data of indicators related to climate change and environment protection from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and occupational safety from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, we have received the third-party assurance by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. to ensure the reliability and transparency of Data Sheet 2023. The indicators subject to assurance are marked with the "★" symbols.

Data of Indicators Related to Environment

For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators Related to Environment″ starting on P39.

Environment

Basic Policy

In keeping with our corporate philosophy, we at the Kaneka Group will contribute to realizing sustainable development and the enrichment of society by conserving resources and reducing environmental impacts at each stage of the entire product lifecycle.

Environmental Management Systems

ISO 14001 Certification

Manufacturing Sites and Group Companies

Registration No.

Takasago Manufacturing Site

JCQA-E-0105

Osaka Manufacturing Site

JCQA-E-0053

Shiga Manufacturing Site

JCQA-E-0015

Kashima Manufacturing Site

JCQA-E-0054

Vienex Corporation

JSAE1511

Osaka Synthetic Chemical Laboratories, Inc.

JCQA-E-0343

Kaneka Solartech Corporation

JQA-EM6704

Kanto Styrene Co., Ltd.

JEN-2024.0

Sanvic Inc.

JMAQA-E841

Showa Kaseikogyo Co., Ltd. Hanyu Headquarters Factory

E0062

Cemedine Co., Ltd. Ibaraki Plant, Mie Plant

JCQA-E-0366

Cemedine Co., Ltd. Kinuura Plant

497791UM15

Tatsuta Chemical Co., Ltd. Koga Plant

E2271

Tochigi Kaneka Co., Ltd.

E2163

Kaneka Belgium N.V.

97 EMS 002g

Kaneka (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka Innovative Fibers Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka Eperan Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka Paste Polymers Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka Apical Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka MS Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

EMS00400

Kaneka (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

EMS727351

Eco-Action 21 Certification

Group Company

Certification and

Registration No.

OLED Aomori Co., Ltd.

0010329

Kaneka Kanto Styrol Co., Ltd.

0004259

Kaneka Sun Spice Corporation

0003556

Kaneka Chubu Styrol Co., Ltd.

0006600

Headquarters, Saga Plant,

Kaneka Nishinippon Styrol Co., Ltd.

Kagoshima Plant, Nagasaki Plant, and

0003949

Hiroshima Plant

Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation

0003491

Kaneka Foam Plastics Co., Ltd. Moka Plant

0003247

Kaneka Hokkaido Styrol Co., Ltd.

0001805

Kaneka Medix Corporation

0001893

Kyushu Kanelite Co., Ltd.

0001637

Kochi Styrol Co., Ltd.

0011039

Taiyo Yushi Corporation

0003575

Tokyo Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation

0003473

Nagashima Shokuhin Co., Ltd.

0003093

Hokkaido Kanelite Co., Ltd.

0001905

Environmental Performance

Material Balance

  • Fiscal 2022 results

*1 Kaneka, 40 Kaneka consolidated subsidiaries in Japan, and seven non-consolidated subsidiaries. Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan do not include subsidiaries of Cemedine Co., Ltd.

Note: For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators related to Environment″ starting on P39.

Environmental Accounting

Environmental Costs (Investments, Expenditures)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

Cost Classifications

Main Efforts

Invest-

Expen-

Invest-

Expen-

Invest-

Expen-

ments

ditures

ments

ditures

ments

ditures

Business Area

1,049

5,637

3,987

6,048

893

6,350

1. Pollution

Air and water pollution

947

3,338

3,737

3,881

835

4,124

Prevention

prevention

2. Environmental

Addressing climate change

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conservation

and energy saving

3. Resource

Waste processing,

102

2,299

250

2,167

59

2,227

Recycling

recycling, and reduction

Upstream and

Product recycling,

0

25

0

25

0

24

Downstream

collection, and processing

Environmental education

for employees and

Management Activities

environmental impact

0

397

1

419

0

423

monitoring and

measurement

Research and

Research and development

of products contributing to

-

9,169

-

9,219

-

11,876

Development

environmental conservation

Greening, beautification,

Social Activities

and disclosure of

1

114

0

107

0

84

environmental information

Environmental Damage

Payment of sulfur oxide

0

8

0

2

0

9

emission charges

Total

1,050

15,350

3,988

15,820

893

18,766

We calculate these costs and effects based on the 2005 edition of the Environmental Accounting Guidelines by Japan's Ministry of the Environment with Kaneka's own unique way of thinking, targeting all parent manufacturing sites and 30 Group companies in Japan (manufacturing companies).

Note: Figures do not include global environment conservation investments and expenditures and research and development investments. Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding.

  • Quantitative Impact of Environmental Conservation Efforts

Category

Initiatives

Items

Units

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

SOx emissions

Tons

61.7

85.5

81.6

Atmospheric and

NOx emissions

Tons

877.1

876.3

786.7

Pollution

water discharges of

Chemical oxygen

Prevention

hazardous

Tons

220.9

236.2

228.7

demand

substances

PRTR Law‒designated

Tons

188.3

166.0

168.6

chemical emissions

Greenhouse gas

GHG emissions

Thousand

1,177.1

1,219.6

1,095.3

Environment

emissions

tons-CO2e

Energy consumption

GWh Conversions

GWh

4,092

4,247

3,802

Resource

Final landfill

Landfill

Tons

479.5

350.2

279.9

Recycling

External recycling

Amounts recycled

Tons

55,750.8

48,906.8

47,390.1

Economic Impacts of Environmental Measures

(Millions of yen)

Measures

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

Revenue from recycling

189

184

198

Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit

1,335

-19

-134

of input) (*2)

Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling (*2)

110

448

306

Cost reductions by energy conservation

24

422

84

Total

1,657

1,035

453

Note: Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding.

*2 When calculating fiscal 2022 results for certain business sites in Japan, it was found that positive and negative treatment was reversed for "Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit of input)" and "Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling." The actual values for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have therefore been revised.

Environmental Investments (Kaneka)

  • Environmental Investments in Fiscal 2022
  • Cumulative Environmental Investments

Environment Efficiency (Kaneka)

  • Environment Efficiency
  • Details of Total Environmental Impact

Fiscal Year

Net Sales (million yen)

Environmental Impact

Environmental Efficiency

(100 million EIPs)

(yen/EIP)

2020

279,774

43.3

64.5

2021

334,675

47.7

70.2

2022

369,172

41.0

90.0

Climate Change Initiatives

  • Targets and Performance of Energy Conservation Efforts at All Kaneka Manufacturing Sites

Target

Fiscal 2022 performance

Evaluation

Energy intensity

90.5 (all parent manufacturing sites) (0.1%

×

Average annual reduction of 1% or more

year-on-year increase)

index

×

Five-year average decrease of 0.3%

Average annual reduction of 1% or more

CO2 emission

(fixed emissions factor)

85.0 (all parent manufacturing sites)

intensity index

Estimated fiscal 2022 performance 91.4

(fiscal 2030 target 84.3)

Energy Conservation Efforts

  • Energy Consumption and Energy Intensity Index
  • Kaneka Group Energy ConsumptionFiscal 2022

Kaneka and Group companies

Overseas Group companies

Total

in Japan

Energy Consumption

3,802

(GWh Conversions)

1,042

4,844

3,328

(GWh/year)

Of which Kaneka

Energy Consumption

531

(Crude Oil Equivalents)

138

669

(Thousand kiloliters/year)

Of which Kaneka 461

Kaneka Energy Consumption

(Fiscal Year)

2019

2020

2021

2022

Energy Consumption (GWh Conversions)

3,584

3,579

3,731

3,328

(GWh/year)

Energy Consumption (Crude Oil Equivalents)

432

446

484

461

(thousand kiloliters/year)

Initiatives to Reduce CO₂ Emission Intensity

  • GHG Emissions and Energy Origin CO2 Emission Intensity Index
  • Scope 1 and 2 Emissions (Kaneka)

Note: For energy supplier-ownedco-generation systems installed on the Group's premises, emissions have been calculated based on fuel consumption at the facilities. However, from the fiscal 2022 results, we have changed the calculation method to one based on the consumption of heat and power generated at the facilities and purchased by the Group. This has lowered the ratio of Scope 1 to the total amount of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and increased the ratio of Scope 2 emissions.

