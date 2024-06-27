Data Sheet 2023 Environment ………………………… 1 Safety / Quality ………………………… 24 Intellectual Property ………………………… 32 Human Resources ………………………… 33 【Third-Party Assurance】 For data of indicators related to climate change and environment protection from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and occupational safety from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, we have received the third-party assurance by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. to ensure the reliability and transparency of Data Sheet 2023. The indicators subject to assurance are marked with the "★" symbols. 【Data of Indicators Related to Environment】 For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators Related to Environment″ starting on P39.

Environment Basic Policy In keeping with our corporate philosophy, we at the Kaneka Group will contribute to realizing sustainable development and the enrichment of society by conserving resources and reducing environmental impacts at each stage of the entire product lifecycle. Environmental Management Systems ■ ISO 14001 Certification Manufacturing Sites and Group Companies Registration No. Takasago Manufacturing Site JCQA-E-0105 Osaka Manufacturing Site JCQA-E-0053 Shiga Manufacturing Site JCQA-E-0015 Kashima Manufacturing Site JCQA-E-0054 Vienex Corporation JSAE1511 Osaka Synthetic Chemical Laboratories, Inc. JCQA-E-0343 Kaneka Solartech Corporation JQA-EM6704 Kanto Styrene Co., Ltd. JEN-2024.0 Sanvic Inc. JMAQA-E841 Showa Kaseikogyo Co., Ltd. Hanyu Headquarters Factory E0062 Cemedine Co., Ltd. Ibaraki Plant, Mie Plant JCQA-E-0366 Cemedine Co., Ltd. Kinuura Plant 497791UM15 Tatsuta Chemical Co., Ltd. Koga Plant E2271 Tochigi Kaneka Co., Ltd. E2163 Kaneka Belgium N.V. 97 EMS 002g Kaneka (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka Innovative Fibers Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka Eperan Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka Paste Polymers Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka Apical Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka MS Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. EMS00400 Kaneka (Thailand) Co., Ltd. EMS727351 1

■ Eco-Action 21 Certification Group Company Certification and Registration No. OLED Aomori Co., Ltd. 0010329 Kaneka Kanto Styrol Co., Ltd. 0004259 Kaneka Sun Spice Corporation 0003556 Kaneka Chubu Styrol Co., Ltd. 0006600 Headquarters, Saga Plant, Kaneka Nishinippon Styrol Co., Ltd. Kagoshima Plant, Nagasaki Plant, and 0003949 Hiroshima Plant Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation 0003491 Kaneka Foam Plastics Co., Ltd. Moka Plant 0003247 Kaneka Hokkaido Styrol Co., Ltd. 0001805 Kaneka Medix Corporation 0001893 Kyushu Kanelite Co., Ltd. 0001637 Kochi Styrol Co., Ltd. 0011039 Taiyo Yushi Corporation 0003575 Tokyo Kaneka Foods Manufacturing Corporation 0003473 Nagashima Shokuhin Co., Ltd. 0003093 Hokkaido Kanelite Co., Ltd. 0001905 2

Environmental Performance Material Balance Fiscal 2022 results *1 Kaneka, 40 Kaneka consolidated subsidiaries in Japan, and seven non-consolidated subsidiaries. Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan do not include subsidiaries of Cemedine Co., Ltd. Note: For details, please refer to "Calculation Methods for Data of Indicators related to Environment″ starting on P39. 3

Environmental Accounting ■ Environmental Costs (Investments, Expenditures) (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Cost Classifications Main Efforts Invest- Expen- Invest- Expen- Invest- Expen- ments ditures ments ditures ments ditures Business Area 1,049 5,637 3,987 6,048 893 6,350 1. Pollution Air and water pollution 947 3,338 3,737 3,881 835 4,124 Prevention prevention 2. Environmental Addressing climate change - - - - - - Conservation and energy saving 3. Resource Waste processing, 102 2,299 250 2,167 59 2,227 Recycling recycling, and reduction Upstream and Product recycling, 0 25 0 25 0 24 Downstream collection, and processing Environmental education for employees and Management Activities environmental impact 0 397 1 419 0 423 monitoring and measurement Research and Research and development of products contributing to - 9,169 - 9,219 - 11,876 Development environmental conservation Greening, beautification, Social Activities and disclosure of 1 114 0 107 0 84 environmental information Environmental Damage Payment of sulfur oxide 0 8 0 2 0 9 emission charges Total 1,050 15,350 3,988 15,820 893 18,766 We calculate these costs and effects based on the 2005 edition of the Environmental Accounting Guidelines by Japan's Ministry of the Environment with Kaneka's own unique way of thinking, targeting all parent manufacturing sites and 30 Group companies in Japan (manufacturing companies). Note: Figures do not include global environment conservation investments and expenditures and research and development investments. Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding. 4

Quantitative Impact of Environmental Conservation Efforts Category Initiatives Items Units Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 SOx emissions Tons 61.7 85.5 81.6 Atmospheric and NOx emissions Tons 877.1 876.3 786.7 Pollution water discharges of Chemical oxygen Prevention hazardous Tons 220.9 236.2 228.7 demand substances PRTR Law‒designated Tons 188.3 166.0 168.6 chemical emissions Greenhouse gas GHG emissions Thousand 1,177.1 1,219.6 1,095.3 Environment emissions tons-CO2e Energy consumption GWh Conversions GWh 4,092 4,247 3,802 Resource Final landfill Landfill Tons 479.5 350.2 279.9 Recycling External recycling Amounts recycled Tons 55,750.8 48,906.8 47,390.1 ■ Economic Impacts of Environmental Measures (Millions of yen) Measures Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from recycling 189 184 198 Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit 1,335 -19 -134 of input) (*2) Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling (*2) 110 448 306 Cost reductions by energy conservation 24 422 84 Total 1,657 1,035 453 Note: Amounts reported here may not fully match, due to rounding. *2 When calculating fiscal 2022 results for certain business sites in Japan, it was found that positive and negative treatment was reversed for "Cost reductions by better resource efficiency (output per unit of input)" and "Waste disposal cost reductions by recycling." The actual values for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 have therefore been revised. 5

Environmental Investments (Kaneka) Environmental Investments in Fiscal 2022 Cumulative Environmental Investments 6

Environment Efficiency (Kaneka) Environment Efficiency Details of Total Environmental Impact Fiscal Year Net Sales (million yen) Environmental Impact Environmental Efficiency (100 million EIPs) (yen/EIP) 2020 279,774 43.3 64.5 2021 334,675 47.7 70.2 2022 369,172 41.0 90.0 7

Climate Change Initiatives Targets and Performance of Energy Conservation Efforts at All Kaneka Manufacturing Sites Target Fiscal 2022 performance Evaluation Energy intensity 90.5 (all parent manufacturing sites) (0.1% × Average annual reduction of 1% or more year-on-year increase) index × Five-year average decrease of 0.3% Average annual reduction of 1% or more CO2 emission (fixed emissions factor) 85.0 (all parent manufacturing sites) ◎ intensity index Estimated fiscal 2022 performance 91.4 (fiscal 2030 target 84.3) Energy Conservation Efforts Energy Consumption and Energy Intensity Index Kaneka Group Energy Consumption （ Fiscal 2022 ） Kaneka and Group companies Overseas Group companies Total in Japan Energy Consumption 3,802 ★ (GWh Conversions) 1,042 4,844 3,328） (GWh/year) （Of which Kaneka Energy Consumption 531 ★ (Crude Oil Equivalents) 138 669 (Thousand kiloliters/year) （Of which Kaneka 461） 8