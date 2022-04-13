Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kaneka Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4118   JP3215800008

KANEKA CORPORATION

(4118)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/13 01:25:08 am EDT
3385.00 JPY   +0.45%
01:28aKaneka Launches New PCR Test Kit for Identifying the COVID-19 Omicron (BA.1) and "Stealth" Omicron (BA.2) Variants
BU
03/30KANEKA : Toothbrushes made from KANEKA Biodegradable Polymer Green Planet™
PU
03/30KANEKA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaneka Launches New PCR Test Kit for Identifying the COVID-19 Omicron (BA.1) and "Stealth" Omicron (BA.2) Variants

04/13/2022 | 01:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Test kit capable of detecting both types of Omicron variants with a single PCR test

On March 31, Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka) released KANEKA RT-PCR Kit “SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/Delta) ver.2”, a real-time PCR test kit capable of simultaneously detecting the Omicron (BA.1), "Stealth" Omicron (BA.2), and Delta variants of COVID-19. The kit has a suggested retail price of 121,000 yen (for 100 tests), including tax.

This test kit uses a proprietary reagent developed using Kaneka's molecular testing-related technologies to detect the presence of three variants with a single PCR test. This is expected to help reduce the burden placed by testing and to assist with selecting the best suitable drugs and treatment approaches for each variant in clinical settings.

Kaneka has already released the KANEKA Direct RT-PCR Kit SARS-CoV-2, an in-vitro diagnostic reagent that uses Kaneka's original sample processing technology to produce test results in less than an hour, KANEKA RT-PCR Kit “SARS-CoV-2 (L452R/E484Q/E484K/N501Y)”, which can detect four variants simultaneously, and KANEKA RT-PCR Kit “SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/Delta)” which can detect the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19. These Kaneka products are being used at major sporting events and for pre-travel PCR testing, as well as in medical facilities and testing centers. These products make it possible to quickly test large numbers of samples.

Kaneka is taking a wide range of measures to combat COVID-19. These include the launching of the “Infection Initiative Team,” which conducts research and development regarding infection control measures including COVID-19, expanding our lineup of PCR test kits, performing contract manufacturing of DNA vaccine APIs and intermediates, developing antibody drugs, supplying PCR testing reagents and testing kits, and shipping vaccine using temperature-controlled packages.

* Relationship between detected COVID-19 mutations and variants (+: positive, -: negative)

   

E484A
(characteristic of the BA.1, BA.2)

N856K
(characteristic of the BA.1)		 L452R
(characteristic of the Delta)

Determination

+

+

-

==>

BA.1

+

-

-

==>

BA.2

-

-

+

==>

Delta

These refer to mutations of the amino acids in viral spike proteins. The names are based on the mutation. In the E484A mutation, the spike protein has changed from E (glutamine acid) to A (alanine). In the N856K mutation, the change was from N (asparagine) to K (lysine). In the L452R mutation, it was from L (lysine) to R (arginine).

Inquiry Form: https://www.kaneka-labtest.com/en/contact-us.html


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KANEKA CORPORATION
01:28aKaneka Launches New PCR Test Kit for Identifying the COVID-19 Omicron (BA.1) and "Steal..
BU
03/30KANEKA : Toothbrushes made from KANEKA Biodegradable Polymer Green Planet™
PU
03/30KANEKA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23KANEKA : Price revision of Styrofoam container
PU
03/23KANEKA : Price revision of expanded polyolefin foam
PU
03/23KANEKA : Price revision of extruded polystyrene foam
PU
03/18KANEKA : Price revision of foamed polystyrene resin
PU
03/18KANEKA : Price revision of modifiers
PU
03/17KANEKA : Price Revision of Modified Silicone Polymer
PU
03/16KANEKA : FamilyMart spoons made from KANEKA Biodegradable Polymer Green Planet™ expa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 686 B 5 481 M 5 481 M
Net income 2022 26 875 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2022 81 309 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 220 B 1 757 M 1 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 272
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart KANEKA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaneka Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANEKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 370,00 JPY
Average target price 4 816,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Minoru Tanaka President & Representative Director
Shinobu Ishihara Accounting Manager
Kimikazu Sugawara Chairman
Mamoru Kadokura Manager-High Performance Resin Business
Takeo Inokuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANEKA CORPORATION-8.74%1 757
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.55%105 912
AIR LIQUIDE5.73%84 643
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.86%43 492
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.25%33 214
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.1.92%26 084