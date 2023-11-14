Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

November 9, 2023 Name of Listed Company: Kaneka Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Code Number: 4118

Representative: Minoru Tanaka, President, Representative Director

Contact Person: Osamu Ishida, Managing Executive Officer - Investors & Public Relations Department Phone: +81-3-5574-8090

Scheduled date for filing financial statements: November 13, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend distribution: December 5, 2023

Note: Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (% indicates year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % Apr.1, 2023 - Sep. 30, 2023 370,116 (2.8) 12,606 (39.4) 12,741 (43.4) 8,897 (46.3) Apr.1, 2022 - Sep. 30, 2022 380,602 15.2 20,813 (9.6) 22,518 7.8 16,568 12.2

Note: Comprehensive income: ¥26,201 million [(1.5%)] for the six months ended September 30, 2023 ¥26,605 million [40.2%] for the six months ended September 30, 2022

Basic net income Diluted net per share income per share ¥ ¥ Apr.1, 2023 - Sep. 30, 2023 137.09 136.71 Apr.1, 2022 - Sep. 30, 2022 252.67 252.04 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥ million ¥ million % As of September 30, 2023 841,246 456,974 51.9 As of March 31, 2023 782,640 436,422 53.3

Reference: Equity (Shareholders' equity + Accumulated other comprehensive income): ¥436,878 million as of September 30, 2023

¥417,372 million as of March 31, 2023

2. Dividends

Annual dividends 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ Apr.1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023 － 55.00 － 55.00 110.00 Apr.1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024 － 55.00 Apr.1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024 － 55.00 110.00 (Forecasts)

Note: Changes in dividend forecast during the quarter under review: None

3. Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding periods of the previous fiscal year)

Operating Net income Net income Net sales Ordinary income attributable to income per share owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ Full year 779,000 3.1 35,500 1.2 33,500 3.4 26,000 13.0 400.58

Note: Revisions to consolidated business performance forecasts during the quarter under review: Yes