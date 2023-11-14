Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

November 9, 2023

Name of Listed Company: Kaneka Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Code Number:

4118

URLhttps://www.kaneka.co.jp/en/

Representative: Minoru Tanaka, President, Representative Director

Contact Person: Osamu Ishida, Managing Executive Officer - Investors & Public Relations Department Phone: +81-3-5574-8090

Scheduled date for filing financial statements: November 13, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend distribution: December 5, 2023

Note: Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Apr.1, 2023 - Sep. 30, 2023

370,116

(2.8)

12,606

(39.4)

12,741

(43.4)

8,897

(46.3)

Apr.1, 2022 - Sep. 30, 2022

380,602

15.2

20,813

(9.6)

22,518

7.8

16,568

12.2

Note: Comprehensive income: ¥26,201 million [(1.5%)] for the six months ended September 30, 2023 ¥26,605 million [40.2%] for the six months ended September 30, 2022

Basic net income

Diluted net

per share

income per share

¥

¥

Apr.1, 2023 - Sep. 30, 2023

137.09

136.71

Apr.1, 2022 - Sep. 30, 2022

252.67

252.04

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of September 30, 2023

841,246

456,974

51.9

As of March 31, 2023

782,640

436,422

53.3

Reference: Equity (Shareholders' equity + Accumulated other comprehensive income): ¥436,878 million as of September 30, 2023

¥417,372 million as of March 31, 2023

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Apr.1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023

55.00

55.00

110.00

Apr.1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024

55.00

Apr.1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024

55.00

110.00

(Forecasts)

Note: Changes in dividend forecast during the quarter under review: None

3. Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding periods of the previous fiscal year)

Operating

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to

income

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full year

779,000

3.1

35,500

1.2

33,500

3.4

26,000

13.0

400.58

Note: Revisions to consolidated business performance forecasts during the quarter under review: Yes

  • Notes
  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the term: None
  2. Application of simplified methods of accounting and specific accounting methods: None
  3. Changes in accounting principles, changes in estimates, or restatements
  1. Changes owing to revisions in accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than 1. above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatements: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
    3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (calculated cumulatively from the beginning of the fiscal year):

September 30,

68,000,000

March 31, 2023

68,000,000

2023

shares

shares

September 30,

3,085,700

March 31, 2023

3,106,293

2023

shares

shares

September 30,

64,905,854

September 30,

65,573,827

2023

shares

2022

shares

These financial statements are exempt from audit procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanations or other items pertaining to appropriate use of business performance forecasts The business performance forecasts and certain other statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions determined to be reasonable by the Company. For a variety of reasons, actual performance may differ substantially from these forecasts. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve these forecasts or other forward-looking statements. For cautionary items used in business performance forecasts, please refer to the section entitled "(3) Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-lookingStatements" under "1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5.

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation (4118)

Supplementary Materials

Contents

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results--------------------------------------------------------------

P. 2

(1)

Operating Results --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

P. 2

(2)

Financial Position ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

P. 4

(3)

Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements --------------------------------

P. 5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes ---------------------------------

P. 6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ----------------------------------------------------------

P. 6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ------------

P. 8

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows --------------------------------------------

P. 10

(4)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements -----------------------------------------------

P. 12

(Going Concern Assumption) ------------------------------------------------------------------------

P. 12

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

-- P. 12

(Segment Information) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

P. 12

1

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation4118

1.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Operating Results

  • State of the Global Economy - Delayed economic recovery and uncertain outlook -
    During the first six months (April 1 to September 30, 2023, "1H") of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the situation in the Middle East became more tense in addition to the prolonged Russian invasion of Ukraine. Further, geopolitical and country risks have become a major factor that delays the global economic recovery. In Europe and the U.S., monetary tightening continues, and the global economy remains stagnant due to friction between the U.S. and China and the shrinking Chinese economy.
    A wide range of primary industries such as agriculture and fisheries, and manufacturing including digital components, continues to face a situation with no end in sight.
  • Kaneka Group's Business Performance - Sales and profits decreased while sound performance in Life Science fields -
    Under these circumstances, Kaneka Group's business performance for 1H was as follows. Consolidated net sales were ¥370,116 million (down 2.8% year-on-year), operating income was ¥12,606 million (down 39.4% year-on-year), ordinary income was ¥12,741 million (down 43.4% year- on-year), and net income attributable to owners of parent was ¥8,897 million (down 46.3% year-on- year).
    Under the severe demand environment, the second quarter (July 1 to September 30, 2023, "2Q") showed recovery, with earnings at the above or same level of the first quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2023, "1Q") in all business segments. While overseas demands in Material Solutions Unit (SU), E & I Technology, and Performance Fibers remained slow, Health Care SU and Nutrition SU solidly contributed to profits. Portfolio transformation has been progressing steadily. Net profit has continued to improve since the previous 3Q (October 1 to December 31, 2022).

Business performance for the first six months (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) (Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Difference

1H(Apr.-Sep.)

1H(Apr.-Sep.)

(year-on-year)

Net sales

380,602

370,116

(10,485)

(2.8%)

Operating income

20,813

12,606

(8,206)

(39.4%)

Ordinary income

22,518

12,741

(9,777)

(43.4%)

Net income attributable to

16,568

8,897

(7,670)

owners of parent

(46.3%)

Net sales and operating income by business segments

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

FY2023

Difference

FY2023

Difference

1Q

2Q

Total

(year-on-year)

1Q

2Q

Total

(year-on-year)

Material SU

77,659

78,814

156,474

(16,420)

5,513

6,610

12,123

(6,580)

(9.5%)

(35.2%)

Quality of Life SU

40,878

43,880

84,758

(2,436)

2,939

4,159

7,099

(1,569)

(2.8%)

(18.1%)

Health Care SU

17,745

18,448

36,193

2,200

2,967

2,926

5,893

(1,616)

6.5%

(21.5%)

Nutrition SU

46,037

46,006

92,043

6,073

2,277

2,298

4,575

2,472

7.1%

117.6%

Others

419

226

645

98

288

101

389

107

17.9%

38.0%

Adjustment

-

-

-

-

(8,381)

(9,093)

(17,475)

(1,020)

-

Total

182,740

187,376

370,116

(10,485)

5,603

7,002

12,606

(8,206)

(2.8%)

(39.4%)

SUSolutions Unit

-2-

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation4118

In "Life Focus Management", the management plan announced in May 2023, we defined Life Science fields as technologies that make life on earth healthy, and we are working to shift our focus to these business fields. We are steadily implementing measures to further expand our business in Medical, Pharma, Supplemental Nutrition, dairy products, and PV & Energy management, and are accelerating market development in Green Planet and Food Production Support.

The operating performance by business segment was as follows:

  • Material Solutions Unit

This unit recorded sales and profits slow to recover amid prolonged economic stagnation in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, despite bottoming out in the previous 3Q.

  • For Vinyls and Chlor-Alkali, sales of both PVC and caustic soda were affected by the delayed recovery of the Chinese economy and a decline in the Asian market, resulting in weak performance.
  • For Modifiers, demand for non-PVC products and the Asian market have been on a recovery trend since the late 2Q, while the demand-supply adjustments for construction use are prolonged on the back of ongoing high inflation and high interest rates in Europe and the U.S. Sales of epoxy masterbatch (MX) mainly for EV structural adhesives have grown, and sales for new applications are also expanding.
  • For Modified Silicone polymers, after bottoming out, profit increased with sales expansion to new regions and applications. To address the rising global demand, we are increasing production capacity in Belgium.
  • For Green Planet, we have established various processing technologies, which are the key to market development, as well as formulation technologies to improve the required functionality. With these technologies, we are making progress in strengthening our biomanufacturing capabilities. Further, progress has been made in joint development and product launch with major brand holders in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.
  • Quality of Life Solutions Unit

This unit recorded decreased sales and profits mainly due to the weak smartphone market.

  • For Foam & Residential Techs, although demand remained weak, profit margin improved mainly through price revisions of expandable polystyrene beads. Demand is recovering for expanded polyolefin foam products in the automotive sector, both in Japan and overseas. Both sales and profits increased overall.
  • For PV & Energy management, sales of high-efficiency photovoltaic modules for residential use are firm. As the mandatory installation of PV in new houses is spreading nationwide, we are strengthening our production capability.
  • For E & I Technology, although the smartphone market demand showed recovery, its momentum is slower than expected. As for polyimide products, we are expecting the strong recovery period to begin in the third quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2023, "3Q") or later. Demand for acrylic resins for large-screen TVs and polyimide varnishes for organic EL has bottomed out and on track for growth.
  • For Performance Fibers, shipments to African market have showed a recovery trend after bottoming out in the 1Q. The market for new high-performance products such as light-weight,water-repellent, and anti-bacterial properties is highly evaluated. We are focusing on efforts to increase demand by launching these new products and expanding sales to untapped regions in Africa.

-3-

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation4118

  • Health Care Solutions Unit

This unit recorded solid performance due to Medical Device sales expansion. On the other hand, some shipments in Pharma were delayed until the 3Q or later.

  • For Medical Device, the sales of blood purification devices and catheters expanded both domestically and internationally, and solid performance continued. We are strengthening our sales system in the U.S. market to further expand our business, aiming for higher sales and profits growth from the fourth quarter (January 1 to March 31, 2024, "4Q"). The construction of a production facility for blood purification devices in Hokkaido (Japan) is proceeding well to start operation next spring. In addition, we are rapidly considering building a new catheter production facility to accommodate the global expansion of catheters.
  • Pharma was affected by the settling down of the COVID-19 pandemic and customers' shipment adjustments. For the Bio-CDMO business of Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., we are working on acquiring new biopharmaceutical projects by taking advantage of our meticulous responsiveness from the development stage to mass production. For small molecule pharmaceuticals, we are striving to expand sales in both domestic and overseas markets based on our long-standing sales track record. The construction to increase the manufacturing capacity of mRNA will be completed at the year-end, and we will promote its adoption in therapeutics for genetic diseases and cancer to meet growing global demand.
  • Nutrition Solutions Unit

This unit recorded substantial increases in both sales and profits owing to continued strong performance of Foods and Supplemental Nutrition. Brisk performance is expected to continue even after 3Q.

  • For Supplemental Nutrition, the sales of the active form of coenzyme Q10 are expanding steadily in the U.S., Asia, Oceania, and other regions. We will further strengthen our sales promotion activities to expand the market. For the probiotics business, sales are also expanding, and we are considering establishing new production facilities for the further sales expansion.
  • For Foods, a shift to the sales of high-value-added products and improved spreads have largely contributed to business performance. We are strengthening our business foundation by expanding new high-value-added businesses, including organic dairy products. Kaneka Foods Corporation is focusing on improving profitability through transforming its business, such as by establishing a customer center for all domestic locations.

(2) Financial Position

  • Assets, Liabilities, Net Assets
    At the end of 2Q of the current fiscal year, total assets were ¥841,246 million, up ¥58,606 million from the previous fiscal year-end. This is due to an increase in inventory assets as well as in property, plant and equipment resulting from expanded capital investment and an increase in overseas group companies' assets denominated in yen resulting from the weakening of yen.
    Liabilities totaled ¥384,271 million, up ¥38,053 million, primarily reflecting an increase in loans payable.
    Net assets were ¥456,974 million, up ¥20,552 million, owing chiefly to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustments resulting from the weakening of yen and an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities due to an increase in the fair value of shares held.
    Equity ratio was 51.9%.

-4-

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation4118

  • Consolidated Cash Flows
    Net cash provided by operating activities during 1H was ¥24,029 million, mainly due to the recording of income before income taxes and depreciation and amortization, offsetting the increase in working capital and payments for income taxes paid. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥30,642 million, mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment. Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥9,873 million, mainly due to proceeds from an increase in loans payable, which offset payments for dividends. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 totaled ¥44,900 million.

(3) Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

The global economy is becoming increasingly uncertain, partly due to the outbreak of new conflicts in the Middle East. The IMF announced its 2023 global GDP growth forecast, predicting a slowdown to 3%.

Despite this stormy global economy, we expect Health Care SU in Life Science field will continue to expand its earnings as new R&B-oriented products in Pharma and Medical fulfill their potentials. Nutrition SU, composed of Foods and Supplemental Nutrition, is brisk due to growing awareness of "food and health" and the resumption of tourism to Japan. We have been taking notice of above two segments as a key business that will continue to make our business portfolio stronger. As for the Material SU and QoL SU, which had been affected by raw material's price trends and currency fluctuations, the markets for Modifiers, E & I Technology, and Performance Fibers are beginning to recover.

We will work on to strengthen our cost competitiveness by incorporating technological innovations. Through these efforts, we expect overall performance recovery to accelerate in 3Q and beyond.

Based on the business performance up until 2Q and the business environment outlook, we have revised our forecast for consolidated business performance announced on May 12, 2023.

Revisions to the forecast for consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Previous forecast (A)

million

million

million

million

800,000

42,000

38,500

27,000

416.06

Current forecast (B)

779,000

35,500

33,500

26,000

400.58

Change (B-A)

(21,000)

(6,500)

(5,000)

(1,000)

Percent change (%)

(2.6)

(15.5)

(13.0)

(3.7)

(Reference:

755,821

35,087

32,411

23,008

349.59

Year ended March 31, 2023)

Revisions to the forecast for business peformance by business segments

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Previous

Revised

Difference

Previous

Revised

Difference

forecast

forecast

forecast

forecast

Material SU

323,000

332,000

9,000

27,500

25,700

(1,800)

2.8%

(6.5%)

Quality of Life SU

212,000

180,000

(32,000)

21,600

17,400

(4,200)

(15.1%)

(19.4%)

Health Care SU

82,000

79,000

(3,000)

17,700

16,000

(1,700)

(3.7%)

(9.6%)

Nutrition SU

182,000

187,000

5,000

8,600

12,000

3,400

2.7%

39.5%

Others

1,000

1,000

-

600

600

-

-

-

Adjustment

-

-

-

(34,000)

(36,200)

(2,200)

-

Total

800,000

779,000

(21,000)

42,000

35,500

(6,500)

(2.6%)

(15.5%)

SUSolutions Unit

-5-

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation (4118)

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023 2nd Quarter

As of

As of

March 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

41,774

46,253

Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets

170,154

183,493

Short-term investment securities

94

Merchandise and finished goods

89,223

97,594

Work in process

13,317

11,556

Raw materials and supplies

65,574

69,173

Other

18,327

19,275

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,502)

(1,597)

Total current assets

396,964

425,750

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

96,399

97,451

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

107,829

108,440

Other, net

88,385

104,456

Total property, plant and equipment

292,615

310,348

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,201

2,050

Other

13,987

14,255

Total intangible assets

16,189

16,306

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

57,422

68,191

Other

19,731

20,958

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(283)

(309)

Total investments and other assets

76,870

88,840

Total noncurrent assets

385,675

415,495

Total assets

782,640

841,246

- 6 -

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation (4118)

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023 2nd Quarter

As of

As of

March 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

88,663

98,244

Short-term loans payable

116,491

137,130

Current portion of bonds payable

5,000

Income taxes payable

5,055

4,532

Provision

119

7

Other

47,912

54,387

Total current liabilities

258,242

299,302

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

5,000

Long-term loans payable

33,706

31,628

Provision

2,375

2,193

Net defined benefit liability

20,829

20,716

Other

21,063

25,430

Total noncurrent liabilities

87,974

84,969

Total liabilities

346,217

384,271

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

33,046

33,046

Capital surplus

32,245

30,333

Retained earnings

323,213

328,526

Treasury stock

(11,407)

(11,331)

Total shareholders' equity

377,098

380,574

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

22,204

29,704

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(3)

3

Foreign currency translation adjustment

11,543

20,224

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

6,529

6,370

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

40,273

56,303

Subscription rights to shares

622

648

Non-controlling interests

18,427

19,447

Total net assets

436,422

456,974

Total liabilities and net assets

782,640

841,246

- 7 -

Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2023, Kaneka Corporation (4118)

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

FY2022 2nd Quarter FY2023 2nd Quarter

From April 1, 2022

From April 1, 2023

to September 30, 2022

to September 30, 2023

Net sales

380,602

370,116

Cost of sales

277,284

274,003

Gross profit

103,317

96,112

Selling, general and administrative expenses

82,503

83,506

Operating income

20,813

12,606

Non-operating income

Dividends income

928

931

Foreign exchange gains

3,365

2,007

Equity in earnings of affiliates

93

73

Other

395

408

Total non-operating income

4,783

3,420

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

750

1,600

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

692

590

Other

1,634

1,093

Total non-operating expenses

3,077

3,285

Ordinary income

22,518

12,741

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

1,138

Gain on sale of businesses

517

Total extraordinary income

1,656

Income before income taxes

22,518

14,397

Income taxes-current

5,563

4,806

Income taxes-deferred

(107)

14

Total income taxes

5,456

4,820

Net income

17,062

9,577

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

493

679

Net income attributable to owners of parent

16,568

8,897

- 8 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kaneka Corporation published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:50:47 UTC.