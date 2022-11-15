Advanced search
    4118   JP3215800008

KANEKA CORPORATION

(4118)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
3415.00 JPY   +0.59%
Kaneka : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022
PU
Kaneka : Quarterly Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022
PU
Kaneka : Develops T-Green Multi Solar for Balconies
PU
Kaneka : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
Quarterly Financial Summary

2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022

November 9, 2022

KANEKA CORPORATION

Contents

Summary

1

Net Sales, Operating Income by Segment

2

Business Performance

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

7

Consolidated Cash Flow

8

Consolidated Business Revised Forecasts

9

Forecasts of the operating results and other statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements, which are rationally determined based on information currently available to the Company. For a variety of reasons, actual performance may differ substantially from these projections. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve these forecasts or any other forward-looking statements.

2022 Kaneka Group All rights reserved.

Summary

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

1H (Apr.-Sep.)

1H (Apr.-Sep.)

Amount

%

Net sales

330.3

380.6

50.3

15.2%

Operating income

23.0

20.8

(2.2)

(9.6%)

Ordinary income

20.9

22.5

1.6

7.8%

Net income attributable to

14.8

16.6

1.8

12.2%

owners of parent

Net income per share

¥226.35

¥252.67

State of the Global Economy - Growing Uncertainty About the Future -

  • The social impact of COVID-19 eased.
  • The global economic situation remained unstable due to the turmoil caused by the Ukrainian crisis, steep rises and falls of energy and raw material prices, economic slowdown due to accelerating global inflation and rising interest rates, and the significant depreciation of the yen.

Kaneka Group's Business Performance - Increase in Ordinary Income and Quarterly Net Income due to Growth in Leading-edge Businesses -

2022 Kaneka Group All rights reserved.

1

Net Sales, Operating Income by Segment

(Billions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

FY2022

Difference (Total)

FY2022

Difference (Total)

1Q

2Q

Total

Amount

%

1Q

2Q

Total

Amount

%

Material SU

88.9

84.0

172.9

32.0

22.7%

10.8

7.9

18.7

0.7

4.1%

Quality of Life SU

45.0

42.2

87.2

4.5

5.4%

4.6

4.1

8.7

(0.7)

(7.0%)

Health Care SU

16.6

17.4

34.0

7.4

27.7%

3.9

3.7

7.5

2.3

43.0%

Nutrition SU

41.9

44.1

86.0

6.5

8.2%

0.8

1.3

2.1

0.0

0.8%

Others

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5%

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.0

12.5%

Adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(8.0)

(8.5)

(16.5)

(4.6)

-

Total

192.7

187.9

380.6

50.3

15.2%

12.2

8.6

20.8

(2.2)

(9.6%)

SUSolutions Unit

  • As the global economic slowdown intensified, we were affected by market supply-demand adjustments and market declines in Vinyls*, MOD* and E & I*.
  • Leading-edgebusinesses (Health Care SU, etc.) grew steadily as our unique differentiating technologies expanded the market. We are making steady progress in transforming our business portfolio.

*Vinyls and Chlor-Alkali, Modifires, E & I Technology

2

2022 Kaneka Group All rights reserved.

Business PerformanceMaterial Solutions Unit

Net sales

¥172.9 billion

up 22.7% YoY

Overall, increases in sales and profits,

Operating income

¥18.7 billion

up 4.1% YoY

exceeded the previous year's 1H

Net sales

(Billions of yen)

172.9

140.9

FY2021 FY2022

Apr.-Sep.Apr.-Sep.

Operating income

(Billions of yen)

18.0

18.7

FY2021

FY2022

Apr.-Sep.Apr.-Sep.

Vinyls and Chlor-Alkali

  • Although the Asian PVC spot-market weakened from 2Q, caustic soda led the performance, exceeding sales of the previous fiscal year.
  • Going forward, adjusting supply and demand in the Asian market will be a key factor.

Performance PolymersMOD

  • A sharp slowdown in rigid PVC usage for housing in Europe and the U.S. from 2Q led to less sales in 1H than the previous 1H.
  • We are strengthening our Research & Business activities and development of non-PVC applications.

Performance PolymersMS

Operating incomequarter

10.8

(Billions of yen)

9.3

8.7

7.9

1Q

2Q

Apr. -Jun.

Jul. -Sep.

FY2021

FY2022

  • Steady sales linked to usage of sealants and adhesives maintained the same levels as the previous fiscal year.
  • We decided in August to increase capacity in Belgium. We are considering another capacity increase at the end of this fiscal year.

Green Planet

Joint developments with major brand holders in Japan, Europe and the U.S. are progressing well.

We will concentrate R&D efforts into innovative technologies that use hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria to produce Green Planet from CO2 and H2 to realize the social implementation of

2022 Kaneka Group All rights reserved.

"biomanufacturing", a prioritized policy of the government.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaneka Corporation published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
