Kaneka : Quarterly Financial Summary for the 2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022
11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
Quarterly Financial Summary
2nd Quarter, Ended September 30, 2022
November 9, 2022
KANEKA CORPORATION
Contents
Summary
Net Sales, Operating Income by Segment
Business Performance
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Cash Flow
Consolidated Business Revised Forecasts
Forecasts of the operating results and other statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements, which are rationally determined based on information currently available to the Company. For a variety of reasons, actual performance may differ substantially from these projections. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve these forecasts or any other forward-looking statements.
Summary
(Billions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
1H (Apr.-Sep.)
1H (Apr.-Sep.)
Amount
%
Net sales
330.3
380.6
50.3
15.2%
Operating income
23.0
20.8
(2.2)
(9.6%)
Ordinary income
20.9
22.5
1.6
7.8%
Net income attributable to
14.8
16.6
1.8
12.2%
owners of parent
Net income per share
¥226.35
¥252.67
（State of the Global Economy - Growing Uncertainty About the Future -）
The social impact of COVID-19 eased.
The global economic situation remained unstable due to the turmoil caused by the Ukrainian crisis, steep rises and falls of energy and raw material prices, economic slowdown due to accelerating global inflation and rising interest rates, and the significant depreciation of the yen.
（Kaneka Group's Business Performance - Increase in Ordinary Income and Quarterly Net Income due to Growth in Leading-edge Businesses -）
Net Sales, Operating Income by Segment
(Billions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
FY2022
Difference (Total)
FY2022
Difference (Total)
1Q
2Q
Total
Amount
%
1Q
2Q
Total
Amount
%
Material SU
88.9
84.0
172.9
32.0
22.7%
10.8
7.9
18.7
0.7
4.1%
Quality of Life SU
45.0
42.2
87.2
4.5
5.4%
4.6
4.1
8.7
(0.7)
(7.0%)
Health Care SU
16.6
17.4
34.0
7.4
27.7%
3.9
3.7
7.5
2.3
43.0%
Nutrition SU
41.9
44.1
86.0
6.5
8.2%
0.8
1.3
2.1
0.0
0.8%
Others
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5%
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.0
12.5%
Adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(8.0)
(8.5)
(16.5)
(4.6)
-
Total
192.7
187.9
380.6
50.3
15.2%
12.2
8.6
20.8
(2.2)
(9.6%)
※SU：Solutions Unit
As the global economic slowdown intensified, we were affected by market supply-demand adjustments and market declines in Vinyls*, MOD* and E & I*.
Leading-edgebusinesses (Health Care SU, etc.) grew steadily as our unique differentiating technologies expanded the market. We are making steady progress in transforming our business portfolio.
*Vinyls and Chlor-Alkali, Modifires, E & I Technology
Business Performance（Material Solutions Unit）
Net sales
¥172.9 billion
【up 22.7% YoY】
Overall, increases in sales and profits,
Operating income
¥18.7 billion
【up 4.1% YoY】
exceeded the previous year's 1H
Net sales
(Billions of yen)
172.9
140.9
FY2021 FY2022
Apr.-Sep.Apr.-Sep.
Operating income
(Billions of yen)
18.0
18.7
FY2021
FY2022
Apr.-Sep.Apr.-Sep.
Vinyls and Chlor-Alkali
Although the Asian PVC spot-market weakened from 2Q, caustic soda led the performance, exceeding sales of the previous fiscal year.
Going forward, adjusting supply and demand in the Asian market will be a key factor.
Performance Polymers（MOD）
A sharp slowdown in rigid PVC usage for housing in Europe and the U.S. from 2Q led to less sales in 1H than the previous 1H.
We are strengthening our Research & Business activities and development of non-PVC applications.
Performance Polymers（MS）
Operating income（quarter）
10.8
(Billions of yen)
9.3
8.7
7.9
1Q
2Q
Apr. -Jun.
Jul. -Sep.
■ FY2021
■ FY2022
Steady sales linked to usage of sealants and adhesives maintained the same levels as the previous fiscal year.
We decided in August to increase capacity in Belgium. We are considering another capacity increase at the end of this fiscal year.
Green Planet
➢ Joint developments with major brand holders in Japan, Europe and the U.S. are progressing well.
➢ We will concentrate R&D efforts into innovative technologies that use hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria to produce Green Planet™ from CO2 and H2 to realize the social implementation of
"biomanufacturing", a prioritized policy of the government.
