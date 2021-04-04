Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd.    1376   JP3216200000

KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.

(1376)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaneko Seeds : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

04/04/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

April 2, 2021

Company name:

KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

1376

URL http://www.kanekoseeds.jp

Representative:

PRESIDENT

MASAHIKO KANEKO

Inquiries:

SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR HEAD

HIROKATSU HASE

TEL 027-251-1619

OF GENERAL ADMINISTRATION

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

April 9, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended February 28, 2021

37,669

4.2

479

22.8

576

19.3

415

23.8

Nine months ended February 29, 2020

36,165

(0.2)

390

(24.6)

483

(19.8)

335

(15.6)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended February 28, 2021

35.65

-

Nine months ended February 29, 2020

28.69

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of February 28, 2021

38,870

20,629

53.1

1,768.28

As of May 31, 2020

46,792

20,401

43.6

1,748.70

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended May 31, 2020

-

11.00

-

17.00

28.00

Year ending May 31, 2021

-

11.00

-

Year ending May 31, 2021 (Forecast)

17.00

28.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

59,500

2.3

1,550

4.2

1,650

2.3

1,150

2.5

98.57

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2021

11,772,626

shares

As of May 31, 2020

11,772,626

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2021

106,323

shares

As of May 31, 2020

106,041

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended February 28, 2021

11,666,474

shares

Nine months ended February 29, 2020

11,708,265

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of May 31, 2020

As of February 28, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,744,528

3,447,948

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

22,835,109

15,050,091

Merchandise

8,464,509

9,242,825

Other

1,463,318

1,102,271

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(23,063)

(14,991)

Total current assets

37,484,403

28,828,145

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

4,210,675

4,192,872

Other, net

2,278,100

2,434,544

Total property, plant and equipment

6,488,776

6,627,416

Intangible assets

96,119

584,919

Investments and other assets

Other

2,746,406

2,848,778

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(23,087)

(19,180)

Total investments and other assets

2,723,319

2,829,597

Total non-current assets

9,308,215

10,041,934

Total assets

46,792,619

38,870,079

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

22,903,100

14,864,743

Short-term borrowings

-

880,000

Income taxes payable

234,102

21,044

Other

1,511,088

748,319

Total current liabilities

24,648,291

16,514,107

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

1,403,591

1,403,450

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and

16,192

33,292

other officers)

Other

323,016

289,738

Total non-current liabilities

1,742,801

1,726,482

Total liabilities

26,391,092

18,240,589

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,491,267

1,491,267

Capital surplus

1,765,224

1,765,224

Retained earnings

16,604,614

16,691,848

Treasury shares

(129,522)

(129,943)

Total shareholders' equity

19,731,583

19,818,396

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

739,804

863,983

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(41,850)

(39,434)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(28,188)

(13,671)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

669,765

810,877

Non-controlling interests

177

216

Total net assets

20,401,526

20,629,490

Total liabilities and net assets

46,792,619

38,870,079

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

Net sales

36,165,667

37,669,025

Cost of sales

30,178,412

31,595,154

Gross profit

5,987,254

6,073,871

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,596,458

5,594,005

Operating profit

390,796

479,865

Non-operating income

Dividend income

30,260

33,059

Rental income from buildings

50,822

50,187

Other

30,881

34,797

Total non-operating income

111,964

118,044

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

9,599

9,010

Foreign exchange losses

9,809

12,340

Other

53

39

Total non-operating expenses

19,462

21,390

Ordinary profit

483,298

576,520

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

42,412

224

Gain on sales of investment securities

774

3,044

Compensation for forced relocation

-

165,861

Total extraordinary income

43,186

169,131

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

29,895

41,235

Impairment loss

-

57,447

Total extraordinary losses

29,895

98,682

Profit before income taxes

496,590

646,968

Income taxes

160,626

231,005

Profit

335,963

415,963

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

14

39

Profit attributable to owners of parent

335,949

415,923

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

Profit

335,963

415,963

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(22,117)

124,178

Foreign currency translation adjustment

6,681

2,416

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

15,565

14,516

Total other comprehensive income

128

141,111

Comprehensive income

336,092

557,074

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

336,071

557,032

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

21

42

interests

5

Disclaimer

Kaneko Seeds Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.
04/04KANEKO SEEDS  : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
04/02KANEKO SEEDS  : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
01/07KANEKO SEEDS'  : Net Profit Surges 45% on Higher Revenues in Six Months Ended No..
MT
01/06KANEKO SEEDS'  : Net Profit Surges 45% on Higher Revenue in Fiscal First-Half 20..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 58 179 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2020 1 122 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2020 4 744 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 19 483 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaneko Seeds Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiko Kaneko President & Representative Director
Hirokatsu Hase Senior Managing Director & Manager-Finance
Takeshi Uchida Independent Outside Director
Kazuki Maruyama Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Hosoi Senior MD, Head-Bio Nursery & Planning Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.6.03%176
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.60%6 130
LIANHE CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.46%3 625
ADAMA LTD.10.61%2 956
ANHUI GUANGXIN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.29.33%2 179
LIER CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.14.64%1 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ