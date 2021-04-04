Kaneko Seeds : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) 04/04/2021 | 11:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) April 2, 2021 Company name: KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 1376 URL http://www.kanekoseeds.jp Representative: PRESIDENT MASAHIKO KANEKO Inquiries: SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR HEAD HIROKATSU HASE TEL 027-251-1619 OF GENERAL ADMINISTRATION Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: April 9, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended February 28, 2021 37,669 4.2 479 22.8 576 19.3 415 23.8 Nine months ended February 29, 2020 36,165 (0.2) 390 (24.6) 483 (19.8) 335 (15.6) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended February 28, 2021 35.65 - Nine months ended February 29, 2020 28.69 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of February 28, 2021 38,870 20,629 53.1 1,768.28 As of May 31, 2020 46,792 20,401 43.6 1,748.70 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended May 31, 2020 - 11.00 - 17.00 28.00 Year ending May 31, 2021 - 11.00 - Year ending May 31, 2021 (Forecast) 17.00 28.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 59,500 2.3 1,550 4.2 1,650 2.3 1,150 2.5 98.57 1 4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Yes (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of February 28, 2021 11,772,626 shares As of May 31, 2020 11,772,626 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of February 28, 2021 106,323 shares As of May 31, 2020 106,041 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Nine months ended February 28, 2021 11,666,474 shares Nine months ended February 29, 2020 11,708,265 shares 2 Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets (Thousands of yen) As of May 31, 2020 As of February 28, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 4,744,528 3,447,948 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 22,835,109 15,050,091 Merchandise 8,464,509 9,242,825 Other 1,463,318 1,102,271 Allowance for doubtful accounts (23,063) (14,991) Total current assets 37,484,403 28,828,145 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Land 4,210,675 4,192,872 Other, net 2,278,100 2,434,544 Total property, plant and equipment 6,488,776 6,627,416 Intangible assets 96,119 584,919 Investments and other assets Other 2,746,406 2,848,778 Allowance for doubtful accounts (23,087) (19,180) Total investments and other assets 2,723,319 2,829,597 Total non-current assets 9,308,215 10,041,934 Total assets 46,792,619 38,870,079 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 22,903,100 14,864,743 Short-term borrowings - 880,000 Income taxes payable 234,102 21,044 Other 1,511,088 748,319 Total current liabilities 24,648,291 16,514,107 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability 1,403,591 1,403,450 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and 16,192 33,292 other officers) Other 323,016 289,738 Total non-current liabilities 1,742,801 1,726,482 Total liabilities 26,391,092 18,240,589 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,491,267 1,491,267 Capital surplus 1,765,224 1,765,224 Retained earnings 16,604,614 16,691,848 Treasury shares (129,522) (129,943) Total shareholders' equity 19,731,583 19,818,396 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 739,804 863,983 Foreign currency translation adjustment (41,850) (39,434) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (28,188) (13,671) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 669,765 810,877 Non-controlling interests 177 216 Total net assets 20,401,526 20,629,490 Total liabilities and net assets 46,792,619 38,870,079 3 Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2021 Net sales 36,165,667 37,669,025 Cost of sales 30,178,412 31,595,154 Gross profit 5,987,254 6,073,871 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,596,458 5,594,005 Operating profit 390,796 479,865 Non-operating income Dividend income 30,260 33,059 Rental income from buildings 50,822 50,187 Other 30,881 34,797 Total non-operating income 111,964 118,044 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 9,599 9,010 Foreign exchange losses 9,809 12,340 Other 53 39 Total non-operating expenses 19,462 21,390 Ordinary profit 483,298 576,520 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 42,412 224 Gain on sales of investment securities 774 3,044 Compensation for forced relocation - 165,861 Total extraordinary income 43,186 169,131 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 29,895 41,235 Impairment loss - 57,447 Total extraordinary losses 29,895 98,682 Profit before income taxes 496,590 646,968 Income taxes 160,626 231,005 Profit 335,963 415,963 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 14 39 Profit attributable to owners of parent 335,949 415,923 4 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended February 29, 2020 February 28, 2021 Profit 335,963 415,963 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (22,117) 124,178 Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,681 2,416 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 15,565 14,516 Total other comprehensive income 128 141,111 Comprehensive income 336,092 557,074 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 336,071 557,032 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 21 42 interests 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kaneko Seeds Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:17:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD. 04/04 KANEKO SEEDS : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.. PU 04/02 KANEKO SEEDS : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021 PU 01/07 KANEKO SEEDS' : Net Profit Surges 45% on Higher Revenues in Six Months Ended No.. MT 01/06 KANEKO SEEDS' : Net Profit Surges 45% on Higher Revenue in Fiscal First-Half 20.. MT