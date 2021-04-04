Kaneko Seeds : ［Delayed］Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
April 2, 2021
Company name:
KANEKO SEEDS CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
1376
URL
http://www.kanekoseeds.jp
Representative:
PRESIDENT
MASAHIKO KANEKO
Inquiries:
SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR HEAD
HIROKATSU HASE
TEL 027-251-1619
OF GENERAL ADMINISTRATION
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
April 9, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended February 28, 2021
37,669
4.2
479
22.8
576
19.3
415
23.8
Nine months ended February 29, 2020
36,165
(0.2)
390
(24.6)
483
(19.8)
335
(15.6)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended February 28, 2021
35.65
-
Nine months ended February 29, 2020
28.69
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of February 28, 2021
38,870
20,629
53.1
1,768.28
As of May 31, 2020
46,792
20,401
43.6
1,748.70
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended May 31, 2020
-
11.00
-
17.00
28.00
Year ending May 31, 2021
-
11.00
-
Year ending May 31, 2021 (Forecast)
17.00
28.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2021 (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
59,500
2.3
1,550
4.2
1,650
2.3
1,150
2.5
98.57
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended February 28, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2021
11,772,626
shares
As of May 31, 2020
11,772,626
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2021
106,323
shares
As of May 31, 2020
106,041
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended February 28, 2021
11,666,474
shares
Nine months ended February 29, 2020
11,708,265
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of May 31, 2020
As of February 28, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
4,744,528
3,447,948
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
22,835,109
15,050,091
Merchandise
8,464,509
9,242,825
Other
1,463,318
1,102,271
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(23,063)
(14,991)
Total current assets
37,484,403
28,828,145
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
4,210,675
4,192,872
Other, net
2,278,100
2,434,544
Total property, plant and equipment
6,488,776
6,627,416
Intangible assets
96,119
584,919
Investments and other assets
Other
2,746,406
2,848,778
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(23,087)
(19,180)
Total investments and other assets
2,723,319
2,829,597
Total non-current assets
9,308,215
10,041,934
Total assets
46,792,619
38,870,079
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
22,903,100
14,864,743
Short-term borrowings
-
880,000
Income taxes payable
234,102
21,044
Other
1,511,088
748,319
Total current liabilities
24,648,291
16,514,107
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
1,403,591
1,403,450
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and
16,192
33,292
other officers)
Other
323,016
289,738
Total non-current liabilities
1,742,801
1,726,482
Total liabilities
26,391,092
18,240,589
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,491,267
1,491,267
Capital surplus
1,765,224
1,765,224
Retained earnings
16,604,614
16,691,848
Treasury shares
(129,522)
(129,943)
Total shareholders' equity
19,731,583
19,818,396
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
739,804
863,983
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(41,850)
(39,434)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(28,188)
(13,671)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
669,765
810,877
Non-controlling interests
177
216
Total net assets
20,401,526
20,629,490
Total liabilities and net assets
46,792,619
38,870,079
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
Net sales
36,165,667
37,669,025
Cost of sales
30,178,412
31,595,154
Gross profit
5,987,254
6,073,871
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,596,458
5,594,005
Operating profit
390,796
479,865
Non-operating income
Dividend income
30,260
33,059
Rental income from buildings
50,822
50,187
Other
30,881
34,797
Total non-operating income
111,964
118,044
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
9,599
9,010
Foreign exchange losses
9,809
12,340
Other
53
39
Total non-operating expenses
19,462
21,390
Ordinary profit
483,298
576,520
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
42,412
224
Gain on sales of investment securities
774
3,044
Compensation for forced relocation
-
165,861
Total extraordinary income
43,186
169,131
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
29,895
41,235
Impairment loss
-
57,447
Total extraordinary losses
29,895
98,682
Profit before income taxes
496,590
646,968
Income taxes
160,626
231,005
Profit
335,963
415,963
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
14
39
Profit attributable to owners of parent
335,949
415,923
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
Profit
335,963
415,963
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(22,117)
124,178
Foreign currency translation adjustment
6,681
2,416
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
15,565
14,516
Total other comprehensive income
128
141,111
Comprehensive income
336,092
557,074
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
336,071
557,032
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
21
42
interests
5
