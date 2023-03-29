Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kanematsu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8020   JP3217100001

KANEMATSU CORPORATION

(8020)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-29 am EDT
1648.00 JPY   +1.54%
05:06aKanematsu : Notice of Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers
PU
03/13Kanematsu Corporation (TSE:8020) completed the acquisition of remaining stake of 42.16% in Kanematsu Electronics Ltd. (TSE:8096).
CI
03/05Activia, Comforia Residential Disclose Planned Succession of Asset Manager's President/CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanematsu : Notice of Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers

03/29/2023 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 28, 2023

Press Release

Notice of Changes to

Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers

Kanematsu Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 28, 2023, it resolved to make the following changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers.

These changes are subject to final approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June 2023 and the meeting of Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

1. Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidates for New Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name

New

Present Title

Yoshio Tajima

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division,

Kanematsu Communications Limited

*Personal History of Mr. Yoshio Tajima is as per attached.

(2) Candidates for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name

Present Title

Noriko Ichiba

Certified Public Accountant /Certified Tax Accountant Representative, Ichiba Certified Public Accountant Office Representative, UPRISE Certified Tax Accountant's Co. External Auditor , Daiho Corporation

Supervisory Director, Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation

(3) Retiring Director (retiring at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name

Present Title

Tetsuro Murao

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)

2Changes to Executive Officers (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

(1) Changes in Titles of Executive Officers

Name

New

Present Title

Hiroshi Yamashina

Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance

President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office

Akihiko Fujita

President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office

Deputy Chief Officer, Electronics & Devices Division

General Manager, Electronics Planning Office

(2) Retiring Executive Officer

Name

Present Title

Kazuo Tanaka

Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance

3. New List of Officers

(1) Director 7 (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name

Chairman

Kaoru Tanigawa

(reappointed)

President

Yoshiya Miyabe

(reappointed)

Director

Tetsuro Tsutano

(reappointed)

Director

Shuji Masutani

(reappointed)

Directoroutside

Yuko Tahara

(reappointed)

Directoroutside

Kazuhiro Tanaka

(reappointed)

Directoroutside

Hiroyuki Sasa

(reappointed)

* Ms. Yuko Tahara and Mr. Kazuhiro Tanaka and Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members 4

Name

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)

Motohisa Hirai

(during his term of office)

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)

Yoshio Tajima

(new)

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yusaku Kurahashi

(reappointed

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Nobuko Inaba

reappointed

* Mr. Yoshio Tajima is to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June.

* Mr. Yusaku Kurahashi and Ms. Nobuko Inaba are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board

Members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.

（３）Executive Officers 15

(after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Title

Name

Position

President

Yoshiya Miyabe

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Toshihide Motoshita

Chief Officer, Credit Control, Legal and Compliance

Eiji Kan

COO, Steel, Materials & Plant Division Chief Officer, Green Transformation (GX) acceleration team

General Manager, Osaka Branch; General Manager, Nagoya Branch

Managing Executive Officer

Masahiro Harada

COO, Electronics & Devices Division

Chief Officer, Digital Transformation (DX) acceleration team

Senior Executive Officer

Tetsuro Tsutano

Chief Officer, Corporate Planning, IT Planning Chief Officer, Technologies and Business Collaboration

Ryoichi Kidokoro

COO, Motor Vehicles & Aerospace Division

Hiroshi Yamashina

Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance

Executive Officer

Osamu Iwata

Deputy Chief Officer, Steel, Materials & Plant Division

Yoichiro Muramatsu

President, Kanematsu GmbH President, Kanematsu Europe PLC

General Manager, The Branch of Kanematsu GmbH Milano,

General Manager, The Representative of Kanematsu GmbH Budapest

Jun Nakajima

COO, Grain, Oilseeds & Feedstuff Division

Toru Hashimoto

COO, Meat Products Division

Koichi Nishimura

COO, Foods Division

Akihiko Fujita

President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office

Kaori Kusuda

Deputy Chief Officer, Internal Auditing Dept. General Manager, Internal Auditing Dept.

Shuji Masutani

Chief Officer, Finance, Accounting, Business Accounting

Candidate for New Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Personal History

Name

Yoshio Tajima

Date of birth

October 11, 1961

Place of birth

Osaka

Education

March

1984

Graduated from School of Commerce, Doshisha University

April

1984

Joined Kanematsu-Gosho, Ltd. (now Kanematsu Corporation)

August

1994

Loaned to Kanematsu Finance Corporation

September

1996

Loaned to Yokohama Tyre Australia PTY. Ltd.

September

2000

Accounting Team, Accounting Dept., Kanematsu Corporation

June

2001

Team Leader, Managerial Accounting Team, Accounting Dept.

June

2003

Manager, Managerial Accounting Sec., Treasury Dept.

July

2005

Treasurer, Kanematsu USA Inc.

August

2010

Loaned to Kanematsu Chemicals Corporation

General Manager, Administration Division

General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept.

November

2011

Loaned to Kanematsu Communications Limited

Assistant Officer, Corporate Division

June

2014

Director, Officer, Corporate Division

June

2016

Managing Director, Officer, Corporate Division

April

2017

Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division

(incumbent)

Candidate for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Personal History

Name

Noriko Ichiba

Date of birth

May 15, 1971

Place of birth

Hyogo

Education

March

1994

Graduated from School of Economics, Kyoto University

October

1992

Joined Tohmatsu & Co. (now Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

July

1997

Joined Tadao Kato Accounting Office

August

1999

Joined Taiyo Audit Corporation (now Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC)

May

2000

Registration of Certified Public Accountant

November

2002

Representative, Ichiba Certified Public Accountant Office

(incumbent)

August

2006

Joined COMPASS Inc. (incumbent)

August

2008

Registration of Certified Tax Accountant

October

2008

Representative, UPRISE Certified Tax Accountant's Co.

(incumbent)

June

2021

External Auditor, Daiho Corporation (incumbent)

July

2022

Supervisory Director, Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation

(incumbent)

Disclaimer

Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 09:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KANEMATSU CORPORATION
05:06aKanematsu : Notice of Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers
PU
03/13Kanematsu Corporation (TSE:8020) completed the acquisition of..
CI
03/05Activia, Comforia Residential Disclose Planned Succession of Asset Manager's President/..
MT
02/28Kanematsu Electronics Logs Higher Nine-month Profit as Net Sales Rise 21%
MT
02/08Kanematsu Corporation (TSE:8020) recently acquired an unknown..
CI
02/07Kanematsu : Supplementary Material of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Mo..
PU
02/07Kanematsu Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2..
CI
02/07Kanematsu Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endin..
CI
01/27Kanematsu Corporation (TSE:8020) made an offer to acquire the..
CI
01/27Kanematsu Corporation (TSE:8020) made an offer to acquire rem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 19 600 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 4,74%
Capitalization 136 B 1 035 M 1 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 7 446
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KANEMATSU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kanematsu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANEMATSU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 623,00 JPY
Average target price 2 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiya Miyabe Managing Executive Officer
Shuji Masutani Director, Head-Finance, Budget & Sales Accounting
Kaoru Tanigawa Chairman & Head-Audit Office
Tetsuro Tsutano Director & Head-Information Technology Planning
Toshihide Motoshita Head-Examination, Compliance & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANEMATSU CORPORATION8.20%1 035
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.11%51 293
ITOCHU CORPORATION2.24%47 119
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-0.83%43 293
MARUBENI CORPORATION16.34%22 821
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-58.50%22 577
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer