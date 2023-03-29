Kanematsu : Notice of Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers

March 28, 2023

Press Release

Notice of Changes to

Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers

Kanematsu Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 28, 2023, it resolved to make the following changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers.

These changes are subject to final approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June 2023 and the meeting of Board of Directors to be held thereafter.

1. Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidates for New Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name New Present Title Yoshio Tajima Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division, Kanematsu Communications Limited

*Personal History of Mr. Yoshio Tajima is as per attached.

(2) Candidates for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name Present Title Noriko Ichiba Certified Public Accountant /Certified Tax Accountant Representative, Ichiba Certified Public Accountant Office Representative, UPRISE Certified Tax Accountant's Co. External Auditor , Daiho Corporation Supervisory Director, Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation

(3) Retiring Director (retiring at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name Present Title Tetsuro Murao Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)

2．Changes to Executive Officers (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

(1) Changes in Titles of Executive Officers

Name New Present Title Hiroshi Yamashina Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office Akihiko Fujita President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office Deputy Chief Officer, Electronics & Devices Division General Manager, Electronics Planning Office

(2) Retiring Executive Officer

Name Present Title Kazuo Tanaka Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance

3. New List of Officers

(1) Director 7 (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Name Chairman Kaoru Tanigawa (reappointed) President Yoshiya Miyabe (reappointed) Director Tetsuro Tsutano (reappointed) Director Shuji Masutani (reappointed) Director（outside） Yuko Tahara (reappointed) Director（outside） Kazuhiro Tanaka (reappointed) Director（outside） Hiroyuki Sasa (reappointed)

* Ms. Yuko Tahara and Mr. Kazuhiro Tanaka and Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members 4

Name Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Motohisa Hirai (during his term of office) Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Yoshio Tajima (new) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yusaku Kurahashi (reappointed） Audit & Supervisory Board Member Nobuko Inaba （reappointed）

* Mr. Yoshio Tajima is to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June.

* Mr. Yusaku Kurahashi and Ms. Nobuko Inaba are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board

Members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.

（３）Executive Officers 15

(after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)

Title Name Position President Yoshiya Miyabe Senior Managing Executive Officer Toshihide Motoshita Chief Officer, Credit Control, Legal and Compliance Eiji Kan COO, Steel, Materials & Plant Division Chief Officer, Green Transformation (GX) acceleration team General Manager, Osaka Branch; General Manager, Nagoya Branch Managing Executive Officer Masahiro Harada COO, Electronics & Devices Division Chief Officer, Digital Transformation (DX) acceleration team Senior Executive Officer Tetsuro Tsutano Chief Officer, Corporate Planning, IT Planning Chief Officer, Technologies and Business Collaboration Ryoichi Kidokoro COO, Motor Vehicles & Aerospace Division Hiroshi Yamashina Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance Executive Officer Osamu Iwata Deputy Chief Officer, Steel, Materials & Plant Division Yoichiro Muramatsu President, Kanematsu GmbH President, Kanematsu Europe PLC General Manager, The Branch of Kanematsu GmbH Milano, General Manager, The Representative of Kanematsu GmbH Budapest Jun Nakajima COO, Grain, Oilseeds & Feedstuff Division Toru Hashimoto COO, Meat Products Division Koichi Nishimura COO, Foods Division Akihiko Fujita President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office Kaori Kusuda Deputy Chief Officer, Internal Auditing Dept. General Manager, Internal Auditing Dept. Shuji Masutani Chief Officer, Finance, Accounting, Business Accounting

Candidate for New Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Personal History

Name Yoshio Tajima Date of birth October 11, 1961 Place of birth Osaka

Education

March 1984 Graduated from School of Commerce, Doshisha University

April 1984 Joined Kanematsu-Gosho, Ltd. (now Kanematsu Corporation) August 1994 Loaned to Kanematsu Finance Corporation September 1996 Loaned to Yokohama Tyre Australia PTY. Ltd. September 2000 Accounting Team, Accounting Dept., Kanematsu Corporation June 2001 Team Leader, Managerial Accounting Team, Accounting Dept. June 2003 Manager, Managerial Accounting Sec., Treasury Dept. July 2005 Treasurer, Kanematsu USA Inc. August 2010 Loaned to Kanematsu Chemicals Corporation General Manager, Administration Division General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept. November 2011 Loaned to Kanematsu Communications Limited Assistant Officer, Corporate Division June 2014 Director, Officer, Corporate Division June 2016 Managing Director, Officer, Corporate Division April 2017 Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division (incumbent)

Candidate for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Personal History

Name Noriko Ichiba Date of birth May 15, 1971 Place of birth Hyogo

Education

March 1994 Graduated from School of Economics, Kyoto University