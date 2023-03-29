Kanematsu : Notice of Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers
March 28, 2023
Press Release
Notice of Changes to
Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers
Kanematsu Corporation (the "Company") announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 28, 2023, it resolved to make the following changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers.
These changes are subject to final approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June 2023 and the meeting of Board of Directors to be held thereafter.
1. Changes to Audit & Supervisory Board Members
(1) Candidates for New Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the Ordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)
Name
New
Present Title
Yoshio Tajima
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division,
Kanematsu Communications Limited
*Personal History of Mr. Yoshio Tajima is as per attached.
(2) Candidates for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be proposed at the
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)
Name
Present Title
Noriko Ichiba
Certified Public Accountant /Certified Tax Accountant Representative, Ichiba Certified Public Accountant Office Representative, UPRISE Certified Tax Accountant's Co. External Auditor , Daiho Corporation
Supervisory Director, Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation
(3) Retiring Director (retiring at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders scheduled in late June)
Name
Present Title
Tetsuro Murao
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
2 ． Changes to Executive Officers (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)
(1) Changes in Titles of Executive Officers
Name
New
Present Title
Hiroshi Yamashina
Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance
President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office
Akihiko Fujita
President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office
Deputy Chief Officer, Electronics & Devices Division
General Manager, Electronics Planning Office
(2) Retiring Executive Officer
Name
Present Title
Kazuo Tanaka
Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance
3. New List of Officers
(1) Director 7 (to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)
Name
Chairman
Kaoru Tanigawa
(reappointed)
President
Yoshiya Miyabe
(reappointed)
Director
Tetsuro Tsutano
(reappointed)
Director
Shuji Masutani
(reappointed)
Director （ outside ）
Yuko Tahara
(reappointed)
Director （ outside ）
Kazuhiro Tanaka
(reappointed)
Director （ outside ）
Hiroyuki Sasa
(reappointed)
* Ms. Yuko Tahara and Mr. Kazuhiro Tanaka and Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members 4
Name
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Motohisa Hirai
(during his term of office)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Yoshio Tajima
(new )
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yusaku Kurahashi
(reappointed ）
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Nobuko Inaba
（ reappointed ）
* Mr. Yoshio Tajima is to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June .
* Mr. Yusaku Kurahashi and Ms. Nobuko Inaba are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board
Members as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.
（３） Executive Officers 15
(after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in late June)
Title
Name
Position
President
Yoshiya Miyabe
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshihide Motoshita
Chief Officer, Credit Control, Legal and Compliance
Eiji Kan
COO, Steel, Materials & Plant Division Chief Officer, Green Transformation (GX) acceleration team
General Manager, Osaka Branch; General Manager, Nagoya Branch
Managing Executive Officer
Masahiro Harada
COO, Electronics & Devices Division
Chief Officer, Digital Transformation (DX) acceleration team
Senior Executive Officer
Tetsuro Tsutano
Chief Officer, Corporate Planning, IT Planning Chief Officer, Technologies and Business Collaboration
Ryoichi Kidokoro
COO, Motor Vehicles & Aerospace Division
Hiroshi Yamashina
Chief Officer, Human Resources Chief Officer, General Affairs Chief Officer, Traffic and Insurance
Executive Officer
Osamu Iwata
Deputy Chief Officer, Steel, Materials & Plant Division
Yoichiro Muramatsu
President, Kanematsu GmbH President, Kanematsu Europe PLC
General Manager, The Branch of Kanematsu GmbH Milano,
General Manager, The Representative of Kanematsu GmbH Budapest
Jun Nakajima
COO, Grain, Oilseeds & Feedstuff Division
Toru Hashimoto
COO, Meat Products Division
Koichi Nishimura
COO, Foods Division
Akihiko Fujita
President, Kanematsu USA Inc. General Manager, Chicago Head Office
Kaori Kusuda
Deputy Chief Officer, Internal Auditing Dept. General Manager, Internal Auditing Dept.
Shuji Masutani
Chief Officer, Finance, Accounting, Business Accounting
Candidate for New Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Personal History
Name
Yoshio Tajima
Date of birth
October 11, 1961
Place of birth
Osaka
Education
March
1984
Graduated from School of Commerce, Doshisha University
April
1984
Joined Kanematsu-Gosho, Ltd. (now Kanematsu Corporation)
August
1994
Loaned to Kanematsu Finance Corporation
September
1996
Loaned to Yokohama Tyre Australia PTY. Ltd.
September
2000
Accounting Team, Accounting Dept., Kanematsu Corporation
June
2001
Team Leader, Managerial Accounting Team, Accounting Dept.
June
2003
Manager, Managerial Accounting Sec., Treasury Dept.
July
2005
Treasurer, Kanematsu USA Inc.
August
2010
Loaned to Kanematsu Chemicals Corporation
General Manager, Administration Division
General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept.
November
2011
Loaned to Kanematsu Communications Limited
Assistant Officer, Corporate Division
June
2014
Director, Officer, Corporate Division
June
2016
Managing Director, Officer, Corporate Division
April
2017
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Division
(incumbent)
Candidate for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Personal History
Name
Noriko Ichiba
Date of birth
May 15, 1971
Place of birth
Hyogo
Education
March
1994
Graduated from School of Economics, Kyoto University
October
1992
Joined Tohmatsu & Co. (now Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)
July
1997
Joined Tadao Kato Accounting Office
August
1999
Joined Taiyo Audit Corporation (now Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC)
May
2000
Registration of Certified Public Accountant
November
2002
Representative, Ichiba Certified Public Accountant Office
(incumbent)
August
2006
Joined COMPASS Inc. (incumbent)
August
2008
Registration of Certified Tax Accountant
October
2008
Representative, UPRISE Certified Tax Accountant's Co.
(incumbent)
June
2021
External Auditor, Daiho Corporation (incumbent)
July
2022
Supervisory Director, Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation
(incumbent)
