KANEMATSU CORPORATION is a Japan-based trading company. The Company operates in five segments. The Electronics and Device segment provides electronic components and materials, semiconductors, liquid crystal and solar cell manufacturing equipment, and communication technology systems, among others. The Foodstuff segment offers canned, frozen and dried fruit, coffee, cocoa, sugar, sesame seeds, among others. Iron, Steel, Materials and Plant segment provides various steel plate, long steel and wire rods, steel pipes, stainless steel products, among others. Vehicles and Aviation segment provides automotive parts and mechanical parts, aircraft and aircraft parts, among others. The Others segment provides fiber material, bedding and interior goods, housing-related materials, among others.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale