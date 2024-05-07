Cash flows from operating activities

The cash inflow of 35.6 billion yen was primarily due to the accumulation of operating revenue.

Cash flows from investing activities

The cash outflow of 12.4 billion yen was mainly due to the execution of new business investments, while there was cash inflow from the sale of property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows from financing activities

The cash outflow of 50.1 billion yen was primarily due to the repayment of short-term borrowings obtained for the tender offer for Kanematsu Electronics, and payments for the acquisition of its shares to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

(Unit: JPY Bn) FY2023 FY2024 YoY FY2023 FY2024 35.6 CF from operating activities (0.3) 35.6 +35.9 CF from investing activities (16.7) (12.4) +4.3 4.8 Free cash flows (17.0) 23.2 +40.1 (0.3) (12.4) (16.7) CF from financing activities 4.8 (50.1) (54.9) (50.1) Operating cash flows (adjusted)1) 30.2 33.2 +3.0 CF from operating activities CF from investing activities CF from financing activities

1）Operating cash flows (adjusted) ＝ Operating cash flows ± Change in working capital - Repayment of lease liabilities