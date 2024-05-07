Supplementary Material
Fourth Quarter Results for FY2024
Disclaimer:
The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, provided in this document (and its appendix) are based on information obtained by Kanematsu Corporation (the Company) and certain reasonable assumptions made by the Company. The Company does not guarantee their achievement, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to various factors. This information is subject to change without prior notice, and users are advised to utilize this document alongside information acquired through other sources and exercise their own discretion. The Company bears no liability or responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this material Additionally, as the figures presented are rounded off to the nearest 1 billion yen, the total may not precisely match the sum of each item.
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
Earnings Summary
- In the final year of the "future 135" medium-term vision, both operating profit and net profit attributable to owners of the parent reached a record-high profit.
- The net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected an increase of 1.8 billion yen,
reaching a total of 25.0 billion yen.
Earnings Results
Forecast
FY2024
FY2025
(Unit: JPY Bn)
FY2023
FY2024
YoY
Growth
(Unit: JPY Bn)
(actual)
(forecast)
YoY
Revenue
911.4
986.0
+74.6
+8%
Revenue
986.0
1,100.0
+114.0
Operating profit
38.9
43.9
+5.0
+13%
Net profit1)
18.6
23.2
+4.6
+25%
Operating profit
43.9
42.5
(1.4)
CF from operating activities
(0.3)
35.6
+35.9
Profit before tax
23.2
25.0
+1.8
CF from investing activities
(16.7)
(12.4)
+4.3
End of
End of
Annual dividend per share
90 Yen
100 Yen
+10 Yen
Mar 2023
Mar 2024
YoY
Net D/E ratio2)
1.15x
1.00x
(0.15x)
Dividend payout ratio
32.4%
33.4%
Equity ratio3)
19.0%
22.0%
+3.0%
ROE
12.9%
16.1%
+3.2%
ROIC
5.6%
6.4%
+0.8%
1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
3) Equity ratio ＝ Shareholders' equity ÷ total assets
2) Net D/E Ratio ＝ Net interest-bearing debt ÷ total equity attributable to owners of the parent
4) Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1＝ JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in
Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.
1
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
Profit and Loss
Earnings Results
(Unit: JPY Bn)
FY2023
FY2024
YoY
Growth
Revenue
911.4
986.0
74.6
+8%
Gross profit
130.9
142.6
11.7
+9%
Selling, general and
(96.3)
(106.2)
(9.9)
-
administrative expenses
Other income (expenses)
4.3
7.5
3.2
-
- Revenue
Revenue increased by 74.6 billion yen primarily driven by growth in the Electronics & Devices and Steel, Materials & Plant segments.
Progress
FY2024
FY2025
(Unit: JPY Bn)
(actual)
(forecast)
YoY
Revenue
986.0
1,100.0
+114.0
Operating profit
43.9
42.5
(1.4)
Operating profit
Interest income (expenses)
Dividend income Other finance income (costs)
Finance income (costs)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method, and impairment loss on equity method investments
Profit before tax
38.9 43.9 5.0 +13%
(3.4)
(5.0)
(1.6)
-
1.1
1.3
0.3
-
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.1)
-
(2.7)
(4.1)
(1.4)
-
(0.5)
(2.6)
(2.0)
-
35.7
37.2
1.5
+4%
- Operating profit
Operating profit increased by 5.0 billion yen as a result of the revenue growth.
- Profit before tax
Despite increases in interest payments and impairment losses related to equity method investments, there was an increase of 1.5 billion yen due to the rise in profit from operating activities.
- Profit attributable to owners of
Profit before tax
37.2
38.0
+0.8
Profit attributable to
23.2
25.0
+1.8
owners of the parent
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
23.2
25.0
18.6
Income tax expense
(11.0)
(12.7)
(1.7)
-
Profit for the year
24.7
24.6
(0.1)
(1%)
Profit attributable to
18.6
23.2
4.6
+25%
owners of the parent
the parent
Achieved a record-high profit of 23.2 billion yen. See page 4 for more details.
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025 (forecast)
1) Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1＝ JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
2
Segment Information
(Unit: JPY Bn)
FY2023
FY2024
Electronics & Devices
Revenue
282.5
328.6
Operating profit
20.3
22.8
Net profit1)
8.8
14.8
Foods, Meat & Grain
Revenue
340.4
341.7
Operating profit
4.1
8.0
Net profit
2.2
3.5
Steel, Materials & Plant
Revenue
193.4
213.7
Operating profit
12.3
9.4
Net profit
6.7
2.6
Motor Vehicles & Aerospace
Revenue
81.3
90.5
Operating profit
1.5
3.1
Net profit
0.8
1.7
Other (Including adjustment)
Revenue
13.7
11.6
Operating profit
0.7
0.6
Net profit
0.1
0.5
Total
Revenue
911.4
986.0
Operating profit
38.9
43.9
Net profit
18.6
23.2
1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
YoY Growth
+46.1 +16%
+2.5 +12%
+6.1 +69%
+1.2 +0%
+3.9 +96%
+1.3 +59%
+20.3 +11%
(2.9) (24%)
(4.1) (61%)
+9.1 +11%
+1.6 +108%
+0.9 +114%
(2.1) (16%)
(0.1) (16%)
+0.4 +398%
+74.6 +8%
+5.0 +13%
+4.6 +25%
Revenue
Operating profit
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
3
Net Profit Breakdown
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
■ Electronics & Devices ■ Foods, Meat & Grain ■ Steel, Materials & Plant ■ Motor Vehicles & Aerospace ■ Other (Including adjustment)
(Unit: JPY Bn)
Electronics & Devices
increased 6.1 billion yen
- ICT Solution: The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of all shares of Kanematsu Electronics, as well as solid performance in network and security-related businesses, reflecting the growing demand for security measures and DX.
- Mobile: The Increase was driven by the effects of store restructuring and increase in sales volume.
Foods, Meat & Grain
increased 1.3 billion yen
0.8
8.8
2.2
6.7
+6.1
+1.3
(4.1)
14.8
3.5
2.6
- Foods: The increase was mainly driven by robust sales of frozen fruits and beverage ingredients, as well as the overseas processed food business.
- Meat Products: Despite the sluggish domestic markets, profit increased compared to the underperforming previous year, partly due to sales contributions from Uruguayan beef.
- Grain, Oilseeds & Feedstuff: Major grain prices remained weak, leading to a decrease in profits compared to the previous year, which had performed well.
Steel, Materials & Plant
decreased 4.1 billion yen
- Steel: The decrease in profit primarily attributed to impairment losses on equity method investments.
- Energy: The decrease in profits from the previous year, which had performed well, was mainly due to a decline in domestic demand.
Motor Vehicles & Aerospace increased 0.9 billion yen
0.1
FY2023
+0.9
1.7 0.5
FY2024
- Aerospace: Profit increased due to robust transactions of aircraft/vessel related parts.
- Motor Vehicles & Parts: Profit increased due to the improved market conditions.
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
4
Segment Outlook（based on new segment)
- The ICT Solution business formerly categorized within the Electronics & Devices segment, has now been reclassified as the ICT Solution segment.
- The Machine Tools & Industrial Machinery business and Kanematsu Sustech's businesses, have been reclassified to different segments.
Previous segment
New segment
classification (FY2024)
reclassification (FY2025)
Electronics & Devices
ICT Solution
ICT Solution
Electronics & Devices
Foods, Meat & Grain
Foods, Meat & Grain
Steel, Materials & Plant
Steel, Materials & Plant
Machine Tools & Industrial
Machinery
Environment
FY2024
FY2025
(Unit: JPY Bn)
(actual)
(forecast)
YoY
ICT Solution
Revenue
88.9
90.0
+1.1
Operating profit
13.8
13.7
(0.1)
Net profit1)
9.2
9.6
+0.4
Electronics & Devices
Revenue
236.3
280.0
+43.7
Operating profit
8.8
8.7
(0.1)
Net profit
5.4
5.3
(0.1)
Foods, Meat & Grain
Revenue
341.7
410.0
+68.3
Operating profit
8.0
7.7
(0.3)
Net profit
3.5
3.3
(0.2)
Steel, Materials & Plant
Revenue
211.7
195.0
(16.7)
Operating profit
8.5
7.4
(1.1)
Net profit
2.0
3.8
+1.8
Motor Vehicles & Aerospace
Revenue
105.4
120.0
+14.6
Operating profit
4.9
5.0
+0.1
Net profit
2.9
3.0
+0.1
Other(Including adjustment)
Growth
+1%
(1%)
+4%
+19%
(1%)
(3%)
+20%
(3%)
(5%)
(8%)
(13%)
+94%
+14%
+3%
+2%
Motor Vehicles & Aerospace
Other (Inc. adjustment)
Ground inspection, wood processing, etc.
Motor Vehicles & Aerospace
Machine Tools & Industrial
Machinery
Other (Inc. adjustment)
Revenue
2.0
5.0
+3.0
Operating profit
0.03
0.00
(0.03)
Net profit
0.16
0.00
(0.16)
Total
Revenue
986.0
1,100.0
+114.0
Operating profit
43.9
42.5
(1.4)
+154%
-
-
+12%
(3%)
1)
Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
Net profit
23.2
25.0
+1.8
2)
Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1＝ JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.
+8%
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
5
Cash Flows
- Cash flows from operating activities
The cash inflow of 35.6 billion yen was primarily due to the accumulation of operating revenue.
- Cash flows from investing activities
The cash outflow of 12.4 billion yen was mainly due to the execution of new business investments, while there was cash inflow from the sale of property, plant and equipment.
- Cash flows from financing activities
The cash outflow of 50.1 billion yen was primarily due to the repayment of short-term borrowings obtained for the tender offer for Kanematsu Electronics, and payments for the acquisition of its shares to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.
(Unit: JPY Bn)
FY2023
FY2024
YoY
FY2023
FY2024
35.6
CF from operating activities
(0.3)
35.6
+35.9
CF from investing activities
(16.7)
(12.4)
+4.3
4.8
Free cash flows
(17.0)
23.2
+40.1
(0.3)
(12.4)
(16.7)
CF from financing activities
4.8
(50.1)
(54.9)
(50.1)
Operating cash flows (adjusted)1)
30.2
33.2
+3.0
CF from operating activities
CF from investing activities
CF from financing activities
1）Operating cash flows (adjusted) ＝ Operating cash flows ± Change in working capital - Repayment of lease liabilities
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
6
Financial Position
- Total assets
The increase of 47.8 billion yen was primarily due to the increase in trade receivables, reflecting the rise in commodity prices and the depreciation of the yen.
- Net interest-bearing debt
The increase of 11.5 billion yen was primarily due to the rise in operating capital, despite repaying debts.
- Shareholders' equity
The increase of 30.8 billion yen was mainly from the accumulation of profit attributable to owners of the parent and other equity components, driven by the yen depreciation and rising share prices. The equity ratio reached 22.0%, with a net D/E ratio of 1.00x.
End of
End of
677.6
725.3
159.4
(Unit: JPY Bn)
Mar 2023 Mar 2024
YoY
147.9
159.3
Total assets
677.6
725.3
+47.8
128.5
Net interest-bearing debt
147.9
159.4
+11.5
22.0%
1.15x
19.0%
Shareholders' equity1)
128.5
159.3
+30.8
1.00x
159.3
Equity ratio2)
19.0%
22.0%
+3.0%
128.5
Net D/E ratio3)
1.15x
1.00x
(0.15x)
End of Mar 2023
End of Dec 2023
End of Mar 2023
End of Dec 2023
PBR4)
1.08x
1.37x
+0.29x
Total assets
Shareholders' equity
Equity ratio
Net interest-bearing debt
Shareholders' equity
Net D/E ratio
1) Shareholders' equity = Total equity attribute to owners of the parent
3) Equity ratio ＝ Shareholders' equity ÷ total assets
2) Net D/E ratio ＝ Net interest-bearing debt ÷ total equity attributable to owners of the parent
4) PBR = Market cap at the end of the period (end stock price x number of issued shares) ÷ Equity capital
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
7
Annual Net Profit
- Achieved the 20 billion yen target of the revised medium-term vision, "future 135."
- The net profit1) for the fiscal year 2025 is expected to be 25.0 billion yen.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
23.2
25.0
(Unit: JPY Bn)
16.6
16.0
18.6
16.1%
14.4
13.8%
13.3
12.9%
11.2%
10.5%
9.7%
6.4%
5.3%
4.9%
5.6%
5.6%
6.4%
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Annual
ROE
ROIC
(forecast)
- Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
- Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1＝ JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
8
Dividends
- An annual dividend of a minimum of 90 yen, with progressive dividends.
- With a target total return ratio of 30-35%, the policy is to increase dividends in accordance with the growth of net profit1).
- The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year 2025 is expected to increase by 10 yen, reaching 100 yen.
(Unit: JPY)
90
100
65
75
Minimum
60
60
60
of 90 yen
37.6%
34.8%
34.0%
33.7%
33.4%
32.4%
30.3%
F2019
F2020
F2021
F2022
F2023
FY2024
F2025
Dividend per share
Dividend payout ratio
1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 08:09:06 UTC.