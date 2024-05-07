Supplementary Material

Fourth Quarter Results for FY2024

Disclaimer:

The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, provided in this document (and its appendix) are based on information obtained by Kanematsu Corporation (the Company) and certain reasonable assumptions made by the Company. The Company does not guarantee their achievement, and actual results may differ from forecasts due to various factors. This information is subject to change without prior notice, and users are advised to utilize this document alongside information acquired through other sources and exercise their own discretion. The Company bears no liability or responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this material Additionally, as the figures presented are rounded off to the nearest 1 billion yen, the total may not precisely match the sum of each item.

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

Earnings Summary

  • In the final year of the "future 135" medium-term vision, both operating profit and net profit attributable to owners of the parent reached a record-high profit.
  • The net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected an increase of 1.8 billion yen,

reaching a total of 25.0 billion yen.

Earnings Results

Forecast

FY2024

FY2025

(Unit: JPY Bn)

FY2023

FY2024

YoY

Growth

(Unit: JPY Bn)

(actual)

(forecast)

YoY

Revenue

911.4

986.0

+74.6

+8%

Revenue

986.0

1,100.0

+114.0

Operating profit

38.9

43.9

+5.0

+13%

Net profit1)

18.6

23.2

+4.6

+25%

Operating profit

43.9

42.5

(1.4)

CF from operating activities

(0.3)

35.6

+35.9

Profit before tax

23.2

25.0

+1.8

CF from investing activities

(16.7)

(12.4)

+4.3

End of

End of

Annual dividend per share

90 Yen

100 Yen

+10 Yen

Mar 2023

Mar 2024

YoY

Net D/E ratio2)

1.15x

1.00x

(0.15x)

Dividend payout ratio

32.4%

33.4%

Equity ratio3)

19.0%

22.0%

+3.0%

ROE

12.9%

16.1%

+3.2%

ROIC

5.6%

6.4%

+0.8%

1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent

3) Equity ratio Shareholders' equity ÷ total assets

2) Net D/E Ratio Net interest-bearing debt ÷ total equity attributable to owners of the parent

4) Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1 JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in

Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.

1

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

Profit and Loss

Earnings Results

(Unit: JPY Bn)

FY2023

FY2024

YoY

Growth

Revenue

911.4

986.0

74.6

+8%

Gross profit

130.9

142.6

11.7

+9%

Selling, general and

(96.3)

(106.2)

(9.9)

-

administrative expenses

Other income (expenses)

4.3

7.5

3.2

-

  • Revenue

Revenue increased by 74.6 billion yen primarily driven by growth in the Electronics & Devices and Steel, Materials & Plant segments.

Progress

FY2024

FY2025

(Unit: JPY Bn)

(actual)

(forecast)

YoY

Revenue

986.0

1,100.0

+114.0

Operating profit

43.9

42.5

(1.4)

Operating profit

Interest income (expenses)

Dividend income Other finance income (costs)

Finance income (costs)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method, and impairment loss on equity method investments

Profit before tax

38.9 43.9 5.0 +13%

(3.4)

(5.0)

(1.6)

-

1.1

1.3

0.3

-

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.1)

-

(2.7)

(4.1)

(1.4)

-

(0.5)

(2.6)

(2.0)

-

35.7

37.2

1.5

+4%

  • Operating profit

Operating profit increased by 5.0 billion yen as a result of the revenue growth.

  • Profit before tax

Despite increases in interest payments and impairment losses related to equity method investments, there was an increase of 1.5 billion yen due to the rise in profit from operating activities.

  • Profit attributable to owners of

Profit before tax

37.2

38.0

+0.8

Profit attributable to

23.2

25.0

+1.8

owners of the parent

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

23.2

25.0

18.6

Income tax expense

(11.0)

(12.7)

(1.7)

-

Profit for the year

24.7

24.6

(0.1)

(1%)

Profit attributable to

18.6

23.2

4.6

+25%

owners of the parent

the parent

Achieved a record-high profit of 23.2 billion yen. See page 4 for more details.

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025 (forecast)

1) Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1 JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

2

Segment Information

(Unit: JPY Bn)

FY2023

FY2024

Electronics & Devices

Revenue

282.5

328.6

Operating profit

20.3

22.8

Net profit1)

8.8

14.8

Foods, Meat & Grain

Revenue

340.4

341.7

Operating profit

4.1

8.0

Net profit

2.2

3.5

Steel, Materials & Plant

Revenue

193.4

213.7

Operating profit

12.3

9.4

Net profit

6.7

2.6

Motor Vehicles & Aerospace

Revenue

81.3

90.5

Operating profit

1.5

3.1

Net profit

0.8

1.7

Other (Including adjustment)

Revenue

13.7

11.6

Operating profit

0.7

0.6

Net profit

0.1

0.5

Total

Revenue

911.4

986.0

Operating profit

38.9

43.9

Net profit

18.6

23.2

1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent

YoY Growth

+46.1 +16%

+2.5 +12%

+6.1 +69%

+1.2 +0%

+3.9 +96%

+1.3 +59%

+20.3 +11%

(2.9) (24%)

(4.1) (61%)

+9.1 +11%

+1.6 +108%

+0.9 +114%

(2.1) (16%)

(0.1) (16%)

+0.4 +398%

+74.6 +8%

+5.0 +13%

+4.6 +25%

Revenue

Operating profit

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

3

Net Profit Breakdown

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Electronics & Devices Foods, Meat & Grain Steel, Materials & Plant Motor Vehicles & Aerospace Other (Including adjustment)

(Unit: JPY Bn)

Electronics & Devices

increased 6.1 billion yen

  • ICT Solution: The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of all shares of Kanematsu Electronics, as well as solid performance in network and security-related businesses, reflecting the growing demand for security measures and DX.
  • Mobile: The Increase was driven by the effects of store restructuring and increase in sales volume.

Foods, Meat & Grain

increased 1.3 billion yen

0.8

8.8

2.2

6.7

+6.1

+1.3

(4.1)

14.8

3.5

2.6

  • Foods: The increase was mainly driven by robust sales of frozen fruits and beverage ingredients, as well as the overseas processed food business.
  • Meat Products: Despite the sluggish domestic markets, profit increased compared to the underperforming previous year, partly due to sales contributions from Uruguayan beef.
  • Grain, Oilseeds & Feedstuff: Major grain prices remained weak, leading to a decrease in profits compared to the previous year, which had performed well.

Steel, Materials & Plant

decreased 4.1 billion yen

  • Steel: The decrease in profit primarily attributed to impairment losses on equity method investments.
  • Energy: The decrease in profits from the previous year, which had performed well, was mainly due to a decline in domestic demand.

Motor Vehicles & Aerospace increased 0.9 billion yen

0.1

FY2023

+0.9

1.7 0.5

FY2024

  • Aerospace: Profit increased due to robust transactions of aircraft/vessel related parts.
  • Motor Vehicles & Parts: Profit increased due to the improved market conditions.

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

4

Segment Outlookbased on new segment)

  • The ICT Solution business formerly categorized within the Electronics & Devices segment, has now been reclassified as the ICT Solution segment.
  • The Machine Tools & Industrial Machinery business and Kanematsu Sustech's businesses, have been reclassified to different segments.

Previous segment

New segment

classification (FY2024)

reclassification (FY2025)

Electronics & Devices

ICT Solution

ICT Solution

Electronics & Devices

Foods, Meat & Grain

Foods, Meat & Grain

Steel, Materials & Plant

Steel, Materials & Plant

Machine Tools & Industrial

Machinery

Environment

FY2024

FY2025

(Unit: JPY Bn)

(actual)

(forecast)

YoY

ICT Solution

Revenue

88.9

90.0

+1.1

Operating profit

13.8

13.7

(0.1)

Net profit1)

9.2

9.6

+0.4

Electronics & Devices

Revenue

236.3

280.0

+43.7

Operating profit

8.8

8.7

(0.1)

Net profit

5.4

5.3

(0.1)

Foods, Meat & Grain

Revenue

341.7

410.0

+68.3

Operating profit

8.0

7.7

(0.3)

Net profit

3.5

3.3

(0.2)

Steel, Materials & Plant

Revenue

211.7

195.0

(16.7)

Operating profit

8.5

7.4

(1.1)

Net profit

2.0

3.8

+1.8

Motor Vehicles & Aerospace

Revenue

105.4

120.0

+14.6

Operating profit

4.9

5.0

+0.1

Net profit

2.9

3.0

+0.1

Other(Including adjustment)

Growth

+1%

(1%)

+4%

+19%

(1%)

(3%)

+20%

(3%)

(5%)

(8%)

(13%)

+94%

+14%

+3%

+2%

Motor Vehicles & Aerospace

Other (Inc. adjustment)

Ground inspection, wood processing, etc.

Motor Vehicles & Aerospace

Machine Tools & Industrial

Machinery

Other (Inc. adjustment)

Revenue

2.0

5.0

+3.0

Operating profit

0.03

0.00

(0.03)

Net profit

0.16

0.00

(0.16)

Total

Revenue

986.0

1,100.0

+114.0

Operating profit

43.9

42.5

(1.4)

+154%

-

-

+12%

(3%)

1)

Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Net profit

23.2

25.0

+1.8

2)

Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1 JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.

+8%

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

5

Cash Flows

  • Cash flows from operating activities

The cash inflow of 35.6 billion yen was primarily due to the accumulation of operating revenue.

  • Cash flows from investing activities

The cash outflow of 12.4 billion yen was mainly due to the execution of new business investments, while there was cash inflow from the sale of property, plant and equipment.

  • Cash flows from financing activities

The cash outflow of 50.1 billion yen was primarily due to the repayment of short-term borrowings obtained for the tender offer for Kanematsu Electronics, and payments for the acquisition of its shares to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

(Unit: JPY Bn)

FY2023

FY2024

YoY

FY2023

FY2024

35.6

CF from operating activities

(0.3)

35.6

+35.9

CF from investing activities

(16.7)

(12.4)

+4.3

4.8

Free cash flows

(17.0)

23.2

+40.1

(0.3)

(12.4)

(16.7)

CF from financing activities

4.8

(50.1)

(54.9)

(50.1)

Operating cash flows (adjusted)1)

30.2

33.2

+3.0

CF from operating activities

CF from investing activities

CF from financing activities

1Operating cash flows (adjusted) Operating cash flows ± Change in working capital - Repayment of lease liabilities

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

6

Financial Position

  • Total assets

The increase of 47.8 billion yen was primarily due to the increase in trade receivables, reflecting the rise in commodity prices and the depreciation of the yen.

  • Net interest-bearing debt

The increase of 11.5 billion yen was primarily due to the rise in operating capital, despite repaying debts.

  • Shareholders' equity

The increase of 30.8 billion yen was mainly from the accumulation of profit attributable to owners of the parent and other equity components, driven by the yen depreciation and rising share prices. The equity ratio reached 22.0%, with a net D/E ratio of 1.00x.

End of

End of

677.6

725.3

159.4

(Unit: JPY Bn)

Mar 2023 Mar 2024

YoY

147.9

159.3

Total assets

677.6

725.3

+47.8

128.5

Net interest-bearing debt

147.9

159.4

+11.5

22.0%

1.15x

19.0%

Shareholders' equity1)

128.5

159.3

+30.8

1.00x

159.3

Equity ratio2)

19.0%

22.0%

+3.0%

128.5

Net D/E ratio3)

1.15x

1.00x

(0.15x)

End of Mar 2023

End of Dec 2023

End of Mar 2023

End of Dec 2023

PBR4)

1.08x

1.37x

+0.29x

Total assets

Shareholders' equity

Equity ratio

Net interest-bearing debt

Shareholders' equity

Net D/E ratio

1) Shareholders' equity = Total equity attribute to owners of the parent

3) Equity ratio Shareholders' equity ÷ total assets

2) Net D/E ratio Net interest-bearing debt ÷ total equity attributable to owners of the parent

4) PBR = Market cap at the end of the period (end stock price x number of issued shares) ÷ Equity capital

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

7

Annual Net Profit

  • Achieved the 20 billion yen target of the revised medium-term vision, "future 135."
  • The net profit1) for the fiscal year 2025 is expected to be 25.0 billion yen.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

23.2

25.0

(Unit: JPY Bn)

16.6

16.0

18.6

16.1%

14.4

13.8%

13.3

12.9%

11.2%

10.5%

9.7%

6.4%

5.3%

4.9%

5.6%

5.6%

6.4%

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

Annual

ROE

ROIC

(forecast)

  1. Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent
  2. Assumptions for the forecast: Exchange rate assumed at USD 1 JPY 135, with no anticipated changes in interest rates in Japan and expected decreases in interest rates overseas.

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

8

Dividends

  • An annual dividend of a minimum of 90 yen, with progressive dividends.
  • With a target total return ratio of 30-35%, the policy is to increase dividends in accordance with the growth of net profit1).
  • The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year 2025 is expected to increase by 10 yen, reaching 100 yen.

(Unit: JPY)

90

100

65

75

Minimum

60

60

60

of 90 yen

37.6%

34.8%

34.0%

33.7%

33.4%

32.4%

30.3%

F2019

F2020

F2021

F2022

F2023

FY2024

F2025

Dividend per share

Dividend payout ratio

1) Net profit = Profit attributable to owners of the parent

© KANEMATSU CORPORATION. All Rights Reserved.

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 08:09:06 UTC.