Kanematsu : Progress of the "future135" medium-term vision

May 7, 2021

Press Release

Company name: Kanematsu Corporation Representative's name: Kaoru Tanigawa, President (Code number: 8020 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquires to be sent to:

Kazumi Sakamoto, Manager, Public & Investor Relation Section (TEL: 03-5440-8000)

Progress of the "future 135" medium-term vision

The Kanematsu Group is pushing ahead with "future 135 , "a six-yearmedium-term vision up to the fiscal year ending March 2024, which is the 135th anniversary of its founding. With March 31, 2021 marking the end of the first three years of the vision, Kanematsu took this as an opportunity to revisit the vision and reaffirm its business direction, taking recent developments such as the progress of business investments and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.

◆Overview of "future 135"（March 2019‐March 2024）* Overview announced at time of establishment (May 9, 2018)

［Basic Policy］

The Kanematsu Group will help realize sustainable global economic growth and solve social issues through the pursuit of "expansion of scale," "acquisition of added value," and "quality improvement" and through evolution of its traditional businesses and the creation of new businesses, aiming to advance into the next stage of growth.

［Essentials］

Continue to extend the strong businesses of the Kanematsu Group and achieve sustainable growth in business areas with a stable earnings base. Aim to achieve consolidated net income* of 25 billion yen by pursuing the expansion of the revenue base and the enhancement of added value through effective business investments.

（ * Profit attributable to owners of the parent)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent) Focusing on capital efficiency based on the stability of the earnings and financial structures, setting target ROE at 13-15% and the payout ratio (total return ratio) at 25-30%.

◆Summary of the first three years of "future 135"

In terms of earnings, the Kanematsu Group made a strong start, achieving year-on-year growth in revenue and profits in the first fiscal year. However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic from the closing stages of the second year caused a slowdown in performance. The progress of business investments was also affected, leading to a slower pace of growth than originally envisioned. At the same time, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Group's businesses has been limited, albeit worse in some areas than others, confirming to some extent the underlying strength of the Kanematsu Group's earnings base.

Meanwhile, the Group's financial performance was also sufficiently robust to ensure management stability, with the equity ratio and the net debt-equity ratio standing at 25.8% and 0.3 times respectively. Also in terms of shareholder