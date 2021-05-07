Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kanematsu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8020   JP3217100001

KANEMATSU CORPORATION

(8020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanematsu : Progress of the "future135" medium-term vision

05/07/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 7, 2021

Press Release

Company name: Kanematsu Corporation Representative's name: Kaoru Tanigawa, President (Code number: 8020 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquires to be sent to:

Kazumi Sakamoto, Manager, Public & Investor Relation Section (TEL: 03-5440-8000)

Progress of the "future 135" medium-term vision

The Kanematsu Group is pushing ahead with "future 135 , "a six-yearmedium-term vision up to the fiscal year ending March 2024, which is the 135th anniversary of its founding. With March 31, 2021 marking the end of the first three years of the vision, Kanematsu took this as an opportunity to revisit the vision and reaffirm its business direction, taking recent developments such as the progress of business investments and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.

Overview of "future 135"March 2019‐March 2024* Overview announced at time of establishment (May 9, 2018)

Basic Policy

The Kanematsu Group will help realize sustainable global economic growth and solve social issues through the pursuit of "expansion of scale," "acquisition of added value," and "quality improvement" and through evolution of its traditional businesses and the creation of new businesses, aiming to advance into the next stage of growth.

Essentials

  • Continue to extend the strong businesses of the Kanematsu Group and achieve sustainable growth in business areas with a stable earnings base. Aim to achieve consolidated net income* of 25 billion yen by pursuing the expansion of the revenue base and the enhancement of added value through effective business investments.
    *Profit attributable to owners of the parent)
  • Focusing on capital efficiency based on the stability of the earnings and financial structures, setting target ROE at 13-15% and the payout ratio (total return ratio) at 25-30%.

Summary of the first three years of "future 135"

In terms of earnings, the Kanematsu Group made a strong start, achieving year-on-year growth in revenue and profits in the first fiscal year. However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic from the closing stages of the second year caused a slowdown in performance. The progress of business investments was also affected, leading to a slower pace of growth than originally envisioned. At the same time, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Group's businesses has been limited, albeit worse in some areas than others, confirming to some extent the underlying strength of the Kanematsu Group's earnings base.

Meanwhile, the Group's financial performance was also sufficiently robust to ensure management stability, with the equity ratio and the net debt-equity ratio standing at 25.8% and 0.3 times respectively. Also in terms of shareholder

1

returns, the Group kept indicators such as the equity ratio and risk-asset ratio at a stable level, enabling the payment of continuous and stable dividends and, as a result, the dividend payout ratio over the first three years exceeded 30%, which is the upper bound of the target range.

Trends over the first three years

Billion yen

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Operating Profit

30.3

28.4

23.6

Profit before tax

29.2

26.9

23.6

Profit attributable to owners of

16.6

14.4

13.3

the parent

ROE(%)

13.8

11.2

9.7

Consolidated payout ratio()

30.3

34.8

37.6

Policy for the last three years of "future 135"

Despite unexpected changes in the environment such as the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no major change in the basic policy. However, in light of the progress of business investments and the earnings growth arising from investments, Kanematsu is revising its quantitative targets.

Moreover, Kanematsu will also push ahead with initiatives to address the SDGs and DX that have been newly included in the priority initiatives.

Quantitative targets (Final year: the fiscal year ending March 2024）］

Revised forecast

Original forecast

Profit attributable to

20.0 billion yen

25.0 billion yen

owners of the parent

ＲＯＥ

10％ ～ 12

13％ ～ 15

Total return ratio

30％ ～ 35

25％ ～ 30

Priority initiatives

  • Sustainable growth in fundamental businesses and the expansion of the revenue base through business investments
    • Achieve sustainable growth while achieving a balance between capital and risk assets, based on the stable earnings structure and financial structure
    • Aim for "expansion in scale" and "acquisition of added value" through business investments in areas of strength
    • Promote investments in business areas on the themes of environment, society and safety, for achievement of the SDGs
  • Response to technical innovation
    • Pursue DX on a groupwide basis
    • Promote and expand new businesses with advanced technology (IoT, AI, etc.)
    • Promote innovation investment (investment in development for the future)

2

  • Establishment of management infrastructure for achieving sustainable growth
    • Build a framework for global strategy, including strengthening the overseas earnings base
    • Invest in human resources, including the cultivation of management-level human resources
    • Improve business efficiency and employee satisfaction (ES), including the continuous implementation of workstyle reform
  • Note on earnings forecasts

Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this material are projections based on information available to the Company on the date of the announcement of this material and reasonable assumptions. Accordingly, please note that the actual results may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained in this material due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Kanematsu Corporation published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:37:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANEMATSU CORPORATION
05:38aKANEMATSU  : Progress of the "future135" medium-term vision
PU
04/30Kanematsu Electronics' Attributable Profit Flat in FY21; Shares Up 4%
MT
03/30KANEMATSU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New T..
AQ
2020KANEMATSU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020KANEMATSU  : Consolidated Financial Summary for the First Three Months of the Fi..
PU
2020KANEMATSU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020KANEMATSU  : Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Mon..
PU
2020KANEMATSU  : Consolidated Financial Summary for the First Nine Months of the Fis..
PU
2020CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR T : 30 jst
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 12 500 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 39 000 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 123 B 1 123 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7 182
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart KANEMATSU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kanematsu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANEMATSU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 650,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 467,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kaoru Tanigawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuro Tsutano Director, Head-Finance, Budget & Sales Accounting
Masayuki Shimojima Chairman & Head-Audit
Yoichiro Muramatsu Executive Officer, Head-Planning & IT Planning
Toshihide Motoshita Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANEMATSU CORPORATION11.98%1 123
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.98%47 449
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.85%42 694
MITSUI & CO., LTD.21.91%37 074
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-3.99%19 534
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED168.75%19 228