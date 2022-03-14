Log in
    KYE   TH0386010Z03

KANG YONG ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KYE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Kang Yong Electric Public : Notification on the resignation of directors and appointment of new directors and Sub Committee member replacing the resigned directors

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:00:29
Headline
Notification on the resignation of directors and appointment of new directors and Sub Committee member replacing the resigned directors
Symbol
KYE
Source
KYE
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Kang Yong Electric pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 342 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2021 998 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net cash 2021 4 335 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,09x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 7 326 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart KANG YONG ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kang Yong Electric Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Praphad Phodhivorakhun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Takenori Adachi Vice Chairman & President
Pensak Plavuthithothai Investor Relations Contact
Arthakrit Visudtibhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Manu Leopairote Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANG YONG ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.23%220
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-19.55%64 429
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-24.79%31 321
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-1.19%9 182
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-15.55%9 083
SEB S.A.-12.27%7 250