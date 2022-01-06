Kangda International Environmental : CPC Suihua Municipal Committee Secretary Zhang Baowei Visits Kangda EP and Investigates Production, Operation, Upgrading and Reconstruction

On the afternoon of December 21, 2021, Zhang Baowei, secretary of the Suihua Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Deputy Mayor Shan Weihong, and many other major principals of the Municipal Committee Office and Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau visited Kangda Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd. (Kangda EP) and conducted an investigation.

Secretary Zhang first came to the central control room accompanied by the general manager of Kangda EP Teng Yuge and relevant functional departments, having a detailed understanding of the related status of the wastewater treatment process, processing capacity, collecting capacity, and equipment operating. He emphasized that wastewater treatment engineering is closely related to environment protection, involved with the public supporting projects and ecological projects that may influence and benefit people's livelihood. He pointed out that wastewater treatment should be seen as an effective means for improving people's livelihood and promoting the development; continuously upgrading urban wastewater treating capacity and level and substantially optimizing the water eco-environment, to balance the healthy and coordinated development of economic society and environmental protection. Secretary Zhang also stated that each department should carefully analyze the new trend and issues that environment protection is facing, adopt effective solutions, enhance the daily supervision on the wastewater treatment plant, and adhere to a high-pressure state toward the law-enforcing supervision on environment protection, to ensure that the plant strictly complies with relevant national processing technology standards, operation standards, and discharge standards, fully improving the water eco-environment quality of Suihua, Heilongjiang Province.

Then, Secretary Zhang checked water outlets and asked the plant for further improvement of the water inlet and outlet data monitoring system to realize full-time data monitoring; relevant departments should strengthen the supervision and regulation of wastewater discharge and law enforcement, investigating and punishing all kinds of violations according to law.



Secretary Zhang Baowei always stresses that the entire city should thoroughly implement General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's thoughts on ecological civilization, shoulder the political responsibility of ecological protection, detail the means and approaches, and spare no pains to promote rectification and implementation, to enhance supervision, to fulfill responsibilities, and to continuously optimize eco-environment. During this investigation, Secretary Zhang spoke highly of the production and operation of Kangda EP and placed great expectations on it, hoping it goes forward step by step, improves its discharge standards and works hard in environment protection according to the increasing national environmental requirements.







