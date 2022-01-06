Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kangda International Environmental Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6136   KYG521541048

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

(6136)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kangda International Environmental : CPC Suihua Municipal Committee Secretary Zhang Baowei Visits Kangda EP and Investigates Production, Operation, Upgrading and Reconstruction

01/06/2022 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the afternoon of December 21, 2021, Zhang Baowei, secretary of the Suihua Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Deputy Mayor Shan Weihong, and many other major principals of the Municipal Committee Office and Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau visited Kangda Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd. (Kangda EP) and conducted an investigation.
Secretary Zhang first came to the central control room accompanied by the general manager of Kangda EP Teng Yuge and relevant functional departments, having a detailed understanding of the related status of the wastewater treatment process, processing capacity, collecting capacity, and equipment operating. He emphasized that wastewater treatment engineering is closely related to environment protection, involved with the public supporting projects and ecological projects that may influence and benefit people's livelihood. He pointed out that wastewater treatment should be seen as an effective means for improving people's livelihood and promoting the development; continuously upgrading urban wastewater treating capacity and level and substantially optimizing the water eco-environment, to balance the healthy and coordinated development of economic society and environmental protection. Secretary Zhang also stated that each department should carefully analyze the new trend and issues that environment protection is facing, adopt effective solutions, enhance the daily supervision on the wastewater treatment plant, and adhere to a high-pressure state toward the law-enforcing supervision on environment protection, to ensure that the plant strictly complies with relevant national processing technology standards, operation standards, and discharge standards, fully improving the water eco-environment quality of Suihua, Heilongjiang Province.
Then, Secretary Zhang checked water outlets and asked the plant for further improvement of the water inlet and outlet data monitoring system to realize full-time data monitoring; relevant departments should strengthen the supervision and regulation of wastewater discharge and law enforcement, investigating and punishing all kinds of violations according to law.

Secretary Zhang Baowei always stresses that the entire city should thoroughly implement General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's thoughts on ecological civilization, shoulder the political responsibility of ecological protection, detail the means and approaches, and spare no pains to promote rectification and implementation, to enhance supervision, to fulfill responsibilities, and to continuously optimize eco-environment. During this investigation, Secretary Zhang spoke highly of the production and operation of Kangda EP and placed great expectations on it, hoping it goes forward step by step, improves its discharge standards and works hard in environment protection according to the increasing national environmental requirements.



Disclaimer

Kangda International Environmental Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED
06:28aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : CPC Suihua Municipal Committee Secretary Zhang Baowei..
PU
2021KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Environmental Protection Inspector of Shandong Provin..
PU
2021KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Zhengzhou Xinzhongzhou No. 2 Sewage Treatment Plant H..
PU
2021KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Raises $46 Million from Sale of Commercial Paper in C..
MT
2021Kangda International Environmental Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Hal..
CI
2021KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Form of Proxy for Use at Annual General Meeting to be..
PU
2021KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : (1) Re-Election of the Retiring Directors; (2) Genera..
PU
2021Kangda International Environmental Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
CI
2020KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL C : 6136) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 332 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2020 470 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net Debt 2020 8 843 M 1 387 M 1 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 345 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 440
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kangda International Environmental Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jerry Linnan Duan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Juan Xian Zhao Co-Chairman
Zhong Li Co-Chairman
Qing Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED-2.53%211
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-5.70%32 332
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-0.22%25 058
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-1.34%13 388
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-0.55%10 018
SEVERN TRENT PLC-0.68%9 938