Kangda International Environmental : Completion and Acceptance of Phase I (Stage One) Project of Dandong New Area Sewage Treatment Plant

The construction of the Phase I (Stage One) project of Dandong New Area Sewage Treatment Plant was officially commenced on June 5, 2019. Under the strong support of the company's leaders at all levels and relevant departments and with the active cooperation of each participating unit, the project department overcame numerous difficulties and changed the wasteland into an environment-friendly sewage treatment plant. The plant passed the water test on June 26, 2020, and started its debugging stage. The effluent treated by the plant has met the A-level of Class I standard regulated in Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant, with a daily treatment capacity of 20,000 tonnes. Experienced over one year's trial operation and a series of debugging and greening construction, the project has ultimately been completed.





On December 29, 2021, the Phase I (Stage One) project of Dandong New Area Sewage Treatment Plant was completed and accepted. The acceptance meeting invited principals of certain units, including those from the acceptance working group of Construction Bureau of Dandong Border Economic Cooperation Zone, the supervising unit Liaoning Hengyuan Engineering Management Co., Ltd., construction organization Liaodong Construction Co., Ltd., installation organization Nanchang Construction Group, design organizations Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute and Liaoning Jinhai Architectural Design & Research Institute, and the principal of Dandong sewage treatment project Wang Guimin.

After investigating the project site and listening to the work reports of the project principals, design organizations, supervising unit and construction organizations, the Head of the Construction Bureau of Dandong Border Economic Cooperation Zone made a summary of the project, "The quality of the construction has met the design requirements and relevant regulations and the construction is in accord with the acceptance criteria. Therefore, the construction is approved to complete and accepted. However, it also needs some improvement..." The Head of the Construction Bureau provided valuable suggestions and advice to the project.







The successful completion and acceptance of the project of Dandong New Area Sewage Treatment Plant laid a firm foundation for subsequent settlement and audit. The project was a milestone for the development of Dandong Kangda Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd. (Kangda EP) which marked that the development of Kangda EP has stepped into a new stage. In future development, Dandong sewage treatment projects will be carried forward with more efforts to contribute to the environmental protection in Dandong.