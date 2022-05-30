Log in
    6136   KYG521541048

KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED

(6136)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:08:29 am EDT
0.7000 HKD    0.00%
06:39aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : Delegation from Department of Ecology and Environment of Shanxi Province Inspects Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant
PU
01:16aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : 【2022-05-30】Financial Statements/ESG Information - 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
04/25KANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL : 【2022-04-25】Financial Statements/ESG Information - 2021 Annual Report
PU
Kangda International Environmental : Delegation from Department of Ecology and Environment of Shanxi Province Inspects Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant

05/30/2022 | 06:39am EDT
On May 8, 2022, relevant leaders led by Wang Yanfeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Shanxi Province, inspected Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant, accompanied by General Manager Chen Caiping and other leaders of the plant.

At the estuary of the Xiaohe River, where the discharge outlet of the plant is located, Director Wang Yanfeng and his delegation examined the effluent volume and quality of the plant, learned about the influent water quality, operating load, and existing difficulties of the plant, and listened to the report by General Manager Chen Caiping on the plant's production, operation and service capacities and efforts to meet effluent quality standards.

Through on-site exchanges and field inspection, Director Wang and his delegation fully recognized the spirit and achievements of Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant's staff in meeting effluent quality standards amid Covid-19 and contributing to the ecological and environmental protection of Taiyuan, Shanxi and the governance of the Fenhe River Basin, and put forward requirements for the next step. He pointed out that it remains a key task of water environment management in Shanxi Province to implement ecological and environmental protection of the Fenhe River and make a good job of ecological restoration management of the Fenhe River Basin. As an important water treatment node in the east of the Fenhe River, Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant in Taiyuan, since it was completed and put into operation, has undertaken the major task of ensuring compliance with effluent quality standards of relevant sections under the national monitoring program in the Fenhe River Basin. In this regard, efforts must be made in an intensive and down-to-earth manner.
Fendong Sewage Treatment Plant should make adequate preparations for the upcoming flood season. Water is a valuable resource, and the plant, as a responsible sewage treatment entity, must strengthen process control and improve its treatment efficiency and purifying capacity. It should constantly improve the comprehensive utilization of water resources to meet effluent quality standards in the long term, and contribute to the effective improvement of the water quality of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan.

Disclaimer

Kangda International Environmental Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
