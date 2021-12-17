Kangwon Land : Outcome of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Outcome of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
1. Details of matters resolved
|
■ No. 1 : Appointment of one standing director (Senior Executive Director of Management & Support Department)
- Candidate : Oh, Jeonghoon
☞ Approved as proposed
|
2. Date of shareholders' meeting
|
2021-12-17
|
3. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
-
|
※ Related disclosure
|
2021-12-01 참고서류
2021-12-01 주주총회소집공고
2021-12-01 주주총회소집결의
2021-10-28 주주총회소집결의
2021-09-10 주주명부폐쇄기간 또는 기준일 설정
2021-09-10 주주총회소집결의
[Details of Director Appointment]
|
Name
|
Date of birth (year and month)
|
Appointment term
|
Type of appointment
|
Professional experience (including present position)
|
Oh,
Jeonghoon
|
1964-05
|
2
|
Newly appointed
|
- (2021 ~ Present) Advisory Committee Member Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development
- (2018 ~ 2021) Executive Director for Welfare, Government Employees Pension Service
- (2011 ~ 2018) Senior Researcher of Economic Environment Laboratory, Research Institute for Regional Government & Economy of Korea
Disclaimer
Kangwon Land Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:00 UTC.