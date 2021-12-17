Log in
    A035250   KR7035250000

KANGWON LAND, INC.

(A035250)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/16
23950 KRW   -0.62%
Kangwon Land : Outcome of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
Outcome of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
1. Details of matters resolved ■ No. 1 : Appointment of one standing director (Senior Executive Director of Management & Support Department)
- Candidate : Oh, Jeonghoon

☞ Approved as proposed
2. Date of shareholders' meeting 2021-12-17
3. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
-
※ Related disclosure 2021-12-01 참고서류
2021-12-01 주주총회소집공고
2021-12-01 주주총회소집결의
2021-10-28 주주총회소집결의
2021-09-10 주주명부폐쇄기간 또는 기준일 설정
2021-09-10 주주총회소집결의
[Details of Director Appointment]
Name Date of birth (year and month) Appointment term Type of appointment Professional experience (including present position)
Oh,
Jeonghoon 		1964-05 2 Newly appointed - (2021 ~ Present) Advisory Committee Member Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development

- (2018 ~ 2021) Executive Director for Welfare, Government Employees Pension Service

- (2011 ~ 2018) Senior Researcher of Economic Environment Laboratory, Research Institute for Regional Government & Economy of Korea

Disclaimer

Kangwon Land Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
