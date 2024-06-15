Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited approved the appointment of Mr. Mukesh Kumar Sharma as an additional director (category - Non-Executive Independent Director) with effect from June 15, 2024, at the board meeting held on June 15, 2024.
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited Appoints Mukesh Kumar Sharma as an Additional Director
May. 30
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24
