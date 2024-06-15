Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an India-based manufacturer of Mazza asbestos cement (A.C.) pressure pipes with a manufacturing capacity of approximately 100,000 MT per annum. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of A.C. pressure pipes, couplings, A.C. sheet and molded goods and laying and jointing of asbestos cement products. The Company's products include Mazza A.C. pipes, Mazza A.C. tree guard and Mazza A.C. corrugated sheets. It operates A.C. pressure pipes and roofing sheets under the brand name, JAI KIRTI. Its A.C. pressure pipes are used for portable water supply, casing pipes in bore well, sewage, irrigation, and roofing sheet products are used as a roofing material for housing, warehousing and industrial purpose. The Company's Mazza A.C. tree guard pipes are manufactured in the length of 5 meters with diameters ranging from 100 mm to 1000 mm, class I, II and III.