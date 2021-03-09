[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2020
February 10, 2021
(Supplementary Materials 1) 【 Summary of Financial Results 】
Quarterly
Unit: Million yen
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019 vs. FY2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full year
YoY
YoY%
Net sales
5,943
5,845
5,082
7,167
24,039
6,112
5,040
5,001
7,166
23,321
(717)
(3.0)%
Operating income
399
100
(194)
618
923
439
(95)
(173)
665
836
(87)
(9.5)%
Ordinary income
398
107
(124)
626
1,007
439
(88)
(161)
670
860
(146)
(14.6)%
Net income
254
(17)
(88)
503
651
333
(94)
(96)
467
610
(41)
(6.4)%
*Quarterly results are simple differences.
1H/2H
Unit: Million yen
FY2020 (Results)
FY2021 (Plan)
FY2020 vs. FY2021
1H
2H
Full year
1H
2H
Full year
1H
2H
Net sales
11,152
12,168
23,321
11,700
12,900
24,600
4.9%
6.0%
Operating income
344
492
836
270
570
840
(21.6)%
15.8%
Ordinary income
351
509
860
280
580
860
(20.3)%
13.8%
Net income
239
371
610
150
440
590
(37.3)%
18.6%
*Results and plan for each half are simple differences.
Composition of sales
FY2019
Hard candy Gummies Healthy snacks
FY2020
Hard candy Gummies Healthy snacks
(Supplementary Materials 2) 【 Non-consolidated Statements of Income 】
【 Unit: Million yen 】
Account items
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019 vs. FY2020
Amount
%
Amount
%
YoY
YoY%
Net sales
24,039
100.0%
23,321
100.0%
(717)
(3.0)%
Cost of sales
12,680
52.7%
12,457
53.4%
(222)
(1.8)%
Gross profit
11,358
47.3%
10,863
46.6%
(494)
(4.4)%
Freight/warehousing costs
Sales promotion expenses
Advertising expenses
Agent fees
Selling expenses
Personnel expenses
General expenses
General and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,385 838 384 3,195
5.8% 3.5% 1.6% 13.3%
1,353 681 360 3,139
5.8% 2.9% 1.5% 13.5%
(32)
(157)
(24)
(55)
(2.3)%
(18.8)%
(6.3)%
(1.8)%
5,804
24.1%
5,534
23.7%
(270)
(4.7)%
3,025 1,604
12.6% 6.7%
3,076 1,415
13.2% 6.1%
51
(188)
1.7%
(11.8)%
4,629
19.3%
4,492
19.3%
(137)
(3.0)%
10,434
43.4%
10,027
43.0%
(407)
(3.9)%
Operating income
923
3.8%
836
3.6%
(87)
(9.5)%
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Non-operating income and expenses
97
0.4%
36
0.2%
(61)
(62.8)%
13
0.1%
11
0.1%
(1)
(13.4)%
83
0.3%
24
0.1%
(59)
(70.9)%
Ordinary income
1,007
4.2%
860
3.7%
(146)
(14.6)%
Gain on sales of non-current assets
Gain on sales of investment securities
Extraordinary income
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
Impairment loss
Loss on sales of investment securities
Extraordinary losses
Extraordinary income and losses
1 10
0.0% 0.0%
- 74
- 0.3%
(1)
64
- 594.9%
12
0.1%
74
0.3%
62
499.0%
1 136 0
0.0% 0.6% 0.0%
0 25 0
0.0% 0.1% 0.0%
(0)
(111)
(0)
(51.4)%
(81.6)%
(46.2)%
139
0.6%
26
0.1%
(112)
(81.0)%
(126)
-
48
0.2%
175
-
Income before income taxes
880
3.7%
909
3.9%
28
3.2%
Total income taxes
228
1.0%
298
1.3%
70
30.6%
Net income
651
2.7%
610
2.6%
(41)
(6.4)%
*The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the totals and ratios may not always match completely.
(Supplementary Materials 3) 【 Financial Indicators FY2016 － FY2021/Plan 】
Consolidated ← → Non-consolidated
(FY2021 figures planned; all others actual)
Consolidated
Non-consolidated
Plan
Fiscal Year
Unit
FY2016
FY2017
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net sales
※ 1 ◎
million yen
19,716
21,303
21,301
22,949
24,039
23,321
24,600
Net sales YoY
%
0.2
8.0
8.1
7.7
4.7
(3.0)
5.5
Gross profit
◎
million yen
8,750
9,791
9,719
10,934
11,358
10,863
－
Gross profit to net sales
%
44.4
46.0
45.6
47.6
47.3
46.6
－
Operating income
◎
million yen
591
935
947
1,003
923
836
840
Ordinary income
◎
million yen
612
999
1,001
1,045
1,007
860
860
Ordinary income YoY
%
104.2
63.4
49.9
4.4
(3.6)
(14.6)
(0.1)
Net income attributable to parent company
※ 2 ◎
million yen
500
447
593
1,011
651
610
590
Net income YoY
%
476.0
(10.6)
8.1
70.3
(35.6)
(6.4)
(3.4)
Comprehensive income
◎
million yen
539
602
－
－
－
－
－
Net assets
◎
million yen
9,736
10,003
9,935
10,656
10,827
11,175
－
Total assets
◎
million yen
17,947
18,275
18,064
19,997
19,169
19,779
－
Net assets per share
※ 3,4
yen
1,343.39
1,395.97
1,386.56
1,487.26
1,535.52
1,584.80
－
Basic earnings per share
※ 3,4
yen
69.06
62.19
82.57
141.19
92.36
86.58
83.67
Equity ratio
%
54.3
54.7
55.0
53.3
56.5
56.5
－
ROE
%
5.2
4.5
6.1
9.8
6.1
5.5
－
PER
times
21.2
26.1
19.6
12.2
17.4
17.4
－
Cash flow from operating activities
◎
million yen
1,970
1,512
－
949
2,013
1,442
－
Cash flow from investing activities
◎
million yen
(213)
(830)
－
(1,743)
(971)
(1,572)
－
Cash flow from financing activities
◎
million yen
(486)
(855)
－
271
(1,411)
(48)
－
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
◎
million yen
2,305
2,132
－
1,800
1,430
1,253
－
Number of employees
persons
515
521
485
542
578
601
－
Average numbers of temporary employees, excluded from the number of employees
persons
174
146
120
118
121
132
－
Capital investment
◎
million yen
336
741
－
2,850
1,721
2,090
－
Depreciation
◎
million yen
999
962
－
933
1,102
1,182
－
R&D expenses
◎
million yen
427
527
－
603
664
629
－
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period
※ 3,4
(not including treasury shares)
number of shares
7,247,776
7,165,892
7,165,892
7,165,236
7,051,552
7,051,412
7,051,412
Dividends per share
※ 3,5
yen
30
30
30
32.5
30
32
30
Payout ratio
%
43.4
48.2
36.3
23.0
32.5
37.0
35.9
◎： * 金 Th 額 e は va 百 lu 万 es 円 di 未 sp 満 la を ye 切 d り in 捨 th て es 表 e 示 ma し t て er お ial り s ま ar す e 。 truncated at the million-yen level. *1: Net sales do not include consumption taxes, etc.
*2: "Net income" in the non-consolidated financial statements
*3: Kanro conducted a share consolidation of common stock at a ratio of one share for five shares effective as of July 1, 2017 and a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Dividends per share, net assets per share, basic earnings per share, and total number of issued shares at the end of the period (not including treasury shares) are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation and the stock split were conducted at the beginning of FY2016.
*4: The Company's own shares remaining in the trust that were recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity from FY2017 onward are included in treasury shares that are deducted from the total number of issued shares at the end of the period when calculating net assets per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares that are deducted when calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share.
*5: Dividends per share of FY2018 includes a special dividend of 2.5 yen per share.
(Supplementary Materials 4) 【 Market Trends 】
【 Market trends 】 Hard candy ＋ Gummies sales amount (Yearly)
140.0
120.0
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0.0
2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
【 Market trends 】 Hard candy ＋ Gummies sales amount (Monthly)
Hard candy
12.0
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
Unit: Billion yen
【 Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%) 】
Jan. to Dec. 2019 *1
Jan. to Dec. 2020 *1
YoY% *2
Hard candy
77.7
72.3
(7.0)%
Gummies
42.4
39.2
(7.4)%
Total
120.1
111.5
(7.1)%
*1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets
Gummies
Unit: Billion yen
Jun. 2020
Dec. 2020
Sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total
*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets
Y-o-Y change in sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total
(Supplementary Materials 5)
【 Hard Candy+Gummy Market Trends by Business Category 】
【 Business category 】 Hard candy+Gummy markets YoY% (Mont
hly)
%
Grocery store Convenience store Drug store
30 20 10 0
(10)
(20)
(30)
(40)
INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets
Y-o-Y change in monthly sales amount by business category from Jan. to Dec. 2020
(50)
Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020
Unit: Billion yen
【 Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%) 】
Jan. to Dec. 2019 *1
Jan. to Dec. 2020 *1
YoY% *2
Grocery store
56.4
55.4
(1.9)%
Convenience store
39.6
33.2
(16.2)%
Drug store
24.0
23.0
(4.4)%
Total
120.1
111.5
(7.1)%
*1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets
Sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total
*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets
Y-o-Y change in sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total
(Supplementary Materials 6) 【 IR News Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021 】
Date
Content
Dec. 7, 2020
[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Dec. 7, 2020
[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP]
Nov. 27, 2020
KANRO CORPORATE REPORT 2020
Sep. 29, 2020
[Delayed] FY2020 Q2 Presentation material
Sep. 3, 2020
[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Sep. 3, 2020
[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP]
Jun. 16, 2020
[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Jun. 12, 2020
[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020[Japanese GAAP]
Mar. 26, 2020
[Delayed] FY2019 Presentation material
Mar. 10, 2020
[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019[Japanese GAAP]
Please visit our site for details.
https://www.kanr
o.co.jp/en/ir/news.html
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements related to Kanro's current plans, outlook and strategy, etc. contained within these materials are based on judgments made by Kanro management using information available at hand at the time of writing. A variety of material factors that could result in actual performance differing significantly from earnings forecasts include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, particularly trends in personal consumption, as well as the industry environment in which the company conducts its business activities.
The information contained within these materials is provided to facilitate understanding of Kanro, and does not necessarily constitute encouragement to invest.
Moreover, information contained herein is not continuously updated, and the reader should be aware that the content may be revised or withdrawn without prior notice.
Inquiries related to these materials should be directed to Kanro Inc. at tel. +81-3-3370-8811
■ Company URL: ■ QR code for the above: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en /
Disclaimer
KANRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:32:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
