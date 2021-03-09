[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2020

February 10, 2021

(TSE: 2216)

◼ (Supplementary Materials 1) 【Summary of Financial Results】 - 1 ◼ (Supplementary Materials 2)【Non-consolidated Statements of Income】 - 2 ◼ (Supplementary Materials 3)【Financial Indicators FY2016－FY2021/Plan】 - 3 ◼ (Supplementary Materials 4)【Market Trends】 - 4 ◼ (Supplementary Materials 5) - 5 【Hard Candy+ Gummy Market Trends by Business Category】 ◼ (Supplementary Materials 6)【IR News Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021】 - 6

(Supplementary Materials 1) 【Summary of Financial Results】

Quarterly

Unit: Million yen FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 vs. FY2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full year YoY YoY% Net sales 5,943 5,845 5,082 7,167 24,039 6,112 5,040 5,001 7,166 23,321 (717) (3.0)% Operating income 399 100 (194) 618 923 439 (95) (173) 665 836 (87) (9.5)% Ordinary income 398 107 (124) 626 1,007 439 (88) (161) 670 860 (146) (14.6)% Net income 254 (17) (88) 503 651 333 (94) (96) 467 610 (41) (6.4)% *Quarterly results are simple differences.

1H/2H

Unit: Million yen FY2020 (Results) FY2021 (Plan) FY2020 vs. FY2021 1H 2H Full year 1H 2H Full year 1H 2H Net sales 11,152 12,168 23,321 11,700 12,900 24,600 4.9% 6.0% Operating income 344 492 836 270 570 840 (21.6)% 15.8% Ordinary income 351 509 860 280 580 860 (20.3)% 13.8% Net income 239 371 610 150 440 590 (37.3)% 18.6% *Results and plan for each half are simple differences.

Composition of sales

FY2019

Hard candyGummiesHealthy snacks

FY2020

Hard candyGummiesHealthy snacks

(Supplementary Materials 2) 【Non-consolidated Statements of Income】

【Unit: Million yen】

Account items FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 vs. FY2020 Amount % Amount % YoY YoY% Net sales 24,039 100.0% 23,321 100.0% (717) (3.0)% Cost of sales 12,680 52.7% 12,457 53.4% (222) (1.8)% Gross profit 11,358 47.3% 10,863 46.6% (494) (4.4)% Freight/warehousing costs Sales promotion expenses Advertising expenses Agent fees Selling expenses Personnel expenses General expenses General and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,385 838 384 3,195 5.8% 3.5% 1.6% 13.3% 1,353 681 360 3,139 5.8% 2.9% 1.5% 13.5% (32) (157) (24) (55) (2.3)% (18.8)% (6.3)% (1.8)% 5,804 24.1% 5,534 23.7% (270) (4.7)% 3,025 1,604 12.6% 6.7% 3,076 1,415 13.2% 6.1% 51 (188) 1.7% (11.8)% 4,629 19.3% 4,492 19.3% (137) (3.0)% 10,434 43.4% 10,027 43.0% (407) (3.9)% Operating income 923 3.8% 836 3.6% (87) (9.5)% Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Non-operating income and expenses 97 0.4% 36 0.2% (61) (62.8)% 13 0.1% 11 0.1% (1) (13.4)% 83 0.3% 24 0.1% (59) (70.9)% Ordinary income 1,007 4.2% 860 3.7% (146) (14.6)% Gain on sales of non-current assets Gain on sales of investment securities Extraordinary income Loss on retirement of non-current assets Impairment loss Loss on sales of investment securities Extraordinary losses Extraordinary income and losses 1 10 0.0% 0.0% - 74 - 0.3% (1) 64 - 594.9% 12 0.1% 74 0.3% 62 499.0% 1 136 0 0.0% 0.6% 0.0% 0 25 0 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% (0) (111) (0) (51.4)% (81.6)% (46.2)% 139 0.6% 26 0.1% (112) (81.0)% (126) - 48 0.2% 175 - Income before income taxes 880 3.7% 909 3.9% 28 3.2% Total income taxes 228 1.0% 298 1.3% 70 30.6% Net income 651 2.7% 610 2.6% (41) (6.4)%

*The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the totals and ratios may not always match completely.

(Supplementary Materials 3) 【Financial Indicators FY2016－FY2021/Plan】

Consolidated ← → Non-consolidated

(FY2021 figures planned; all others actual)

Consolidated Non-consolidated Plan Fiscal Year Unit FY2016 FY2017 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Net sales ※1◎ million yen 19,716 21,303 21,301 22,949 24,039 23,321 24,600 Net sales YoY % 0.2 8.0 8.1 7.7 4.7 (3.0) 5.5 Gross profit ◎ million yen 8,750 9,791 9,719 10,934 11,358 10,863 － Gross profit to net sales % 44.4 46.0 45.6 47.6 47.3 46.6 － Operating income ◎ million yen 591 935 947 1,003 923 836 840 Ordinary income ◎ million yen 612 999 1,001 1,045 1,007 860 860 Ordinary income YoY % 104.2 63.4 49.9 4.4 (3.6) (14.6) (0.1) Net income attributable to parent company ※2◎ million yen 500 447 593 1,011 651 610 590 Net income YoY % 476.0 (10.6) 8.1 70.3 (35.6) (6.4) (3.4) Comprehensive income ◎ million yen 539 602 － － － － － Net assets ◎ million yen 9,736 10,003 9,935 10,656 10,827 11,175 － Total assets ◎ million yen 17,947 18,275 18,064 19,997 19,169 19,779 － Net assets per share ※3,4 yen 1,343.39 1,395.97 1,386.56 1,487.26 1,535.52 1,584.80 － Basic earnings per share ※3,4 yen 69.06 62.19 82.57 141.19 92.36 86.58 83.67 Equity ratio % 54.3 54.7 55.0 53.3 56.5 56.5 － ROE % 5.2 4.5 6.1 9.8 6.1 5.5 － PER times 21.2 26.1 19.6 12.2 17.4 17.4 － Cash flow from operating activities ◎ million yen 1,970 1,512 － 949 2,013 1,442 － Cash flow from investing activities ◎ million yen (213) (830) － (1,743) (971) (1,572) － Cash flow from financing activities ◎ million yen (486) (855) － 271 (1,411) (48) － Cash and cash equivalents at end of period ◎ million yen 2,305 2,132 － 1,800 1,430 1,253 － Number of employees persons 515 521 485 542 578 601 － Average numbers of temporary employees, excluded from the number of employees persons 174 146 120 118 121 132 － Capital investment ◎ million yen 336 741 － 2,850 1,721 2,090 － Depreciation ◎ million yen 999 962 － 933 1,102 1,182 － R&D expenses ◎ million yen 427 527 － 603 664 629 － Total number of issued shares at the end of the period ※3,4 (not including treasury shares) number of shares 7,247,776 7,165,892 7,165,892 7,165,236 7,051,552 7,051,412 7,051,412 Dividends per share ※3,5 yen 30 30 30 32.5 30 32 30 Payout ratio % 43.4 48.2 36.3 23.0 32.5 37.0 35.9

◎： *金Th額eはva百lu万es円di未sp満laをye切d りin捨thてes表e 示maしtてerおialりs まarすe 。truncated at the million-yen level. *1: Net sales do not include consumption taxes, etc.

*2: "Net income" in the non-consolidated financial statements

*3: Kanro conducted a share consolidation of common stock at a ratio of one share for five shares effective as of July 1, 2017 and a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Dividends per share, net assets per share, basic earnings per share, and total number of issued shares at the end of the period (not including treasury shares) are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation and the stock split were conducted at the beginning of FY2016.

*4: The Company's own shares remaining in the trust that were recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity from FY2017 onward are included in treasury shares that are deducted from the total number of issued shares at the end of the period when calculating net assets per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares that are deducted when calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share.

*5: Dividends per share of FY2018 includes a special dividend of 2.5 yen per share.

(Supplementary Materials 4) 【Market Trends】

【Market trends】 Hard candy＋Gummies sales amount (Yearly)

140.0

120.0

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0.0

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

【Market trends】 Hard candy＋Gummies sales amount (Monthly)

Hard candy

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Jan. 2020

Unit: Billion yen

【Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%)】

Jan. to Dec. 2019*1 Jan. to Dec. 2020*1 YoY%*2 Hard candy 77.7 72.3 (7.0)% Gummies 42.4 39.2 (7.4)% Total 120.1 111.5 (7.1)% *1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Gummies

Unit: Billion yen

Jun. 2020

Dec. 2020

Sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Y-o-Y change in sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

(Supplementary Materials 5)

【Hard Candy+Gummy Market Trends by Business Category】

【Business category】 Hard candy+Gummy markets YoY% (Mont hly) %

Grocery storeConvenience storeDrug store

30 20 10 0

(10)

(20)

(30)

(40)

INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets Y-o-Y change in monthly sales amount by business category from Jan. to Dec. 2020

(50)

Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020

Unit: Billion yen

【Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%)】

Jan. to Dec. 2019*1 Jan. to Dec. 2020*1 YoY%*2 Grocery store 56.4 55.4 (1.9)% Convenience store 39.6 33.2 (16.2)% Drug store 24.0 23.0 (4.4)% Total 120.1 111.5 (7.1)% *1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Y-o-Y change in sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

(Supplementary Materials 6) 【IR News Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021】

Date Content Dec. 7, 2020 [Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Dec. 7, 2020 [Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP] Nov. 27, 2020 KANRO CORPORATE REPORT 2020 Sep. 29, 2020 [Delayed] FY2020 Q2 Presentation material Sep. 3, 2020 [Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Sep. 3, 2020 [Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP] Jun. 16, 2020 [Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Jun. 12, 2020 [Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020[Japanese GAAP] Mar. 26, 2020 [Delayed] FY2019 Presentation material Mar. 10, 2020 [Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019[Japanese GAAP]

Please visit our site for details.

https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/ir/news.html

