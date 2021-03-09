Log in
KANRO INC.    2216

KANRO INC.

(2216)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

03/09/2021 | 11:33pm EST
Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2020

February 10, 2021

(TSE: 2216)

Index

Page

(Supplementary Materials 1) Summary of Financial Results

-

1

(Supplementary Materials 2)Non-consolidated Statements of Income

-

2

(Supplementary Materials 3)Financial Indicators FY2016FY2021/Plan

-

3

(Supplementary Materials 4)Market Trends

-

4

(Supplementary Materials 5)

-

5

Hard Candy+ Gummy Market Trends by Business Category

(Supplementary Materials 6)IR News Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021

-

6

(Supplementary Materials 1) Summary of Financial Results

Quarterly

Unit: Million yen

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019 vs. FY2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full year

YoY

YoY%

Net sales

5,943

5,845

5,082

7,167

24,039

6,112

5,040

5,001

7,166

23,321

(717)

(3.0)%

Operating income

399

100

(194)

618

923

439

(95)

(173)

665

836

(87)

(9.5)%

Ordinary income

398

107

(124)

626

1,007

439

(88)

(161)

670

860

(146)

(14.6)%

Net income

254

(17)

(88)

503

651

333

(94)

(96)

467

610

(41)

(6.4)%

*Quarterly results are simple differences.

1H/2H

Unit: Million yen

FY2020 (Results)

FY2021 (Plan)

FY2020 vs. FY2021

1H

2H

Full year

1H

2H

Full year

1H

2H

Net sales

11,152

12,168

23,321

11,700

12,900

24,600

4.9%

6.0%

Operating income

344

492

836

270

570

840

(21.6)%

15.8%

Ordinary income

351

509

860

280

580

860

(20.3)%

13.8%

Net income

239

371

610

150

440

590

(37.3)%

18.6%

*Results and plan for each half are simple differences.

Composition of sales

FY2019

Hard candyGummiesHealthy snacks

FY2020

Hard candyGummiesHealthy snacks

1

(Supplementary Materials 2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income

Unit: Million yen

Account items

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019 vs. FY2020

Amount

%

Amount

%

YoY

YoY%

Net sales

24,039

100.0%

23,321

100.0%

(717)

(3.0)%

Cost of sales

12,680

52.7%

12,457

53.4%

(222)

(1.8)%

Gross profit

11,358

47.3%

10,863

46.6%

(494)

(4.4)%

Freight/warehousing costs

Sales promotion expenses

Advertising expenses

Agent fees

Selling expenses

Personnel expenses

General expenses

General and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,385 838 384 3,195

5.8% 3.5% 1.6% 13.3%

1,353 681 360 3,139

5.8% 2.9% 1.5% 13.5%

(32)

(157)

(24)

(55)

(2.3)%

(18.8)%

(6.3)%

(1.8)%

5,804

24.1%

5,534

23.7%

(270)

(4.7)%

3,025 1,604

12.6% 6.7%

3,076 1,415

13.2% 6.1%

51

(188)

1.7%

(11.8)%

4,629

19.3%

4,492

19.3%

(137)

(3.0)%

10,434

43.4%

10,027

43.0%

(407)

(3.9)%

Operating income

923

3.8%

836

3.6%

(87)

(9.5)%

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Non-operating income and expenses

97

0.4%

36

0.2%

(61)

(62.8)%

13

0.1%

11

0.1%

(1)

(13.4)%

83

0.3%

24

0.1%

(59)

(70.9)%

Ordinary income

1,007

4.2%

860

3.7%

(146)

(14.6)%

Gain on sales of non-current assets

Gain on sales of investment securities

Extraordinary income

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

Impairment loss

Loss on sales of investment securities

Extraordinary losses

Extraordinary income and losses

1 10

0.0% 0.0%

- 74

- 0.3%

(1)

64

- 594.9%

12

0.1%

74

0.3%

62

499.0%

1 136 0

0.0% 0.6% 0.0%

0 25 0

0.0% 0.1% 0.0%

(0)

(111)

(0)

(51.4)%

(81.6)%

(46.2)%

139

0.6%

26

0.1%

(112)

(81.0)%

(126)

-

48

0.2%

175

-

Income before income taxes

880

3.7%

909

3.9%

28

3.2%

Total income taxes

228

1.0%

298

1.3%

70

30.6%

Net income

651

2.7%

610

2.6%

(41)

(6.4)%

*The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the totals and ratios may not always match completely.

2

(Supplementary Materials 3) Financial Indicators FY2016FY2021/Plan

Consolidated ← → Non-consolidated

(FY2021 figures planned; all others actual)

Consolidated

Non-consolidated

Plan

Fiscal Year

Unit

FY2016

FY2017

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Net sales

1

million yen

19,716

21,303

21,301

22,949

24,039

23,321

24,600

Net sales YoY

%

0.2

8.0

8.1

7.7

4.7

(3.0)

5.5

Gross profit

million yen

8,750

9,791

9,719

10,934

11,358

10,863

Gross profit to net sales

%

44.4

46.0

45.6

47.6

47.3

46.6

Operating income

million yen

591

935

947

1,003

923

836

840

Ordinary income

million yen

612

999

1,001

1,045

1,007

860

860

Ordinary income YoY

%

104.2

63.4

49.9

4.4

(3.6)

(14.6)

(0.1)

Net income attributable to parent company

2

million yen

500

447

593

1,011

651

610

590

Net income YoY

%

476.0

(10.6)

8.1

70.3

(35.6)

(6.4)

(3.4)

Comprehensive income

million yen

539

602

Net assets

million yen

9,736

10,003

9,935

10,656

10,827

11,175

Total assets

million yen

17,947

18,275

18,064

19,997

19,169

19,779

Net assets per share

3,4

yen

1,343.39

1,395.97

1,386.56

1,487.26

1,535.52

1,584.80

Basic earnings per share

3,4

yen

69.06

62.19

82.57

141.19

92.36

86.58

83.67

Equity ratio

%

54.3

54.7

55.0

53.3

56.5

56.5

ROE

%

5.2

4.5

6.1

9.8

6.1

5.5

PER

times

21.2

26.1

19.6

12.2

17.4

17.4

Cash flow from operating activities

million yen

1,970

1,512

949

2,013

1,442

Cash flow from investing activities

million yen

(213)

(830)

(1,743)

(971)

(1,572)

Cash flow from financing activities

million yen

(486)

(855)

271

(1,411)

(48)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

million yen

2,305

2,132

1,800

1,430

1,253

Number of employees

persons

515

521

485

542

578

601

Average numbers of temporary employees, excluded from the number of employees

persons

174

146

120

118

121

132

Capital investment

million yen

336

741

2,850

1,721

2,090

Depreciation

million yen

999

962

933

1,102

1,182

R&D expenses

million yen

427

527

603

664

629

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period

3,4

(not including treasury shares)

number of shares

7,247,776

7,165,892

7,165,892

7,165,236

7,051,552

7,051,412

7,051,412

Dividends per share

3,5

yen

30

30

30

32.5

30

32

30

Payout ratio

%

43.4

48.2

36.3

23.0

32.5

37.0

35.9

◎： *Thevaluesdisplayed inthese materials are truncated at the million-yen level. *1: Net sales do not include consumption taxes, etc.

*2: "Net income" in the non-consolidated financial statements

*3: Kanro conducted a share consolidation of common stock at a ratio of one share for five shares effective as of July 1, 2017 and a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Dividends per share, net assets per share, basic earnings per share, and total number of issued shares at the end of the period (not including treasury shares) are calculated on the assumption that the share consolidation and the stock split were conducted at the beginning of FY2016.

*4: The Company's own shares remaining in the trust that were recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity from FY2017 onward are included in treasury shares that are deducted from the total number of issued shares at the end of the period when calculating net assets per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares that are deducted when calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share.

*5: Dividends per share of FY2018 includes a special dividend of 2.5 yen per share.

(Supplementary Materials 4) Market Trends

Market trends Hard candyGummies sales amount (Yearly)

140.0

120.0

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

0.0

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Market trends Hard candyGummies sales amount (Monthly)

Hard candy

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Jan. 2020

Unit: Billion yen

Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%)

Jan. to Dec. 2019*1

Jan. to Dec. 2020*1

YoY%*2

Hard candy

77.7

72.3

(7.0)%

Gummies

42.4

39.2

(7.4)%

Total

120.1

111.5

(7.1)%

*1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Gummies

Unit: Billion yen

Jun. 2020

Dec. 2020

Sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Y-o-Y change in sales amount by type for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

(Supplementary Materials 5)

Hard Candy+Gummy Market Trends by Business Category

Business category Hard candy+Gummy markets YoY% (Mont

hly)

%

Grocery storeConvenience storeDrug store

30 20 10 0

(10)

(20)

(30)

(40)

INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Y-o-Y change in monthly sales amount by business category from Jan. to Dec. 2020

(50)

Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May. 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020

Unit: Billion yen

Sales amount for Jan. to Dec. (YoY%)

Jan. to Dec. 2019*1

Jan. to Dec. 2020*1

YoY%*2

Grocery store

56.4

55.4

(1.9)%

Convenience store

39.6

33.2

(16.2)%

Drug store

24.0

23.0

(4.4)%

Total

120.1

111.5

(7.1)%

*1 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2019 total and Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

*2 INTAGE INC. SRI Hard candy and gummy markets

Y-o-Y change in sales amount by business category for Jan. to Dec. 2020 total

(Supplementary Materials 6) IR News Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2021

Date

Content

Dec. 7, 2020

[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Dec. 7, 2020

[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP]

Nov. 27, 2020

KANRO CORPORATE REPORT 2020

Sep. 29, 2020

[Delayed] FY2020 Q2 Presentation material

Sep. 3, 2020

[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Sep. 3, 2020

[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020[Japanese GAAP]

Jun. 16, 2020

[Delayed] Supplementary Materials: Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Jun. 12, 2020

[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020[Japanese GAAP]

Mar. 26, 2020

[Delayed] FY2019 Presentation material

Mar. 10, 2020

[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019[Japanese GAAP]

Please visit our site for details.

https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/ir/news.html

6

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements related to Kanro's current plans, outlook and strategy, etc. contained within these materials are based on judgments made by Kanro management using information available at hand at the time of writing. A variety of material factors that could result in actual performance differing significantly from earnings forecasts include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, particularly trends in personal consumption, as well as the industry environment in which the company conducts its business activities.

The information contained within these materials is provided to facilitate understanding of Kanro, and does not necessarily constitute encouragement to invest.

Moreover, information contained herein is not continuously updated, and the reader should be aware that the content may be revised or withdrawn without prior notice.

Inquiries related to these materials should be directed to Kanro Inc. at tel. +81-3-3370-8811

■ Company URL: ■ QR code for the above:https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

KANRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
