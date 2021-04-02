Kanro : FY2020 Presentation material 04/02/2021 | 12:32am EDT Send by mail :

Date founded May 6, 1950 President and CEO Kazuyasu Misu Head office 3-20-2, Tokyo Opera City Building 37F, Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Telephone +81-3-3370-8811 location Business activities Manufacture and marketing of confections and food Fiscal year-end December 31 Exchange listing Tokyo Stock Exchange, Second Section (securities code: 2216) Number of shares 7,657,802 issued Capital stock ¥2,864 million Equity ratio 56.5% Number of 601 employees Recent performance Net sales: ¥23.3 billion; Operating income: ¥0.84 billion; Ordinary income: ¥0.86 billion; Net income: ¥0.61 billion (Annual) Major shareholders Mitsubishi Corporation approx. 30%; Kanro Kyoei Kai approx. 7%; Enomoto Buhei Shoten K.K. approx. 6%; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited approx. (Top 5) 5%; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation approx. 4%; [History] 1912 Company founder Masaichi Miyamoto establishes a confectionery manufacturing business in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture. 1950 Business is restructured into a joint-stock organization with capital of ¥1 million under the name of Miyamoto Seika Co., Ltd. 1955 Kanro Ame is launched, using a secret ingredient - soy source. Becomes the first candy to be individually wrapped in cellophane. 1959 Matsumoto Plant is established in Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture. 1960 Company name is changed to Kanro Co., Ltd. 1962 Head office is relocated to Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Stock listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 1963 Head office is relocated to Nakano-ku, Tokyo. 1968 New plant is constructed in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture (first phase). 1972 Consolidated subsidiary, Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. (former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd), established in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. 1973 Business alliance and sole sales agent agreement concluded with Mitsubishi Corporation. 1981 Launch of the first cough drop in the confectionery segment. 1982 New plant constructed in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture, to which existing Matsumoto Plant is relocated. 1988 New Shimada Plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. (Leased to former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd.) 1989 Head office is relocated to Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. 1992 "Non-sugar" products launched. 1995 New plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with facility name changed to "Hikari Plant" on the occasion of the relocation from the existing plant. 2002 Puré Gummy launched. 2011 New Asahi Plant constructed in Aasahi village, Nagano Prefecture. ISO 14001 (environmental management systems) certification is obtained for the Hikari Plant (2000), Matsumoto Plant (2001), head office and branch offices (obtained in 2003, surrendered in 2014), which together with the registration of the Asahi Plant means that all facilities are certified. 2012 Kinno Milk launched. 2012 To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the company, the first directly operated Hitotsubu Kanro store is opened in Tokyo Station. 2015 Head office R&D department is relocated to Koto-ku, Tokyo, and renamed the Toyosu Institute for R&D. Asahi Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification). 2016 "NewKANRO 2021" medium-term management plan is announced. 2018 Head office is relocated to Tokyo Opera City building in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. 2018 Hikari Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification). 2018 Consolidated subsidiary Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. is merged into parent company. 2019 New gummy product line at Matsumoto Plant begins full-scale operation. Matsumoto Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification). 2021 Kanro Vision 2030 is announced. Overview-2 2021/3/31 16:37 FY2020 Presentation material Kanro Inc. 1 Contents Slide # About Kanro Inc. ： 3- 7 1. Review of FY2020 ： 8-14 2. Mainstay brand status ：15-17 3. Business strategy for FY2021 ：18-23 4. Forecast for FY2021 ：24-30 Appendix：Kanro Vision 2030 ：31-36 （Summary） 2 1 About Kanro Inc. (1/5) ◼ ◼ Kanro is a confectionery manufacturer involved primarily in the manufacture and marketing of candy such as Kanro Ame, Kenko Nodoame, Kinno Milk and Puré Gummy. Kanro aims to become the No.1 candy manufacturer by leveraging its "Digging deeper to further implement and strengthen brand-centric management" which generates strong brands by focusing development on functionality and on using ingredients themselves to the full, and working on "Digging deeper to further implement and strengthen sustainable management" initiatives that use a business based on "sweetness" to support people's healthy lifestyles and to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society. 3 About Kanro Inc. (2/5) Candy Market (Jan. to Dec. 2020) Others (incl. caramel) 17.4% ¥72.3 billion Tablet FY2020 Hard candy/ candy Candy Refresh 40.3％ entire market -ingcandy ¥179.5 billion*1 20.4% ¥39.2 billion Gummies 21.9% Market environment (Jan. to Dec. 2020 ）

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the candy market began to decline in March and remained on a downtrend in all categories: down 10.0% YoY Hard candy: Mask-wearing lifestyle resulted in reduced demand for cough drops, etc. Gummies: Decline in demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc. Tablet candy: Decrease in situations where candy is eaten, etc.

Jan. to Dec. 2020 Market sales amount/YoY Unit: billion yen FY2019*2 FY2020*1 YoY Hard candy 77.7 72.3 -7.0% Our main Gummies 42.4 39.2 -7.4% market Tablet candy/ 46.9 36.7 -21.8% Refreshing candy Others (incl. caramel) 32.5 31.3 -3.7% Total 199.5 179.5 -10.0% *1 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2020 total, sales amount and YoY change by category *2 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2019 total, sales amount and YoY change by category 4 2 About Kanro Inc. (3/5) Composition of sales 63.0 ％ 4.7 ％ 32.3 ％ FY2020 （Increased composition of gummy sales） FY2020 FY2019 Net sales 23.3 bil. yen 24.0 bil. yen Hard candy 63.0％ 65％ Gummies 32.3％ 29％ Healthy snacks * 4.7％ 6％ Healthy snacks: products containing healthy ingredients such as sour plum, laver, seaweed stems, and natto soybeans that have been processed for easy consumption. Hard candy Healthy snacks Gummies 5 About Kanro Inc. (4/5) Market share Hard candy market share: No.1 19.8 ％ *1 Gummy market share: No.2 16.5 ％ *1 （ Previous year 19.3%）*2 （ Previous year 13.5%）*2 ※Candy market as a whole: No.1 share （11.6 %） *3 * 1 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share by category * 2 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2019 total, Kanro sales amount share by category * 3 INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and Caramel market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share 6 3 About Kanro Inc. (5/5) Our business Manufacture and sales of Candy and others "HITOTUBU KANRO" directly operated stores (GRANSTA Tokyo, LUCUA osaka stores and Shinjuku MYLORD store for a limited time) The HITOTUBU gift shops are based on the concept of "HITOTUBU connects people to people," embodying the joy of giving and receiving in the form of drop candy. Their purpose is to support the corporate brand and product brands through the test marketing of high value-added products and new products, and so on. 7 1. Review of FY2020 (Jan. to Dec. 2020) 8 4 Market environment/status of business in FY2020 ◆Market environment Market diminished with declining demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc. due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Hard candy market down 7.0%, gummy market down 7.4% ◆Status of company business ◼ Downward revision of initial forecast, withdrawal of numerical targets set out in the medium-term management plan "NewKANRO 2021" ◼ Re-launch of e-commerce business (sales of directly operated store products) ◼ Capital market-related: - Reduction of strategic shareholdings Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, - Increase in the number of unit shareholders 2018 2019 2020 Number of 2,068 4,480 6,043 shareholders YoY change ̶ +2,412 +1,563 9 Summary of FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY) Unit: million yen FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Actual vs. forecast*1 vs. YoY YoY % Actual Actual forecast %*1 Net sales 23,321 -178 -0.8% -717 -3.0% 24,039 22,949 Operating 836 +36 +4.6% -87 -9.5% 923 1,003 income Ordinary 860 +60 +7.6% -146 -14.6% 1,007 1,045 income Net income 610 +60 +11.0% -41 -6.4% 651 1,011 Basic earnings per 86.58 +8.58 － -5.78 -6.3% 92.36 141.19 share (Unit: yen) The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely.

million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely. 1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020 10 5 Main factors behind changes in FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY) vs. revised forecast (decrease in net sales, increase in incomes)

Net sales (decrease): continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic Operating income/ordinary income (increase): reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses

Year on year (decreases in net sales and in incomes)

Net sales (decrease): hard candy was down > gummies were up Hard candy: heavy decrease in cough drops and other products sold via the convenience store channel. Gummies: achieved increase in net sales in the face of COVID-19 crisis with gains in products that responded to COVID-19 issues as well as new products that benefited from expansion of production lines. Several products contributed to the growth, including Puré Gummy Pokemon , a collaboration product, and Asobon! Gummy , a new product Operating income/ordinary income (decreases): decrease in marginal profit due to lower net sales > reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses Net income (decrease): net income decreased but only marginally due to gain on sales of investment securities, combined with absence of impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year

11 Factors behind change in FY2020 operating income Unit: million yen FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Actual vs. vs. forecast YoY YoY % Actual Actual forecast*1 %*1 Net sales 23,321 -178 -0.8% -717 -3.0% 24,039 22,949 Cost of sales 12,457 +56 +0.4% -222 -1.8% 12,680 12,015 Freight/warehousing 1,353 -30 -2.2% -32 -2.3% 1,385 1,327 costs Sales promotion 681 -75 -10.0% -157 -18.8% 838 744 expenses Advertising 360 -8 -2.3% -24 -6.3% 384 426 expenses Agent fees 3,139 -28 -0.9% -55 -1.8% 3,195 3,042 Personnel 3,076 -26 -0.9% +51 ＋1.7% 3,025 2,783 expenses General expenses 1,415 -101 -6.7% -188 -11.8% 1,604 1,605 Operating income 836 +36 +4.6% -87 -9.5% 923 1,003 *1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020 12 6 Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Forecast * vs. FY2020 Result） * Revised forecast on July 22, 2020 Unit: million yen Forecast vs. Result Increase factors Decrease factors (V) : Variable cost (F) : Fixed cost *FY 2020 Forecast 800 FY 2020 Result 836 13 Copyright ©2020 Kanro Inc. 13 Factors of changes in OP (FY2019 Result vs. FY2020 Result） FY2019 vs. FY2020 Unit: million yen Increase factors Decrease factors : Variable cost : Fixed cost FY 2019 Result 923 FY 2020 Result 836 14 Copyright ©2020 Kanro Inc. 14 7 2. Mainstay brand status (Jan. to Dec. 2020) 15 Mainstay brand status: hard candy Compact size A premium milk candy for grown-ups, that uses carefully selected ingredients in pursuit of a sense of high-class luxury. These throat drops have a gentle and mellow flavor that comes from slow-steeped plum honey made with no added coloring. Salty-sweet◼ Japanese deliciousness An even simpler, gentler taste. ◼ ◼ ◼ Throat drops containing manuka honey and propolis in addition to 29 herbs. . Kinno Milk candy (No.1 milk candy brand by sales*) Struggled due to drop in sales through the convenience store channel

INTAGE Inc. SRI "Milk-flavor Candy Market" May. 2019

- Apr. 2020, cumulative sales amount brand ranking for "Kinno Milk brand" Kanro Ame (a long-selling brand in its 66th year from launch) Opened "Kanro Ame Shokudo" recipe site on our company website

Vegan certification mark acquired Kenko Ume Nodoame Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey Product that is doing well in the face of the COVID-19 crisis 16 8 Mainstay brand status: gummies ◼ Puré Gummy A refreshing gummy candy with an enjoyable sweet-and- sour fruit taste, in which the acidity of the powder is followed by the spreading sweetness of the gummy. 17 An addictively chewable gummy candy with a springy texture and a unique shape. Gummies which are fun for both kids and adults, in ten cute shapes. Containing Japanese- grown fruit juice, with no artificial colors. Collaboration products and new products both doing well

Candemina

Continues to grow as the second brand Taste, shape, texture, entertainment value

Asobon! Gummy

Continues to grow as the third brand Gummies that fulfill the instinct for playfulness even while staying at home

3. Business strategy for FY2021 18 9 2021: Cultivation of products adapted to the "new lifestyle" with coronavirus "Using candy to support anxious consumers whose activities are restricted"

Product rollout aligned to the 4 keywords taken from the 3 measures adopted in the new lifestyle.

taken from the 3 measures adopted in the new lifestyle. Communication : Whether working remotely or observing social distancing, we still cherish communication Self-care : We have to protect our own health. From cure to care Value : Our choice must be things that are truly of value Social and ethical : Let's think not only of ourselves but also others around us as well as the environment because the society is connected

SCGs （ Sustainable Candy Goals ） Propose candy/gummy corners to provide sustainable support for retail businesses (from the two approaches of leveraging the qualities of the materials + functionality) 20 Product rollout for a deeper engagement in adapting to the "new lifestyle" Communication Self-care (Communication among family members, pleasure of (Caring for one's health) home life) Value Social and ethical • Biomass ink • Mechanical Recycling (Environmentally friendly, PET packaging material (Convincing (next slide) using candy to support people) value proposition) 21 10 Digging deeper to further implement and strengthen sustainable management: Mitigation of environmental load through business Changing packaging materials to mitigate environmental load

Adoption of biomass ink *1 Applicable products: to be adopted in phases to products that will be launched in and after 2021 Environmental load: reducing CO 2 emissions; reducing consumption of

oil resources *1 Ink that is made partly from plant-based resources. Adoption of Mechanical Recycling PET *2

Applicable products: Kinno Milk candy (80g-type and 27g-type) from 2021 Environmental load: reduce CO 2 emissions; reduce consumption of oil resources

*2 In comparison with conventional PET material, this material allows approximately 24% reduction in CO2 emissions and reduction in consumption of oil resources Reduction of food loss through extension of best-before dates and other measures

best-before dates and other measures Best-before dates of hard candies Starting autumn 2020, best-before dates are being extended in phases for selected products, from 12 months to 24 months .

22 Overseas business development - Signed an Exclusive Distributorship Authorization Agreement with AMOS Type of Products AMOS company profile business Import Started import and sales of 4D Shenzhen Amos Started in gummy (4D stands for 3D (three- Sweets & Foods Co., Ltd. dimensional) + Delicious), a core Nov. 2020 brand of Amos. A candy maker whose product development 4D gummy features a three- guidelines are "Happy & Healthy products with dimensional shape and is innovative technology." AMOS is actively gaining popularity all over the developing its export business around the world, world. and has recently focused on domestic business in China as well, expanding its distribution mainly Export through CVS and drugstore channels. Its technical Started export to Amos with capabilities are highly evaluated within and outside Started in Iro Enpitsu and Kinno Milk Candy, of China. Feb. 2021 both of which have been selling well in China. 23 11 4. Forecast for FY2021 24 Forecast for FY2021 Unit: million yen FY2021 FY2020 FY2019 Forecast YoY YoY % Actual Actual Net sales 24,600 +1,278 +5.5% 23,321 24,039 Operating 840 +3 +0.4% 836 923 income Ordinary 860 -0 -0.1% 860 1,007 income Net income 590 -20 -3.4% 610 651 Basic earnings per 83.67 -2.91 -3.4% 86.58 92.36 share (Unit: yen) * The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely. 25 12 Forecast for FY2021 (Factors behind changes from FY2020) Year on year

Net sales (increase): Rebound in sales of hard candy by the launch of new products from the decline in the previous fiscal year resulting, etc.; continued increase in gummy sales Operating income/ordinary income (flat):

Increase in marginal profit due to increased net sales Cost reduction due to changes in packaging materials, etc. Increase in personnel in line with business expansion Increase in IT investment in such areas as the new core systems, smart factory, and digital marketing

Net income (decrease):

Decrease reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year

26 FY2021 operating income forecast （ｖｓ. FY2020） Unit: million yen FY2021 FY2020 FY2019 Forecast YoY YoY % Actual Actual Net sales 24,600 +1,278 +5.5% 23,321 24,039 Cost of sales 12,782 +325 +2.6% 12,457 12,680 Freight/warehousing costs 1,455 +102 +7.5% 1,353 1,385 Sales promotion expenses 850 +168 +24.8% 681 838 Advertising expenses 447 +86 +24.2% 360 384 Agent fees 3,280 +141 +4.5% 3,139 3,195 Personnel expenses 3,270 +193 +6.3% 3,076 3,025 General expenses 1,676 +260 +18.4% 1,415 1,604 Operating income 840 +3 +0.4% 836 923 *The amounts given in these materials are rounded down at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always completely agree. 27 13 Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Result vs. FY2021 Forecast ) 2020 vs. 2021 forecast Unit: million yen Increase factors Decrease factors : Variable cost : Fixed cost FY 2020 Results 836 FY 2021 Forecast 840 28 FY2021: dividend forecast Unit: Yen Annual dividend Dividend 2nd quarter-end Year-end Total payout ratio FY2020 15 17 32 37.0% FY2021 (forecast) 15 15 30 35.9% The return of profits to shareholders is an important policy, and our basic stance is to provide sustainable and stable dividends to shareholders.

The current medium-term management plan sets dividend at ¥30+ for the period covered by the plan

medium-term management plan sets dividend at ¥30+ for the period covered by the plan For FY2021, dividend is forecast at ¥30 to reflect the forecast for a year-on-year decrease in net income as the COVID-19 crisis continues. 29 14 30 Appendix 31 15 Kanro Vision 2030 - Creating a healthy future filled with smiles - (summary) 32 Materialization of long-term vision Long-termvision (announced in 2017) Sweeten the Future Kanro Vision 2030 1. Value creation A company that creates new values and contributes to health and a better society through its pursuit of "ingredients" and "functionality," and with its passion for candies cultivated over 110 years of history and tradition. 2. Expansion of business areas A company that continues to grow through diversified business development with domestic candy business at the core and with an eye on overseas, digital and future markets. 3. ESG management A company that addresses social issues by creating values through its business, as a company that cherishes harmony with society, that the society needs, and is chosen by people. 33 16 Kanro Vision 2030 - the big picture Vision 2030 Creating a healthy future that is filled with smiles by offering products and services focusing on ingredients and functionality. Priority strategies Value creation, ESG management, and expansion of business areas Business areas CORE GLOBAL DIGITAL FUTURE Strengths of Trust, brand, R&D capabilities, and quality assurance system Kanro Financial targets Sales ¥55.0 bil., operating income ratio 8% or higher, and ROIC 10% or higher 34 Business areas and their respective KPIs Business purposes Business concept KPI ① Firmly secure the No. 1 share of the domestic CORE Bring health to people's daily lives candy market with Kanro technologies in Net sales ¥35.0 billion sweetness to address health issues, guided by the with candies development policy of "leveraging ingredients" and "functionality that candies have to offer." ② GLOBAL Spread Kanro quality globally and contribute to a Percentage of net sales in Smile Around the world healthy life filled with smiles for people around the overseas operations 25% or world. higher ③ Propel digital marketing and make it a pillar of our Percentage of net sales in Create and provide special- operations, using owned media including e- digital operations 5% or DIGITAL experience value by incorporating commerce, SNS and other means to implement higher customer feedback obtained directly integrated communication, for nurturing fans of Unaided recall rate among through digital contacts. Kanro and growing into a brand of choice. candy makers 30% (up 8 percentage points) ④ Support a healthy life in which people can have a FUTURE Design for well-being of the future Percentage of net sales in sense of well-being by creating innovative future businesses as Kanro sees it through food products and businesses without being 5% or higher constrained by the existing business frameworks. 35 17 Main KPIs FY2021 (plan) FY2030 (target) Core businesses Net sales ¥24.6 billion ¥35.0 billion New businesses Financial ¥20.0 billion 3.4 % indicators Operating income margin 8% or higher ROIC 4.8 % 10% or higher CO2 emissions (*) FY2019 / 308.6t / ¥100 million (vs. FY2019) down 30% (Total of Scope 1, 2 and 3) Non- Activities to provide education FY2019 / 480,000 financial 15 million people on the value of sugar people indicators Employee engagement score FY2020 / 47% 70 ％ (*) Per unit of net sales 36 18 MEMO Disclaimer Forward-looking statements related to Kanro's current plans, outlook and strategy, etc. contained within these materials are based on judgments made by Kanro management using information available at hand at the time of writing. A variety of material factors that could result in actual performance differing significantly from earnings forecasts include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, particularly trends in personal consumption, as well as the industry environment in which the company conducts its business activities. The information contained within these materials is provided to facilitate understanding of Kanro, and does not necessarily constitute encouragement to invest. Moreover, information contained herein is not continuously updated, and the reader should be aware that the content may be revised or withdrawn without prior notice. Inquiries related to these materials should be directed to Kanro Inc. at tel. +81-3-3370-8811 ■ Company URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/ ■ QR code for the above: Attachments Original document

