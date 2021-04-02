Log in
KANRO INC.    2216

KANRO INC.

(2216)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/01
1479 JPY   +0.07%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanro : FY2020 Presentation material

04/02/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2020 Presentation material (Jan. to Dec. 2020)

February 17, 2021

(TSE Code: 2216)

Contents

Page

Kanro Inc. Overview

Corporate vision

-

Overview-1

Corporate overview and History

-

Overview-2

FY2020

Presentation material

Slide 1 to 36

-

1 - 18

Corporate vision

Overview-1

Corporate overview and History

[Corporate overview]

As of end December 2020

Company name

Kanro Inc.

Date founded

May 6, 1950

President and CEO

Kazuyasu Misu

Head office

3-20-2, Tokyo Opera City Building 37F, Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Telephone

+81-3-3370-8811

location

Business activities

Manufacture and marketing of confections and food

Fiscal year-end

December 31

Exchange listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Second Section (securities code:

2216)

Number of shares

7,657,802

issued

Capital stock

¥2,864 million

Equity ratio

56.5%

Number of

601

employees

Recent performance

Net sales: ¥23.3 billion; Operating income: ¥0.84 billion; Ordinary income: ¥0.86 billion; Net income: ¥0.61 billion

(Annual)

Major shareholders

Mitsubishi Corporation approx. 30%; Kanro Kyoei Kai approx. 7%; Enomoto Buhei Shoten K.K. approx. 6%; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited approx.

(Top 5)

5%; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation approx. 4%;

[History]

1912

Company founder Masaichi Miyamoto establishes a confectionery manufacturing business in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

1950

Business is restructured into a joint-stock organization with capital of ¥1 million under the name of Miyamoto Seika Co., Ltd.

1955

Kanro Ame is launched, using a secret ingredient - soy source. Becomes the first candy to be individually wrapped in cellophane.

1959

Matsumoto Plant is established in Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture.

1960

Company name is changed to Kanro Co., Ltd.

1962

Head office is relocated to Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Stock listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

1963

Head office is relocated to Nakano-ku, Tokyo.

1968

New plant is constructed in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture (first phase).

1972

Consolidated subsidiary, Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. (former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd), established in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

1973

Business alliance and sole sales agent agreement concluded with Mitsubishi Corporation.

1981

Launch of the first cough drop in the confectionery segment.

1982

New plant constructed in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture, to which existing Matsumoto Plant is relocated.

1988

New Shimada Plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. (Leased to former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd.)

1989

Head office is relocated to Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.

1992

"Non-sugar" products launched.

1995

New plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with facility name changed to "Hikari Plant" on the occasion of the relocation from the existing

plant.

2002

Puré Gummy launched.

2011

New Asahi Plant constructed in Aasahi village, Nagano Prefecture. ISO 14001 (environmental management systems) certification is obtained for the Hikari Plant (2000),

Matsumoto Plant (2001), head office and branch offices (obtained in 2003, surrendered in 2014), which together with the registration of the Asahi Plant means that all

facilities are certified.

2012

Kinno Milk launched.

2012

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the company, the first directly operated Hitotsubu Kanro store is opened in Tokyo Station.

2015

Head office R&D department is relocated to Koto-ku, Tokyo, and renamed the Toyosu Institute for R&D. Asahi Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).

2016

"NewKANRO 2021" medium-term management plan is announced.

2018

Head office is relocated to Tokyo Opera City building in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.

2018

Hikari Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).

2018

Consolidated subsidiary Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. is merged into parent company.

2019

New gummy product line at Matsumoto Plant begins full-scale operation. Matsumoto Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).

2021

Kanro Vision 2030 is announced.

Overview-2

2021/3/31 16:37

FY2020 Presentation material

Kanro Inc.

1

Contents

Slide #

About Kanro Inc.

3- 7

1.

Review of FY2020

8-14

2.

Mainstay brand status

：15-17

3.

Business strategy for FY2021

：18-23

4.

Forecast for FY2021

：24-30

Appendix：Kanro Vision 2030

：31-36

（Summary）

2

1

About Kanro Inc. (1/5)

Kanro is a confectionery manufacturer involved primarily in the manufacture and marketing of

candy such as Kanro Ame, Kenko Nodoame, Kinno Milk and Puré Gummy.

Kanro aims to become the No.1 candy manufacturer by leveraging its "Digging deeper

to further implement and strengthen brand-centric management" which

generates strong brands by focusing development on functionality and on using ingredients

themselves to the full, and working on "Digging deeper to further implement and

strengthen sustainable management" initiatives that use a business based on

"sweetness" to support people's healthy lifestyles and to contribute to the realization of a

sustainable society.

3

About Kanro Inc. (2/5) Candy Market (Jan. to Dec. 2020)

Others

(incl. caramel)

17.4%

¥72.3 billion

Tablet

FY2020

Hard

candy/

candy

Candy

Refresh

40.3

entire market -ingcandy ¥179.5 billion*1

20.4%

¥39.2 billion

Gummies

21.9%

  • Market environment (Jan. to Dec. 2020
    • Due to the impact of COVID-19, the candy market began to decline in March and remained on a downtrend in all categories: down 10.0% YoY
    • Hard candy: Mask-wearing lifestyle resulted in reduced demand for cough drops, etc.
    • Gummies: Decline in demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc.
    • Tablet candy: Decrease in situations where candy is eaten, etc.

Jan. to Dec. 2020 Market sales amount/YoY

Unit: billion yen

FY2019*2

FY2020*1

YoY

Hard candy

77.7

72.3

-7.0%

Our main

Gummies

42.4

39.2

-7.4%

market

Tablet candy/

46.9

36.7

-21.8%

Refreshing candy

Others (incl. caramel)

32.5

31.3

-3.7%

Total

199.5

179.5

-10.0%

*1 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2020 total, sales amount and YoY change by category *2 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2019 total, sales amount and YoY change by category

4

2

About Kanro Inc. (3/5) Composition of sales

63.0

4.7

32.3

FY2020

Increased composition of gummy sales

FY2020

FY2019

Net sales

23.3 bil. yen

24.0 bil. yen

Hard candy

63.0％

65％

Gummies

32.3％

29％

Healthy snacks *

4.7％

6％

  • Healthy snacks: products containing healthy ingredients such as sour plum, laver, seaweed stems, and natto soybeans that have been processed for easy consumption.

Hard candy

Healthy snacks

Gummies

5

About Kanro Inc. (4/5) Market share

Hard candy market share: No.1

19.8 *1

Gummy market share: No.2 16.5 *1

Previous year 19.3%*2

Previous year 13.5%*2

Candy market as a whole: No.1 share 11.6 % *3

* 1 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share by category

* 2 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2019 total, Kanro sales amount share by category

* 3 INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and Caramel market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share

6

3

About Kanro Inc. (5/5) Our business

Manufacture and sales of Candy and others

"HITOTUBU KANRO" directly operated stores (GRANSTA Tokyo, LUCUA osaka stores and Shinjuku MYLORD store for a limited time)

The HITOTUBU gift shops are based on the concept of "HITOTUBU connects people to people," embodying the joy of giving and receiving in the form of drop candy.

Their purpose is to support the corporate brand and product brands through the test marketing of high value-added products and new products, and so on.

7

1. Review of FY2020

(Jan. to Dec. 2020)

8

4

Market environment/status of business in FY2020

Market environment

  • Market diminished with declining demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc. due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • Hard candy market down 7.0%, gummy market down 7.4%

◆Status of company business

Downward revision of initial forecast, withdrawal of numerical targets set out in the

medium-term management plan "NewKANRO 2021"

Re-launch of e-commerce business (sales of directly operated store products)

Capital market-related:

-

Reduction of strategic shareholdings

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

-

Increase in the number of unit shareholders

2018

2019

2020

Number of

2,068

4,480

6,043

shareholders

YoY change

̶

+2,412

+1,563

9

Summary of FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY)

Unit: million yen

FY2020

FY2019

FY2018

Actual

vs. forecast*1

vs.

YoY

YoY %

Actual

Actual

forecast %*1

Net sales

23,321

-178

-0.8%

-717

-3.0%

24,039

22,949

Operating

836

+36

+4.6%

-87

-9.5%

923

1,003

income

Ordinary

860

+60

+7.6%

-146

-14.6%

1,007

1,045

income

Net income

610

+60

+11.0%

-41

-6.4%

651

1,011

Basic earnings per

86.58

+8.58

-5.78

-6.3%

92.36

141.19

share (Unit: yen)

  • The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely.
  • 1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020

10

5

Main factors behind changes in FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY)

  • vs. revised forecast (decrease in net sales, increase in incomes)
    • Net sales (decrease): continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic
    • Operating income/ordinary income (increase): reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses
  • Year on year (decreases in net sales and in incomes)
    • Net sales (decrease): hard candy was down > gummies were up
      • Hard candy: heavy decrease in cough drops and other products sold via the convenience store channel.
      • Gummies: achieved increase in net sales in the face of COVID-19 crisis with gains in products that responded to COVID-19 issues as well as new products that benefited from expansion of production lines.
        • Several products contributed to the growth, including Puré Gummy Pokemon, a collaboration product, and Asobon! Gummy, a new product
    • Operating income/ordinary income (decreases): decrease in marginal profit due to lower net sales > reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses
    • Net income (decrease): net income decreased but only marginally due to gain on sales of investment securities, combined with absence of impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year

11

Factors behind change in FY2020 operating income

Unit: million yen

FY2020

FY2019

FY2018

Actual

vs.

vs. forecast

YoY

YoY %

Actual

Actual

forecast*1

%*1

Net sales

23,321

-178

-0.8%

-717

-3.0%

24,039

22,949

Cost of sales

12,457

+56

+0.4%

-222

-1.8%

12,680

12,015

Freight/warehousing

1,353

-30

-2.2%

-32

-2.3%

1,385

1,327

costs

Sales promotion

681

-75

-10.0%

-157

-18.8%

838

744

expenses

Advertising

360

-8

-2.3%

-24

-6.3%

384

426

expenses

Agent fees

3,139

-28

-0.9%

-55

-1.8%

3,195

3,042

Personnel

3,076

-26

-0.9%

+51

1.7%

3,025

2,783

expenses

General expenses

1,415

-101

-6.7%

-188

-11.8%

1,604

1,605

Operating income

836

+36

+4.6%

-87

-9.5%

923

1,003

*1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020

12

6

Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Forecast * vs. FY2020 Result

* Revised forecast on July 22, 2020

Unit: million yen

Forecast vs. Result

Increase factors

Decrease factors

(V) :

Variable cost

(F) :

Fixed cost

*FY 2020

Forecast 800

FY 2020

Result 836

13

Copyright ©2020 Kanro Inc.

13

Factors of changes in OP (FY2019 Result vs. FY2020 Result

FY2019 vs. FY2020

Unit: million yen

Increase factors

Decrease factors

  1. : Variable cost
  1. : Fixed cost

FY 2019

Result 923

FY 2020

Result 836

14

Copyright ©2020 Kanro Inc.

14

7

2. Mainstay brand status (Jan. to Dec. 2020)

15

Mainstay brand status: hard candy

Compact size

A premium milk candy for grown-ups, that uses carefully selected ingredients in pursuit of a sense of high-class luxury.

These throat drops have a gentle and mellow flavor that comes from slow-steeped plum honey made with no added coloring.

Salty-sweet Japanese deliciousness An even simpler, gentler taste.

Throat drops containing manuka honey and propolis in addition to 29 herbs. .

Kinno Milk candy

(No.1 milk candy brand by sales*)

  • Struggled due to drop in sales through the convenience store channel
    • INTAGE Inc. SRI "Milk-flavor Candy Market" May. 2019

- Apr. 2020, cumulative sales amount brand ranking for

"Kinno Milk brand"

Kanro Ame

(a long-selling brand in its 66th year from launch)

  • Opened "Kanro Ame Shokudo" recipe site on our company website
  • Vegan certification mark acquired

Kenko Ume Nodoame

Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey

  • Product that is doing well in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

16

8

Mainstay brand status: gummies

Puré Gummy

A refreshing gummy candy with an enjoyable sweet-and- sour fruit taste, in which the acidity of the powder is followed by the spreading sweetness of the gummy.

17

An addictively chewable gummy candy with a springy texture and a unique shape.

Gummies which are fun for both kids and adults, in ten cute shapes. Containing Japanese- grown fruit juice, with no artificial colors.

    • Collaboration products and new products both doing well
  • Candemina
    • Continues to grow as the second brand
    • Taste, shape, texture, entertainment value
  • Asobon! Gummy
    • Continues to grow as the third brand
    • Gummies that fulfill the instinct for playfulness even while staying at home

3. Business strategy for FY2021

18

9

2021: Cultivation of products adapted to the "new lifestyle" with coronavirus

  • "Using candy to support anxious consumers whose activities are restricted"
    Product rollout aligned to the 4 keywords taken from the 3 measures adopted in the new lifestyle.
    • Communication: Whether working remotely or observing social distancing, we still cherish communication
    • Self-care: We have to protect our own health. From cure to care
    • Value: Our choice must be things that are truly of value
    • Social and ethical: Let's think not only of ourselves but also others around us as well as the environment because the society is connected
  • SCGs Sustainable Candy Goals
  • Propose candy/gummy corners to provide sustainable support for retail businesses (from the two approaches of leveraging the qualities of the materials + functionality)

20

Product rollout for a deeper engagement in adapting to the "new lifestyle"

Communication

Self-care

(Communication among family members, pleasure of

(Caring for one's health)

home life)

Value

Social and ethical

• Biomass ink

• Mechanical Recycling

(Environmentally friendly,

PET packaging material

(Convincing

(next slide)

using candy to support people)

value

proposition)

21

10

Digging deeper to further implement and strengthen sustainable management: Mitigation of environmental load through business

  • Changing packaging materials to mitigate environmental load
    • Adoption of biomass ink*1
      • Applicable products: to be adopted in phases to products that will be launched in and after 2021
      • Environmental load: reducing CO2 emissions; reducing consumption of

oil resources

*1 Ink that is made partly from plant-based resources.

  • Adoption of Mechanical Recycling PET*2
    • Applicable products: Kinno Milk candy (80g-type and 27g-type) from 2021
    • Environmental load: reduce CO2 emissions; reduce consumption of oil resources

*2

In comparison with conventional PET material, this material allows approximately 24% reduction in CO2 emissions

and reduction in consumption of oil resources

  • Reduction of food loss through extension of best-before dates and other measures
    • Best-beforedates of hard candies
      • Starting autumn 2020, best-beforedates are being extended in phases for selected products, from 12 months to 24 months.

22

Overseas business development

- Signed an Exclusive Distributorship Authorization Agreement with AMOS

Type of

Products

AMOS company profile

business

Import

Started import and sales of 4D

Shenzhen Amos

Started in

gummy (4D stands for 3D (three-

Sweets & Foods Co., Ltd.

dimensional) + Delicious), a core

Nov. 2020

brand of Amos.

A candy maker whose product development

4D gummy features a three-

guidelines are "Happy & Healthy products with

dimensional shape and is

innovative technology." AMOS is actively

gaining popularity all over the

developing its export business around the world,

world.

and has recently focused on domestic business in

China as well, expanding its distribution mainly

Export

through CVS and drugstore channels. Its technical

Started export to Amos with

capabilities are highly evaluated within and outside

Started in

Iro Enpitsu and Kinno Milk Candy,

of China.

Feb. 2021

both of which have been selling

well in China.

23

11

4. Forecast for FY2021

24

Forecast for FY2021

Unit: million yen

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019

Forecast

YoY

YoY %

Actual

Actual

Net sales

24,600

+1,278

+5.5%

23,321

24,039

Operating

840

+3

+0.4%

836

923

income

Ordinary

860

-0

-0.1%

860

1,007

income

Net income

590

-20

-3.4%

610

651

Basic earnings per

83.67

-2.91

-3.4%

86.58

92.36

share (Unit: yen)

* The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely.

25

12

Forecast for FY2021 (Factors behind changes from FY2020)

  • Year on year
    • Net sales (increase):
      • Rebound in sales of hard candy by the launch of new products from the decline in the previous fiscal year resulting, etc.; continued increase in gummy sales
    • Operating income/ordinary income (flat):
    • Increase in marginal profit due to increased net sales
    • Cost reduction due to changes in packaging materials, etc.
    • Increase in personnel in line with business expansion
    • Increase in IT investment in such areas as the new core systems, smart factory, and digital marketing
  • Net income (decrease):
    • Decrease reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year

26

FY2021 operating income forecast （ｖｓ. FY2020）

Unit: million yen

FY2021

FY2020

FY2019

Forecast

YoY

YoY %

Actual

Actual

Net sales

24,600

+1,278

+5.5%

23,321

24,039

Cost of sales

12,782

+325

+2.6%

12,457

12,680

Freight/warehousing costs

1,455

+102

+7.5%

1,353

1,385

Sales promotion expenses

850

+168

+24.8%

681

838

Advertising expenses

447

+86

+24.2%

360

384

Agent fees

3,280

+141

+4.5%

3,139

3,195

Personnel expenses

3,270

+193

+6.3%

3,076

3,025

General expenses

1,676

+260

+18.4%

1,415

1,604

Operating income

840

+3

+0.4%

836

923

*The amounts given in these materials are rounded down at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always completely agree.

27

13

Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Result vs. FY2021 Forecast )

2020 vs. 2021 forecast

Unit: million yen

Increase factors

Decrease factors

  1. : Variable cost
  1. : Fixed cost

FY 2020

Results 836

FY 2021

Forecast 840

28

FY2021: dividend forecast

Unit: Yen

Annual dividend

Dividend

2nd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

payout ratio

FY2020

15

17

32

37.0%

FY2021 (forecast)

15

15

30

35.9%

  • The return of profits to shareholders is an important policy, and our basic stance is to provide sustainable and stable dividends to shareholders.
  • The current medium-term management plan sets dividend at ¥30+ for the period covered by the plan
  • For FY2021, dividend is forecast at ¥30 to reflect the forecast for a year-on-year decrease in net income as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

29

14

30

Appendix

31

15

Kanro Vision 2030

- Creating a healthy future filled with smiles -

(summary)

32

Materialization of long-term vision

Long-termvision (announced in 2017)

Sweeten the Future

Kanro Vision 2030

1. Value creation

A company that creates new values and contributes to health and a better society through its pursuit of "ingredients" and "functionality," and with its passion for candies cultivated over 110 years of history and tradition.

2. Expansion of business areas

A company that continues to grow through diversified business development with domestic candy business at the core and with an eye on overseas, digital and future markets.

3. ESG management

A company that addresses social issues by creating values through its business, as a company that cherishes harmony with society, that the society needs, and is chosen by people.

33

16

Kanro Vision 2030 - the big picture

Vision 2030

Creating a healthy future that is filled with smiles by offering products and

services focusing on ingredients and functionality.

Priority strategies

Value creation, ESG management, and expansion of business areas

Business areas

CORE

GLOBAL

DIGITAL

FUTURE

Strengths of

Trust, brand, R&D capabilities, and quality assurance system

Kanro

Financial targets Sales ¥55.0 bil., operating income ratio 8% or higher, and ROIC 10% or higher

34

Business areas and their respective KPIs

Business purposes

Business concept

KPI

Firmly secure the No. 1 share of the domestic

CORE

Bring health to people's daily lives

candy market with Kanro technologies in

Net sales ¥35.0 billion

sweetness to address health issues, guided by the

with candies

development policy of "leveraging ingredients" and

"functionality that candies have to offer."

GLOBAL

Spread Kanro quality globally and contribute to a

Percentage of net sales in

Smile Around the world

healthy life filled with smiles for people around the

overseas operations 25% or

world.

higher

Propel digital marketing and make it a pillar of our

Percentage of net sales in

Create and provide special-

operations, using owned media including e-

digital operations 5% or

DIGITAL

experience value by incorporating

commerce, SNS and other means to implement

higher

customer feedback obtained directly

integrated communication, for nurturing fans of

Unaided recall rate among

through digital contacts.

Kanro and growing into a brand of choice.

candy makers 30% (up 8

percentage points)

Support a healthy life in which people can have a

FUTURE

Design for well-being of the future

Percentage of net sales in

sense of well-being by creating innovative

future businesses

as Kanro sees it through food

products and businesses without being

5% or higher

constrained by the existing business frameworks.

35

17

Main KPIs

FY2021 (plan)

FY2030 (target)

Core businesses

Net sales

¥24.6 billion

¥35.0 billion

New businesses

Financial

¥20.0 billion

3.4 %

indicators

Operating income margin

8% or higher

ROIC

4.8 %

10% or higher

CO2 emissions (*)

FY2019 / 308.6t / ¥100 million

(vs. FY2019) down 30%

(Total of Scope 1, 2 and 3)

Non-

Activities to provide education

FY2019 / 480,000

financial

15 million people

on the value of sugar

people

indicators

Employee engagement score

FY2020 / 47%

70

(*) Per unit of net sales

36

18

MEMO

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements related to Kanro's current plans, outlook and strategy, etc. contained within these materials are based on judgments made by Kanro management using information available at hand at the time of writing. A variety of material factors that could result in actual performance differing significantly from earnings forecasts include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, particularly trends in personal consumption, as well as the industry environment in which the company conducts its business activities.

The information contained within these materials is provided to facilitate understanding of Kanro, and does not necessarily constitute encouragement to invest.

Moreover, information contained herein is not continuously updated, and the reader should be aware that the content may be revised or withdrawn without prior notice.

Inquiries related to these materials should be directed to Kanro Inc. at tel. +81-3-3370-8811

■ Company URL:

https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/

■ QR code for the above:

Disclaimer

KANRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23 321 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2020 611 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
Net cash 2020 214 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 10 429 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 521
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart KANRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Kanro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuyasu Misu President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiro Abe CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Naoki Sekiguchi General Manager-Research & Technology
Hiromitsu Mitsuta Independent Outside Director
Takanobu Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANRO INC.-1.73%94
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.5.79%5 132
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-19.07%4 955
LOTUS BAKERIES NV20.52%4 290
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-5.54%4 023
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.2.26%3 443
