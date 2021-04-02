Kanro : FY2020 Presentation material

Company founder Masaichi Miyamoto establishes a confectionery manufacturing business in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
1950
Business is restructured into a joint-stock organization with capital of ¥1 million under the name of Miyamoto Seika Co., Ltd.
1955
Kanro Ame is launched, using a secret ingredient - soy source. Becomes the first candy to be individually wrapped in cellophane.
1959
Matsumoto Plant is established in Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture.
1960
Company name is changed to Kanro Co., Ltd.
1962
Head office is relocated to Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Stock listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
1963
Head office is relocated to Nakano-ku, Tokyo.
1968
New plant is constructed in Hikari city, Yamaguchi Prefecture (first phase).
1972
Consolidated subsidiary, Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. (former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd), established in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
1973
Business alliance and sole sales agent agreement concluded with Mitsubishi Corporation.
1981
Launch of the first cough drop in the confectionery segment.
1982
New plant constructed in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture, to which existing Matsumoto Plant is relocated.
1988
New Shimada Plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. (Leased to former HIKARI Seika Co., Ltd.)
1989
Head office is relocated to Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.
1992
"Non-sugar" products launched.
1995
New plant constructed in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, with facility name changed to "Hikari Plant" on the occasion of the relocation from the existing
plant.
2002
Puré Gummy launched.
2011
New Asahi Plant constructed in Aasahi village, Nagano Prefecture. ISO 14001 (environmental management systems) certification is obtained for the Hikari Plant (2000),
Matsumoto Plant (2001), head office and branch offices (obtained in 2003, surrendered in 2014), which together with the registration of the Asahi Plant means that all
facilities are certified.
2012
Kinno Milk launched.
2012
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the company, the first directly operated Hitotsubu Kanro store is opened in Tokyo Station.
2015
Head office R&D department is relocated to Koto-ku, Tokyo, and renamed the Toyosu Institute for R&D. Asahi Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).
2016
"NewKANRO 2021" medium-term management plan is announced.
2018
Head office is relocated to Tokyo Opera City building in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.
2018
Hikari Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).
2018
Consolidated subsidiary Hikari Seika Co., Ltd. is merged into parent company.
2019
New gummy product line at Matsumoto Plant begins full-scale operation. Matsumoto Plant obtains FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification).
2021
Kanro Vision 2030 is announced.
Overview-2
2021/3/31 16:37
FY2020 Presentation material
Kanro Inc.
1
Contents
Slide #
About Kanro Inc.
：
3- 7
1.
Review of FY2020
：
8-14
2.
Mainstay brand status
：15-17
3.
Business strategy for FY2021
：18-23
4.
Forecast for FY2021
：24-30
Appendix：Kanro Vision 2030
：31-36
（Summary）
2
1
About Kanro Inc. (1/5)
◼
◼
Kanro is a confectionery manufacturer involved primarily in the manufacture and marketing of
candy such as Kanro Ame, Kenko Nodoame, Kinno Milk and Puré Gummy.
Kanro aims to become the No.1 candy manufacturer by leveraging its "Digging deeper
to further implement and strengthen brand-centric management"which
generates strong brands by focusing development on functionality and on using ingredients
themselves to the full, and working on"Digging deeper to further implement and
strengthen sustainable management" initiatives that use a business based on
"sweetness" to support people's healthy lifestyles and to contribute to the realization of a
sustainable society.
3
About Kanro Inc. (2/5) Candy Market (Jan. to Dec. 2020)
Others
(incl. caramel)
17.4%
¥72.3 billion
Tablet
FY2020
Hard
candy/
candy
Candy
Refresh
40.3％
entire market -ingcandy ¥179.5 billion*1
20.4%
¥39.2 billion
Gummies
21.9%
Market environment (Jan. to Dec. 2020）
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the candy market began to decline in March and remained on a downtrend in all categories: down 10.0% YoY
Hard candy: Mask-wearing lifestyle resulted in reduced demand for cough drops, etc.
Gummies: Decline in demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc.
Tablet candy: Decrease in situations where candy is eaten, etc.
Jan. to Dec. 2020 Market sales amount/YoY
Unit: billion yen
FY2019*2
FY2020*1
YoY
Hard candy
77.7
72.3
-7.0%
Our main
Gummies
42.4
39.2
-7.4%
market
Tablet candy/
46.9
36.7
-21.8%
Refreshing candy
Others (incl. caramel)
32.5
31.3
-3.7%
Total
199.5
179.5
-10.0%
*1 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2020 total, sales amount and YoY change by category *2 (Source) INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and caramel market Jan. - Dec. 2019 total, sales amount and YoY change by category
4
2
About Kanro Inc. (3/5) Composition of sales
63.0 ％
4.7 ％
32.3 ％
FY2020
（Increased composition of gummy sales）
FY2020
FY2019
Net sales
23.3 bil. yen
24.0 bil. yen
Hard candy
63.0％
65％
Gummies
32.3％
29％
Healthy snacks *
4.7％
6％
Healthy snacks: products containing healthy ingredients such as sour plum, laver, seaweed stems, and natto soybeans that have been processed for easy consumption.
Hard candy
Healthy snacks
Gummies
5
About Kanro Inc. (4/5) Market share
Hard candy market share: No.1
19.8 ％*1
Gummy market share: No.2 16.5％*1
（ Previous year 19.3%）*2
（ Previous year 13.5%）*2
※Candy market as a whole: No.1 share （11.6 %）*3
* 1 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share by category
* 2 INTAGE Inc. SRI Hard candy and Gummy market Jan-Dec. 2019 total, Kanro sales amount share by category
* 3 INTAGE Inc. SRI Candy and Caramel market Jan-Dec. 2020 total, Kanro sales amount share
6
3
About Kanro Inc. (5/5) Our business
Manufacture and sales of Candy and others
"HITOTUBU KANRO" directly operated stores (GRANSTA Tokyo, LUCUA osaka stores and Shinjuku MYLORD store for a limited time)
The HITOTUBU gift shops are based on the concept of "HITOTUBU connects people to people," embodying the joy of giving and receiving in the form of drop candy.
Their purpose is to support the corporate brand and product brands through the test marketing of high value-added products and new products, and so on.
7
1. Review of FY2020
(Jan. to Dec. 2020)
8
4
Market environment/status of business in FY2020
◆Market environment
Market diminished with declining demand for consumption in offices and outings, etc. due to COVID-19 pandemic
Hard candy market down 7.0%, gummy market down 7.4%
◆Status of company business
◼ Downward revision of initial forecast, withdrawal of numerical targets set out in the
medium-term management plan "NewKANRO 2021"
◼ Re-launch of e-commerce business (sales of directly operated store products)
◼ Capital market-related:
-
Reduction of strategic shareholdings
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
-
Increase in the number of unit shareholders
2018
2019
2020
Number of
2,068
4,480
6,043
shareholders
YoY change
̶
+2,412
+1,563
9
Summary of FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY)
Unit: million yen
FY2020
FY2019
FY2018
Actual
vs. forecast*1
vs.
YoY
YoY %
Actual
Actual
forecast %*1
Net sales
23,321
-178
-0.8%
-717
-3.0%
24,039
22,949
Operating
836
+36
+4.6%
-87
-9.5%
923
1,003
income
Ordinary
860
+60
+7.6%
-146
-14.6%
1,007
1,045
income
Net income
610
+60
+11.0%
-41
-6.4%
651
1,011
Basic earnings per
86.58
+8.58
－
-5.78
-6.3%
92.36
141.19
share (Unit: yen)
The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely.
1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020
10
5
Main factors behind changes in FY2020 performance (vs. revised forecast/YoY)
vs. revised forecast (decrease in net sales, increase in incomes)
Net sales (decrease): continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Operating income/ordinary income (increase): reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses
Year on year (decreases in net sales and in incomes)
Net sales (decrease): hard candy was down > gummies were up
Hard candy: heavy decrease in cough drops and other products sold via the convenience store channel.
Gummies: achieved increase in net sales in the face of COVID-19 crisis with gains in products that responded to COVID-19 issues as well as new products that benefited from expansion of production lines.
Several products contributed to the growth, includingPuré Gummy Pokemon, a collaboration product, and Asobon! Gummy, a new product
Operating income/ordinary income (decreases): decrease in marginal profit due to lower net sales > reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses
Net income (decrease): net income decreased but only marginally due to gain on sales of investment securities, combined with absence of impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year
11
Factors behind change in FY2020 operating income
Unit: million yen
FY2020
FY2019
FY2018
Actual
vs.
vs. forecast
YoY
YoY %
Actual
Actual
forecast*1
%*1
Net sales
23,321
-178
-0.8%
-717
-3.0%
24,039
22,949
Cost of sales
12,457
+56
+0.4%
-222
-1.8%
12,680
12,015
Freight/warehousing
1,353
-30
-2.2%
-32
-2.3%
1,385
1,327
costs
Sales promotion
681
-75
-10.0%
-157
-18.8%
838
744
expenses
Advertising
360
-8
-2.3%
-24
-6.3%
384
426
expenses
Agent fees
3,139
-28
-0.9%
-55
-1.8%
3,195
3,042
Personnel
3,076
-26
-0.9%
+51
＋1.7%
3,025
2,783
expenses
General expenses
1,415
-101
-6.7%
-188
-11.8%
1,604
1,605
Operating income
836
+36
+4.6%
-87
-9.5%
923
1,003
*1 Revised forecast announced on July 22, 2020
12
6
Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Forecast* vs. FY2020 Result）
A premium milk candy for grown-ups, that uses carefully selected ingredients in pursuit of a sense of high-class luxury.
These throat drops have a gentle and mellow flavor that comes from slow-steeped plum honey made with no added coloring.
Salty-sweet◼ Japanese deliciousness An even simpler, gentler taste.
◼
◼
◼
Throat drops containing manuka honey and propolis in addition to 29 herbs. .
Kinno Milk candy
(No.1 milk candy brand by sales*)
Struggled due to drop in sales through the convenience store channel
INTAGE Inc. SRI "Milk-flavor Candy Market" May. 2019
- Apr. 2020, cumulative sales amount brand ranking for
"Kinno Milk brand"
Kanro Ame
(a long-selling brand in its 66th year from launch)
Opened "Kanro Ame Shokudo" recipe site on our company website
Vegan certification mark acquired
Kenko Ume Nodoame
Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey
Product that is doing well in the face of the COVID-19 crisis
16
8
Mainstay brand status: gummies
◼ Puré Gummy
A refreshing gummy candy with an enjoyable sweet-and- sour fruit taste, in which the acidity of the powder is followed by the spreading sweetness of the gummy.
17
An addictively chewable gummy candy with a springy texture and a unique shape.
Gummies which are fun for both kids and adults, in ten cute shapes. Containing Japanese- grown fruit juice, with no artificial colors.
Collaboration products and new products both doing well
Candemina
Continues to grow as the second brand
Taste, shape, texture, entertainment value
Asobon! Gummy
Continues to grow as the third brand
Gummies that fulfill the instinct for playfulness even while staying at home
3. Business strategy for FY2021
18
9
2021: Cultivation of products adapted to the "new lifestyle" with coronavirus
"Using candy to support anxious consumers whose activities are restricted" Product rollout aligned to the 4 keywords taken from the 3 measures adopted in the new lifestyle.
Communication: Whether working remotely or observing social distancing, we still cherish communication
Self-care: We have to protect our own health. From cure to care
Value: Our choice must be things that are truly of value
Social and ethical: Let's think not only of ourselves but also others around us as well as the environment because the society is connected
SCGs（Sustainable Candy Goals）
Propose candy/gummy corners to provide sustainable support for retail businesses (from the two approaches of leveraging the qualities of the materials + functionality)
20
Product rollout for a deeper engagement in adapting to the "new lifestyle"
Communication
Self-care
(Communication among family members, pleasure of
(Caring for one's health)
home life)
Value
Social and ethical
• Biomass ink
• Mechanical Recycling
(Environmentally friendly,
PET packaging material
(Convincing
(next slide)
using candy to support people)
value
proposition)
21
10
Digging deeper to further implement and strengthen sustainable management: Mitigation of environmental load through business
Changing packaging materials to mitigate environmental load
Adoption of biomass ink*1
Applicable products: to be adopted in phases to products that will be launched in and after 2021
Environmental load: reducing CO2 emissions; reducing consumption of
oil resources
*1 Ink that is made partly from plant-based resources.
Adoption of Mechanical Recycling PET*2
Applicable products:Kinno Milk candy (80g-type and 27g-type) from 2021
Environmental load: reduce CO2 emissions; reduce consumption of oil resources
*2
In comparison with conventional PET material, this material allows approximately 24% reduction in CO2 emissions
and reduction in consumption of oil resources
Reduction of food loss through extension of best-before dates and other measures
Best-beforedates of hard candies
Starting autumn 2020,best-beforedates are being extended in phases for selected products, from 12 months to 24 months.
22
Overseas business development
- Signed an Exclusive Distributorship Authorization Agreement with AMOS
Type of
Products
AMOS company profile
business
Import
Started import and sales of 4D
Shenzhen Amos
Started in
gummy (4D stands for 3D (three-
Sweets & Foods Co., Ltd.
dimensional) + Delicious), a core
Nov. 2020
brand of Amos.
A candy maker whose product development
4D gummy features a three-
guidelines are "Happy & Healthy products with
dimensional shape and is
innovative technology." AMOS is actively
gaining popularity all over the
developing its export business around the world,
world.
and has recently focused on domestic business in
China as well, expanding its distribution mainly
Export
through CVS and drugstore channels. Its technical
Started export to Amos with
capabilities are highly evaluated within and outside
Started in
Iro Enpitsu and Kinno Milk Candy,
of China.
Feb. 2021
both of which have been selling
well in China.
23
11
4. Forecast for FY2021
24
Forecast for FY2021
Unit: million yen
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019
Forecast
YoY
YoY %
Actual
Actual
Net sales
24,600
+1,278
+5.5%
23,321
24,039
Operating
840
+3
+0.4%
836
923
income
Ordinary
860
-0
-0.1%
860
1,007
income
Net income
590
-20
-3.4%
610
651
Basic earnings per
83.67
-2.91
-3.4%
86.58
92.36
share (Unit: yen)
* The values displayed in these materials are truncated at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always match completely.
25
12
Forecast for FY2021 (Factors behind changes from FY2020)
Year on year
Net sales (increase):
Rebound in sales of hard candy by the launch of new products from the decline in the previous fiscal year resulting, etc.; continued increase in gummy sales
Operating income/ordinary income (flat):
Increase in marginal profit due to increased net sales
Cost reduction due to changes in packaging materials, etc.
Increase in personnel in line with business expansion
Increase in IT investment in such areas as the new core systems, smart factory, and digital marketing
Net income (decrease):
Decrease reflecting the absence of gain on sales of investment securities in the previous fiscal year
26
FY2021 operating income forecast （ｖｓ. FY2020）
Unit: million yen
FY2021
FY2020
FY2019
Forecast
YoY
YoY %
Actual
Actual
Net sales
24,600
+1,278
+5.5%
23,321
24,039
Cost of sales
12,782
+325
+2.6%
12,457
12,680
Freight/warehousing costs
1,455
+102
+7.5%
1,353
1,385
Sales promotion expenses
850
+168
+24.8%
681
838
Advertising expenses
447
+86
+24.2%
360
384
Agent fees
3,280
+141
+4.5%
3,139
3,195
Personnel expenses
3,270
+193
+6.3%
3,076
3,025
General expenses
1,676
+260
+18.4%
1,415
1,604
Operating income
840
+3
+0.4%
836
923
*The amounts given in these materials are rounded down at the million-yen level, so the breakdowns and totals may not always completely agree.
27
13
Factors of changes in OP (FY2020 Result vs. FY2021 Forecast)
2020 vs. 2021 forecast
Unit: million yen
Increase factors
Decrease factors
: Variable cost
: Fixed cost
FY 2020
Results 836
FY 2021
Forecast 840
28
FY2021: dividend forecast
Unit: Yen
Annual dividend
Dividend
2nd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
payout ratio
FY2020
15
17
32
37.0%
FY2021 (forecast)
15
15
30
35.9%
The return of profits to shareholders is an important policy, and our basic stance is to provide sustainable and stable dividends to shareholders.
The current medium-term management plan sets dividend at ¥30+ for the period covered by the plan
For FY2021, dividend is forecast at ¥30 to reflect the forecast for a year-on-year decrease in net income as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
29
14
30
Appendix
31
15
Kanro Vision 2030
- Creating a healthy future filled with smiles -
(summary)
32
Materialization of long-term vision
Long-termvision (announced in 2017)
Sweeten the Future
Kanro Vision 2030
1. Value creation
A company that creates new values and contributes to health and a better society through its pursuit of "ingredients" and "functionality," and with its passion for candies cultivated over 110 years of history and tradition.
2. Expansion of business areas
A company that continues to grow through diversified business development with domestic candy business at the core and with an eye on overseas, digital and future markets.
3. ESG management
A company that addresses social issues by creating values through its business, as a company that cherishes harmony with society, that the society needs, and is chosen by people.
33
16
Kanro Vision 2030 - the big picture
Vision 2030
Creating a healthy future that is filled with smiles by offering products and
services focusing on ingredients and functionality.
Priority strategies
Value creation, ESG management, and expansion of business areas
Business areas
CORE
GLOBAL
DIGITAL
FUTURE
Strengths of
Trust, brand, R&D capabilities, and quality assurance system
Kanro
Financial targets Sales ¥55.0 bil., operating income ratio 8% or higher, and ROIC 10% or higher
34
Business areas and their respective KPIs
Business purposes
Business concept
KPI
①
Firmly secure the No. 1 share of the domestic
CORE
Bring health to people's daily lives
candy market with Kanro technologies in
Net sales ¥35.0 billion
sweetness to address health issues, guided by the
with candies
development policy of "leveraging ingredients" and
"functionality that candies have to offer."
②
GLOBAL
Spread Kanro quality globally and contribute to a
Percentage of net sales in
Smile Around the world
healthy life filled with smiles for people around the
overseas operations 25% or
world.
higher
③
Propel digital marketing and make it a pillar of our
Percentage of net sales in
Create and provide special-
operations, using owned media including e-
digital operations 5% or
DIGITAL
experience value by incorporating
commerce, SNS and other means to implement
higher
customer feedback obtained directly
integrated communication, for nurturing fans of
Unaided recall rate among
through digital contacts.
Kanro and growing into a brand of choice.
candy makers 30% (up 8
percentage points)
④
Support a healthy life in which people can have a
FUTURE
Design for well-being of the future
Percentage of net sales in
sense of well-being by creating innovative
future businesses
as Kanro sees it through food
products and businesses without being
5% or higher
constrained by the existing business frameworks.
35
17
Main KPIs
FY2021 (plan)
FY2030 (target)
Core businesses
Net sales
¥24.6 billion
¥35.0 billion
New businesses
Financial
¥20.0 billion
3.4 %
indicators
Operating income margin
8% or higher
ROIC
4.8 %
10% or higher
CO2 emissions (*)
FY2019 / 308.6t / ¥100 million
(vs. FY2019) down 30%
(Total of Scope 1, 2 and 3)
Non-
Activities to provide education
FY2019 / 480,000
financial
15 million people
on the value of sugar
people
indicators
Employee engagement score
FY2020 / 47%
70 ％
(*) Per unit of net sales
36
18
MEMO
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements related to Kanro's current plans, outlook and strategy, etc. contained within these materials are based on judgments made by Kanro management using information available at hand at the time of writing. A variety of material factors that could result in actual performance differing significantly from earnings forecasts include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, particularly trends in personal consumption, as well as the industry environment in which the company conducts its business activities.
The information contained within these materials is provided to facilitate understanding of Kanro, and does not necessarily constitute encouragement to invest.
Moreover, information contained herein is not continuously updated, and the reader should be aware that the content may be revised or withdrawn without prior notice.
Inquiries related to these materials should be directed to Kanro Inc. at tel. +81-3-3370-8811