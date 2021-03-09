Kanro : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% of change from the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Million yen
%
23,321 (3.0)
24,039 4.7
Million yen
%
836 (9.5)
923 (8.0)
Million yen
%
860 (14.6)
1,007 (3.6)
Million yen
%
610 (6.4)
651 (35.6)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Return on equity
Ordinary income to total assets
Operating income to net sales
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Yen
86.58 92.36
Yen
－ －
%
5.5 6.1
%
4.4 5.1
%
3.6 3.8
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2020: ¥ - million
FY2019: ¥ - million
* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2019
Million yen
19,779 19,169
Million yen
11,175 10,827
%
56.5 56.5
Yen
1,584.80 1,535.52
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2020: ¥11,175 million
As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million
* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Million yen
1,442 2,013
Million yen
(1,572)
(971)
Million yen
(48) (1,411)
Million yen
1,253 1,430
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total dividends
Payout ratio
Dividends to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
FY2019
FY2020
Yen
－ －
Yen
30.00 15.00
Yen
－ －
Yen
15.00
Yen
－
Million yen
214
%
32.5
%
2.0
17.00
32.00
228
37.0
2.1
FY2021 (Forecast)
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
35.9
* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "－." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥30.00 for FY2019.
3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% of change from the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Basic earnings per share
First half Full year
Million yen
%
11,700 4.9
24,600 5.5
Million yen
%
270(21.6) 840 0.4
Million yen
%
280(20.3) 860 (0.1)
Million yen
%
150(37.3) 590 (3.4)
Yen
21.27 83.67
* Notes:
(1)Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
3) Changes in accounting estimates: No
4) Retrospective restatement: No
(2)Total number of issued shares (common shares)
FY2020
FY2019
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period
(including treasury shares)
7,657,802 shares
7,657,802 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
606,390 shares
606,250 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period
7,051,477 shares
7,059,439 shares
*1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2020: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares).
* These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results)
Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 10, 2021 as well as on the Company's website.
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review drastically worsened due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although the economy showed signs of recovery after the lifting of the state of emergency declaration and various measures that followed, the situation remains challenging, as the number of new cases of infection surged again in November and there is no prospect of when COVID-19 will be contained. In the candy market, demand for all categories including hard candy and gummies significantly decreased, particularly in the convenience store (hereafter, CVS) channel, since the decrease in office and outing consumption exceeded the increase in stay-at-home consumption, as more people work from home and new cases of infection continue.
In such a business environment, Kanro has strived to advance measures of the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base" which are basic strategies of the medium-term corporatestrategy "NewKANRO 2021" while adapting to a "new lifestyle." However, net sales during the fiscalyear under review decreased by ¥717 million (3.0%) year on year to ¥23,321 million.
In the hard candy category, in addition to the ongoing decrease in sales of the bag/stick type hard candy products, sales of small bags with zip type products, which had been enjoying a continued increase in recent years, turned to a decrease year on year due to the significant impact of COVID-19. By product, while there are some products with strong performance amid the COVID-19 crisis such as theKenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey(健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー) series andNon-Sugar Super Menthol Nodoame(ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴), sales of theNodoame(の ど飴) products significantly decreased mainly because people are required to live with face masks, and sales decreased in the CVS channel. In addition, sales of some products in existing mainstay brands such asMorimoriyama-no-Kudamono Ame(もりもり山のくだもの飴) andKinno Milk(金のミルク) fell below the level of the previous fiscal year due to the significant impact of sales decline in the CVS channel. Sales in the gummy category increased year on year despite the COVID-19 crisis, due to character collaboration products ofPuré Gummy(ピュレグミ) performing strongly, in addition to an increase in sales ofCandemina Gummy(カンデミーナグミ), one of the leading brands, as well as the launch of new products such asAsobon! Gummy(あそぼん！グミ), which captured in-home consumption demand. Sales of healthy snacks declined year on year, as they were affected by the growing number of private-label products at CVSs as well as market trends.
In terms of profits, gross profit decreased by ¥494 million (4.4%) year on year to ¥10,863 million, due to an increase in cost-of-sales ratio resulting from a decrease in production, in addition to a decrease in net sales.
Operating income decreased by ¥87 million (9.5%) year on year to ¥836 million. This was because of a decrease in gross profit, despite decreased selling expenses resulting from restrictions on sales promotion activities due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce general expenses. Ordinary income decreased by ¥146 million (14.6%) year on year to ¥860 million due to the absence of income from loss posted in the previous fiscal year. Net income decreased by ¥41 million (6.4%) year on year to ¥610 million, mainly as a result of the absence of impairment loss posted in the previous fiscal year, as well as the posting of ¥74 million in gain on sales of investment securities associated with the sale of certain stocks to reduce strategic shareholdings.
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review
Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased by ¥609 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,779 million. The increase in total assets was mainly attributable to increases in accounts receivable - other and property, plant and equipment of ¥153 million and ¥947 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in cash and deposits, accounts receivable - trade, andinvestment securities of ¥177 million, ¥159 million and ¥148 million, respectively.
Liabilities increased by ¥262 million (3.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,604 million. The increase in liabilities was mainly attributable to increases in short-term loans payable, accounts payable - other and income taxes payable of ¥500 million, ¥347 million and ¥158 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in current portion of long-term loans payable, accrued consumption taxes and accrued expenses of ¥292 million, ¥215 million and ¥140 million, respectively.
Net assets increased by ¥347 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥11,175 million. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings by ¥395 million as a result of the recording of ¥610 million in net income and the payment of ¥214 million in cash dividends.
(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,253 million, a decline of ¥177 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥1,442 million (net cash provided of ¥2,013 million in the previous fiscal year).
This was attributable to cash inflows mainly from operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥1,572 million (net cash used of ¥971 million in the previous fiscal year).
This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of investment securities.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥48 million (net cash used of ¥1,411 million in the previous fiscal year).
This was attributable to cash outflows mainly for repayments of long-term loans payable and cash dividends paid, despite cash inflows from a net increase in short-term loans payable.
(Reference)Cash flow-related indicators
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Equity ratio (%)
53.3
56.5
56.5
Equity ratio on a market value basis (%)
61.8
59.0
53.7
Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years)
1.9
0.4
0.7
Interest coverage ratio (Times)
170.0
340.2
385.8
(Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets
Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments
(Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury shares.
(Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations.
(Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non-consolidated statement of cash flows.
(Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements.
(4) Risk Information Regarding the Novel Coronavirus Infection(Impact on business activities at this point)
The Company has been operating factories and maintaining production as usual in order to supply products in a stable manner as a food manufacturer, while strengthening infection prevention measures. In addition, the Company continues the work-from-home operation for employees that normally work at the headquarters, Toyosu Institute, and all branches, and strives to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection and protect the safety and health of officers and employees by reducing the number of employees and working hours in the offices. Although one headquarter employee was tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR testing, the Company took appropriate actions, and there have been no impact on its business activities.
(Impact on finance)
The Company currently has necessary and sufficient cash reserves for business activities and has also secured means of fund procurement. Therefore, the Company believes that there should be no significant impact on its business activities.
(Impact on corporate activities)
Going forward, if employees were tested positive for COVID-19, the Company may suspend its corporate activities temporarily.
(Ingredient procurement)
The supply of ingredients mainly from overseas has been disrupted as new cases of infection continue to be confirmed both inside and outside Japan, and there is a chance of unstable ingredient supply. However, the Company is prepared for switching into alternative ingredients in the event of significant disruption in ingredient supply. The Company will strive for the supply of safe and reliable products.
(5) Future Outlook
The Company expects the impact of COVID-19 to continue, as seen in developments such as the state of emergency declared again in January 2021. However, we expect that net sales in FY2021 will increase by ¥1,278 million (5.5%) year on year to ¥24,600 million by developing and promoting products that adapt to the new lifestyle for both hard candy and gummies, promoting our brand strategy centered on revamping our mainstay brand products and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future, as well as expanding export transactions.
In terms of profits, we will make aggressive IT investments to introduce a new core system and become a smart factory as a means to achieve a new workstyle, and implement various measures to promote digital marketing, in addition to coping with rising labor costs and personnel expenses resulting from expanded our business operations. As a result, operating income is expected to increase by ¥3 million (0.4%) year on year to ¥840 million, and ordinary income is expected to remain flat year on year at ¥860 million. Net income is projected to decrease by ¥20 million (3.4%) year on year to ¥590 million mainly due to the absence of gain on sales of investment securities associated with strategic shareholdings posted in the previous fiscal year.
2.Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards
In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being.
Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas.
3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Work in process
Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Short-term loans receivable Accounts receivable - other
As of December 31, 2020
(Thousand yen)
1,490,990
1,313,031
6,250,709
6,090,805
637,370
585,357
3,332
7,820
213,949
236,471
134,042
147,943
1,050
1,910
3,809
157,806
Other
840
1,646
Total current assets
8,736,095
8,542,792
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
6,596,442
6,834,536
Accumulated depreciation
Buildings, net
Structures
Accumulated depreciation
Structures, net Machinery and equipment
Accumulated depreciation
Machinery and equipment, net Vehicles
Accumulated depreciation
Vehicles, net
305,489
296,882
11,754,578
12,852,273
(8,911,306)
(9,176,048)
2,843,272
3,676,224
47,107
52,397
Tools, furniture and fixtures
Accumulated depreciation
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
Land
Leased assets
Accumulated depreciation
Leased assets, net
Construction in progress
Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Trademark right Software
Telephone subscription right Right of using facilities Total intangible assets
(3,271,141) 3,325,300 1,431,186
3,319,844 1,456,313
(1,125,697)(1,159,430)
(36,629)
(40,222)
10,477
12,175
910,287
948,768
(639,204)
(686,004)
271,082
262,764
1,497,709
1,497,709
161,836
152,383
(66,135)
(61,782)
95,701
90,601
142,127
282,761
(3,514,692)
8,491,160
9,438,963
9,399
8,199
176,749
166,792
10,411
10,411
969
5,953
197,530
191,356
(Thousand yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
431,054
282,851
Investments in capital
10
10
Long-term loans receivable from employees
1,545
1,635
Long-term prepaid expenses
8,287
8,597
Guarantee deposits
429,061
419,406
Deposits on admission
16,900
13,900
Deferred tax assets
857,862
879,787
Total investments and other assets
1,744,721
1,606,187
Total non-current assets
10,433,411
11,236,507
Total assets
19,169,506
19,779,299
7
(Thousand yen)
Accounts payable - trade
1,692,176
1,597,976
Current portion of long-term loans payable
292,500
－
Accounts payable - other
632,351
979,729
Income taxes payable
75,631
234,316
Deposits received
119,726
125,620
Provision for directors' bonuses
67,300
65,200
Lease obligations
68,401
57,331
Provision for directors' share benefits
90,444
127,372
Capital stock
2,864,249
2,864,249
Legal capital surplus
2,141,805
2,141,805
Legal retained earnings
298,600
298,600
Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
184,602
172,397
General reserve
4,420,000
5,020,000
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
131,640
83,234
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term loans payable
500,000
1,000,000
Lease obligations
36,483
42,142
Accrued expenses
1,806,627
1,666,235
Accrued consumption taxes
215,006
－
Provision for bonuses
608,183
554,967
Other
30
－
Total current liabilities
6,046,016
6,266,188
Non-current liabilities
Provision for retirement benefits
2,060,659
2,105,097
Other
76,178
48,245
Total non-current liabilities
2,295,684
2,338,047
Total liabilities
8,341,700
8,604,235
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital surplus
Other capital surplus
409,178
409,178
Total capital surplus
2,550,983
2,550,983
Retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Reserve for special depreciation
28,341
14,170
Retained earnings brought forward
1,002,476
824,712
Total retained earnings
5,934,020
6,329,880
Treasury shares
(653,088)
(653,296)
Total shareholders' equity
10,696,165
11,091,818
Valuation and translation adjustments
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
－
10
Total valuation and translation adjustments
131,640
83,245
Total net assets
10,827,806
11,175,063
Total liabilities and net assets
19,169,506
19,779,299
8
(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income
(Thousand yen)
FY2019
FY2020
(From January 1, 2019 to
(From January 1, 2020 to
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
Net sales
24,039,072
23,321,485
Cost of sales
Beginning finished goods
588,198
637,370
Cost of products manufactured
11,832,305
11,623,780
Purchase of finished goods
935,534
833,831
Total
13,356,038
13,094,983
Ending finished goods
637,370
585,357
Transfer to other account
38,427
52,093
Total cost of sales
12,680,240
12,457,532
Gross profit
11,358,832
10,863,952
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,434,890
10,027,452
Operating income
923,941
836,499
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
10,170
8,124
Subsidy income
－
9,346
Income from loss
64,273
－
Sold power income
10,768
9,497
Other
12,172
9,262
Total non-operating income
97,385
36,231
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5,178
3,491
Sold power expenses
5,587
5,650
Loss on cancellation of leases
－
1,785
Other
2,957
950
Total non-operating expenses
13,723
11,877
Ordinary income
1,007,604
860,853
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
1,725
－
Gain on sales of investment securities
10,786
74,950
Total extraordinary income
12,511
74,950
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,378
670
Impairment loss
136,944
25,234
Loss on sales of investment securities
884
475
Total extraordinary losses
139,207
26,380
Income before income taxes
880,908
909,423
Income taxes - current
226,681
299,496
Income taxes - deferred
2,227
(586)
Total income taxes
228,909
298,909
Net income
651,999
610,513
Statement of cost of goods manufactured
FY2019
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2019)
FY2020
(From January 1, 2020 to
December 31, 2020)
Category
Note No.
Amount (Thousand yen)
Composition
(%)
Amount (Thousand yen)
Composition
(%)
ⅠRaw material costs
ⅡLabor costs
ⅢExpenses
Total cost of manufacturing
Beginning work in process
Total
Ending work in process
Cost of products manufactured
*1
*2
6,829,044 2,591,643 2,394,040
57.8
21.9
20.3
100.0
6,592,269 2,584,124 2,451,873
56.7
22.2
21.1
100.0
11,814,729
20,908
11,628,268
3,332
11,835,638
3,332
11,631,600
7,820
11,832,305
11,623,780
(Notes)*1 Major components are as follows.
Item
FY2019 (Thousand yen)
FY2020 (Thousand yen)
Subcontract processing expenses Depreciation
Repair expenses
Utilities expenses
112,245 937,769 283,196 447,376
120,517 1,008,256
286,082 394,628
*2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales
Category
FY2019 (Thousand yen)
FY2020 (Thousand yen)
Cost of products manufactured
Beginning finished goods
Purchase of finished goods
Total
Ending finished goods
Transfer to other account
Cost of sales
11,832,305
588,198
935,534
13,356,038
637,370
38,427
12,680,240
11,623,780
637,370
833,831
13,094,983
585,357
52,093
12,457,532
(Method of cost accounting)
Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting.
(3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(Thousand yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
Other capital surplus
Total capital surplus
Balance at beginning of current period
2,864,249
2,141,805
409,178
2,550,983
Changes of items during period
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
Dividends of surplus
Provision of general reserve
Net income
Purchase of treasury shares
Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during period
－
－
－
－
Balance at end of current period
2,864,249
2,141,805
409,178
2,550,983
Shareholders' equity
Retained earnings
Legal retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Total retained earnings
Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
Reserve for special depreciation
General reserve
Retained earnings brought forward
Balance at beginning of current period
298,600
196,806
42,512
3,720,000
1,258,746
5,516,664
Changes of items during period
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
(12,203)
12,203
－
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
(14,170)
14,170
－
Dividends of surplus
(234,643)
(234,643)
Provision of general reserve
700,000
(700,000)
－
Net income
651,999
651,999
Purchase of treasury shares
Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during period
－
(12,203)
(14,170)
700,000
(256,269)
417,355
Balance at end of current period
298,600
184,602
28,341
4,420,000
1,002,476
5,934,020
(Thousand yen)
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Balance at beginning of current period
(474,080)
10,457,818
198,770
－
－
10,656,588
Changes of items during period
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
－
－
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
－
－
Dividends of surplus
(234,643)
(234,643)
Provision of general reserve
－
－
Net income
651,999
651,999
Purchase of treasury shares
(188,239)
(188,239)
(188,239)
Disposal of treasury shares
9,232
9,232
9,232
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
(67,130)
－
－
(67,130)
Total changes of items during period
(179,007)
238,347
(67,130)
－
－
171,217
Balance at end of current period
(653,088)
10,696,165
131,640
－
－
10,827,806
FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Thousand yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
Other capital surplus
Total capital surplus
Balance at beginning of current period
2,864,249
2,141,805
409,178
2,550,983
Changes of items during period
－
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
Dividends of surplus
Provision of general reserve
Net income
Purchase of treasury shares
Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during period
－
－
－
－
Balance at end of current period
2,864,249
2,141,805
409,178
2,550,983
Shareholders' equity
Retained earnings
Legal retained earnings
Other retained earnings
Total retained earnings
Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
Reserve for special depreciation
General reserve
Retained earnings brought forward
Balance at beginning of current period
298,600
184,602
28,341
4,420,000
1,002,476
5,934,020
Changes of items during period
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
(12,205)
12,205
－
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
(14,170)
14,170
－
Dividends of surplus
(214,653)
(214,653)
Provision of general reserve
600,000
(600,000)
－
Net income
610,513
610,513
Purchase of treasury shares
Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during period
－
(12,205)
(14,170)
600,000
(177,763)
395,860
Balance at end of current period
298,600
172,397
14,170
5,020,000
824,712
6,329,880
(Thousand yen)
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Balance at beginning of current period
(653,088)
10,696,165
131,640
－
－
10,827,806
Changes of items during period
Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets
－
－
－
Reversal of reserve for special depreciation
－
－
－
Dividends of surplus
(214,653)
(214,653)
Provision of general reserve
－
－
Net income
610,513
610,513
Purchase of treasury shares
(207)
(207)
(207)
Disposal of treasury shares
－
－
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
(48,405)
10
(48,394)
Total changes of items during period
(207)
395,652
(48,405)
10
347,257
Balance at end of current period
(653,296)
11,091,818
83,234
10
11,175,063
(4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
FY2019
(From January 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2019)
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes Depreciation
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
(Thousand yen)FY2020
(From January 1, 2020 to
December 31, 2020)
880,908 1,102,334
909,423 1,182,865
19,055
(53,215)
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'
bonuses
(3,800)
(2,100)
Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits
116,831
44,438
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'
share benefits
29,715
36,928
Interest and dividend income
(10,170)
(8,124)
Interest expenses
5,178
3,491
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,378
670
Impairment loss
136,944
25,234
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
(1,725)
－
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
(9,901)
(74,474)
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
(231,933)
159,903
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(35,287)
25,003
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
(6,360)
(94,199)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
104,194
(140,143)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
223,125
(211,698)
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refundreceivable
114,314
(150,252)
Other, net
5,294
(69,602)
Subtotal
2,440,097
1,584,146
Interest and dividend income received
10,170
8,124
Interest expenses paid
(5,920)
(3,739)
Income taxes paid
(430,484)
(146,028)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,013,863
1,442,503
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(60,000)
(60,000)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
60,000
60,000
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,943,318)
(1,666,250)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
1,071,553
－
Purchase of intangible assets
(79,725)
(61,067)
Payments for removal of non-current assets
(52,200)
－
Purchase of investment securities
(2,013)
(1,701)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
32,729
154,630
Payments of loans receivable
－
(4,260)
Collection of loans receivable
1,490
3,310
Proceeds from refund of cash segregated asdeposits
－
3,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(971,484)
(1,572,338)
(Thousand yen)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
(500,000)
500,000
FY2019
FY2020
(From January 1, 2019 to
(From January 1, 2020 to
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(465,000)
(292,500)
Repayments of lease obligations
(28,431)
(41,793)
Net purchase of treasury shares
(185,274)
(207)
Cash dividends paid
(233,221)
(213,624)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,411,928)
(48,125)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(369,548)
(177,959)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,800,539
1,430,990
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,430,990
1,253,031
(5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumption)
Not applicable.
(Segment information, etc.)
This information has been omitted because the entire business ofKanrofalls under the single business category of confectionery and food business.
(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.)
Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies.
(Per share information)
FY2019
(From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
FY2020
(From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Net assets per share Basic earnings per share
¥1,535.52¥92.36
¥1,584.80¥86.58
(Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding.
2.The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
3. TheCompany's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders'
equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share.
The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 103 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively.
The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 105 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively.
4. Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data.
FY2019
(As ofDecember 31, 2019)
FY2020
(As ofDecember 31, 2020)
Total net assets
(Thousand yen)
10,827,806
11,175,063
Net assets relating to common stock at year-end (Thousand yen)
10,827,806
11,175,063
Number of outstanding shares of common stock (Thousand shares)
7,657
7,657
Number of treasury shares of common stock (Thousand shares)
606
606
Number of shares of common stock at year-end used for calculating net assets per share (Thousand shares)
7,051
7,051
5.Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data.
FY2019
(From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
FY2020
(From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Net income
(Thousand yen)
651,999
610,513
Amount not attributable to common stock holders (Thousand yen)
－
－
Net income relating to common stock
(Thousand yen)
651,999
610,513
Average number of outstanding shares of common stock during the period