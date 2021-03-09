Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kanro Inc.    2216   JP3233400005

KANRO INC.

(2216)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kanro : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

03/09/2021 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

February 10, 2021

Company name:

Kanro Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

2216

URL:

https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO

Contact person:

Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and

Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div.

Phone:

+81-3-3370-8811

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders:

March 26, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

March 8, 2021

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

March 29, 2021

Supplementary materials prepared for annual

financial results:

Yes

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session:

Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% of change from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Million yen

%

  • 23,321 (3.0)

  • 24,039 4.7

Million yen

%

  • 836 (9.5)

  • 923 (8.0)

Million yen

%

860 (14.6)

1,007 (3.6)

Million yen

%

  • 610 (6.4)

  • 651 (35.6)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Return on equity

Ordinary income to total assets

Operating income to net sales

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Yen

86.58 92.36

Yen

－ －

%

5.5 6.1

%

4.4 5.1

%

3.6 3.8

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2020: ¥ - million

FY2019: ¥ - million

* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2019

Million yen

19,779 19,169

Million yen

11,175 10,827

%

56.5 56.5

Yen

1,584.80 1,535.52

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2020: ¥11,175 million

As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million

* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Million yen

1,442 2,013

Million yen

(1,572)

(971)

Million yen

(48) (1,411)

Million yen

1,253 1,430

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total dividends

Payout ratio

Dividends to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

FY2019

FY2020

Yen

－ －

Yen

30.00 15.00

Yen

－ －

Yen

15.00

Yen

Million yen

214

%

32.5

%

2.0

17.00

32.00

228

37.0

2.1

FY2021 (Forecast)

15.00

15.00

30.00

35.9

* The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥30.00 for FY2019.

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(% of change from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Basic earnings per share

First half Full year

Million yen

%

  • 11,700 4.9

  • 24,600 5.5

Million yen

%

270 (21.6) 840 0.4

Million yen

%

280 (20.3) 860 (0.1)

Million yen

%

150 (37.3) 590 (3.4)

Yen

21.27 83.67

* Notes:

  • (1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

    • 1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No

    • 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No

    • 4) Retrospective restatement: No

  • (2) Total number of issued shares (common shares)

    FY2020

    FY2019

    1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period

    (including treasury shares)

    7,657,802 shares

    7,657,802 shares

    2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

    606,390 shares

    606,250 shares

    3) Average number of shares during the period

    7,051,477 shares

    7,059,439 shares

    *1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

    2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2020: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares).

  • * These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

  • * Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results)

Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 10, 2021 as well as on the Company's website.

Table of Contents (Appendix)

1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ................................................................................................ 2

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ................................................ 2

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review ................................................ 2

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review ......................................................... 3

(4) Risk Information Regarding the Novel Coronavirus Infection ...................................................... 4

(5) Future Outlook ........................................................................................................................... 4

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................... 5

3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ........................................................... 6

(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets .............................................................................................. 6

(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................... 9

(3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ................................................................... 11

(4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................. 15

(5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................... 17

(Notes on going concern assumption) ...................................................................................... 17

(Segment information, etc.) ...................................................................................................... 17

(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) .......................................................................... 17

(Per share information) ............................................................................................................. 18

(Significant subsequent events) ................................................................................................ 18

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review drastically worsened due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although the economy showed signs of recovery after the lifting of the state of emergency declaration and various measures that followed, the situation remains challenging, as the number of new cases of infection surged again in November and there is no prospect of when COVID-19 will be contained. In the candy market, demand for all categories including hard candy and gummies significantly decreased, particularly in the convenience store (hereafter, CVS) channel, since the decrease in office and outing consumption exceeded the increase in stay-at-home consumption, as more people work from home and new cases of infection continue.

In such a business environment, Kanro has strived to advance measures of the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base" which are basic strategies of the medium-term corporate strategy "NewKANRO 2021" while adapting to a "new lifestyle." However, net sales during the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥717 million (3.0%) year on year to ¥23,321 million.

In the hard candy category, in addition to the ongoing decrease in sales of the bag/stick type hard candy products, sales of small bags with zip type products, which had been enjoying a continued increase in recent years, turned to a decrease year on year due to the significant impact of COVID-19. By product, while there are some products with strong performance amid the COVID-19 crisis such as the Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey (健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー) series and Non-Sugar Super Menthol Nodoame (ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴), sales of the Nodoame (の ど飴) products significantly decreased mainly because people are required to live with face masks, and sales decreased in the CVS channel. In addition, sales of some products in existing mainstay brands such as Morimoriyama-no-Kudamono Ame (もりもり山のくだもの飴) and Kinno Milk (金のミルク) fell below the level of the previous fiscal year due to the significant impact of sales decline in the CVS channel. Sales in the gummy category increased year on year despite the COVID-19 crisis, due to character collaboration products of Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ) performing strongly, in addition to an increase in sales of Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), one of the leading brands, as well as the launch of new products such as Asobon! Gummy ( あそぼん！グミ), which captured in-home consumption demand. Sales of healthy snacks declined year on year, as they were affected by the growing number of private-label products at CVSs as well as market trends.

In terms of profits, gross profit decreased by ¥494 million (4.4%) year on year to ¥10,863 million, due to an increase in cost-of-sales ratio resulting from a decrease in production, in addition to a decrease in net sales.

Operating income decreased by ¥87 million (9.5%) year on year to ¥836 million. This was because of a decrease in gross profit, despite decreased selling expenses resulting from restrictions on sales promotion activities due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce general expenses. Ordinary income decreased by ¥146 million (14.6%) year on year to ¥860 million due to the absence of income from loss posted in the previous fiscal year. Net income decreased by ¥41 million (6.4%) year on year to ¥610 million, mainly as a result of the absence of impairment loss posted in the previous fiscal year, as well as the posting of ¥74 million in gain on sales of investment securities associated with the sale of certain stocks to reduce strategic shareholdings.

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review

Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased by ¥609 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,779 million. The increase in total assets was mainly attributable to increases in accounts receivable - other and property, plant and equipment of ¥153 million and ¥947 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in cash and deposits, accounts receivable - trade, andinvestment securities of ¥177 million, ¥159 million and ¥148 million, respectively.

Liabilities increased by ¥262 million (3.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,604 million. The increase in liabilities was mainly attributable to increases in short-term loans payable, accounts payable - other and income taxes payable of ¥500 million, ¥347 million and ¥158 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in current portion of long-term loans payable, accrued consumption taxes and accrued expenses of ¥292 million, ¥215 million and ¥140 million, respectively.

Net assets increased by ¥347 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥11,175 million. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings by ¥395 million as a result of the recording of ¥610 million in net income and the payment of ¥214 million in cash dividends.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,253 million, a decline of ¥177 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥1,442 million (net cash provided of ¥2,013 million in the previous fiscal year).

This was attributable to cash inflows mainly from operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥1,572 million (net cash used of ¥971 million in the previous fiscal year).

This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of investment securities.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥48 million (net cash used of ¥1,411 million in the previous fiscal year).

This was attributable to cash outflows mainly for repayments of long-term loans payable and cash dividends paid, despite cash inflows from a net increase in short-term loans payable.

(Reference)Cash flow-related indicators

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Equity ratio (%)

53.3

56.5

56.5

Equity ratio on a market value basis (%)

61.8

59.0

53.7

Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years)

1.9

0.4

0.7

Interest coverage ratio (Times)

170.0

340.2

385.8

(Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets

Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments

(Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury shares.

(Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations.

(Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non-consolidated statement of cash flows.

(Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements.

  • (4) Risk Information Regarding the Novel Coronavirus Infection (Impact on business activities at this point)

    The Company has been operating factories and maintaining production as usual in order to supply products in a stable manner as a food manufacturer, while strengthening infection prevention measures. In addition, the Company continues the work-from-home operation for employees that normally work at the headquarters, Toyosu Institute, and all branches, and strives to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection and protect the safety and health of officers and employees by reducing the number of employees and working hours in the offices. Although one headquarter employee was tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR testing, the Company took appropriate actions, and there have been no impact on its business activities.

    (Impact on finance)

    The Company currently has necessary and sufficient cash reserves for business activities and has also secured means of fund procurement. Therefore, the Company believes that there should be no significant impact on its business activities.

    (Impact on corporate activities)

    Going forward, if employees were tested positive for COVID-19, the Company may suspend its corporate activities temporarily.

    (Ingredient procurement)

    The supply of ingredients mainly from overseas has been disrupted as new cases of infection continue to be confirmed both inside and outside Japan, and there is a chance of unstable ingredient supply. However, the Company is prepared for switching into alternative ingredients in the event of significant disruption in ingredient supply. The Company will strive for the supply of safe and reliable products.

  • (5) Future Outlook

The Company expects the impact of COVID-19 to continue, as seen in developments such as the state of emergency declared again in January 2021. However, we expect that net sales in FY2021 will increase by ¥1,278 million (5.5%) year on year to ¥24,600 million by developing and promoting products that adapt to the new lifestyle for both hard candy and gummies, promoting our brand strategy centered on revamping our mainstay brand products and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future, as well as expanding export transactions.

In terms of profits, we will make aggressive IT investments to introduce a new core system and become a smart factory as a means to achieve a new workstyle, and implement various measures to promote digital marketing, in addition to coping with rising labor costs and personnel expenses resulting from expanded our business operations. As a result, operating income is expected to increase by ¥3 million (0.4%) year on year to ¥840 million, and ordinary income is expected to remain flat year on year at ¥860 million. Net income is projected to decrease by ¥20 million (3.4%) year on year to ¥590 million mainly due to the absence of gain on sales of investment securities associated with strategic shareholdings posted in the previous fiscal year.

2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards

In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being.

Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas.

3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Work in process

Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Short-term loans receivable Accounts receivable - other

As of December 31, 2020

(Thousand yen)

1,490,990

1,313,031

6,250,709

6,090,805

637,370

585,357

3,332

7,820

213,949

236,471

134,042

147,943

1,050

1,910

3,809

157,806

Other

840

1,646

Total current assets

8,736,095

8,542,792

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

6,596,442

6,834,536

Accumulated depreciation

Buildings, net

Structures

Accumulated depreciation

Structures, net Machinery and equipment

Accumulated depreciation

Machinery and equipment, net Vehicles

Accumulated depreciation

Vehicles, net

305,489

296,882

11,754,578

12,852,273

(8,911,306)

(9,176,048)

2,843,272

3,676,224

47,107

52,397

Tools, furniture and fixtures

Accumulated depreciation

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

Land

Leased assets

Accumulated depreciation

Leased assets, net

Construction in progress

Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Trademark right Software

Telephone subscription right Right of using facilities Total intangible assets

(3,271,141) 3,325,300 1,431,186

3,319,844 1,456,313

(1,125,697)(1,159,430)

(36,629)

(40,222)

10,477

12,175

910,287

948,768

(639,204)

(686,004)

271,082

262,764

1,497,709

1,497,709

161,836

152,383

(66,135)

(61,782)

95,701

90,601

142,127

282,761

(3,514,692)

8,491,160

9,438,963

9,399

8,199

176,749

166,792

10,411

10,411

969

5,953

197,530

191,356

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

431,054

282,851

Investments in capital

10

10

Long-term loans receivable from employees

1,545

1,635

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,287

8,597

Guarantee deposits

429,061

419,406

Deposits on admission

16,900

13,900

Deferred tax assets

857,862

879,787

Total investments and other assets

1,744,721

1,606,187

Total non-current assets

10,433,411

11,236,507

Total assets

19,169,506

19,779,299

7

(Thousand yen)

Accounts payable - trade

1,692,176

1,597,976

Current portion of long-term loans payable

292,500

Accounts payable - other

632,351

979,729

Income taxes payable

75,631

234,316

Deposits received

119,726

125,620

Provision for directors' bonuses

67,300

65,200

Lease obligations

68,401

57,331

Provision for directors' share benefits

90,444

127,372

Capital stock

2,864,249

2,864,249

Legal capital surplus

2,141,805

2,141,805

Legal retained earnings

298,600

298,600

Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

184,602

172,397

General reserve

4,420,000

5,020,000

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

131,640

83,234

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term loans payable

500,000

1,000,000

Lease obligations

36,483

42,142

Accrued expenses

1,806,627

1,666,235

Accrued consumption taxes

215,006

Provision for bonuses

608,183

554,967

Other

30

Total current liabilities

6,046,016

6,266,188

Non-current liabilities

Provision for retirement benefits

2,060,659

2,105,097

Other

76,178

48,245

Total non-current liabilities

2,295,684

2,338,047

Total liabilities

8,341,700

8,604,235

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Other capital surplus

409,178

409,178

Total capital surplus

2,550,983

2,550,983

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Reserve for special depreciation

28,341

14,170

Retained earnings brought forward

1,002,476

824,712

Total retained earnings

5,934,020

6,329,880

Treasury shares

(653,088)

(653,296)

Total shareholders' equity

10,696,165

11,091,818

Valuation and translation adjustments

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

10

Total valuation and translation adjustments

131,640

83,245

Total net assets

10,827,806

11,175,063

Total liabilities and net assets

19,169,506

19,779,299

8

(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousand yen)

FY2019

FY2020

(From January 1, 2019 to

(From January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

Net sales

24,039,072

23,321,485

Cost of sales

Beginning finished goods

588,198

637,370

Cost of products manufactured

11,832,305

11,623,780

Purchase of finished goods

935,534

833,831

Total

13,356,038

13,094,983

Ending finished goods

637,370

585,357

Transfer to other account

38,427

52,093

Total cost of sales

12,680,240

12,457,532

Gross profit

11,358,832

10,863,952

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,434,890

10,027,452

Operating income

923,941

836,499

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

10,170

8,124

Subsidy income

9,346

Income from loss

64,273

Sold power income

10,768

9,497

Other

12,172

9,262

Total non-operating income

97,385

36,231

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5,178

3,491

Sold power expenses

5,587

5,650

Loss on cancellation of leases

1,785

Other

2,957

950

Total non-operating expenses

13,723

11,877

Ordinary income

1,007,604

860,853

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1,725

Gain on sales of investment securities

10,786

74,950

Total extraordinary income

12,511

74,950

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,378

670

Impairment loss

136,944

25,234

Loss on sales of investment securities

884

475

Total extraordinary losses

139,207

26,380

Income before income taxes

880,908

909,423

Income taxes - current

226,681

299,496

Income taxes - deferred

2,227

(586)

Total income taxes

228,909

298,909

Net income

651,999

610,513

Statement of cost of goods manufactured

FY2019

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2019)

FY2020

(From January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2020)

Category

Note No.

Amount (Thousand yen)

Composition

(%)

Amount (Thousand yen)

Composition

(%)

  • Raw material costs

  • Labor costs

  • Expenses

    Total cost of manufacturing

    Beginning work in process

Total

Ending work in process

Cost of products manufactured

*1

*2

6,829,044 2,591,643 2,394,040

57.8

21.9

20.3

100.0

6,592,269 2,584,124 2,451,873

56.7

22.2

21.1

100.0

11,814,729

20,908

11,628,268

3,332

11,835,638

3,332

11,631,600

7,820

11,832,305

11,623,780

(Notes)*1 Major components are as follows.

Item

FY2019 (Thousand yen)

FY2020 (Thousand yen)

Subcontract processing expenses Depreciation

Repair expenses

Utilities expenses

112,245 937,769 283,196 447,376

120,517 1,008,256

286,082 394,628

*2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales

Category

FY2019 (Thousand yen)

FY2020 (Thousand yen)

Cost of products manufactured

Beginning finished goods

Purchase of finished goods

Total

Ending finished goods

Transfer to other account

Cost of sales

11,832,305

588,198

935,534

13,356,038

637,370

38,427

12,680,240

11,623,780

637,370

833,831

13,094,983

585,357

52,093

12,457,532

(Method of cost accounting)

Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting.

(3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

Other capital surplus

Total capital surplus

Balance at beginning of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

Provision of general reserve

Net income

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

Balance at end of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Shareholders' equity

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Total retained earnings

Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reserve for special depreciation

General reserve

Retained earnings brought forward

Balance at beginning of current period

298,600

196,806

42,512

3,720,000

1,258,746

5,516,664

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

(12,203)

12,203

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

(14,170)

14,170

Dividends of surplus

(234,643)

(234,643)

Provision of general reserve

700,000

(700,000)

Net income

651,999

651,999

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

(12,203)

(14,170)

700,000

(256,269)

417,355

Balance at end of current period

298,600

184,602

28,341

4,420,000

1,002,476

5,934,020

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Balance at beginning of current period

(474,080)

10,457,818

198,770

10,656,588

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(234,643)

(234,643)

Provision of general reserve

Net income

651,999

651,999

Purchase of treasury shares

(188,239)

(188,239)

(188,239)

Disposal of treasury shares

9,232

9,232

9,232

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

(67,130)

(67,130)

Total changes of items during period

(179,007)

238,347

(67,130)

171,217

Balance at end of current period

(653,088)

10,696,165

131,640

10,827,806

FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

Other capital surplus

Total capital surplus

Balance at beginning of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

Provision of general reserve

Net income

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

Balance at end of current period

2,864,249

2,141,805

409,178

2,550,983

Shareholders' equity

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Total retained earnings

Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reserve for special depreciation

General reserve

Retained earnings brought forward

Balance at beginning of current period

298,600

184,602

28,341

4,420,000

1,002,476

5,934,020

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

(12,205)

12,205

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

(14,170)

14,170

Dividends of surplus

(214,653)

(214,653)

Provision of general reserve

600,000

(600,000)

Net income

610,513

610,513

Purchase of treasury shares

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period

(12,205)

(14,170)

600,000

(177,763)

395,860

Balance at end of current period

298,600

172,397

14,170

5,020,000

824,712

6,329,880

(Thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Balance at beginning of current period

(653,088)

10,696,165

131,640

10,827,806

Changes of items during period

Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets

Reversal of reserve for special depreciation

Dividends of surplus

(214,653)

(214,653)

Provision of general reserve

Net income

610,513

610,513

Purchase of treasury shares

(207)

(207)

(207)

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

(48,405)

10

(48,394)

Total changes of items during period

(207)

395,652

(48,405)

10

347,257

Balance at end of current period

(653,296)

11,091,818

83,234

10

11,175,063

(4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

FY2019

(From January 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes Depreciation

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(Thousand yen)FY2020

(From January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2020)

880,908 1,102,334

909,423 1,182,865

19,055

(53,215)

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'

bonuses

(3,800)

(2,100)

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits

116,831

44,438

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'

share benefits

29,715

36,928

Interest and dividend income

(10,170)

(8,124)

Interest expenses

5,178

3,491

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,378

670

Impairment loss

136,944

25,234

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

(1,725)

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(9,901)

(74,474)

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

(231,933)

159,903

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(35,287)

25,003

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

(6,360)

(94,199)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

104,194

(140,143)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

223,125

(211,698)

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

114,314

(150,252)

Other, net

5,294

(69,602)

Subtotal

2,440,097

1,584,146

Interest and dividend income received

10,170

8,124

Interest expenses paid

(5,920)

(3,739)

Income taxes paid

(430,484)

(146,028)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,013,863

1,442,503

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(60,000)

(60,000)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

60,000

60,000

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,943,318)

(1,666,250)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1,071,553

Purchase of intangible assets

(79,725)

(61,067)

Payments for removal of non-current assets

(52,200)

Purchase of investment securities

(2,013)

(1,701)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

32,729

154,630

Payments of loans receivable

(4,260)

Collection of loans receivable

1,490

3,310

Proceeds from refund of cash segregated as deposits

3,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(971,484)

(1,572,338)

(Thousand yen)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(500,000)

500,000

FY2019

FY2020

(From January 1, 2019 to

(From January 1, 2020 to

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(465,000)

(292,500)

Repayments of lease obligations

(28,431)

(41,793)

Net purchase of treasury shares

(185,274)

(207)

Cash dividends paid

(233,221)

(213,624)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,411,928)

(48,125)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(369,548)

(177,959)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,800,539

1,430,990

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,430,990

1,253,031

(5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumption)

Not applicable.

(Segment information, etc.)

This information has been omitted because the entire business of Kanro falls under the single business category of confectionery and food business.

(Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.)

Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies.

(Per share information)

FY2019

(From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

FY2020

(From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Net assets per share Basic earnings per share

¥1,535.52 ¥92.36

¥1,584.80 ¥86.58

(Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding.

  • 2. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • 3. The Company's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders'

    equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share.

    The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 103 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively.

    The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 105 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively.

  • 4. Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data.

FY2019

(As of December 31, 2019)

FY2020

(As of December 31, 2020)

Total net assets

(Thousand yen)

10,827,806

11,175,063

Net assets relating to common stock at year-end (Thousand yen)

10,827,806

11,175,063

Number of outstanding shares of common stock (Thousand shares)

7,657

7,657

Number of treasury shares of common stock (Thousand shares)

606

606

Number of shares of common stock at year-end used for calculating net assets per share (Thousand shares)

7,051

7,051

5. Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data.

FY2019

(From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

FY2020

(From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Net income

(Thousand yen)

651,999

610,513

Amount not attributable to common stock holders (Thousand yen)

Net income relating to common stock

(Thousand yen)

651,999

610,513

Average number of outstanding shares of common stock during the period

(Thousand shares)

7,059

7,051

(Significant subsequent events)

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

KANRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KANRO INC.
03/09[DELAYED] SUPPLEMENTARY MATERIALS : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
PU
03/09KANRO  : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 3..
PU
2020KANRO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020KANRO INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019KANRO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019KANRO CO., LTD. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
2019KANRO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KANRO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018KANRO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KANRO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart KANRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Kanro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuyasu Misu President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiro Abe CFO, Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Naoki Sekiguchi General Manager-Research & Technology
Hiromitsu Mitsuta Independent Outside Director
Takanobu Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KANRO INC.-2.33%95
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-15.99%5 237
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.1.99%4 916
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK0.37%4 224
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.9.74%3 621
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.1.71%1 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ