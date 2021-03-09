Kanro : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 03/09/2021 | 11:33pm EST Send by mail :

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] February 10, 2021 Company name: Kanro Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2216 URL: https://www.kanro.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kazuyasu Misu, President and CEO Contact person: Kazuhiro Abe, Director, Managing Executive Officer and CFO, and Division COO, Finance & Accounting Div. Phone: +81-3-3370-8811 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: March 26, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: March 8, 2021 Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: March 29, 2021 Supplementary materials prepared for annual financial results: Yes Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% of change from the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Million yen % 23,321 (3.0)

24,039 4.7 Million yen % 836 (9.5)

923 (8.0) Million yen % 860 (14.6) 1,007 (3.6) Million yen % 610 (6.4)

651 (35.6) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Return on equity Ordinary income to total assets Operating income to net sales Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Yen 86.58 92.36 Yen － － % 5.5 6.1 % 4.4 5.1 % 3.6 3.8 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: FY2020: ¥ - million FY2019: ¥ - million * The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Million yen 19,779 19,169 Million yen 11,175 10,827 % 56.5 56.5 Yen 1,584.80 1,535.52 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2020: ¥11,175 million As of December 31, 2019: ¥10,827 million * The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Million yen 1,442 2,013 Million yen (1,572) (971) Million yen (48) (1,411) Million yen 1,253 1,430 2. Dividends Annual dividends Total dividends Payout ratio Dividends to net assets 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total FY2019 FY2020 Yen － － Yen 30.00 15.00 Yen － － Yen 15.00 Yen － Million yen 214 % 32.5 % 2.0 17.00 32.00 228 37.0 2.1 FY2021 (Forecast) － 15.00 － 15.00 30.00 35.9 * The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019. Accordingly, the cash dividend for the 2nd quarter-end shows actual amount before the stock split, and total amount of annual cash dividends is indicated as "－." The annual cash dividends per share converted on the basis after the stock split is ¥30.00 for FY2019. 3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (% of change from the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Basic earnings per share First half Full year Million yen % 11,700 4.9

24,600 5.5 Million yen % 270 (21.6) 840 0.4 Million yen % 280 (20.3) 860 (0.1) Million yen % 150 (37.3) 590 (3.4) Yen 21.27 83.67 * Notes: (1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement 1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Retrospective restatement: No

(2) Total number of issued shares (common shares) FY2020 FY2019 1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) 7,657,802 shares 7,657,802 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period 606,390 shares 606,250 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period 7,051,477 shares 7,059,439 shares *1. As the Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio with the effective date of July 1, 2019, the total number of issued shares at the end of the period, the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. 2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's treasury shares owned by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) (December 31, 2020: 103,600 shares and December 31, 2019: 103,600 shares). * These financial results are outside the scope of audit procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. (Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on financial results) Supplementary briefing material on financial results is disclosed on TDnet on February 10, 2021 as well as on the Company's website. Table of Contents (Appendix) 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. ................................................................................................ 2 (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ................................................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review ................................................ 2 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review ......................................................... 3 (4) Risk Information Regarding the Novel Coronavirus Infection ...................................................... 4 (5) Future Outlook ........................................................................................................................... 4 2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................... 5 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ........................................................... 6 (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets .............................................................................................. 6 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................... 9 (3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ................................................................... 11 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................. 15 (5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................... 17 (Notes on going concern assumption) ...................................................................................... 17 (Segment information, etc.) ...................................................................................................... 17 (Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) .......................................................................... 17 (Per share information) ............................................................................................................. 18 (Significant subsequent events) ................................................................................................ 18 1. Overview of Business Results, etc. (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review The Japanese economy during the fiscal year under review drastically worsened due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although the economy showed signs of recovery after the lifting of the state of emergency declaration and various measures that followed, the situation remains challenging, as the number of new cases of infection surged again in November and there is no prospect of when COVID-19 will be contained. In the candy market, demand for all categories including hard candy and gummies significantly decreased, particularly in the convenience store (hereafter, CVS) channel, since the decrease in office and outing consumption exceeded the increase in stay-at-home consumption, as more people work from home and new cases of infection continue. In such a business environment, Kanro has strived to advance measures of the "Growth strategy" and "Reinforcement of management base" which are basic strategies of the medium-term corporate strategy "NewKANRO 2021" while adapting to a "new lifestyle." However, net sales during the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥717 million (3.0%) year on year to ¥23,321 million. In the hard candy category, in addition to the ongoing decrease in sales of the bag/stick type hard candy products, sales of small bags with zip type products, which had been enjoying a continued increase in recent years, turned to a decrease year on year due to the significant impact of COVID-19. By product, while there are some products with strong performance amid the COVID-19 crisis such as the Kenko Nodoame Tatakau Manuka Honey (健康のど飴たたかうマヌカハニー) series and Non-Sugar Super Menthol Nodoame (ノンシュガースーパーメントールのど飴), sales of the Nodoame (の ど飴) products significantly decreased mainly because people are required to live with face masks, and sales decreased in the CVS channel. In addition, sales of some products in existing mainstay brands such as Morimoriyama-no-Kudamono Ame (もりもり山のくだもの飴) and Kinno Milk (金のミルク) fell below the level of the previous fiscal year due to the significant impact of sales decline in the CVS channel. Sales in the gummy category increased year on year despite the COVID-19 crisis, due to character collaboration products of Puré Gummy (ピュレグミ) performing strongly, in addition to an increase in sales of Candemina Gummy (カンデミーナグミ), one of the leading brands, as well as the launch of new products such as Asobon! Gummy ( あそぼん！グミ), which captured in-home consumption demand. Sales of healthy snacks declined year on year, as they were affected by the growing number of private-label products at CVSs as well as market trends. In terms of profits, gross profit decreased by ¥494 million (4.4%) year on year to ¥10,863 million, due to an increase in cost-of-sales ratio resulting from a decrease in production, in addition to a decrease in net sales. Operating income decreased by ¥87 million (9.5%) year on year to ¥836 million. This was because of a decrease in gross profit, despite decreased selling expenses resulting from restrictions on sales promotion activities due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce general expenses. Ordinary income decreased by ¥146 million (14.6%) year on year to ¥860 million due to the absence of income from loss posted in the previous fiscal year. Net income decreased by ¥41 million (6.4%) year on year to ¥610 million, mainly as a result of the absence of impairment loss posted in the previous fiscal year, as well as the posting of ¥74 million in gain on sales of investment securities associated with the sale of certain stocks to reduce strategic shareholdings. (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased by ¥609 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥19,779 million. The increase in total assets was mainly attributable to increases in accounts receivable - other and property, plant and equipment of ¥153 million and ¥947 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in cash and deposits, accounts receivable - trade, andinvestment securities of ¥177 million, ¥159 million and ¥148 million, respectively. Liabilities increased by ¥262 million (3.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥8,604 million. The increase in liabilities was mainly attributable to increases in short-term loans payable, accounts payable - other and income taxes payable of ¥500 million, ¥347 million and ¥158 million, respectively, offsetting decreases in current portion of long-term loans payable, accrued consumption taxes and accrued expenses of ¥292 million, ¥215 million and ¥140 million, respectively. Net assets increased by ¥347 million (3.2%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥11,175 million. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings by ¥395 million as a result of the recording of ¥610 million in net income and the payment of ¥214 million in cash dividends. (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥1,253 million, a decline of ¥177 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥1,442 million (net cash provided of ¥2,013 million in the previous fiscal year). This was attributable to cash inflows mainly from operating revenues, despite income taxes paid and other factors. (Cash flows from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities was ¥1,572 million (net cash used of ¥971 million in the previous fiscal year). This was due to the fact that cash outflows for capital investment and other expenditures exceeded proceeds from sales of investment securities. (Cash flows from financing activities) Net cash used in financing activities was ¥48 million (net cash used of ¥1,411 million in the previous fiscal year). This was attributable to cash outflows mainly for repayments of long-term loans payable and cash dividends paid, despite cash inflows from a net increase in short-term loans payable. (Reference)Cash flow-related indicators FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Equity ratio (%) 53.3 56.5 56.5 Equity ratio on a market value basis (%) 61.8 59.0 53.7 Cash flows to interest-bearing debt (Years) 1.9 0.4 0.7 Interest coverage ratio (Times) 170.0 340.2 385.8 (Notes) Equity ratio: Equity / Total assets Equity ratio on a market value basis: Market capitalization / Total assets Cash flows to interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payments (Note 1) Non-consolidated financial figures were used in all of the calculations above. (Note 2) Aggregate market value of shares is calculated based on issued and outstanding shares excluding treasury shares. (Note 3) Operating cash flows are used for "cash flows" in the above calculations. (Note 4) Interest-bearing debt include all liabilities (short-term loans payable and long-term loans payable) reflected on the non-consolidated balance sheets that incur interest payments. Interest payments represent the interest payments recorded in the non-consolidated statement of cash flows. (Note 5) Figures prior to FY2017 are not disclosed as Kanro created consolidated financial statements. (4) Risk Information Regarding the Novel Coronavirus Infection (Impact on business activities at this point) The Company has been operating factories and maintaining production as usual in order to supply products in a stable manner as a food manufacturer, while strengthening infection prevention measures. In addition, the Company continues the work-from-home operation for employees that normally work at the headquarters, Toyosu Institute, and all branches, and strives to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection and protect the safety and health of officers and employees by reducing the number of employees and working hours in the offices. Although one headquarter employee was tested positive for COVID-19 by PCR testing, the Company took appropriate actions, and there have been no impact on its business activities. (Impact on finance) The Company currently has necessary and sufficient cash reserves for business activities and has also secured means of fund procurement. Therefore, the Company believes that there should be no significant impact on its business activities. (Impact on corporate activities) Going forward, if employees were tested positive for COVID-19, the Company may suspend its corporate activities temporarily. (Ingredient procurement) The supply of ingredients mainly from overseas has been disrupted as new cases of infection continue to be confirmed both inside and outside Japan, and there is a chance of unstable ingredient supply. However, the Company is prepared for switching into alternative ingredients in the event of significant disruption in ingredient supply. The Company will strive for the supply of safe and reliable products.

(5) Future Outlook The Company expects the impact of COVID-19 to continue, as seen in developments such as the state of emergency declared again in January 2021. However, we expect that net sales in FY2021 will increase by ¥1,278 million (5.5%) year on year to ¥24,600 million by developing and promoting products that adapt to the new lifestyle for both hard candy and gummies, promoting our brand strategy centered on revamping our mainstay brand products and developing and nurturing new brand products that will lead the way in the future, as well as expanding export transactions. In terms of profits, we will make aggressive IT investments to introduce a new core system and become a smart factory as a means to achieve a new workstyle, and implement various measures to promote digital marketing, in addition to coping with rising labor costs and personnel expenses resulting from expanded our business operations. As a result, operating income is expected to increase by ¥3 million (0.4%) year on year to ¥840 million, and ordinary income is expected to remain flat year on year at ¥860 million. Net income is projected to decrease by ¥20 million (3.4%) year on year to ¥590 million mainly due to the absence of gain on sales of investment securities associated with strategic shareholdings posted in the previous fiscal year. 2. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards In consideration of comparability across periods and across companies for the non-consolidated financial statements, the Company will prepare non-consolidated financial statements under Japanese accounting standards for the time being. Concerning the application of International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company will take appropriate measures in consideration of trends in Japan and overseas. 3. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Work in process Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Short-term loans receivable Accounts receivable - other As of December 31, 2020 (Thousand yen) 1,490,990 1,313,031 6,250,709 6,090,805 637,370 585,357 3,332 7,820 213,949 236,471 134,042 147,943 1,050 1,910 3,809 157,806 Other 840 1,646 Total current assets 8,736,095 8,542,792 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 6,596,442 6,834,536 Accumulated depreciation Buildings, net Structures Accumulated depreciation Structures, net Machinery and equipment Accumulated depreciation Machinery and equipment, net Vehicles Accumulated depreciation Vehicles, net 305,489 296,882 11,754,578 12,852,273 (8,911,306) (9,176,048) 2,843,272 3,676,224 47,107 52,397 Tools, furniture and fixtures Accumulated depreciation Tools, furniture and fixtures, net Land Leased assets Accumulated depreciation Leased assets, net Construction in progress Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Trademark right Software Telephone subscription right Right of using facilities Total intangible assets (3,271,141) 3,325,300 1,431,186 3,319,844 1,456,313 (1,125,697)(1,159,430) (36,629) (40,222) 10,477 12,175 910,287 948,768 (639,204) (686,004) 271,082 262,764 1,497,709 1,497,709 161,836 152,383 (66,135) (61,782) 95,701 90,601 142,127 282,761 (3,514,692) 8,491,160 9,438,963 9,399 8,199 176,749 166,792 10,411 10,411 969 5,953 197,530 191,356 (Thousand yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Investments and other assets Investment securities 431,054 282,851 Investments in capital 10 10 Long-term loans receivable from employees 1,545 1,635 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,287 8,597 Guarantee deposits 429,061 419,406 Deposits on admission 16,900 13,900 Deferred tax assets 857,862 879,787 Total investments and other assets 1,744,721 1,606,187 Total non-current assets 10,433,411 11,236,507 Total assets 19,169,506 19,779,299 7 (Thousand yen) Accounts payable - trade 1,692,176 1,597,976 Current portion of long-term loans payable 292,500 － Accounts payable - other 632,351 979,729 Income taxes payable 75,631 234,316 Deposits received 119,726 125,620 Provision for directors' bonuses 67,300 65,200 Lease obligations 68,401 57,331 Provision for directors' share benefits 90,444 127,372 Capital stock 2,864,249 2,864,249 Legal capital surplus 2,141,805 2,141,805 Legal retained earnings 298,600 298,600 Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets 184,602 172,397 General reserve 4,420,000 5,020,000 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 131,640 83,234 As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans payable 500,000 1,000,000 Lease obligations 36,483 42,142 Accrued expenses 1,806,627 1,666,235 Accrued consumption taxes 215,006 － Provision for bonuses 608,183 554,967 Other 30 － Total current liabilities 6,046,016 6,266,188 Non-current liabilities Provision for retirement benefits 2,060,659 2,105,097 Other 76,178 48,245 Total non-current liabilities 2,295,684 2,338,047 Total liabilities 8,341,700 8,604,235 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Other capital surplus 409,178 409,178 Total capital surplus 2,550,983 2,550,983 Retained earnings Other retained earnings Reserve for special depreciation 28,341 14,170 Retained earnings brought forward 1,002,476 824,712 Total retained earnings 5,934,020 6,329,880 Treasury shares (653,088) (653,296) Total shareholders' equity 10,696,165 11,091,818 Valuation and translation adjustments Deferred gains or losses on hedges － 10 Total valuation and translation adjustments 131,640 83,245 Total net assets 10,827,806 11,175,063 Total liabilities and net assets 19,169,506 19,779,299 8 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income (Thousand yen) FY2019 FY2020 (From January 1, 2019 to (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) Net sales 24,039,072 23,321,485 Cost of sales Beginning finished goods 588,198 637,370 Cost of products manufactured 11,832,305 11,623,780 Purchase of finished goods 935,534 833,831 Total 13,356,038 13,094,983 Ending finished goods 637,370 585,357 Transfer to other account 38,427 52,093 Total cost of sales 12,680,240 12,457,532 Gross profit 11,358,832 10,863,952 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,434,890 10,027,452 Operating income 923,941 836,499 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 10,170 8,124 Subsidy income － 9,346 Income from loss 64,273 － Sold power income 10,768 9,497 Other 12,172 9,262 Total non-operating income 97,385 36,231 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 5,178 3,491 Sold power expenses 5,587 5,650 Loss on cancellation of leases － 1,785 Other 2,957 950 Total non-operating expenses 13,723 11,877 Ordinary income 1,007,604 860,853 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 1,725 － Gain on sales of investment securities 10,786 74,950 Total extraordinary income 12,511 74,950 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 1,378 670 Impairment loss 136,944 25,234 Loss on sales of investment securities 884 475 Total extraordinary losses 139,207 26,380 Income before income taxes 880,908 909,423 Income taxes - current 226,681 299,496 Income taxes - deferred 2,227 (586) Total income taxes 228,909 298,909 Net income 651,999 610,513 Statement of cost of goods manufactured FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Category Note No. Amount (Thousand yen) Composition (%) Amount (Thousand yen) Composition (%) Ⅰ Raw material costs

Ⅱ Labor costs

Ⅲ Expenses Total cost of manufacturing Beginning work in process Total Ending work in process Cost of products manufactured *1 *2 6,829,044 2,591,643 2,394,040 57.8 21.9 20.3 100.0 6,592,269 2,584,124 2,451,873 56.7 22.2 21.1 100.0 11,814,729 20,908 11,628,268 3,332 11,835,638 3,332 11,631,600 7,820 11,832,305 11,623,780 (Notes)*1 Major components are as follows. Item FY2019 (Thousand yen) FY2020 (Thousand yen) Subcontract processing expenses Depreciation Repair expenses Utilities expenses 112,245 937,769 283,196 447,376 120,517 1,008,256 286,082 394,628 *2 Reconciliation of cost of products manufactured and cost of sales Category FY2019 (Thousand yen) FY2020 (Thousand yen) Cost of products manufactured Beginning finished goods Purchase of finished goods Total Ending finished goods Transfer to other account Cost of sales 11,832,305 588,198 935,534 13,356,038 637,370 38,427 12,680,240 11,623,780 637,370 833,831 13,094,983 585,357 52,093 12,457,532 (Method of cost accounting) Kanro adopts process costing as a method of cost accounting. (3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Balance at beginning of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus Provision of general reserve Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － － － － Balance at end of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Shareholders' equity Retained earnings Legal retained earnings Other retained earnings Total retained earnings Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reserve for special depreciation General reserve Retained earnings brought forward Balance at beginning of current period 298,600 196,806 42,512 3,720,000 1,258,746 5,516,664 Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets (12,203) 12,203 － Reversal of reserve for special depreciation (14,170) 14,170 － Dividends of surplus (234,643) (234,643) Provision of general reserve 700,000 (700,000) － Net income 651,999 651,999 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － (12,203) (14,170) 700,000 (256,269) 417,355 Balance at end of current period 298,600 184,602 28,341 4,420,000 1,002,476 5,934,020 (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Balance at beginning of current period (474,080) 10,457,818 198,770 － － 10,656,588 Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets － － Reversal of reserve for special depreciation － － Dividends of surplus (234,643) (234,643) Provision of general reserve － － Net income 651,999 651,999 Purchase of treasury shares (188,239) (188,239) (188,239) Disposal of treasury shares 9,232 9,232 9,232 Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity (67,130) － － (67,130) Total changes of items during period (179,007) 238,347 (67,130) － － 171,217 Balance at end of current period (653,088) 10,696,165 131,640 － － 10,827,806 FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Legal capital surplus Other capital surplus Total capital surplus Balance at beginning of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Changes of items during period － Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reversal of reserve for special depreciation Dividends of surplus Provision of general reserve Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － － － － Balance at end of current period 2,864,249 2,141,805 409,178 2,550,983 Shareholders' equity Retained earnings Legal retained earnings Other retained earnings Total retained earnings Reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets Reserve for special depreciation General reserve Retained earnings brought forward Balance at beginning of current period 298,600 184,602 28,341 4,420,000 1,002,476 5,934,020 Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets (12,205) 12,205 － Reversal of reserve for special depreciation (14,170) 14,170 － Dividends of surplus (214,653) (214,653) Provision of general reserve 600,000 (600,000) － Net income 610,513 610,513 Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period － (12,205) (14,170) 600,000 (177,763) 395,860 Balance at end of current period 298,600 172,397 14,170 5,020,000 824,712 6,329,880 (Thousand yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Balance at beginning of current period (653,088) 10,696,165 131,640 － － 10,827,806 Changes of items during period Reversal of reserve for advanced depreciation of non-current assets － － － Reversal of reserve for special depreciation － － － Dividends of surplus (214,653) (214,653) Provision of general reserve － － Net income 610,513 610,513 Purchase of treasury shares (207) (207) (207) Disposal of treasury shares － － － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity (48,405) 10 (48,394) Total changes of items during period (207) 395,652 (48,405) 10 347,257 Balance at end of current period (653,296) 11,091,818 83,234 10 11,175,063 (4) Non-consolidated Statement of Cash Flows FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes Depreciation Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (Thousand yen)FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) 880,908 1,102,334 909,423 1,182,865 19,055 (53,215) Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' bonuses (3,800) (2,100) Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits 116,831 44,438 Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' share benefits 29,715 36,928 Interest and dividend income (10,170) (8,124) Interest expenses 5,178 3,491 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 1,378 670 Impairment loss 136,944 25,234 Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets (1,725) － Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (9,901) (74,474) Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade (231,933) 159,903 Decrease (increase) in inventories (35,287) 25,003 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade (6,360) (94,199) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 104,194 (140,143) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 223,125 (211,698) Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable 114,314 (150,252) Other, net 5,294 (69,602) Subtotal 2,440,097 1,584,146 Interest and dividend income received 10,170 8,124 Interest expenses paid (5,920) (3,739) Income taxes paid (430,484) (146,028) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,013,863 1,442,503 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (60,000) (60,000) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 60,000 60,000 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,943,318) (1,666,250) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 1,071,553 － Purchase of intangible assets (79,725) (61,067) Payments for removal of non-current assets (52,200) － Purchase of investment securities (2,013) (1,701) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 32,729 154,630 Payments of loans receivable － (4,260) Collection of loans receivable 1,490 3,310 Proceeds from refund of cash segregated as deposits － 3,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (971,484) (1,572,338) (Thousand yen) Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable (500,000) 500,000 FY2019 FY2020 (From January 1, 2019 to (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term loans payable (465,000) (292,500) Repayments of lease obligations (28,431) (41,793) Net purchase of treasury shares (185,274) (207) Cash dividends paid (233,221) (213,624) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,411,928) (48,125) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (369,548) (177,959) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,800,539 1,430,990 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,430,990 1,253,031 (5) Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on going concern assumption) Not applicable. (Segment information, etc.) This information has been omitted because the entire business of Kanro falls under the single business category of confectionery and food business. (Equity in earnings or losses of affiliates, etc.) Equity method is not applied as the Company has no affiliated companies. (Per share information) FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Net assets per share Basic earnings per share ¥1,535.52 ¥92.36 ¥1,584.80 ¥86.58 (Notes)1. Diluted earnings per share is not indicated as there are no residual shares outstanding. 2. The Company conducted a stock split of its common stock at a two-for-one ratio as of July 1, 2019. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

3. The Company's own shares that remain in the trust recorded as treasury shares in shareholders' equity are included in treasury shares which were deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the period for the calculation of basic earnings per share. In addition, these shares are included in treasury shares deducted from total number of issued shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share. The number of deducted treasury shares at the end of the period in calculating net assets per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 103 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively. The average number of treasury shares during the period deducted in calculating basic earnings per share for FY2019 and FY2020 was 105 thousand shares and 103 thousand shares, respectively.

4. Net assets per share were calculated based on the following data. FY2019 (As of December 31, 2019) FY2020 (As of December 31, 2020) Total net assets (Thousand yen) 10,827,806 11,175,063 Net assets relating to common stock at year-end (Thousand yen) 10,827,806 11,175,063 Number of outstanding shares of common stock (Thousand shares) 7,657 7,657 Number of treasury shares of common stock (Thousand shares) 606 606 Number of shares of common stock at year-end used for calculating net assets per share (Thousand shares) 7,051 7,051 5. Basic earnings per share was calculated based on the following data. FY2019 (From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) FY2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Net income (Thousand yen) 651,999 610,513 Amount not attributable to common stock holders (Thousand yen) － － Net income relating to common stock (Thousand yen) 651,999 610,513 Average number of outstanding shares of common stock during the period (Thousand shares) 7,059 7,051 (Significant subsequent events) Not applicable. Attachments Original document

