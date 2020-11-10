Japanese lenders Resona, Kansai Mirai to brief at 0700 GMT amid deal report

Log in
11/10/2020 | 01:33am EST

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese lenders Resona Holdings Inc and Kansai Mirai Financial Group will hold a joint news conference in the western city of Osaka at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a Resona spokesman said.

Resona President Masahiro Minami and Kansai Mirai President Tetsuya Kan will attend, he said.

On Monday, the Nikkei newspaper reported that Resona, Japan's fourth-largest bank, planned to acquire the 49% it did not already own in Kansai Mirai through a tender offer.

Kansai Mirai shares jumped 20% to the daily-limit high of 485 yen on Tuesday, while Resona gained 4.6%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc owns about 24% of Kansai Mirai. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)

ChangeLast1st jan.
KANSAI MIRAI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.74% 405 End-of-day quote.-42.63%
MIRAI CORPORATION 0.13% 37750 End-of-day quote.-38.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.26% 24905.59 Real-time Quote.2.83%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.37% 352.7 End-of-day quote.-26.37%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.03% 2956 End-of-day quote.-26.80%
