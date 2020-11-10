Japanese lenders Resona, Kansai Mirai to brief at 0700 GMT amid deal report

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese lenders Resona Holdings
Inc and Kansai Mirai Financial Group will hold
a joint news conference in the western city of Osaka at 4 p.m.
(0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a Resona spokesman said.
Resona President Masahiro Minami and Kansai Mirai President
Tetsuya Kan will attend, he said.
On Monday, the Nikkei newspaper reported that Resona,
Japan's fourth-largest bank, planned to acquire the 49% it did
not already own in Kansai Mirai through a tender offer.
Kansai Mirai shares jumped 20% to the daily-limit high of
485 yen on Tuesday, while Resona gained 4.6%.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc owns about 24%
of Kansai Mirai.
