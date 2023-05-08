Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
  News
  Summary
    500165   INE531A01024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

(500165)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
394.65 INR   +0.14%
India's Kansai Nerolac reports nearly 4-fold profit surge in Q4
RE
05/02Kansai Nerolac Paints : Notice of the Board Meeting – 8th May, 2023 (updated)
PU
03/31Kansai Nerolac Paints : Notice of the Board Meeting – 8th May, 2023
PU
India's Kansai Nerolac reports nearly 4-fold profit surge in Q4

05/08/2023 | 09:51am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd reported a nearly four-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by an increase in demand for its decorative paints and a drop in some raw material costs.

The paint maker's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31 rose to 937.7 million rupees ($11.5 million), from 247.3 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, owned by Japan's Kansai Paint Co Ltd, rose nearly 13% in the quarter, while its cost of materials consumed fell over 5%.

The company also approved the issue of one bonus share for every two shares. 

For further earnings highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Nerolac has reported either a dip in profit or a smaller-than-expected profit growth in three of the last four quarters.

High volatility in crude, which accounts for about 30% of raw material costs, has corrected from its 2022 high of $139.13 per barrel in March last year when it inflated Nerolac's cost of materials consumed to over 18%.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next Analysts' sentiment

12 months) 12 months)

RIC PE EV/EBIT Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

DA growth growth rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

Kansai Nerolac 31.30 18.51 11.19 25.85 Buy 12 0.83 0.57

Paints Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd 58.82 38.05 10.60 21.23 Hold 38 0.98 0.66

Berger Paints India 51.33 31.86 11.23 25.73 Hold 23 1.04 0.50

Ltd

Indigo Paints Ltd 41.14 24.61 19.69 24.99 Hold 7 0.96 0.25

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

GRAPHIC : Kansai Nerolac shares vs peers -

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7850 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 0.22% 3019.45 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED -0.55% 617.15 End-of-day quote.6.14%
INDIGO PAINTS LIMITED 5.43% 1275.2 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED 0.14% 394.65 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD. 1.06% 2008 Delayed Quote.22.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 71 670 M 877 M 877 M
Net income 2023 5 105 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net cash 2023 1 654 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,5x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 217 B 2 659 M 2 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 394,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anuj Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Prashant D. Pai Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Jason Simon Gonsalves Director-Corporate Planning, IT & Materials
Laxman Nikam Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED-10.13%2 603
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-2.73%59 552
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-2.43%35 366
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.9.77%32 494
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.08%21 902
AKZO NOBEL N.V.20.08%14 118
