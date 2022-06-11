Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500165   INE531A01024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

(500165)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
398.60 INR   -0.52%
12:23pKANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS : Annual Return -2021-22
PU
06/08KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansai Nerolac Paints : Annual Return -2021-22

06/11/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 16

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

C

C13

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 5

Pre-fill All

Page 2 of 16

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

665,000,000

538,919,720

538,919,720

538,919,720

Total amount of equity shares (in

665,000,000

538,919,720

538,919,720

538,919,720

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

665,000,000

538,919,720

538,919,720

538,919,720

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

1

1

1

1

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

665,000,000

538,919,720

538,919,720

538,919,720

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Page 3 of 16

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

2,380,020

536,539,700

538919720

538,919,720

538,919,72

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Dematerialization of shares from physical holding

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 16

iv. Others, specify

Dematerialization of shares from physical holding

At the end of the year

2,380,020

536,539,700 538919720 538,919,720 538,919,72

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

Page 5 of 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 16:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
12:23pKANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS : Annual Return -2021-22
PU
06/08KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/16Nomura Adjusts Kansai Nerolac Paints' Price Target to 500 Indian Rupees From 750 Rupees..
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Kansai Nerolac Paints' Consolidated Profit Plummets in Fiscal Q4; EPS, Revenue Miss Est..
MT
05/10Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
05/10Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended Ma..
CI
05/10KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS : Auditor's Report & Financials-Kansai Nerolac (Bangladesh) Ltd. 202..
PU
04/01Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 69 681 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2023 5 671 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net cash 2023 3 634 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 215 B 2 750 M 2 750 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 398,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anuj Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Prashant D. Pai Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Laxman Nikam Vice President-Technical
G. T. Govindarajan Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED-32.50%2 750
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.74%64 044
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-19.93%33 265
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.79%27 375
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.05%17 325
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-21.84%14 025