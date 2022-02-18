Kansai Nerolac Paints : Appointment

Page 1 of 3

Sub.: Change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Ref.: 1. Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ;

In terms of Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 18th February, 2022, (which commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.10 p.m.) considered / approved the following changes in the Board of Directors:

Took on record the retirement of Mr. H. M. Bharuka (holding Director Identification Number: 00306084) as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company on completion of his term from the close of business on 31st March, 2022 ("said date") and also accepted his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company from the said date. Approved the appointment of Mr. Anuj Jain (holding Director Identification Number:

08091524) as the Managing Director, for a term of five years, with effect from 1st April, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Anuj Jain is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

