Kansai Nerolac Paints : Appointment

Page 1 of 4

1st August, 2022 1. Corporate Relationship Department 2. Manager - Listing BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Sub.: Change in the Board of Directors

Ref.: 1. Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2. Scrip Codes: BSE - 500165, NSE - KANSAINER

Dear Sirs,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has in the Board meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 1st August, 2022, inter alia considered and approved the change in the Board of Directors of the Company as follows:

Resignation of Mr. N. N. Tata as an Independent Director:

Mr. N. N. Tata ((holding Director Identification Number: 00024713) has resigned as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th August, 2022. The resignation letter dated 1st August, 2022 is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company accepted the resignation and appreciated the services rendered by him during his tenure.

The requisite disclosure as required as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Para A, Clause 7B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is as under: