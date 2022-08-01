Log in
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
400.65 INR   -0.95%
Kansai Nerolac Paints : Appointment

08/01/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Page 1 of 4

1st August, 2022

1. Corporate Relationship Department

2. Manager - Listing

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Sub.: Change in the Board of Directors

Ref.: 1. Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2. Scrip Codes: BSE - 500165, NSE - KANSAINER

Dear Sirs,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has in the Board meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 1st August, 2022, inter alia considered and approved the change in the Board of Directors of the Company as follows:

  1. Resignation of Mr. N. N. Tata as an Independent Director:

Mr. N. N. Tata ((holding Director Identification Number: 00024713) has resigned as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th August, 2022. The resignation letter dated 1st August, 2022 is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company accepted the resignation and appreciated the services rendered by him during his tenure.

The requisite disclosure as required as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Para A, Clause 7B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is as under:

Reasons for resignation

Mr. N. N. Tata has tendered his resignation as an

Independent Director due to increased professional

commitments and requirements of various Board

positions. He has informed that there is no other material

reason other than that provided above for his resignation

from the Board.

Date of resignation

With effect from 10th August, 2022

Names of listed entities in which the

Directorships indicating the category of Directorship:

resigning

Director

holds

∙ Trent Ltd. - Non Executive, Non Independent

directorships indicating the category

Director, Chairperson.

of directorship and membership of

∙ Voltas Ltd. - Non Executive, Non Independent

board committees, if any.

Director, Chairperson.

∙ Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. - Non Executive,

Non Independent Director, Chairperson.

∙ Titan Company Ltd. - Non Executive, Nominee

Director.

∙ Tata Steel Ltd.

- Non Executive, Non Independent

Director.

Page 2 of 4

Chairmanship/Membership of Committees in terms of

Regulation 26 of Listing Regulations:

    • Voltas Ltd. - Stakeholders Relationship Committee
      • Chairman
    • Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. - Audit Committee - Member
    • Trent Ltd. - Audit Committee - Member
    • Voltas Ltd. - Stakeholders Relationship Committee
      • Member
  2. Appointment of Mr. Bhaskar Bhat as an Independent Director:

Consequent to resignation of Mr. N. N. Tata as an Independent Director, Mr. Bhaskar Bhat (holding Director Identification Number: 00148778) has been appointed as an Independent Director, for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from 10th August, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

The requisite disclosure as required as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Para A, Clause 7 of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is as under:

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment: Mr. Bhaskar Bhat has been

resignation, removal,

death

or

appointed as an Independent Director, in the

otherwise

casual vacancy caused by the resignation of

Mr. N. N. Tata.

2.

Date of appointment/ cessation

Date of Appointment: With effect from

(as applicable) & term of

10th August, 2022

appointment

Term : 5 (five) years

3.

Brief

profile

(in

case

of

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat, aged 67 years, began his

appointment)

career in 1978 as a Management Trainee at

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company.

After spending five years with Godrej, he

joined the Tata Group. After that, he was

associated with Titan Company Limited and

retired on 30th September 2019, after serving

as Managing Director of the Company from

April 2002 to September 2019. Mr. Bhaskar

Bhat is the Chairperson of the Board of

Governors of the National Institute of

Technology, Tiruchirappali. He is associated

with the Governance of TA Pai Management

Institute and the National Institute of Design.

He is a Board Member of IITM Pravartak

Technologies Foundation. Mr. Bhat graduated

in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras

and completed his PGDBM from IIM

Ahmedabad. He has been conferred the

Distinguished Alumnus Award at IIT Madras

and IIM Ahmedabad.

Page 3 of 4

Mr. Bhat is also a Director in Tata Sons Private

Limited, Titan Company, Trent and CaratLane

Trading Private Limited and Chairman of the

Board of Rallis India and Tata SIA (Vistara).

He is also the Lead Independent Director in

Bosch India Ltd.

4.

Disclosure of relationships between

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is not related to any of the

directors (in case of appointment of

Directors of the Company.

a director)

For KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

G. T. GOVINDARAJAN

COMPANY SECRETARY

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
