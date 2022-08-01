Kansai Nerolac Paints : Appointment

Ref.: 1. Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
2. Scrip Codes: BSE - 500165, NSE - KANSAINER
Dear Sirs,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has in the Board meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 1st August, 2022, inter alia considered and approved the change in the Board of Directors of the Company as follows:
Resignation of Mr. N. N. Tata as an Independent Director:
Mr. N. N. Tata ((holding Director Identification Number: 00024713) has resigned as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th August, 2022. The resignation letter dated 1st August, 2022 is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company accepted the resignation and appreciated the services rendered by him during his tenure.
The requisite disclosure as required as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Para A, Clause 7B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is as under:
Reasons for resignation
Mr. N. N. Tata has tendered his resignation as an
Independent Director due to increased professional
commitments and requirements of various Board
positions. He has informed that there is no other material
reason other than that provided above for his resignation
from the Board.
Date of resignation
With effect from 10th August, 2022
Names of listed entities in which the
Directorships indicating the category of Directorship:
resigning
Director
holds
∙ Trent Ltd. - Non Executive, Non Independent
directorships indicating the category
Director, Chairperson.
of directorship and membership of
∙ Voltas Ltd. - Non Executive, Non Independent
board committees, if any.
Director, Chairperson.
∙ Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. - Non Executive,
Non Independent Director, Chairperson.
∙ Titan Company Ltd. - Non Executive, Nominee
Director.
∙ Tata Steel Ltd.
- Non Executive, Non Independent
Director.
Chairmanship/Membership of Committees in terms of
Regulation 26 of Listing Regulations:
Voltas Ltd. - Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Chairman
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. - Audit Committee - Member
Trent Ltd. - Audit Committee - Member
Voltas Ltd. - Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Member
Appointment of Mr. Bhaskar Bhat as an Independent Director:
Consequent to resignation of Mr. N. N. Tata as an Independent Director, Mr. Bhaskar Bhat (holding Director Identification Number: 00148778) has been appointed as an Independent Director, for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from 10th August, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
The requisite disclosure as required as per the requirement of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Para A, Clause 7 of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is as under:
