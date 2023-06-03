Kansai Nerolac Paints : Auditor's Report & Financials-Kansai Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd 2022-23

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Group audit instructions

C-6 Auditor's report to the Group Auditor on the audit of financial information for group audit Name(s) of component(s):

Group code/Component identifier: Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Limited

Year-end: 31st March 2023

Currency: LKR

To: Group Auditor/ Anil Jobanputra / Ronak Shah

Opinion

We have audited, for the purpose of your audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited ("the Company"), the accompanying Special Purpose Financial Statements (hereinafter referred to as "SPFS") of Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Limited which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid SPFS give the information required by the Companies Act, 2007, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Sri Lanka Auditing standards (SLAuS). Our responsibilities under those SLAuS are further described in the 'Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the SPFS' section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of the Act. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on SPFS.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these SPFS that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in Sri Lanka, including the Sri Lankan Accounting Standards (LKASs and SLFRSs). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the SPFS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

EY2023050318266