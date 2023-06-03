Kansai Nerolac Paints : Auditor's Report & Financials-Kansai Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd 2022-23

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Group audit instructions
C-6 Auditor's report to the Group Auditor on the audit of financial information for group audit Name(s) of component(s):
Group code/Component identifier: Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Limited
Year-end: 31st March 2023
Currency: LKR
To:
Group Auditor/ Anil Jobanputra / Ronak Shah
Opinion
We have audited, for the purpose of your audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited ("the Company"), the accompanying Special Purpose Financial Statements (hereinafter referred to as "SPFS") of Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Limited which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid SPFS give the information required by the Companies Act, 2007, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the period ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Sri Lanka Auditing standards (SLAuS). Our responsibilities under those SLAuS are further described in the 'Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the SPFS' section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of the Act. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on SPFS.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
The Company's Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these SPFS that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in Sri Lanka, including the Sri Lankan Accounting Standards (LKASs and SLFRSs). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the SPFS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the SPFS, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the SPFS
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the SPFS as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SLAuS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these SPFS.
As part of an audit in accordance with SLAuS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of SPFS, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the SPFS, including the disclosures, and whether the SPFS represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
As required by section 163(2) of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007, we have obtained all the information and explanations that were required for the audit and, as far as appears from our examination, proper accounting records have been kept by the company.
Restriction on Use and Distribution
This report is provided to you solely for the information and use of S R B C & CO LLP, Mumbai to assist you in your audit of the Consolidated Ind AS financial statements of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited as of and for the year ended 31 March 2023 and for any other statutory certificate purpose. It should not be distributed to anyone in Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, any of its components, or any other party. If you have any questions on this report, please contact me.
