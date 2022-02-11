Log in
    500165   INE531A01024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

(500165)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/10
509.35 INR   -0.16%
11:38aKANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS : Trading Window
PU
02/07Pfizer India Appoints New Chairman
MT
02/07Nomura Adjusts Tata Consumer Products' Price Target to 890 Indian Rupees From 875 Indian Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Kansai Nerolac Paints : Trading Window

02/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
11th February, 2022

1.

Corporate Relationship Department

2. Manager - Listing

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Sub.:

Closure of Trading Window for Designated Persons

Ref.: 1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

2. Scrip Codes : BSE - 500165, NSE - KANSAINER

Dear Sirs,

In terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI PIT Regulations") read with the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders ("Code of Conduct"), the "Trading Window" of the Company, shall remain closed with immediate effect from today, Friday - 11th February, 2022 till the close of Monday, 21st February, 2022.

It is clarified that in terms of the provisions of SEBI PIT Regulations read with the Code of Conduct of the Company, the "Trading Window" of the Company is closed only for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives. This has been duly intimated to them. However, the same is not applicable for the general investors and the trading will be open for them.

For KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

G. T. GOVINDARAJAN

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 661 M 808 M 808 M
Net income 2022 4 877 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net cash 2022 11 988 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,0x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 269 B 3 577 M 3 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 889
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Harishchandra M. Bharuka Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Prashant D. Pai Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Laxman Nikam Vice President-Technical
G. T. Govindarajan Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED-13.75%3 656
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-20.51%72 833
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-4.26%41 374
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.80%36 515
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-2.01%19 728
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.71%18 121