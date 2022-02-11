Kansai Nerolac Paints : Trading Window

11th February, 2022 1. Corporate Relationship Department 2. Manager - Listing BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Sub.: Closure of Trading Window for Designated Persons

Ref.: 1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

2. Scrip Codes : BSE - 500165, NSE - KANSAINER

Dear Sirs,

In terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI PIT Regulations") read with the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders ("Code of Conduct"), the "Trading Window" of the Company, shall remain closed with immediate effect from today, Friday - 11th February, 2022 till the close of Monday, 21st February, 2022.

It is clarified that in terms of the provisions of SEBI PIT Regulations read with the Code of Conduct of the Company, the "Trading Window" of the Company is closed only for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives. This has been duly intimated to them. However, the same is not applicable for the general investors and the trading will be open for them.

For KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED

G. T. GOVINDARAJAN

COMPANY SECRETARY