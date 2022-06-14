Kansai Paint : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares
June 14, 2022.
To whom it may concern,
Company name:
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd
Representative:
MORI Kunishi,
Representative Director of the Board, President
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Code No.4613)
Contact:
TAKAHARA Shigeki,
Representative Director of the Board, Executive Vice
President and Chief of Corporate Planning, Finance,
HR & Administration
(TEL: +81-6-6203-5531)
Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 14,2022, the matters concerning the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. The details are described below.
1. Reason for acquisition of own shares
The Company will acquire its own shares so that the Company carry out the flexible capital policy corresponding to improving capital efficiency, expansion of shareholder returns and changes in the business environment.
2. Details of matters related to acquisition
(1)
Class of shares to be
Common shares
acquired
Total number of shares to be
29,000,000 shares (maximum);
(2)
(11.23% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury
acquired
shares))
(3)
Total amount of share
50 billion yen (maximum)
acquisition costs
(4)
Acquisition period
From June 15,2022 to June 14, 2023
① Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Method of share acquisition②Purchase through off-floor trading of treasury stock (ToSTNeT-3)
Note: Depending on market conditions, the shares may not be acquired, in whole or in part.
(Reference) Holding status of treasury shares as of March 31,2022
Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury
shares)
258,200,870 shares
Number of treasury shares
14,422,400 shares
Note: The 82,210 shares held by Kansai Paint Co., Ltd as trust property of the Director's Compensation BIP Trust are excluded from the above number of treasury shares.
