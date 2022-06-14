Kansai Paint : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares

June 14, 2022. To whom it may concern, Company name: Kansai Paint Co., Ltd Representative: MORI Kunishi, Representative Director of the Board, President (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Code No.4613) Contact: TAKAHARA Shigeki, Representative Director of the Board, Executive Vice President and Chief of Corporate Planning, Finance, HR & Administration (TEL: +81-6-6203-5531)

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 14,2022, the matters concerning the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. The details are described below.

1. Reason for acquisition of own shares

The Company will acquire its own shares so that the Company carry out the flexible capital policy corresponding to improving capital efficiency, expansion of shareholder returns and changes in the business environment.

2. Details of matters related to acquisition