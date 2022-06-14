Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4613   JP3229400001

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.

(4613)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
1649.00 JPY   -2.43%
03:13aKANSAI PAINT : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
06/01Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. entered into an agreement to acquire Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd. and Kansai Plascon East Africa Ltd. from Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. for ¥58500 million.
CI
05/11Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kansai Paint : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 14, 2022.

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Representative:

MORI Kunishi,

Representative Director of the Board, President

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Code No.4613)

Contact:

TAKAHARA Shigeki,

Representative Director of the Board, Executive Vice

President and Chief of Corporate Planning, Finance,

HR & Administration

(TEL: +81-6-6203-5531)

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 14,2022, the matters concerning the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. The details are described below.

1. Reason for acquisition of own shares

The Company will acquire its own shares so that the Company carry out the flexible capital policy corresponding to improving capital efficiency, expansion of shareholder returns and changes in the business environment.

2. Details of matters related to acquisition

(1)

Class of shares to be

Common shares

acquired

Total number of shares to be

29,000,000 shares (maximum);

(2)

(11.23% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury

acquired

shares))

(3)

Total amount of share

50 billion yen (maximum)

acquisition costs

(4)

Acquisition period

From June 15,2022 to June 14, 2023

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Method of share acquisition Purchase through off-floor trading of treasury stock (ToSTNeT-3)

Note: Depending on market conditions, the shares may not be acquired, in whole or in part.

(Reference) Holding status of treasury shares as of March 31,2022

Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury

shares)

258,200,870 shares

Number of treasury shares

14,422,400 shares

Note: The 82,210 shares held by Kansai Paint Co., Ltd as trust property of the Director's Compensation BIP Trust are excluded from the above number of treasury shares.

Disclaimer

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.
03:13aKANSAI PAINT : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Related to Acquisition of Own Sh..
PU
06/01Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. entered into an agreement to acquire Kansai Plas..
CI
05/11Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, ..
CI
05/11Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Paya..
CI
05/11Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Yea..
CI
03/30KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24KANSAI PAINT : System Maintenance Information.
PU
03/17Nippon Paint Shares Rise Sharply as It Sticks to Profit Goal
DJ
02/28KANSAI PAINT : Notice of change(increase) of representative director
PU
02/28KANSAI PAINT : Notice of transfer of non-current assets and calculating of extraordinary i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 413 B 3 079 M 3 079 M
Net income 2022 22 351 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2022 12 767 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 434 B 3 236 M 3 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 908
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 690,00 JPY
Average target price 2 127,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunishi Mouri President & Representative Director
Hidenori Furukawa Managing Executive Officer
Akihiko Yamauchi Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Kazuhiro Yoshida Director, GM-Administration & Manager-Personnel
Keiji Yoshikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.-32.40%3 236
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.74%64 044
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-19.93%33 265
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.79%27 375
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.05%17 325
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-23.50%14 025