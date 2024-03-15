March 15,2024
To Whom It May Concern,
Company name: Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Representative: MORI Kunishi,
Representative Director of the Board, President
(Code number: 4613, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact: TAKAHARA Shigeki,
Representative Director of the Board, Executive Vice
President and Chief of Corporate Planning, Finance,
HR & Administration (Tel. +81-6-7178-5531)
Notice of Change of Directors, Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company determined the change of Director, Executive Officer and Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the meeting of the Board as described below.
Regarding newly appointed Directors and newly appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Members, they are scheduled to take office upon approval at the 160th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 27, 2024.
【The change of Director and Executive Officer】 Effective date: April 1, 2024
Next Position
Name
Current Position
Representative Director of t
TAKAHARA Shigeki
Representative Director of t
he Board, Vice President Exe
he Board, Vice President Exe
cutive Officer
cutive Officer
and Chief Financial Officer
and Chief of Corporate Plann
ing, Finance, HR and Adminis
tration
Next Position
Name
Current Position
Representative Director of t
NISHIBAYASHI
Director of the Board, Manag
he Board, Senior Managing Ex
Hitoshi
ing Executive Officer
ecutive Officer
and Chief of International B
and Chief of International B
usiness Unit
usiness Unit
Director of the Board, Manag
KAJIMA Junichi
Director of the Board, Manag
ing Executive Officer
ing Executive Officer
and Chief of development and
and Chief of Corporate Produ
Procurement
ction, Supply Chain Manageme
nt (SCM), and Procurement
Director of the Board
TERAOKA Naoto
Director of the Board, Manag
ing Executive Officer
and Chief of Japan Business
Unit
Managing Executive Officer
TOKU Kiyohide
Managing Executive Officer
and Chief of industry and au
and Chief of Global Automoti
tomotive business unit
ve Business Unit
Managing Executive Officer
TAKATA Youichi
Managing Officer
and Chief of Japan Automotiv
and Deputy Chief of Japan Bu
e Refinish, Decorative and P
siness Unit
rotective Coatings Div.
Representative Director of t
Representative Director of
he Board, President of Kansa
the Board, President of
i Paint Sales Co., Ltd.
Kansai Paint Sales Co., Ltd.
Managing Executive Officer
TOMIOKA Takashi
Managing Officer
and Chief of Corporate Plann
and General Manager, Corpora
ing, Finance, HR & Administr
te Planning Div. of Corporat
ation
e Planning, Finance, HR & Ad
ministration
Next Position
Name
Current Position
Managing Officer
TANAKA Takeshi
Managing Officer
and Chief of supply chain gr
and General Manager Producti
oup
on Div. of Corporate Product
ion, Supply Chain Management
(SCM), and Procurement
Managing Officer
TAKADA Hideo
Managing Officer
and Deputy Chief of industry
and General Manager of HR an
and automotive business unit
d Administrative Div. Of Cor
porate Planning, Finance, HR
and Administration
Managing Officer
TONOMURA Hironori
Managing Officer
and Deputy Chief of industry
and Deputy Chief of Global A
and automotive business unit
utomotive Business Unit
Managing Officer
MAEKAWA Katsuhiko
Managing Officer
and Head of Industrial Coati
and General Manager Industri
ngs Div. of Japan Automotive
al Coatings Div. of Japan
Refinish,
Architectural
(De
corative)
and Protective
Coa
tings Div.
Managing Officer
Pravin Digambar
Managing Officer
and Head of India business
Chaudhari
and Deputy Chief of Corporat
and Deputy Chief of Developm
e Production, Supply Chain M
ent and Procurement
anagement (SCM), and Procure
ment
Managing Officer
YOKOTA Gen
Seconded to Kansai Nerolac P
and Deputy Chief of Developm
aints Ltd.
ent and Procurement
Next Position
Name
Current Position
Managing Officer
Prejay R. Lalla
Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd. C
and Deputy Chief of Internat
EO
ional Business Unit
and Head of Africa business
Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd.
CEO
Corporate Advisor
TAGIRI Sawane
Managing Executive Officer
and Chief of Corporate Resea
rch and Development
【The change of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member】 Effective date: June 27, 2024
Next Position
Name
Position at April 1,2024
Director of the Board, Manag
TOMIOKA Takashi
Managing Officer
ing Executive Officer
and General Manager of Corpo
and Chief of Corporate Plann
rate Planning, Finance, HR &
ing, Finance, HR & Administr
Administration
ation
Outside Director of the Boar
YOMO Yukari
-
d
Outside Director of the Boar
Asli M. Colpan
-
d
Director of the Board
HASEBE Hideshi
Audit & Supervisory Board Me
and Audit & Supervisory Boar
mber
d Member
Next Position
Name
Position at April 1,2024
Outside Director
YAMAMOTO Tokuo
Outside
Audit
&
Supervisory
and Audit & Supervisory Comm
Board Member
ittee Member
Outside Director
NAKAI Hiroe
Outside
Audit
&
Supervisory
and Audit & Supervisory Comm
Board Member
ittee Member
Corporate Advisor
TERAOKA Naoto
Director of the Board
(Retirement)
YOSHIKAWA Keiji
Outside
Audit
&
Supervisory
Board Member
(Retirement)
ANDO Tomoko
Outside
Audit
&
Supervisory
Board Member
(Retirement)
John P. Durkin
Outside
Audit
&
Supervisory
Board Member
Corporate Advisor
YOSHIDA Kazuhiro
Audit & Supervisory Board Me
mber
