Notice of Change of Directors, Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company determined the change of Director, Executive Officer and Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the meeting of the Board as described below.

Regarding newly appointed Directors and newly appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Members, they are scheduled to take office upon approval at the 160th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 27, 2024.

The change of Director and Executive Officer Effective date: April 1, 2024

Next Position

Name

Current Position

Representative Director of t

TAKAHARA Shigeki

Representative Director of t

he Board, Vice President Exe

he Board, Vice President Exe

cutive Officer

cutive Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

and Chief of Corporate Plann

ing, Finance, HR and Adminis

tration

Next Position

Name

Current Position

Representative Director of t

NISHIBAYASHI

Director of the Board, Manag

he Board, Senior Managing Ex

Hitoshi

ing Executive Officer

ecutive Officer

and Chief of International B

and Chief of International B

usiness Unit

usiness Unit

Director of the Board, Manag

KAJIMA Junichi

Director of the Board, Manag

ing Executive Officer

ing Executive Officer

and Chief of development and

and Chief of Corporate Produ

Procurement

ction, Supply Chain Manageme

nt (SCM), and Procurement

Director of the Board

TERAOKA Naoto

Director of the Board, Manag

ing Executive Officer

and Chief of Japan Business

Unit

Managing Executive Officer

TOKU Kiyohide

Managing Executive Officer

and Chief of industry and au

and Chief of Global Automoti

tomotive business unit

ve Business Unit

Managing Executive Officer

TAKATA Youichi

Managing Officer

and Chief of Japan Automotiv

and Deputy Chief of Japan Bu

e Refinish, Decorative and P

siness Unit

rotective Coatings Div.

Representative Director of t

Representative Director of

he Board, President of Kansa

the Board, President of

i Paint Sales Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Sales Co., Ltd.

Managing Executive Officer

TOMIOKA Takashi

Managing Officer

and Chief of Corporate Plann

and General Manager, Corpora

ing, Finance, HR & Administr

te Planning Div. of Corporat

ation

e Planning, Finance, HR & Ad

ministration

Next Position

Name

Current Position

Managing Officer

TANAKA Takeshi

Managing Officer

and Chief of supply chain gr

and General Manager Producti

oup

on Div. of Corporate Product

ion, Supply Chain Management

(SCM), and Procurement

Managing Officer

TAKADA Hideo

Managing Officer

and Deputy Chief of industry

and General Manager of HR an

and automotive business unit

d Administrative Div. Of Cor

porate Planning, Finance, HR

and Administration

Managing Officer

TONOMURA Hironori

Managing Officer

and Deputy Chief of industry

and Deputy Chief of Global A

and automotive business unit

utomotive Business Unit

Managing Officer

MAEKAWA Katsuhiko

Managing Officer

and Head of Industrial Coati

and General Manager Industri

ngs Div. of Japan Automotive

al Coatings Div. of Japan

Refinish,

Architectural

(De

corative)

and Protective

Coa

tings Div.

Managing Officer

Pravin Digambar

Managing Officer

and Head of India business

Chaudhari

and Deputy Chief of Corporat

and Deputy Chief of Developm

e Production, Supply Chain M

ent and Procurement

anagement (SCM), and Procure

ment

Managing Officer

YOKOTA Gen

Seconded to Kansai Nerolac P

and Deputy Chief of Developm

aints Ltd.

ent and Procurement

Next Position

Name

Current Position

Managing Officer

Prejay R. Lalla

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd. C

and Deputy Chief of Internat

EO

ional Business Unit

and Head of Africa business

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd.

CEO

Corporate Advisor

TAGIRI Sawane

Managing Executive Officer

and Chief of Corporate Resea

rch and Development

The change of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Effective date: June 27, 2024

Next Position

Name

Position at April 1,2024

Director of the Board, Manag

TOMIOKA Takashi

Managing Officer

ing Executive Officer

and General Manager of Corpo

and Chief of Corporate Plann

rate Planning, Finance, HR &

ing, Finance, HR & Administr

Administration

ation

Outside Director of the Boar

YOMO Yukari

-

d

Outside Director of the Boar

Asli M. Colpan

-

d

Director of the Board

HASEBE Hideshi

Audit & Supervisory Board Me

and Audit & Supervisory Boar

mber

d Member

Next Position

Name

Position at April 1,2024

Outside Director

YAMAMOTO Tokuo

Outside

Audit

&

Supervisory

and Audit & Supervisory Comm

Board Member

ittee Member

Outside Director

NAKAI Hiroe

Outside

Audit

&

Supervisory

and Audit & Supervisory Comm

Board Member

ittee Member

Corporate Advisor

TERAOKA Naoto

Director of the Board

(Retirement)

YOSHIKAWA Keiji

Outside

Audit

&

Supervisory

Board Member

(Retirement)

ANDO Tomoko

Outside

Audit

&

Supervisory

Board Member

(Retirement)

John P. Durkin

Outside

Audit

&

Supervisory

Board Member

Corporate Advisor

YOSHIDA Kazuhiro

Audit & Supervisory Board Me

mber

